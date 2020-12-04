The EU still wants to keep us in the single market and customs union

Right from the start of the endless and so far fruitless negotiations between the UK and the EU there has been a fundamental divide. The UK has proposed a Free Trade Agreement between a sovereign UK and the EU, just as the EU has with countries like Canada and Japan. The UK has always been clear we wish to leave the single market and customs union, to be free to run our own international trade policy and to determine our own laws.
It is true that under Mrs May in the second phase of her government muddle was created by some in the UK negotiating team seeking to replicate many of the features of EU membership and being prepared to sacrifice sovereignty in return for this. Remain forces in the UK made regular trips to Brussels to offer their help in binding the UK back into much of the EU without formally being members, the worst possible outcome. If you have to comply with their laws you at least want some voice and vote in an effort to try to see off the worst changes they might propose.
Under Mr Johnson and Mr Frost we are assured the position has been clear. We want to be an independent country and are willing to be good friends and to offer a free trade area which would assist the EU more than the UK given the large imbalance in trade in their favour. There is no need for the UK to give them our fish, or to accept their laws, or to agree to arbitration of disputes entailing subservience to their court. Anyone of those would be a violation of the purpose and spirit of Brexit.
I did not expect to be still writing such obvious and necessary words this late in the year. I trust the government sticks to its promises. The EU has to make up its mind. If it is negotiating in good faith it will need to accept a Free Trade Agreement, not continued membership of the single market. It will have to abandon its wish to make our laws after we have left, and accept it will not arbitrate any future disputes in the ECJ.
The EU Treaty states the EU should pursue good neighbourliness and prosperity with neighbouring states, and should encourage the progressive abolition of restrictions on international trade. It’s a pity they do not think this applies to their relations with an independent UK, and a pity they have torn up the clause in the Political Agreement which states the future relationship will be based on a Free Trade Agreement.
So time for us to tear up the entire Withdrawal Agreement. Until this is done, Brexit, as we believe it should be, will not have been delivered.
It is interesting that you say “I trust the government sticks to its promises’ which suggests that you are not totally confident that they will. Neither are most of us.
I am certain that I will not be the only one saying that, with immediate effect, the talks should be declared over. The EU’s complete failure to even start to negotiate on a serious basis permits an absolute repudiation of the WA which can be defended in law and then NI remains fully in the UK.
“I trust the Government sticks to its promises”
I’m afraid I don’t, John.
Stop Boris allowing this nonsense to continue and let Lord Frost end the negotiations. Walk away now!
Keep us tied to the Eu by a waving of a pease of chamberlain paper or any other under the counter deal and the conservatives/labour will be toast at the next general election
Exactly but Boris will surely cave in, if not Queen Carrie might have to order it – as she seems to have done over the absurdly damaging, pensioner freezing and job destroying ten point war on CO2 plant food and cheap reliable energy and cars.
“I trust the government sticks to its promises.” – well if it fails to do so, it will be providing an oven-ready means of meeting its own doom.
The EU does not negotiate as was dramatically proven with Greece during its attempt to renegotiate its bankrupt financial position arising from the economic downturn of financial crisis. As a nation it has been asset stripped, is permanently illiquid and has lost its entrepreneurial class through “free movement” and the transfer of private funds abroad. Its banking system is also insolvent and completely dependent on the ECB, effectively meaning the EU approved Head of the Greek Central Bank runs both fiscal and monetary policy. Finally, Greek per capita GDP is now less than when they joined the EU.
If this is how the EU treats member states be warned it will not rest until it teaches the UK a lesson over Brexit.
No deal will prove to be the only deal acceptable to the UK as a Soverign State. We are hopefully at the end of this 4 year charade during which every month we continued, despite Brexit, to pay £billions to the EU for the privilege.
This needs to be finished, now.
I do not believe that the problem lays with the EU. The UK could have left after the two year period and then started FTA talks. But FTA talks were never considered and the language had to be carefully crafted. The government and the EU have never refered to these negotiations as an FTA but, as a ‘deal’. This to hide their true nature which is an Association Agreement. The problem is, the UK Government wants one more than the EU and is prepared to do anything to get one. The only problem is, how best to disguise this blatant sell out?
The notion that the UK Government and the EU are negotiating a FTA is a lie. Plain and simple. Both the political class and the establishment have dragged their heels for 4 long years! They never wanted to Leave and want to remain in the cosy club on slightly looser terms.
This is about politics, not trade and our lot are colluding with this nation foes. Disgraceful!
But you said the UK held all the cards and that the EU would cave in if spoken to forcefully enough with a received prononciation.
So you finally admit that you got your forecast totally wrong.
P.S.: at the end of the day, Macron does not trust Boris Johnson. Hence the hardline stance. Can you really be surprised by this ?
I just hope another so called deadline isn’t going to be passed and these pointless negotiations don’t go on into next year. We have been patient enough now and I can only see Johnson giving way on things now. He must remember he only won seats because of his promise to LEAVE. I see he has already lost the support of many red wall seats apparently over his handling of the pandemic but I would also say over the lack of leadership and clarification for businesses on Brexit. He must get a grip and give us a new start as a free trading nation in 2021.
I do hope that your trust is not misplaced.
Brexit was a very easy vector with which to obtain power and then install much green blobbery. Not to mention taking instructions from Chinese dominated global bodies.
To choose a useless and underhand leader once can be regarded as a misfortune but to do it THRICE…well that smacks of total stupidity.
