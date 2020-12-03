Vaccines change the situation

Many governments, health services and the world health bodies have always wanted a vaccine to be the eventual way out of the pandemic. Yesterday they got much nearer to that outcome, with the announcement of the formal recognition of the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer BioN Tech vaccine by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, and the roll out of the Sputnik V vaccine as an approved treatment in Russia.
Dr June Raine, the CEO of the MHRA, was keen to tell UK residents that “the public’s safety has always been at the forefront of our minds – safety is our watchword.” She assured her audience that they had not taken any short cuts and had pored over much data before concluding the product meets both their safety and their efficacy standards.
The Pfizer vaccine uses a relatively new technique, mRNA, to trigger immune responses should the virus attack. So too does the Moderna product, which may soon follow with a permission. The Astra Zeneca Oxford University vaccine may be third to get approval, and uses a Replication deficient viral vector. They needed to supply more information on their tests given the different doses actually deployed with different results.
I always point out this site does not give medical advice, as I am not qualified. Individuals thinking of accepting a vaccination need to make their own decisions based on the information provided by the companies supplying the product and the NHS, and may take their own doctor’s advice if they have concerns.
If enough people volunteer for the vaccination, as seems likely given the strong encouragement from the NHS and from the government’s own medical experts, it will be easier to secure a removal of controls over our lives.
There should be no question of people having to take the vaccine, nor of vaccine passports being used as a lever to get more people to take the vaccine. The vaccine should stand on it own merits. The more information the Regulators can share with the public the better, as confidence comes from an open approach, not from hectoring and limited communication of the facts.
First use of the first vaccine is likely to be in hospitals who have the specialist equipment to store the vaccine. There will be guidance about who has priority to receive it.
23 Comments
Vaccine is passports, the ultimate control to of a rogue government.
I see yesterday was a good day to bury bad news.
Boris has given away 40% of our fish, the day before agreeing to remain in the ECHR.
Just the level playing field and ECJ governance to capitulate on and it’s game over.
Makes you sick doesn’t it.
Indeed on the EU front. Just waiting to see how they spin their craven submission.
Stop whingeing.
You were never asked about ECHR adherence and clearly do not have the legal insights to make you a proper person to consult anyway.
Yes count me in. Hopefully herd immunity will build up over the longer term and the virus weakens as I believe we are already seeing. After all it wants to survive and won’t do that if it kills all its hosts.
Let’s hope it doesn’t mutate outside the scope if the vaccines. Maybe they can be adjusted as well.
Whether these “vaccines” work well or not is I would conjecture, a moot point.
I suspect that most of the folk that take it, will be doing so to cure the effects of the “madness of king Boris” rather than any confection associated with Covid-19.
Oh but…
What about the next virus? And the next……
There vaccines would normally still be in the experimental stage. There are no long term trials. The authorities are lying if they claim that they have been cleared for use by accelerating all of the normal procedures. The American vaccines are a new type which have possible side effects already known and published by others. The British vaccine has varied results and has not been tested on the vulnerable sectors of the population.
What is the point of vaccinating the young or those who have already been exposed to infection?
Good morning
Leaving aside my scepticism about the miracle cure, I believe only those at high risk and those wishing to take it should be the first in the clue. There should be no form of cohersion either by the State or organisations. We should be free to decide the risk to ourselves and what goes into our bodies.
PS Whilst they are at it, have they found the cure for the common cold and cancer ? I ask as they have been trying for years but no luck. But a virus know for just over a year seems to have a vaccine. 😉
/sarc
AND a coronavirus at that!
Quite right.
Depends how you define coercion. A quasi-lockdown is set to continue into next Spring. Any energetic persuasion on the part of government is likely to be largely under the radar in the sense that it won’t touch the vast majority of people. Come Spring we should know more about what government intends.
Your first sentence says alot. “… always wanted a vaccine…” etc. For those with a healthy distrust of state power, what the state desires is always suspect, and usually detrimental to the interests of the cirizenry.
Otherwise, little to disagree with here, and your abstaining from giving direction on whether to vaccincate or not is welcome. You are surely right to say that there will be plenty of demand for the vaccine. People love a freebie, which this treatment essentially is having already been bought and paid for.
