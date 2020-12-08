The UK’s balance of payments

In 2019 the UK ran a trade deficit with the EU and a trade surplus with the rest of the world. The deficit in goods traded with the EU was particularly large, at £96.7bn. This large trade deficit has been going for many years during our membership. A trade partner like the US shows we are competitive on World Trade terms where we ran a surplus in goods as well as total trade. The US is our largest single export market, accounting for two thirds more export value than Germany, our largest market in Europe.
Our trade deficit in food is particularly large with the EU where they enjoy tariff free access to the UK whilst the rest of the world faces some high tariffs on some important items. UK farming has suffered a loss of market share during our time in the EU.
These large goods deficits need paying for, as they are debts incurred in a foreign currency. The UK has been selling off foreign assets to pay the bills. In 2019 the UK sold £165bn of foreign assets. We now run a deficit on investment income, as we have to pay a lot more interest and dividend out to foreign owners of UK assets than we receive on overseas assets owned by UK residents. The UK now has a net liability of £579 billion on investment account, following years of large trade deficits.
This is why it will be good to regain control of our trade policy, and set out tariffs that make more sense for the UK . We need, for example, to help our consumers by taking tariffs off items we cannot grow or make for ourselves, and take tariffs off intermediate and raw materials needed for added value manufacture at home. We need to regain market share in areas like food to reduce the deficit. Being part of the EU single market, fishing and food policy has been bad for the U.K. economy.
13 Comments
During the 40 years of the U.K. being a member of the EU there have been 3 Treaties.
We left 01/01/2020.
Why are we expecting to cross the T’s and dot the I’s by the 31st ?
Leaving the EU would undoubtedly give the UK a far better future..
Although there is still a major problem which will crash the UK’s economy.
Namely Boris Johnson’z unworkable energy policy.
Net Zero, Build Back Better and Great Reset can only bring disaster.
Would you not agree ?
Polly
Let’s hope there is not a ‘hidden’ VAT alignment clause in the Brexit agreement. We need flexibility on that to continue to attract inward investment.
If we can keep inflation under control a weaker pound boosts the value of our overseas earnings.
Good morning
Funny how you never anyone in government say these things ,)
How do we improve our BoP? We need to make stuff – and that means we need more engineers coming out of our universities and fewer Law graduates.
P.S. I have been internationalising my portfolio this year, shedding UK shares. Why? A number of reasons but I note the under-performance of the FTSE All Share compared with any number of foreign indices. And I have no confidence that the Johnson government has any idea how to get the UK economy generating wealth. It seems intent on wasting tax receipts on one dumb project after another.
How much longer is this going to drag on? We have waited over 4 years to leave after the voters made it clear that this was the direction we wished to travel in. I read this morning that Boris is once again travelling over to the EU for more “final talks” If he tries walking out waving a piece of paper claiming victory then be aware that we the people are now acutely aware of what Brexit means and expect it delivered in full with no compromises.
The EU has been bad for UK manufacturing too. The biggest insult was the transferring of Ford van production to Turkey, with the help of the EU, which incidentally was partly funded by the UK, so we were (in effect) paying the EU to take away UK industry. There are many more examples, but giving industry to a non-member to the detriment of an EU member made me question the value of membership even more.
The Conservative Party sold off our assets.
ie) You.
Most of us never voted for you either.
I am very much enjoying how desperate Brexiteers are sounding at the moment.
Almost as though they have an inkling of what’s coming.
On Newsnight last night Daniel Hannan even admitted this is not the Brexit he voted for.
Where’s the mandate for no deal? Where’s the mandate for a lousy deal?
VAT off tampons and tariffs off lemons. That is literally all you’ve got. And for that we lose our place in the biggest transnational trade bloc the planet’s ever seen
The EU will benefit significantly from a trade deal given the deficit in goods, saving billions a year that the U.K. government would receive without a trade deal.
Given the limited extent of the EU single market for services, deal or no deal makes little difference. The Financial Services industry seems well-prepared.
The savings in paperwork are marginal.. Without a deal, there will be customs declarations. With a trade deal there will be rules of origin declarations. Either way there will be sanitary and phyto-sanitary checks at the border.
Would there be any benefits to the U.K. from a trade deal?
The balance of payments problem has been exacerbated by the recent lack of UK forward inward investment by foreign companies wishing to use the tax breaks on offer and our highly skilled workforce to manufacture products that can be exported from here into the EU.
Nobody is going to make big investment decisions in the current climate of uncertainty over Brexit. The huge national debt, at £2 trillion now in excess of 100% of GDP, is a further disincentive to such companies investing here. Further QE is unlikely to force interest rates below zero here – and cannot stimulate an economy ravaged by the Chinese plague virus pandemic
It looks like the global economy is now teetering on the edge of a financial cliff, where the next crash will not only wipe away hundreds of trillions in wealth and destroy confidence in central banks and fiat money, but abolish the voodoo “science” that is modern economics and which keeps people employed.
As I have blogged here many times, buy gold.
reply This site does not give investment advice
“The UK has been selling off foreign assets to pay the bills. In 2019 the UK sold £165bn of foreign assets.”
This defies logic…why would anyone choose to belong to a club that meant selling off the family silver, furniture and all.
Theses bods that are so keen to keep us in the EU at all costs – this statement of yours shows that no cost is too high. Why? They must have vested interests or the promise of something good. How selfish and irresponsible.
I hate what our membership has done to this country and pray that Boris has the strength of character to do the right thing – for once!
Self-sufficiency is indeed the way forward and has been for many years despite the push for more globalisation. Global trade is great for the exotic but for the routine is like a catheter draining our country’s wealth.
We have three conundrums on our journey to self sufficiency, 1) cost of production in this country which is linked to our 2) low productivity and finally 3) business’ concern for profit over the community. Our past trade barons built villages for their workforces to increase their own profits, our current titans negotiate short term bonus incentives while picking up a salary.