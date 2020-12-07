The EU’s deal is clearly worse than No Deal.

I made the mistake of listening to Radio 4 yesterday lunchtime. They went on and on about alleged problems for trade with the EU if we do not sign a deal, with plenty of speakers including the interviewers pushing the negatives. The ignorance of how trade works was as before.
We were told trade between the UK and the continent is currently as border and friction free as it is between two English counties. Do they not realise goods coming across the Channel have go through VAT adjustments as we have a different set of rates and incidence, Excise payment and currency changes? As this is usually carried out through pre logged computer manifests and settled electronically away from the border. The truck driver does not have to work out the VAT and pay in banknotes at a kiosk. Why cannot we do the same thing for any tariffs that need to be imposed? We will of course.
Why do they never point that their worry about imports is a nonsense, because the UK will control the incoming borders, and has no interest in trying to prevent imports coming in that companies and people in the UK want to buy. Indeed, the UK government has already said there will be a relaxed arrangement for the first six months as importers get used to the new trading regime. EU products will switch over the to the tried and tested system used for imports from all non EU countries, which our Border authorities usually handle well without causing hold ups and bottlenecks.
Some Remain commentators claim the EU will seek to slow or prevent UK exports into their single market by zealous implementation of rules. This shows they have a very low estimate of how our neighbours behave, and ignores the fact that the EU like the UK is a member of the WTO and has to follow WTO rules to expedite traffic at borders and have in place decent systems for handling the volume of goods. As Remain advocates are always extolling the virtue of the international rules based system, surely the EU will want to obey or will have to obey its rules on these matters? The EU will also note that their citizens and companies need those products we are selling and will take a dim view if they are impeded in getting them on time.
Brexiteers are fed up with the endless Project Fear material. We can trade well under WTO rules if the EU really does not want a Free Trade Agreement with us. We will decide what tariffs if any to impose on their goods along with goods from the rest of the world, to get the right balance between helping domestic producers and looking after out customers. No Deal is fine. We should only negotiate a deal if it is clearly better than No Deal. What the EU wants is worse.
Sir John,
Please be careful with your headlines!!
I almost had a heart attack when I read today’s, believing that I had missed a critical news item. Thank goodness Boris hasn’t caved! (yet)
You, me, and all those who believe in sovereignty and independence know that the RIGHT deal is, in fact NO Deal. Call it Australian terms if necessary, but we know what it means. WTO, Scrap WA, Control Fish No ECJ – then everyone, and I mean everyone, in the UK will benefit.
‘No Deal’ was always the only way to reclaim independence. The only negotiation should have been centred around this premise – i.e. how to transition to this as smoothly – and quickly – as possible. We will never know how the EU would have responded to such an approach because, from the beginning, UK governments have sought to retain as much of the existing arrangements as possible, necessarily subverting the purpose of regaining independence as a result. Sadly, Sir John has never made this point forcefuly enough, and failed to recognise the implications of continuing talks for four and a half years.
That the conclusion of this shameful episode in British history is now seemingly just days, or even hours away, is welcome. The moment of truth is all but upon us, and there is at least the possibility that Sir John and some of his colleagues will finally, belatedly, leave the Conservative Party. I believe ir may be too late to save the Brexit cause, at least for a generation. But maybe there will be some chance now that, outside of the Conservative Party, Sir John and others may finally see sense on the virus response. This is now the only issue that matters, as it is an existential threat to basic liberty. Brexit will have to wait.
reply I have always said No deal is fine and it is only worth discussing a deal if it is better.
Reply to reply
But a ‘deal’ was never going to be better, particularly given those negotiating it. Even if this wasn’t obvious immediately, it has been obvious for some time.
It’s not “fine” for the thousands of people who have already lost jobs – e.g. at the engine plant and steel works in S. Wales – thanks to the uncertainty engendered by your brexit.
I am at a loss to understand why the U.K. wants ECHR or the awful European Arrest Warrant! The former overrules our own courts, so not taking back control or controlling our laws and the latter allows despots to whisk our citizens away without evidence or safeguards! So foreign criminals never deported, innocent British citizens whisked off!
Again, all about EU dominance and control over us even though we left!
JR, so why is your party and govt not building coal fired powered stations to provide cheap energy for jobs and industry like Germany and China?
Why is Johnson talking absolute green drapery shite to lead a small number of left wing liberal Londoners?
We will need cheap energy to make our own way in the world. EU. OT highlighting Germany’s failings by being dependent on Russian gas, French electric and coal fired powered stations! Why not?
Why is your fake Tory govt allowing other country’s to dominate the world by wealth through industry while wrecking its own? Where is the EU level playing field in that! Trump we need you!
No Deal is the way to go.
Whatever happens there will be more data collection for trade. Even with a deal there will be sanitary and phyto-sanitary checks at the border, and the need to collect data showing compliance with the rules of origin.
Tariffs are quite minor. And without a deal the U.K. government will receive more from U.K. imports from the EU than will be paid to the EU on exports from the U.K. It is totally to the benefit of the EU to have a deal avoiding tariffs: the U.K. is better off with tariffs.
Sovereignty is the real difference. And of course much better with no deal.
The point I’m trying to make is that you have been reactive rather than proactive in your relationship with the government, seemingly as a result of the trust you’ve afforded them. Clearly, my view is that you have have trusted without warrant, that your faith has been blind, that you’ve closed your eyes and hoped for the best. I am critical of voters who did the same, so it is only fair for me to be even more critical of those in a position to do more than simply vote. But I think it is time to stop looking backwards, to cry no more over spilt milk, to decide where to go from here.