But then…three times a true Remainer..on purpose?
Regarding the police. Videos of such appalling violence against peaceful protest. Is this really what the tories want? Really??
There are now so many things for which they will never be forgiven.
The Political Agreement says there should be a FTA with also rules on the level playing field. The UK accepted that. You are being economical with the actualite, Mr Redwood
‘ If it is negotiating in good faith…’ The EU’s making new demands this late in the process is clear evidence that it isn’t ‘negotiating in good faith’. The government should now terminate the talks and give business the certainty it is always asking for. We could expect Barnier to be immediately sacked and VdL hurriedly re-connecting the EU negotiating team with reality, after making them sit down and read Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty.
Boris Johnson has set a new climate change target in a bid to reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 with UK to cut CO2 emissions by 68 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990. Also to waste billions on his daft climate change plan and he confirms a diesel vehicle ban from 2030.
Economic, scientific, transport, environmental job destroying insanity Boris.
Responding the dire Ed Miliband said: “Our goal should be to go further and faster, cutting the significant majority of emissions in this decisive decade, which is the right way to lead in creating the climate jobs of the future and keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees.”
Moronic and scientifically illiterate, job destroying lunacy Ed Miliband do some research mate. (PPE Oxon needless to say).
Why the rush to impractical, very expensive and rapidly depreciating electric cars when they do not even save any significant net CO2. Not that CO2 is actually a serious issue anyway – it is greening the planet and doing more good than harm on balance. CO2 is where the oxygen we breath comes from after the plant and trees have “eaten” it.
Thank you Mr Redwood.
How many devious actions are the Brussels team going to try before they realise that we want to be free from their chains.
I do hope that Mr Johnson is not trying once again, as other Parliament officials have, to hoodwink the British peoples.
Better a poor free man than a rich servant.
If, as you fear, the government is trying to hoodwink us (which is in fact the case), how devious are the EU really? Only as devious as the UK government, and certainly no more. And as, presumably, a Brit, your anger shoukd be directed at the UK government. It is they that are accountable to you, not the EU.
I DID expect that JR would still be writing such obvious etc words!
Whoever it is pulling the strings has made it very clear that they have no intention of keeping promises made to the electorate.
I believe that Boris once said that we had not been consulted on the EU since 1975 and that it was “high time” we were.
Well we were…but our decision has not been respected nor was there ever any intention of so doing.
Actually, what I read (politico dot eu) is that the Netherlands, together with Denmark, Belgium and (of course) France, are concerned that Barnier is compromising far too much in order to get some deal.
We don’t want the UK behaving as though it is part of our single market, while it has left. One hilarious example being that UK haulers want to be able to pick up loads in e.g. Poland and deliver them in Belgium. The single market is a set of rules with one arbiter, the EJC. Whether you’re Microsoft, Google, a Dutch or a British entrepreneur, that remains the same.
It is interesting that in the first paragraph you use the term ‘the UK’, not ‘the UK government’. It is the UK government that determines policy, that privilege being conferred on them by the people. You talk of a divide between the UK and the EU. This is broadly correct. But there is no such divide between the UK government and the EU. Only someone who believed certain things the UK government has said – but ignored other things that have been said, or in other words, someone with selective hearing, or someone who believed what they wanted to believe – would think the UK government wants to meaningfully separate from the EU.
You are trying to make out that it is the EU that is working to undermine the expressed will of the UK when in truth it is the UK government. You say the EU has to make up its mind. It doesn’t, because it already has. And actually, so too has the UK government. Minds were made up long ago. All that has been happening for at least these past twelve months is that the UK government and the EU have been selling their agreement. The EU aren’t stupid and understand that the UK government must be seen to be fighting hard for independence. This is a lesson learnt from the May debacle.
The UK government need to be able to spin the forthcoming agreement – already decided, but not yet announced – as a victory. This is the purpose this year of theatricals has served. Rhetoric has been spewed, threats have been made, deadlines have been set and passed without incident. The UK government has not only threatened to break international law but begun the process of legislating to do that, and yet the EU, whilst initially denouncing the move, has quietly continued to formalise the agreement alongside the UK’s representatives.
I have concluded that the reason why you haven’t accepted this is becuase you are in denial. You’re not stupid, even if the company you keep argues for the opposite. And I do believe that you genuinely desire to see a proper Brexit. The other aspect of denial is hope, and it seems that you are hoping against all reason that, somehow, something will happen to prevent the formalisation of the agreement. This hope grows fainter with every passing day, as the moment of formalisation creeps ever nearer, but it still flickers. The tragedy is that, even if a black swan arrives and an inadvertent no deal comes to pass, the inevitable chaos that ensues as a result of the country being unprepared will, almost certainly, set the cause of UK independence back decades. It’s over Sir John.
“I trust the government sticks to its promises” you say.
I don’t trust the government to stick to them if the promises you refer to are the ones listed on the Best for Britain website – negotiations checklist:
https://www.bestforbritain.org/negotiationschecklist
And why should one trust someone who has broken other promises?
“We are going to fulfill the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts” (25 July, first speech as Prime Minister).
“There are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts” (2 September, speaking in Downing Street)
“I am confident of getting a deal. We will leave on 31 October in all circumstances. There will be no further pointless delay.” (3 September, speech in Commons)
“I’d rather be dead in a ditch” (5 September, asked to promise he would not request a delay to Brexit)
“I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so” (19 October, speech in Commons).