My speech during the debate on Taxation (Post-transition Period) (Ways and Means), 8 December

I came to this debate expecting to hear the Minister set out a vision of post-Brexit Britain, how the taxation system will be transformed and how VAT will be changed to encourage our businesses and give our consumers a better time. Instead, we have six resolutions that are mainly about trying to make sure that the Government can get even more VAT out of people after we have left than before. The Government could have done that at any time. Where is the vision that we will have a much better tax system after Brexit?
We are taking back control of VAT, which was almost entirely under EU control. The Government say, for example, they wish to be a green Government, but these measures will not even take VAT off a whole series of green products, which should not have VAT on them if the Government are trying to encourage people to insulate their homes, change their boiler controls or put in more fuel-efficient ways of heating their homes. The Minister has failed this very simple test.
We have six resolutions about a piece of legislation which we are not allowed to see until after the debate. It is a piece of legislation that will be very complex, because it is mainly about the techniques of raising revenue and making sure that no revenue escapes. However, the Brexit voters out there—the majority in the country—have had to vote three times now for Brexit to make it clear to the House of Commons that they want even this House of Commons to be in charge, even though there are still too many MPs on the Opposition Benches who hate the idea of this country legislating for and governing itself and think that every law that comes from Europe is wise and necessary and every law that is made here is somehow inappropriate.
We want our Ministers to say, “No, we are the people’s representatives. We had the majority in the election and we are going to transform our country’s economy, recover the economy from covid-19 and level up the country.” That requires bold and visionary leadership and it certainly requires pretty fundamental tax changes. VAT rates on some things are too high. VAT should not be imposed on some things at all.
We need to remodel that tax. We need to look again at our corporate taxes, where a series of judgments by the European Court of Justice prevented this country levying all the corporate taxes that it wished to raise.
Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) (SNP): I probably should not rise to the bait, but does the right hon. Gentleman honestly think that the way the Government are treating the House tonight is an expression of parliamentary sovereignty? Is this what he really campaigned for over all these years, so that the Government could fast-track major financial legislation, bounce it through the House of Commons, not give us the information we are looking for and not subject it to proper debate? Is that what he campaigned for all these years?
John Redwood: The answer is that I campaigned for this Parliament to take control and use it in the interests of the people, which is why I am making the speech that I am making. Why does the hon. Gentleman not listen to it instead of planning an intervention for a speech I am not making? I am urging the Government to take back control and use it in the way that the public would like to see them use it.
I must take up the point of sovereignty. My hon. Friend the Member for Stone (Sir William Cash) is quite right to go back to that. The simple truth about Brexit is that Brexit voters knew exactly what we were voting for. We understood the slogan “Take back control”, and we think control—the right of self-government, the right to trust people in these Houses of Parliament to make decisions for us or the right to throw them out if they are useless—is fundamental to our freedoms and living in a democracy. You do not bargain those away in some kind of dispute about tariffs. You do not argue about those in the context of making compromises.
This is the fundamental truth of Brexit. Like practically every other country in the world that is not a member of the EU, we just want to be free to make those decisions and laws that we can make and have representative institutions—a great Parliament—in order to do that. We clearly need to train some of the parliamentarians in the idea that we can make better laws here than people can make for us abroad and that we can modify European laws that we currently have so that they work in our interests better.
Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central) (SNP): Does making better laws not start with letting MPs see a Bill before it exists?
John Redwood: I do not disagree with the hon. Lady. I have said that I want to debate a real Bill. I am giving ideas to the Minister because I do not think what he has in mind for this Bill is going to quite suit me. I want to pep it up. I want to make it more exciting so that we can go out to the public and say, “This is the party that is going to level up. This is the party that knows how to recover an economy that has been damaged by covid”, and that requires lower taxes and different taxes and requires that we use the powers that only the House of Commons has. The House of Lords has very limited abilities to intervene, and on this occasion I am very pleased about that, because it nearly always wants to take the European answer, and the European answer is the high unemployment answer, the high taxation answer and the very complicated taxation answer.
VAT is an extremely complicated tax. We had to adopt its complications and we are now trying to add to those complications to try to avoid items slipping through. We are trying in these proposals to deal with small transactions that sometimes escape the net. They try to find ways of making online organisations, for example, responsible for levying tax between two people trading with each other.
Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) (SNP): The right hon. Gentleman referred to the levelling-up agenda. On rough figures, we have had 50 years of the EU, 20 years of devolution and over 300 years of the Union. Why are devolution and the EU to blame for the requirement to level up when, quite clearly, the Union is at the heart of the problem?
John Redwood: I do not agree, and nor did Scottish voters when they were asked this question. We do have a great democratic country and I was a great enthusiast for the people of Scotland deciding whether they liked our Union or not. They said, yes, they liked our Union. Then the people of the United Kingdom were asked whether they liked the European Union and they said they did not. So I found myself in the happy position of agreeing in two big referendums with the winning side. It is such a pity that the Scottish National party lost both and has never understood the democratic principle that it then has to accept the verdict. I was on the losing side in a former referendum; like my whole party, I was against the principle of Scottish devolution, and we got that wrong. We lost that referendum and from the day after that we did not fight it, delay it or dilute it. We said, “Yes, devolution is the wish of the Scottish people.” We got on and implemented it.
Sir William Cash (Stone) (Con): I do not know whether my right hon. Friend can recall this, but when that Bill was introduced by the late Donald Dewar in 1997 I put forward a proposal that the devolution settlement should be decided by a referendum of the entire UK. Perhaps it is some encouragement for him to know that despite a three-line Whip half the Conservative Back Benchers went through the Lobby behind me on that question of having a referendum for the whole UK on this devolution issue, about which he is being so extremely articulate.