Reply Lots of nonsense in this reply.
It was pointed out at the outset of leaving the EU would never agree a good deal because others would leave if it thought a country would flourish outside it.
The EU would only ever agree a bad deal if the U.K. Govt. was stupid enough to do so.
Sadly the U.K. Govt. agreed a catastrophic damaging WA and NIP leading the EU to believe the U.K. Govt is stupid and weak. JR and co actually voted for it! Even though eminent people like Martin Howe QC pointed out the huge failings.
Johnson was going to walk October last year, June, July, 15th October, November! Seems he is weak and will not walk accepting anything given.
If the virus response was one of fear that the Left would accuse the govt of killing people….how come MPs are comfortable with the fact that many elderly WERE killed due to “virus policy”?
And that the sick were sent home.
And that even now it is hard to get medical/dental care.
And that “Care Homes” are virtually taking people prisoner.
And that some people under house arrest could not get food.
And that there will be millions unemployed.
And that the police attack peaceful protesters..viciously.
LOYALTY TO THE PARTY CAN NOT BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHAT IS HAPPENING…SURELY???
What is Brexit worth if our govt can do this to us?
It would/will be like going to live on a desert island with an abusive partner.
reply to reply….but a deal has always involved endless levels of bullying and brinkmanship, trust being broken constantly, each side needing to be able to say we won, the other side giving in.
Good faith? Pah!
Way over 4 years wasted on this nonsense – and £xxx billions in resignation fees.
Sovereignty is in the eyes of the beholders. There is no benchmark, not even its own currency, that awards sovereignty to a nation. Other nations decide to collectively to bestow such status and welcome it into their Club. The UK, as three proto-states and one province; all of a sudden thinks it is a federal entity! Hence the Internal Market Bill.
JR says “No Deal is fine. We should only negotiate a deal if it is clearly better than No Deal. What the EU wants is worse.”
Perhaps it is time for him and the rest of the ERG/CRG, to open for the very first time exactly what goodies they guarantee will be in the “no-deal” box? Detailed predictions to a couple of decimal places will be sufficient for now?
Reply Freedom and self government
Reply to reply.
Yes indeed you have, as have others; however, what has been missing is that explanation of the benefits of ‘no deal’ and how we can make it work for us.
I can see that allowing the chancellor to raise tax from import duties would help him with pandemic costs, it would make domestic production more attractive. Help would need to be provided for exporters to find new markets, or mitigate EU tariffs. These issues need to be discussed.
Pominoz I think you’ll find Boris will capitulate very soon. According to reports he’s already succumbed to the EU over fishing rights bringing in a transition period of between 5 and 7 years. This will pra baby be stretched out for longer allowing the EU to plunder the seas further with their factory ships. He is also considering abiding by EU laws for trade into the distant future. It is frightening to think he is even considering this when any true leader of a sovereign country would just walk away. We have a bunch of wimps in charge who have no intention of letting us become a truly independent and sovereign state again. I think many people will wipe their hands of this fake Tory party once this fiasco is finished unless Boris fulfills his promise to the majority that voted for Brexit.
Exactly.
But my fear is that since they have already established authoritarian control… how will we make our voices heard?
Already there is talk of next May’s elections being cancelled.
How long will sheep believe the virus narrative?
Idiot MPs should not have even countenanced last May’s elections being cancelled. Terrifying
What else can you expect from pathetic Eton ‘know nothings’.
Fedup, For Boris Johnson, it’s all about calculating how much the Conservative party’s vote can be split – how many can be persuaded to stay with the Tories. For the civil service it was always about “damage” limitation. So we will get a deal. And the deal will capitulate on the principle of foregoing our sovereignty – not the EU’s – to allow the EU to plunder our single market. Boris will snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. And we will pay for decades.
All the Remain commentators who state that “no Deal” will be a disaster for the economy will no doubt demand stricter lockdown measures and demand that all petrol and diesel cars are banned by 2030 (this evening).
Indeed Boris is wrong on all this (and on HS2) doubtless he will cave in to the EU deal too. I suppose it depends on the Queen of Green lunacy Carrie.
A good podcast with Nigal Lawson (Trigger) – I have never been more worried about this country.
We have second lock down insanity. expensive energy insanity, car banning insanity, HS2 insanity and shortly a duff EU agreement insanity plus fiscal insanity from Sunak. They cannot even get the Vaccine priorities right. This will (even if the vaccine is safe and works) clearly kill more people by not targeting men at a slightly earlier age than women and other at risk groups.
Jeremy Warner in the Sunday Telegraph says – “Climate sceptics have lost, but now the Prime Minister has to build green growth.”
Perhaps politically they have. Perhaps thanks to Theatre Studies Graduate Queen Carrie. The laws of physics remain the same and energy economics remains largely the same too. Subsidising and pushing green crap before it works or is economic is job and growth destroying insanity Boris.
Especially after the Covid over reaction it is the last thing the UK needs. Rather like HS2.
LL,
Good articles in Con Woman today. One on how the principles of the WEF socialist mantra build back better is in stark contradiction to conservative values. Yet, last year Fake Tory Govt quietly wrote a white paper on it! A bit like Trudeau Canadian PM back tracking on it when the details were put to him!
Suggest all watch Ivor Cummings on Chinese virus lockdown with documents by WHO and others. Fake Tory Govt should be ashamed. The true incompetence will come back to bite them no matter how much they try to hide the true facts. Again, video contained in an article in Con Woman by Kathy Gyngell.
