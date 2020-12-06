The government should set out early wins from leaving without a deal

We voted to make our own laws, spend our money, pursue our own trade interests, to take a global rather than a European view of the world, control our own borders, settle our own taxes and regain our own place on major international bodies. The EU and their Remain friends in the UK have set out for four and half years now to thwart these aims and to recreate legal controls and barriers over our actions. It is time to break free.
The government should explain how we will
- Take VAT off items like green products and female hygiene products. Set Corporation Tax definitions and rates to make the UK competitive globally
- Operate the points based migration system which meets the needs of the UK and controls numbers of economic migrants
- Reform our benefits system to help people here more, and reduce incentives to come here to try to settle
- As a full member of the WTO pursue more great trade deals, including one with the Trans Pacific Partnership and including services
- Controlling all our own fish and creating a much bigger fishing and fish processing industry at home
- Cutting food miles by redirecting farm subsidies to promote UK food production
- Using public procurement to help UK based production of goods and services, whilst continuing with competitive tendering
- Reducing harmful or needless regulation to make the UK more responsive and business friendly, whilst maintaining or enhancing high standards in areas like employment law and health and safety
- Raising animal welfare standards, starting by removing export of live animals or transit of live animals through the UK to other destinations.
Indeed I would add 10. Abandon the idiotic expensive & intermittent energy agenda and subsidies. Also 11. Stop pissing money down the drain on the many idiotic projects like HS2, subsidies for electric cars, Hinckley C, over the tap CV testing (the pandemic is essentially over now anyway).
Perhaps your number 8. Reducing harmful or needless regulation to make the UK more responsive and business friendly – is the biggest win, win. Especially if you fire all the people in government who produce and regulate this needless regulation. It also releases many compliance people in the private sector to get a productive job instead.
And 11. Cut and simplify taxes hugely. 20% of a large tax base is better than 100% of a tiny one.
And 12.
At least 90% of it is totally pointless and/or actively damaging and on balance is doing far more harm than good.
And 13. New policies to eliminate the huge number of essentially parasitic jobs created by idiotic laws and regulations. These are in government and in compliance in the private sector. Reward people who generate wealth not those who argue over it and largely destroy it. Or those who render the UK uncompetitive.
14. ‘Trade not aid’. Reduce punitive tariffs on value-added products from developing countries. For example the 40% tariff on chocolates. Contrasted to the very low tariffs on raw cocoa beans for the fat chocolatiers of Belgium.
14. “Within a couple of short weeks the EU will need to definitively confirm the “No Deal” arrangements from January 1… That would immediately put it in the position it doesn’t want to be – a set of piecemeal arrangements.” – Jake Pugh yesterday.
Unfortunately Johnson has already committed the country to economic suicide with his ill considered green agenda. That will destroy any benefits otherwise available from Brexit.
Number 10, no more the MPs we put in Parliament saying it’s not our fault guv but the Eu we have to implement rules
Indeed – sorry mate you may have elected me but I cannot do anything for you – it’s EU regulations you see. I am powerless, just a servant of the EU. Your vote for me as MP was totally worthless – just a pointless veneer of fake democracy. Rather like the EU parliament is.
We aren’t out yet and the way Boris is behaving with endless target dates we may very well be discussing the same things in 6 months.
It’s a bit like nuclear fusion, it’s always on the horizon.
The fact that there are only 25 days to go makes me wonder what he gave away during his evening call with von lyden.
MPs have literally been lying to you about that for 30+ years. You have not paid enough attention to notice. They are banking on you still not paying attention in future.
Good Morning,
Why does dealing with the EU have to be so theatrical? Is it, as they say, politicians are just wannabe actors without the talent, or do hey think they re justifying their existence by attracting attention to their difficulties which only they can resolve, after first creating those difficulties.
The ‘level playing field’. We are both a dangerous economic and political competitor too close to their precious single market, AND an irrelevant little island without any influence or economic muscle outside the EU club. Which is it?
I do hope BJ and friends have learned the way of the the EU in such negotiations, simply play along with the charade until the very end, then present our own FTA as a final document and say that’s it, take it or leave it.
They’ll leave it thanks. You have far more to lose than they do.
And the theatrics are entirely for the benefit of Brexiteers.
Johnson needs to be made to look like he’s won something when he capitulates.
The EU knows this perfectly well and will play along with it.
But they are also laughing themselves silly knowing what you have thrown away for a bunch of fish.
Europe really cannot believe its luck.
Sir John
Following on from yesterday’s comments.
After over 4 years one would have thought most, if not all these things, would have been in place ? There is a reason they are not. The reason being, that it would be pointless to do so as we will still be under the EU yoke via an Association Agreement. Right from the beginning, even now, there is no other plan. BREXIT was killed, or to be killed, shortly after the result. Cameron would sooner resign then deliver on his promise.