I sincerely hope that the vaccine remains non-mandatory, but this is hope rather than expectation. One thing to observe though, and this is that the prospect of those who refuse the vaccine being shamed by those that accept it is surely inevitable. Any setback of any kind related to the virus can and, I’m sure will, be blamed on us refuseniks. I shall be readying my tin hat – and yes, it is definitely tin, not aluminium…
PS Again, my initial submission to yesterday’s entry is held up. Your prerogative as always. I would just say that my prediction of your successful currying of favour with your constituency here by voting against was correct. I will not rehash my reasons for believing simply voting against the government are futile as they are already known.
Yes, vaccines do change the situation. So why is the government announcing that it will go ahead with a further undermining of the A-level system – with higher grades promised and students given a good steer as to what will be in the increasingly pointless exams? Why is the government rewarding lazy teachers and lazy students? If students are incapable of independent study they will struggle – or striggle, even – at university.
P.S. Flu jab on Saturday. I’ll hold off having the vaccine for three months.
Boris confirmed yesterday that they will vaccinate men and women above 80 then above a lower age and so on. So men (who have up to double the change of dying or having serious illness from Covid) will clearly be very seriously discriminated against. Assuming the vaccine is safe enough and works this priority order will clearly kill far people than adjusting the ages by gender risk. It will also put far more pressure on the NHS. So why have the expert scientists not pointed this out to ministers? Or if they have done why are ministers apparently happy for these extra people to die? Why not follow the obvious logic and save lives and protect the NHS?
Extremely worrying indeed is the call by Starmer and Boris to censor free speech on the very real risks of this and other vaccines and probably into other areas such as climate realists. The idea that the government should decide what is true and allowed to be said or published is absolutely appalling.
The biggest pusher of false news on climate alarmism, energy system and the war on CO2 is surely the BBC and Government organisations. Electric car are not zero emission Mr Grant Shapps for example. They do not even save CO2 really.
Have the vaccine trials tested whether vaccinated people can still be infected – rather than whether they develop symptoms? We already know hat most people will be asymptomatic but that hasn’t stopped the government and media using fear of passing on the infection to govern the people. So I am not reassured.
‘There should be no question of people having to take the vaccine, nor of vaccine passports being used as a lever to get more people to take the vaccine. The vaccine should stand on it own merits.’
Definitely. Though I do wonder if care home residents will have absolute freedom to choose whether or not to have this hastily approved vaccine.
Will care home managers allow the unvaccinated visits from loved ones, or indeed to mix with residents who have agreed to be vaccinated?
There is no trust, only hate and contempt for the British political class and the British State’s exploitation of a clinical event to expand its powers and take away our voice and expose us to Marxist barbarity
I see people in the very long queue for NHS operations are being told their operations will be cancelled if they do not get vaccinated first. Failing health system imposing it’s will on the people in completely unacceptable ways again.
Well let us hope that is it safe enough so that it does no do more harm than good. Dr June Raine, the CEO of the MHRA sounded to me as if she was addressing dim primary school children with her silly climbing a mountain analogy. I note she did not assure people that the MHRA were certain that the vaccine will do more harm than good and anyone who does suffer from a vaccine jab will be compensated. They clearly cannot know this and will not do this. The vaccine may have to be given to as many as 10,000 people to save each Covid death so it need to be very, very safe.
Giving the vaccine to people who have already had it seem idiotic to me and a waste of the vaccine. Not adjusting for gender and other high risk groups also idiotic. If they cannot even get this right it is hard to have much confidence in these “experts”.
Many areas have herd immunity already already anyway.
I was hoping to be provided with some evidence that I had been given the vaccine. I saw that as a major step towards airlines and countries like Australia allowing me to visit my family there. I am sure they are not going to allow it by you turning up just saying you have had it.
I fear that there is already a market to buy a certificate of safety to travel, for pregnant women etc. I saw them advertised at my local medical centre for £175. So I expect I will have to buy some for of internationally acceptable certificate, or passport, call it what you want. I expect that to be very expensive.
Are we now going to have a daily death toll of those who died within 28 days of having the vaccine? Will we know whether they died of or with the vaccine?