I think it is increasingly becoming clear there is nothing conservative about this current left wing socialist govt. Many articles on a daily, weekly basis on it. Its name has no bearing on the party or govt!
Plus the block half the roads for half a dozen extra cyclists, causing huge congestion and far more pollution from our idiotic transport secretary, Khan and various local councils. Complete insanity as Farage pointed out yesterday.
Also why wast vacinne on people who have had it and recovered? They are clearly immune otherwise why would the infection have dies down in areas like London that had the infection badly. They clearly have herd immunity as many either were immune already (perhaps for genentic or other similar infection reasons) or the have caught it and developted immunity.
Why?
Martin, It’s what you do say. You explicitly demanded harsher, longer, earlier (but only after the event), lockdowns. And even if you won’t admit it lockdowns are both a health and an economic disaster – far, far worse than even the most doom-laden Remain guess about the outcome of real independence.
But as you keep claiming, brexit is “not about trade”.
Well nor is the European Union at its heart.
It is not an economic project.
It is not a political project.
It is a moral project.
If you think the replacement of national democracies across Europe with an autocracy in Brussels is a moral project – then, fine, it’s a moral project. Personally, I regard it as an immoral project – a power grab that started out disguised as a trade arrangement.
When has trade ever been the fundamental, defining issue of the UK’s relationship with the EU? It never has. This entire, tedious issue has always been about political control
I voted to leave for the UK to leave the EU to regain her freedom and sovereignty and now I find that my own personal freedoms and my own personal sovereignty has also been impeded and distilled by your party in government conspiring with Labour and their social activist bigots to expose us all to social Marxism and attacks on our very soul and mind
I’d rather starve in a ditch knowing I had the right to express any opinion I choose than live comfortably in a nation whose politicians and bureaucrats pass authoritarian laws designed to destroy voice, spirit and mind
At least Macron has the guts to confront barbarity whereas our politicians whimper into the aye lobby capitulating to their favoured pressure and lobby groups
The British political class are teetering on the edge of barbarity and hate themselves. Their viciousness and revengeful politics is causing deep resentment and your party’s betrayal of its natural constituency in an attempt to pander to the Marxist left and their social agenda will not be forgotten
Could you kindly tell us which opinions you are not allowed to express – either anonymously on an Internet forum like this or in person?
One feels that, for example, to criticise in any way the current vaccine is to invite investigation by the thought police. Some people a couple of weeks ago wanted ‘anti-vax’ comments to be made illegal.
What is this “thought police”? What powers do they have? I think you are just inventing silly stories, in reality the internet is awash with criticism of the vaccine
Kier Starmer demanded this censorship and Hancock seemed rather supportive. They do not have a clue whether the vaccine is safer than the risk of catching the virus which will also very by age, gender, genetics etc. Let us hope it is very safe. Most areas have herd immunity anyway now.
Dom
I agree with all you say! It’s all political and about power over us.
And over the last four years, I have seen numerous responses saying the same thing as you – they’d rather be poorer but free!
I think a lot of people assumed we’d leave and that the government would sort out “the daily stuff” like flying over each other’s airspace etc.
Absolutely.
What opinion did our former membership of the European Union prevent you from expressing?
Clangg!! You have misunderstood, Martin. Dom said he voted to leave the EU in order that the UK should regain sovereignty, only to find that his own personal sovereignty (liberties) have been curtailed by the current government.
And no matter how many times you lie about the UK having already left the EU, it does not alter the fact that the EU controls the UK as much as it did in 2015. The Referendum choice has still not been implemented, four and a half years after we voted by a majority to Leave.
I agree.
I think that at this stage it would be perfectly legitimate to refer to these people as “Fifth Columnists” and speak of “radicalisation”, given their hatred of the UK.
If people are not doing this at this point, it is because it is too late and they have already infiltrated and even taken control of the entire media by stealth, not to mention Parliament.
If this does not worry you, it should do.
Jack, Yes, it does worry me. Principally because it is so amazing how gullible Remains are at still swallowing EU ideology.
I can’t help feeling that were I a really senior EU official, I would be far more occupied with the uncomfortable presence of Putin’s Russia on many of my borders, as well as with the serious rumblings from Iran and the Middle East (just across the Med and the Adriatic) and the surge in migrants fleeing Afghanistan/Iran/Pakistan/Ethiopia and other Sahel countries etc, than in constantly niggling with the UK.
You make good points about the wider geopolitical situation. However, you misunderstand the relationship between the EU and the British state. What you perceive to be niggling is merely for show. There is in fact complete agreement that the 2016 referendum result was a political problem to be managed. The game the EU and the UK government have been cooperatively playing is, How to fool enough of the British people into thinking that their independence has been restored when in fact nothing meaningful has changed.
Well, 17.4m people were fooled into thinking their sovereign, independent, coastal state was not independent or sovereign. So some people will literally believe anything.
You are being ridiculous again andy.
If we were an independent, sovereign coastal state, how was it we had no say over who fished for what in our waters? Why did we, as in independent, sovereign state have to pay 12 thousand, million pounds a year to access a market that sold us twice as much as we sold it? Why is that we, as an independent, sovereign state, could not limit immigration to our independent, sovereign state.
The answer, I think you’ll have to agree, is that we were not an independent, sovereign state.
We probably believe the UK isn’t sovereign or independent within the EU, Andy, because the EU stated in Declaration 17 (Lisbon) that EU law has “primacy over the law of member states”. Clearly some people will literally believe anything, especially when they don’t bother looking it up.
I agree!
And I worry that if have ‘no deal’, that it will be hoped that the stupid British public won’t notice the WA and PD not being ripped up!