As time passes and the evidence slowly mounts up, it become apparent that, the only people being fooled are the government, the establishment and loyal party members such as yourself. The deceit is on you, not us, as we have come to realise the truth.
We have been betrayed !
We have but will Boris betray us further – I suspect he will. It will be almost as big a mistake as his (or his Queen of Green partner) green crap lunacy.
I do wish I could find some balance in the reports of what is really going on re Brexit.
I rather think that since the “ least deadly pandemic in 2000 years”* has seen us pauperised and laid waste at the hands of our government….then the likelihood is total betrayal.
I suppose basically …if Boris blustered that he was up for No Deal…then why is he still crawling around trying to get one?
Just more kidology.
* from “The Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of WEF.
10. Whether there is a deal or not, Focus relentlessly through tax, expenditure and regulatory policy in making the UK the most competitive economy in Europe for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. If the EU is demanding control even over tax policy – as tax now also seems to get raised as part of the ‘level playing field’ – this objective might be easier to achieve with WTO terms.
Translation: cut workers rights. Holiday pay, sick pay, maternity pay.
Let me guess. You are ‘retired.’
Absolutely.
Good post. Keep the pressure on!
‘Operate the points based migration system which meets the needs of the UK and controls numbers of economic migrants.’ The salary requirement needs to be raised, as a matter or urgency – otherwise the EU’s unemployed will continue to flood here. This issue will need continuous monitoring by the back-benchers. Most of us here will remember the promise that we weren’t going to be flooded by east europeans – and then were.
Also the complete control of our Armed Forces
Liam Fox told us it would be the “easiest in human history”. Boris Johnson told us a year ago he had an “oven ready deal”.
Where are they? Why were we lied to?
Liam Fix said that it SHOULD be the easiest because existing standards were the same, but that it would NOT be because of politics. He was absolutely right on both points.
The ‘oven ready deal’ referred to the Withdrawal Agreement, which was agreed (too) quickly.
There are enough examples of politicians lying without you needing to make up/mis-state stories.
We were not lied to. The FTA could well have been reasonably easy but we miscalculated the bullying intransigence and ridiculous demands of the EU.
Yes.
I don’t really understand why they lie to us.
They might just as well tell the truth.
What can we do about their blatant betrayals?
If we protest they just set their army and police on us and sling us into prison.
Oh sorry! Lock us in our houses with no food or healthcare.
You were lied to because they would have lost if they had told the truth.
Our clinical trials and art/auction sectors were hit by EU rules, which do not serve us.
And Agency Worker Regulations do not suit the high level freelance Cobtractor sector which is much larger in the U.K.
Yes, yes, yes Sir John. We know what you think the government should do. You have told us many times before. But given what the government will do, we are all interested to see what you will do in response. That is what actually matters. We shan’t have to wait much longer to find out.
I am sure many on here have previously mentioned that he is in the wrong party, as you say we shall know soon.
Exactly.
No self respecting and genuine Brexit MP can stay in the CP if we do not take back our laws, money and borders without any equivocation whatsoever. This continued “only 48 hours more” is the hopelessly indecisive and unreliable Boris to a tee.
What would you do if you were in our host’s shoes, Simeon?
Organise a protest march/attempt an armed rebellion/tell the PM he’s a very naughty boy/walk out of the HoC in a huff?
There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures.
The real choice facing Mr Johnson is whether to take the current, or stand aside to let another.
Sir JR,
So as far I can read the contribution, we have been in prison or 45 years and we are now breaking free?
Interesting persepctive, for a political argument
There is a great cartoon that demonstrates that quite clearly – The EU was never for the people, it was all about accruing power over the lives of millions …
No.
Just as we thought we’d broken free.
They locked us in our houses.
Much smaller prisons than the EU.
21 posts when you wrote your post bill and not one mentioned prison in relation to the EU.
The EU want a level playing field. Who will adjudicate, the ECJ. They want an agreement on fish. Who do you think the EU want to adjudicate on that. That’s right. The ECJ. They want to control state subsidies, and yes it will be the ECJ again. Once the ECJ has a say in anything whatsoever we will be shackled and the EU can use this to punish the UK for ever. Boris must not give in. I am just frustrated that he is still talking. He must not give in on any of the red lines. Any agreement will come at a huge price.
We must also repeal the useless WA as the EU have not acted in good faith. Followed shortly by the repeal of the Human Rights Act that has protected every enemy of GB which we can replace with a Bill of Rights linked to personal responsibilities.
Then maybe Priti can change the law so we can stop the debacle of lawyers making millions and millions keeping criminals in the UK. Think of the financial savings.
Once that is done there needs to be a cap on legal aid as it is out of control and a wonderful cash cow for unscrupulous lawyers defending hopeless cases.
All of this once we are free of the EU.
I read the Mail too – a great paper.
The ECJ is the EU’s court. It is perfectly natural that they should want their legal experts involved in dispute resolution.