They fail to realise just how many people have become politically aware and are following the government’s every move! There are enough places to get the information for people to know exactly what these twisters are doing….as with this virus malarkey. People know!!
Sharon, Yes, people do know. The government will not get away with pulling the wool over our eyes any more.
Excellent post Simeon. They think we are stupid but not half as stupid as them.
Top comment, Simeon.
Exactly what has been going on.
NATO is interering on the borders of Russia.
Yes and there are many 100s of US bases surrounding Russia. If the reverse were true there would be 24/365 howls of anguish about it from every other country. Actually maybe not as there would be nuclear war within a week even if the US were obliterated.
I would have more confidence in your post if Frost and Johnson were not stating today and for the last few weeks that there has to be movement from the EU on level playing field and fish.
Had we been in the market for pulling wool over collected eyes, they could have accepted a fudge by now, and announced that it was the only deal on offer, oh and by the way we are bound to benefit hugely by it.
Of course Brexiteers are nervous because we have been told the referendum would be honoured so many times, and we got Theresa May and Ollie Robbins conspiring with the enemy. But they have gone.
Bang on ! Could not have put it better myself.
Sadly, a lot of the great unwashed only get their facts from the guardian or Daily Mirror. However, a lot of people were fooled by the WA that Boris signed. It was just a warmed over agreement dictated to May and Olly Robbins. We need no deal and on Jan1st,2021,ditch the WA and to hell with the EU and all its laws etc.
Very good points, SM.
and the worsening basket case economies all round the EU.
They are, but it is the UK which keeps pestering the European Union for unreasonable concessions, not vice-versa.
Not at all. They are the ones pestering us to keep fishing our fish. And they are the ones insisting that trade disputes be settled by THEIR court. As for the level playing field – don’t make me laugh. Germany and France have been doing whatever they want in terms of subsidies whereas we have always obeyed every little rule and diktat.
You think it unreasonable to have the same rights on coastal fishing that every other nation in the world has.
How strange.
On the contrary, Martin, the UK (so far) is simply stating what the law is for independent nations. When have we demanded that the EU: obeys our laws and our courts, gives us a bribe, and accepts us stealing their fish, just for access to our single market? Because that’s what the EU is demanding.
Get the hell OUT of there, Boris!
No Deal is fine.
You sure sound rattled! Boris is going to do a deal. It will tie us to the EU’s rules on competition, aid, and green policies. You aren’t keeping the fish either. At last Brexit exposed as fantasy
John has devoted decades of his life to this.
I begin to wonder if he can remember exactly why, however.
better than following Scargill, Livingstone, Hatton, Crow, Mandelson, Hain, Prescott.
You’re the one sounding rattled.
With employment and services trade across borders, life is even more complex. Companies and workers are usually subject to double-taxation treaties. This involves specialist accountants. As working from home becomes common, this is an increasing barrier to trade. Another way the UK single markets beats the EU version!
Accidentally against GF’s comment, we it should have been a stand-alone one.
I suspect that’s not correct.
It didn’t have to be a fantasy. All we have to do is leave and make it real. We have a political class, none of whom have any bottle.
Mike W, Exactly right. Four and a half long years, and all our useless politicians had to do was accept the Referendum decision and leave.
So freedom to you is a fantasy?.
That’s the mindset of the people in North Korea who believe what their master tells them as they have no means of knowing otherwise.
On the other hand the British do know what freedom is having given it back to the peoples of India, Pakistan & the Africans states. Try telling them freedom is a fantasy.
No deal is better than a bad deal. Could there possibly be a worse deal than that demanded by the EU? The EU sense of self entitlement is staggering. I have also heard that the EU have refused to consider services, so even a simple trade deal would be heavily weighted in the EU’s favour. We can find new markets, but the EU can never acquire a new contributing member that has given so much benefit to the EU in the form of money, fish, trade, pulling power for trade agreements with other countries, and jobs for their unemployed. It has to be no deal. Don’t let us down, Boris. We would never vote to be a vassal state, and you know it.
You feel for that one too. Any deal is better than a no deal. This has always been the case, however much you all protest otherwise.
And there will be a deal, even if there is briefly a no deal first. Enjoy it. It’ll be rubbish.
I do hope so. The worse the deal the better. It will harden our resolve and lead to us getting out properly. I do hope the EU continues to be completely unreasonable. The more unreasonable the better.
Yes, unlike the referendum’s requirement, all of these arrangements are reversible or enhanceable.
Parties will be elected to office on proposals to do just those things or not.
This is the beginning of the European Union completely dominating current affairs in this country as never before.
Andy, You are shooting yourself in the foot. The worse the EU makes the deal the less we’ll buy from them. Your choice.
Your priority would appear to be to do the maximum damage to the European Union, rather than to secure the greatest benefit for the UK, no matter what the consequences for this country.
The only explanation for that is hate, I think, but stemming from what I can only guess.
Shirley never said anything about wanting to do the EU maximum harm.
Why do you make stuff up?
Edward2, I have wondered the same – why does Martin (and Andy, and Hefner, etc) make so much stuff up? And the obvious answer is they cannot argue about the reality. So faked up “quotes”, ad hominem attacks, ignoring what Leaves actually think, and pure guesses about the future, are all the order of the day.
Yup. I agree.
And the EU, I believe, is falling down round their ears into bankruptcy (Italy, Greece), Visigrad and Franco German disagreement over trade imbalance with the UK. And from the EU, only the leader of the AfD has spoken out openly about the catastrophe of UK leaving.
But now comes the bill. Can we pay?
Shirley M,
Absolutely!
It’s not a trade deal!
The EU want us to adhere to any laws that they pass despite having no say in shaping them. How absurd is that? The whole point of Brexit is that we want to make our own laws. We are big boys and girls, we can make our own laws. We managed it for hundreds of years.
“.. the EU can never acquire a new contributing member that has given so much benefit to the EU in the form of money, fish, trade, pulling power for trade agreements with other countries, and jobs for their unemployed.”
So true. You put it succinctly.
Your government is building actual lorry parks.
In case the French deliberately play us up.
Why not? They have to play somewhere.
I hope with British workers, British companys and British materials
Not “literally” building lorry parks, Andy? We have to build them because your EU is either incompetent, or vindictive, and so won’t let our lorries through efficiently.
I wouldn’t keep advertising how useless the EU is, if I were you.
I look forward to seeing the government sort out the bias in the Beeb’s ‘news’ coverage. R5L this morning was equally bad.
Is not just their bias its the absolute rubbish they report as headline breaking news – today on the BBC they reported that there could be no snow in 80 years by the turn of the century ?
Details. A man phoned LBC yesterday who ran a service industry on the continent. Now he has been told that he needs an office in every single country with which he deals. He will be ruined.
The farmer who farms in UK and then moves to Spain to grow lettuces in the winter will have to make serous adjustments. Irish livestock moving to Europe for slaughter will be forbidden.
The huge question must be this: can we make money out of trading with the rest of the world which will pay off the £2,000 billion debt and reduce the deficit and run the bulging welfare state?
Time will tell.
We run a huge trade deficit with the EU trading on single-market terms. We run a huge trade surplus with the USA trading on WTO terms. So we should be scraed of WTO terms why exactly ?
And answer came there none.
There will be a ‘Deal’ (Association Agreement). It will be EU Membership v2.0 less representation in their Toy Parliament.
Why oh why did we ever bother ?
The promotion of fear is the default basis to argue for government policy. This is also true for the BBC’s incessant propaganda campaigns for the causes they push. Among the latest is a rerun of the Met Office prediction that we shall no longer see snow in the south of England because of global warming. As for CO2 Harry Metcalf’s, on his Harry’s Garage YouTube channel, has comprehensively demonstrated how the push for electric cars will add the CO2, not reduce it. Apparently Volvo have calculated that the manufacture of their electric car produces c1.5 X the CO2 of the ice version. The push for electric will exacerbate the “problem” of CO2 not reduce it while decimating jobs.
+1
No coverage from the BBC and others on the Co2 & other green gases from the US MIC – supposed to be the largest emitter in the world.
Still if we all die off from that it will be in a democracy, so very much worth it. Who would want the Earth to die in a socialist state?
Let’s see what the reality is and then comment. At the moment all media is comment. Until Boris stands in the HoC and spells it out followed by a paper specifying the detail what is the point of speculating. Providing he realises that it is not only the future of the country at stake, but that of the conservative party and his political career. There is no future for all three in semi detachment.
Agricola, Well said.
As an MP is it not possible to bring pressure to bear on the BBC for deliberately issuing false information – Surely a minister can do something to at least make them to apologize.
We should consider taking them to court!
It is infuriating that remoaners can get away with all of this – for those that think the BBC is still unbiased in any way they will accept what the BBC puts out – which is a form of brainwashing.
Time and again the BBC show their true persona – when is this fifth columnist going to be closed down?
This is surely right whether you voted leave or remain. We cannot have a situation beyond January where EU controls over and interference in U.K. policy are still a subject for splenetic public debate as now. We need to implement clean Brexit, either with or without a normal FTA and see whether it works.
If it’s the disaster Continuity Remain assure us it will be then we will just have to crawl back with our national tail between our legs in a few years and beg for re-admittance. Joining the euro will surely be a condition.
I suspect, with a few teething problems – which will be hugely overblown in the media, especially the BBC, we will find it doesn’t make much difference. We will then be in a position to negotiate a sensible FTA with the EU in future years. There will be an enormous boost to confidence in the U.K. economy if we jump over the no deal ‘cliff edge’, and it turns out the cliff was 6 inches high.
Well, I’ve just listened to a fine exposition of the Brexiteer position on BBC R4 by Sir Bernard Jenkins, which definately balanced yesterday’s World at One discusion on trade issues.
It’s obvious that Macron is the problem during these discussions. A weak president who’s current approval rating is less than 20%, during his watch he has had to deal with his “mouvement des gilets jaunes” protesters – who see him as the president of the rich – constant acts of terrorism by jihadists attempting to start a civil war, an unemployment rate now above 10% and 22% among the French muslim community, an endless series of wars in french africa and now he is subjected to appalling insults from Turkey’s dictator Erdogan.
With elections for a possible second term due in 18 months, Macron domesticaly wishes to be seen as tough on the British, which appeals to those of a Gaulist persuasion and as defending his northern fishing communities.
My view is that regardless of his current posturing during the discussions, Macron is a looser who will be easily defeated at the election. The French threat of veto is countered by our threat to leave with no deal.
The stakes could not be higher – my guess is some sort of compromise will eventually be agreed. Fortunately, before the current lockdown I restocked the freezer – and I await developments with interest.
Sakara, We cannot “compromise” on our sovereignty, it’s not an option.
Good morning Sir John
When were these talks ever anything to do with trade? – Never, its just about Control, removing possible competition, punishment and ensuring no one else defies Brussels.
Ian@barkham
Ian, you must have been in the room as you seem so well informed
As you say Sir John – the miss information from Project Fear just keeps coming. Its becoming like the Monty Python sketch on ‘spam’.