Would do you want involved in dispute resolution from your side? Tampon manufacturers? Fishermen?
Banning live export is a policy designed to improve animal welfare. Let us follow that logic.
Non-stun slaughter is inhumane and should be banned in the UK. At present, it is alleged, the majority of chicken meat sold in our supermarkets has been killed while fully conscious.
JF
+++
This would be to appease the PC halal requirements of a small minority of our population and as you say should be banned. Reversion to the middle ages should not be part of our post Brexit plan.
Do we have an inkling yet of what the deal will include – How much freedom our government is going to allow us to take back?
Yes, we really do have to make an effort to make the best of whatever freedoms we will have once some of the dust settles, but when will that be and how much dust will remain?
Will the government also be forthright about all the side deals they have done with the EU, like us staying with the EAW, or military agreements?
As regards your first point, why on earth are we retaining VAT?? A bureaucrats dream – effectively only levied on the end user, but with rafts of interim needless layers. A sales tax is almost unavoidable and would give a true basis for Corporation Tax etc on internet giants like Amazon etc
Stop importing potted plants with the pests and diseases they bring, e.g. ash die back, acute oak decline and leaf borer moths, which affects chestnut trees.
All well and good but Boris wants a deal so he can stand in front of No. 10 waving a piece of paper above his head. He hasn’t the courage to stand up against the Europeans and say proudly they demanded too much and we are going it alone to totally honour the referendum result.
He’s sure he can get away with it because his MPs who oppose him are no real threat. He knows, even those who seem most opposed, will put Tory survival first. They too are too weak to live independently.
Out here in the provinces (I live int he Fens) Boris is coming under fire for tiers and covid. This is a deeply Conservative area too.
However, I praise him and the Cabinet for standing firm. The EU is going on a completely different trajectory to us: it wants bigness, unity and Soviet type Commission government. We have rejected that roundly out here, but not, it seems has it yet been abandoned in London.
Boris has seen this and he is standing firm. I praise him and the government for that.
And well done, Sir John for your loyal support for us out here away from London!
There we go. In black and white.
Mr Redwood tells you all your biggest win from his 30+ year Eurosceptic project is slightly cheaper tampons.
I wonder at what point you all accept that your Brexit has abjectly failed?
I read that our host has condemned a fishing offer that came from the EU. I would point out that it is not in the power of the EU to make offers as to what the UK does in it’s own territorial waters. Based on conservation requirements and plans for our future fishing industry it is up to us the UK to tell the EU who may, out of good neighbourliness, be allowed to fish in our waters , the methods they use to fish, the minimum size of fish to be taken, and the extent of the catches they are allowed. If they cannot accept this they must find other places to fish. Deal or no deal should hang on it. Not based on financial considerations, but on international law relating to territorial waters.
Why is nobody talking about the EU “Brexit” SECURITY TREATY which BoJo hopes to sneak through hoping nobody will notice? This keeps us in the abominable EU Arrest Warrant (and the EU criminal legal system)d) which was drafted into British statute so that a British magistrate on receipt of a EAW must extradite the accused WITHOUT PRIMA FACIE EVIDENCE OF WRONGDOING? BoJo has NO INTENTION of righting this abomination. And isnt it odd that Nigel Farage, whose erstwhile party UKIP once publicised this issue considerably, hppears to have kept dead quiet about this?
It’s always good to have ambitions, but I say again, having committed to the insidious ECHR, I fear none of our dreams for a fully sovereign nation state can come true. It will provide the back door to continued EU control, i.e. 1. cases cannot be brought against the EU in the ECHR court, but our commitment opens the door to the EU bringing endless cases against us; 2. the ECJ has decided not to be bound by ECHR rulings, because an external body cannot be given the power to review the application of EU law, so only the UK can be judged and 3. Art 7 of the convention, “the right not to be punished for something that wasn’t against the law at the time” and Art 14 “the right not to be discriminated against in respect of these rights”, can and will be invoked to override matters like existing lawful fishing, FOM, etc, rights. Some level playing field! What a coup for the EU; what naive fools we have advising our negotiators.
BBC correspondent on Marr remarked that the German papers aren’t reporting German car manufacturers screaming for a deal to be signed to protect their business.
Maybe the German MSM don’t want to report on what the car manufacturers think, and maybe those companies are led by Europhiles as well, wedded to that religion.
Perhaps they should ask the Irish beef farmers what they think about losing a €1bn a year business, as their beef suddenly hits a 40% tariff (and the rest) on coming to the UK and becomes uncompetitive.
This fiasco or so called negotiation has now gone on for far too long.
One way or another we will soon find out if Boris is a remainer or leaver.
At least one tabloid to go bust as there won’t be any more material on “will we, won’t we?” to tease us with.
Major result!
Not sure about outlawing the transit of live animals through the UK. The traders would transport them all the way by sea instead, which would be worse for the animals.