“We should only negotiate a deal if it is clearly better than No Deal.”
Less than three years from the 2017 general election, we went from a Conservative assurance that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, to being presented with a “vassal state” deal, “95%” of which was subsequently ratified (as the Withdrawal Agreement). This was followed just two months later by the implementation of, in Steve Baker’s words, a “dystopian society”.
Have you had enough of voting Conservative yet?
You get the worst sort of mixture , selected from the really bad aspects of Labour, Lib-Lab, Communism, the funny nonsense from Raving Monster, and the lets all walk to work Greens, with a lunch of grass, tomatoes and an apple, wearing loincloths and reading by candle-light once the sun goes down.
That’s unfair I am considering vote for the monster raving loony party at the next general election – I might even stand as a candidate just to poke fun at Labour and Tory and the Greens
Good grief!
Do they HONESTLY think that after the pantomime, charade, lies, deception, fakery, trickery on show these past 4 years we can’t see them all in plain sight for the charlatans they are?
If LEAVE had been what they wanted they would have left.
Walked out, gone, quitted.
What do people who wantonly destroy a country, its economy and its people care about a trade deal?
Tell me that.
If there is a deal, and if that deal is a wholesale betrayal of the 2016 democratic referendum by duplicitous politicians then the Conservative Party will lose the next election.
Can someone please tell James Cleverly that if people want to “take the knee” to show support for the surely evil movement “Black Lives Matter” they can do and if people want to boo them when they do so they can do that too.
It is a free country (or rather it was until recently). They even believed in free speach in Scotland once. If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear and even to offend them. Some people are offended by almost anything after all.
I agree with all you have said Sir John. I have for a long time not switched on any BBC tv or radio as they insult peoples intelligence. I will always make my own mind up and refuse to be influenced by Marxist left, i went through that stage as young adult , one of those mistakes in life .
The BBC should go into the market place, its almost there with its subsidiaries, but Its to comfortable with ancient licensing.
Similar on BBC Breakfast TV this morning. Carping on about the effect of tariffs on exports from the UK to the EU without at any time considering the effects of tariffs on imports into the UK from the EU.
It is hard to see where this is all going with the mercurial Macron seemingly dictating terms to his fellow countryman, Barnier.
The announcement that a deal on fishing is now very close was immediately dismissed by the UK side. Their latest idea of a five to seven-year transition for fishing with the final result being maybe only 50-60% for UK fishermen is a non-starter and they know it.
Then we come to the so-called level playing field. The concept that we could be forced to implement every change in industrial policy thought up by Brussels, in order to avoid “lighting Tariffs” is ridiculous. No self-respecting independent country would sign up to it.
Brussels is playing its usual game of blackmailing and bullying a partner into submission.
The only difference is that this time we don’t have the terminally weak Mrs May in charge and as a result, it won’t work. I hope !
“that the EU like the UK is a member of the WTO and has to follow WTO rules”
This also means that the UK need to have a working border infrastructure, lest it give preferential treatment to EU goods which is not allowed under WTO rules.
The EU and the UK both need functioning borders if they do not want to be sued by other WTO members.
We have a working border infrastructure now.
“The EU will also note that their citizens and companies need those products we are selling and will take a dim view if they are impeded in getting them on time.”
I guess I need to stock up on Marmite before year-end then… wait… I do not need to do that… the stuff is foul anyway.
As you accurately forecast Sir John the EU do not understand us and why Britain is unique and so different. They are still way behind the curve in their thinking. While the Berlin wall fell Brussels was building one to replace it instead!
Even the SNP have the same thinking. After Andrew Neil’s point on Indyref2 “Banana republic with no bananas” it will be a case of Save our Bananas ! Sob.
The EU has missed a trick by excluding financial services from the deal. Had they done so the U.K. govt would be bending over backwards to get a deal. As it is I suspect the govt are unfazed by adding tariffs quotas and perhaps other general nuisance to VAT excise currency and other controls in the trade in goods where the U.K. runs a £100bn deficit with the EU.
Tariffs end up being paid by the consumer. That’s you.
The most bizarre people are those Remainers who want us to give our fisheries to the EU in return for nothing. As if such a gesture would be rewarded with gratitude, as wasn’t the case with all the other things we have given them,…..
The financing of the BBC is totalitarian. The Government could have decriminalised non payment in a week but it only rushes through legislation to their agenda. Scottish law forbids it. It clogs up magistrates courts – 10% of all cases.
Being required to have a licence to watch any live TV has similarities with the French demanding total access to our seas.
After 4.5yrs its 50/50 now thats a disgrace
But a bigger disgrace is that the final decision will come from just one person the PM, not the people, not the referendum, not parliament – just Boris
Boris Johnson is being watched very very closely by Leaves. There is little trust in him, in the Remain establishment, or in MPs. Any agreement will be legally analysed, and it will be all over the internet within 24 hours.
Gordon Brown was the best example of this fear mongering when he threatened us with a trade war against the US if we don’t sign a bad deal with the EU.
Sorry, not a trade war, “an economic war”!
If we come out without an FTA, do we get Northern Ireland back? If not, why not?
Sir JR
negotiations are on-going and actually we are told very little about the various issues at this late stage.
But you have already concluded that no deal is better than a potential deal we know very little about.
This is about as trust worthy prediction as Trump saying he has won the election, meaning more fake news..
Bill, In fact no deal is the best deal anyway – at least we get our independence with no further hassle from the mad EU.
A level playing field is a sticking point for the EU, worried about UK giving state aid.
Is this a joke? The UK record for state aid is really small, only half of what it is for France and less than a third of what it is for Germany.
This is all deceit. When the EU talks about rules, they are referring to the power of the Commission to exercise discretion. There are barely any written rules at all.
We don’t know what the deal is yet- at least I don’t know- but knowing about the import export game going back over sixty years either way deal or no deal we are entering a dark place. Ro-Ro as we know it will finish and producers will be forced to go to containers- JIT will be a thing of the past and this will be only the start. In other words bring in the IMB with the clauses reneging on the WA and all goodwill and trust will go out the window. The French will find a way to close off Calais port and that will be that- Dover will remain open but where will the ferries go to to offload onload. As I say a dark place that could last for many years- England has very few friends left in the world and very few that will want to trade- and to think it all started with the Farage series of performances in the EU parliament- can’t take them anywhere- can’t behave!
JIT is a concept and logistic tool, it is elastic and flexible along the entire supply or logistic chain; the only thing that’s fixed is the end time/date of delivery – that delivery time/date doesn’t have to change because of brexit
What a load of fabricated tosh, Bitterend, just an emotional wail, entirely devoid of facts.
The BBC isn’t fit for purpose. All we hear is talk of reform but nothing ever changes which seems to be a common theme with this Government. I no longer listen to the news on the mainstream media as it always makes me feel annoyed at the bias. As you can see by the reaction of the Millwall fans, many people in this country are not happy with being force-fed these woke ideas. Now they have taken over our comedy with the Vicar of Dibley promoting BLM. How have our politicians allowed our country to be hijacked? Momentum will build for a new political party because none of the current bunch represents the majority of people in this country. Bring it on. The fight post Brexit is only just starting.
Maybe broadcast news – which is legally obliged to be unbiased – is, in fact, unbiased. And maybe you are not unbiased. Just a thought.
It would take the wind out of the EU’s sails if the government printed application forms for fishing in UK waters and instructions on how to comply with UK fishing regulations, deliver the forms to French and other countries fishing ports and advertise the fact that they can continue to fish if they pay for the privilege. Why hasn’t the government done this already?
The tried and tested independent terms of WTO trading sets the minimum standard. All the EU needed to do was offer something more attractive, but it’s never been about trade, it’s always been about saving a 20th century project from the demands of the 21st century.
Having fundamentally opposing objectives was always going to be a recipe for disharmony, of course, but despite the electorate unequivocally demanding divergence from the EU, it’s clear our representatives are still bending over backwards to collude with the EU to keep us tied to a past we’ve rejected. I’ve presumed it’s because the IMB has still not been settled, but it doesn’t explain the endless concessions that threaten our sovereignty.
As I understand when importing from the EU, no VAT is charged or paid until the item is sold. The transaction is recorded, quarterly on Intrastat using commodity codes and value as the EU gets a cut of the VAT contribution which is why they will not allow reductions in the amount of VAT charged on women’s hygiene products or domestic fuel. No import duties apply.
When importing from non-EU countries Customs Duty and VAT are charged at the border but most logistics/shipping companies and importers employ a VAT and duty Deferment Account with HMRC so that there are not loads of people running to the customs house with bags full of money
I’ve givien up on BBC. They will never change. I have also ditched the TV licence, filling out form on their taxation web site. There is hardly anthing to watch these days, unless you like so called talent shows, dancing or WOKE rubbish. I will use my media streaming device when I get it soon, named after a large river in South America.
I only watch streamed content via my Amazon Firestick. It works perfectly and not one penny of my hard earned goes to the BBC and Zoe Ball’s £1.3 million pound salary for talking between records.
It is also good for the health of my television. Previously, before I forsook the BBC, I used to have to stop myself from booting my boot through the screen when Marr or Maitless were on. No such problems now. Blood pressure down too! It’s a win-win!
I agree Sir John, the EU plan is far, far worse as it involves a surrender of our Sovereignty.
I am not a lawyer but common sense and logic suggests that the UK has strong grounds to repudiate the Withdrawal Agreement in accordance with the Vienna convention on treaties.
I hope that this is done and then quickly followed by the repeal of the European Union (Withdrawal agreement) Act 2020.
I look forward to 2021, with all this nonsense behind us, and the eventual eradication/long term suppression of Covid 19.
As you say EU products will switch over to the tried and trusted methods used by non EU countries to trade which means of course goods sent by coñtainer ship via Felixstowe say or by bulk carrier with all of the implications for delay hold up. Will have to be because Calais will become a pinch point bottleneck I have no doubt
Lookin at it as an outsider- brexit is over the question is do you want a deal yes or no- maybe not this year? maybe some time in the future? Australia has been holding negotiationd for a FTA since 2017 and talks are already in round nine- it took Canada seven years to complete a deal so it’s up to you to ask for what you want
Keith, you’re embarrassing yourself.
As usual, Mr Redwood, you habitually take a complicated situation and render it simplistic by omission of crucial detail. The situation you describe relates to existing systems designed to deal with the current trading arrangements. You assume the capacity exists to carry on as usual despite significant imminent changes. If so, why are the Government spending huge sums on lorry parks, additional border security, customs agents, yet to be proven to work IT systems, etc? The Daily Telegraph referred to 231 million additional customs declarations needed each year. Are you seriously suggesting this is no problem for existing resources? Mr Gove has admitted there are going to be problems including miles of stationary lorries. Are you saying that the RHA, who do know a thing or two about transport, are just moaning about nothing? You have to do much better than try and blame it all on Remainers. That is irrelevant. We are beyond that stage and now facing the harsh reality of considerable disruption and serious damage to business and jobs. Put simply, it is due to incompetence that your government has failed to make timely prepvarations.
Only 16% of UK companies export to the EU and those are multi/ international companies that have vast experience dealing with other trading nations outside the EU, those companies are pumping out smoke with mirrors because its was advantageous to them to remain ….
Well said. The Brexit promised in 2016 – we hold all the cards, keep frictionless trade, no need to comply with any EU rules – was never realistic. That is why we are in a pickle now. It would help if Brexiters were honest about having won the referendum with a set of undeliverable promises
Will you personally thank President Macron for being instrumental in delivering the no-deal Brexit you always wanted by rejecting the UK’s spurious demands during the negotiations?
Macron is running scared of the French Fisher People and what they will do if they lose there access to UK waters
Their… Doh
Too right. Whatever honours we conferred on De Gaulle, we’ll double them for Macron. Fair play to him. Playing right into our hands. No matter what they do, nothing will ever alter that fact that twice in the 20th century we had to rescue France after invasion by Germany. Fair play to our dads. Mind you, as my dad once said ‘why did we bloody bother?’
France is the only nationalist country left in Western Europe. The President’s demands are nothing to do with anything we may have asked for – just a simple FTA like the ones Canada and Japan have.
Tabulazero, The UK is not making spurious demands of the EU, it is the other way round. The UK is simply stating the rights of an independent nation. It is the EU demanding to rule us, and trying to make us obey EU courts, and demanding a bribe, and demanding they steal our fish.
Sir John,
My heart sinks when I hear this claptrap peddled time and again over the last four and a half years. No matter how one explains in detail that thee arguments around WTO betters EU-Deal (which has never been offered, only a form of associate candidate status) these ‘commentators’, repeat the same stuff.
I concluded six months after the referendum when still dealing with these points on blogs that the ‘believers ‘ fell into two categories of RemaINiacs: a) those who had a real financial interest from EU sources as lobbyists, or b) those who had never been involved in trade and had never seen a manifest or modern bill of lading and chose to believe in ‘cliff edges’ and ‘queues at Dover and Calais
I don’t believe there will be “cliff edges and queues” at UK ports because I think unfortunately lthe EU will find alternative suppliers more willing to adhere to their regulations very quickly.
Dear John
I’m afraid that we’re not going to get the BREXIT we all voted for- to become an independent, sovereign nation and to reclaim – rightfully our fishing waters. It looks pretty clear that Boris is going to capitulate to the rotten EU. Why oh why can our leaders not stand up for our country and regain some pride and dignity and self belief as a nation. I’m totally fed up with our leaders making the UK looking weak and feeble to the rest of the world. I will cancel my conservative membership ASAP if Boris capitulates.
I love that first sentence Sir John – you are not alone in that sense of mortification! A healthy cynicism at the office kept us in good, sane humour – now they are probably all working from home. Even the chickens are now in lockdown, and the turkeys will not have much of a say, either!
Whilst I believe much the majority would prefer that a ‘deal’ is agreed with the EU, I feel that leaving on WTO terms would serve as a salutary lesson to them, and galvanise us to show them in no uncertain terms where the can put their level playing field
If we leave with no deal, Britain will rise at least 20′ higher above sea level, and the playing field will no longer be level. Being uphill, we will have the export advantage and we won’t be flooded with cheap imports.
WTO will indeed be a lesson. But not for them.
If they really want a level playing field, let’s agree to the UK supplying industry with cheap electricity from coal fired power stations like Germany, Poland and Holland.
If the deal which the EU offers us is worse than No Deal, then we must assume the government will reject it. It is hard for the man in the street to understand exactly what is going on at present. We must trust our negotiators. There must be plenty of scope for improving on No Deal, so let us hope that is what happens. Very little can now be lost in continuing the talks, and their lifetime is limited anyway. Plenty of politicians have said we can live with WTO terms, so, presumably, that would be OK, too. A good deal would be the icing on the cake.
Sir John, you post about the post Brexit transition period so often it’s as if you have some concerns about it. You seem to have forgotten that parliament cannot prevent a no deal, that is the legal default in 3 weeks’ time. In addition, should Johnson choose to agree a deal it will be exactly the sort of deal he accepts, your party has an 80 seat majority so it will go through parliament thanks to your party whips. Everything is in your leader’s power, there is no Remain parliament or phantom Remain establishment with the power to prevent Johnson from getting whatever outcome he wants. Why are you concerned?
The Government has announced this afternoon that “If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed, the UK Government would be prepared to remove clause 44 of the UK Internal Market Bill, concerning export declarations…The UK Government would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47, concerning state aid, such that they could be used only when consistent with the United Kingdom’s rights and obligations under international law.”
But any conceivable use of the UK state aid that is so vitally needed to enliven different sectors that have become either EU-dependent or moribund during our sojourn in the EU is already consistent with international law. So either this is a meaningless guarantee, or the UK is giving away a crucial advantage in perpetuity – which cannot stand.
Sir John, you should interrogate the government closely on this.
Sir JR
The negotiations are on-going and you must be very well informed as you are sure that no del is better than the deal which is being discussed?
You are etiher much better informed than all of us or you a just making a guesstimate, based on you own points of view, a bit like fake news.
So,which one is it?
Reply The wishes of the EU are all over the press!
‘….the EU like the UK is a member of the WTO and has to follow WTO rules ..’
When the BSE crisis was over and UK beef was OK, exports to the EU were blocked for 3 years or so. Was that OK in the WTO rules? Could be, just asking.
Was beef stopped to other countries at that time?