John Redwood: We are probably straying a little away from the resolutions before us, Madam Deputy Speaker, so I will not try your patience any more. I have made my two main points, but just to summarise: we need more vision from the Government to use our power to tax in our own way, because our current tax system is ill fitting and not yet geared to promoting that recovery we want—we need greater simplicity, lower taxes and a lower incidence of taxes to get that recovery going; and we need reassurances from the Government that sovereignty is not something one can bargain away or compromise over, but is fundamental. We either have a free trade agreement between an independent UK and the EU, which is our preferred model, or we have no deal. It is as simple as that. The choice is theirs.
Succinct and brilliant, Sir John – why the heck doesn’t the PM have the sense to give you a very senior Ministerial role at the Treasury is beyond me.
Not sure you’re right on either count… I do think Sir John is right when he says in this speech that taxation needs to be both reduced and simplified. I think he is also right to be critical of the government’s lack of ambition. But…
At the same time, Sir John is in favour of an increase in government spending. This increase is to be funded by an increase in borrowing. This necessarily leads to inflation, and inflation is itself a tax on the people. So Sir John is in favour of dishonest, underhand taxation – even if he doesn’t realise it. It’s the support of increased government spending that is the original sin. Some like to think of this government spending as investment. This is a delusion. Government investment is invariably unwise, wasteful, and yields a negative return. It’s only effect is to enlarge the size and power of the state at the expense of the private sector – most relevantly private individuals.
As for his criticism of the government’s plans to retain, and even expand, the EU VAT, though welcome, he really ought to have seen this coming, given that the UK government’s intention all along has been to retain, and, inevitably, in due course, to expand EU governance. So, Sir John’s speech is missing – and perhaps deliberately avoiding – the essential issue, which is that Brexit isn’t happening (a choice made, incidentally, by the Conservative Party, aided and abetted by the establishment – politicians, the Bureaucracy, big business and the media).
Reply Lower tax rates means more tax revenue
As an aside, the thought occurred that a (stage-) managed No Deal might be the penultimate act to this play. This would allow the government to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of independence and sovereignty. The final act would then be to quickly conclude an FTA, forged in the crucible of UK independence, and the first installment of the Brexit dividend. Brexit having been truly delivered to the satisfaction of the most ardent Brexiteers, no one would notice that the FTA was BRINO by another name.
Maybe this thought is just a product of my deep distrust of the government. I may be wrong, and BRINO will in fact arrive via the front door. I suppose the sentiment is vigilance always.
I’m familiar with the Laffer curve, and I broadly agree with the premise. But gains here are offset by the effects of government borrowing, and government spending is still the main issue. In this context, a marginal boost to tax revenues is beside the point, because the state expands whilst private individual’s purchasing power is reduced – we are poorer, whilst the state is richer.
An excellent speech.
The UK currently has about the highest and most complex taxes for 50 years. Sunak’s first act pre Covid was to cut entrepreneurs CGT relief (by 90%) and he supports HS2 and the green lunacy so we can see he is no fan of growing the tax base or cutting back government waste.
Now we have all the money he has spend (and often wasted) on Covid, HS2, the daft fake war on CO2 plant food, the damaging and pointless second lockdown and all the rest to recoup. Solid businesses have to pay back all the loans they have taken out plus many extra taxes to pay back all the CV loans that will not be repaid by others and all the other money this government has wasted or plans to waste shortly.
This will clearly reduce the tax base, push people, jobs and investment overseas and diminish the tax base significantly. In short it will not work even if they go back to the 98% income tax rates as the clever (but potty) Dennis Healey tried (indeed especially if they do this).
Then again people already pay taxes at over 100% of profits or income with the existing tax regime. With absurdly high stamp duty and the double taxation of landlord interest for example. The UK already has the highest property taxes in the developed world, according to the OECD. Plus we have the social housing and planning gain “taxes” on them too.
Then if you have anything left after all this taxation they then steal a further 40% of it (over £325K) off you on death. Plus the new probate (fee) tax on top.
I’m going through this at the moment. The probate fee (£215) is no great drama, and the Residence Nil Band Rate (raising the tax-free allowance to £500K) has been a real boon – but, looking forward, 40% IHT on MY estate is going to mean a six-figure tax-bill (for wealth accrued after paying my taxes) and a substantial problem for my executors. (Many face a problem of not being able to pay the tax-bill, so can’t get probate, which means they can’t get hold of the money.) Conservative governments should do away with IHT over the long-term but, before that, a process review by a Commons committee might be a good idea.
Plus it seems taxpayers are to pay farmers to become “curators” rather than farmers. Not many taxpayers will be left.
Lots of recent additional red tape on landlords to push rents up even further and deter landlords (to restrict supply and choice for tenants). Plus CGT at 28% on non real gains when you sell.
My voting for Brexit was based on a government interested in making this country as attractive as possible for manufacturers and for the City and its tourism and entertainments/heritage sectors.
One ravaged by Boris Green initiatives, the other by a virus from China and greenism too.
I accept that things with Brexit were already going to be difficult before the arrival of CV-19 but this has become a cover-all excuse for all manner of Leftism.
It really is as though Corbyn had won the last election. It beggars belief what Boris is getting away with.
Indeed
To be fair, the government you imagined wasn’t on the cards. Sometimes I wonder if deciding on Brexit wasn’t putting the cart before the horse. Even if real independence was delivered, one needs a plan of how to use it wisely. Without such a plan, independence would be mishandled, and people then might be forgiven for thinking that it was overrated.
But as we have seen, things are even worse than not having a plan for independence. The people voted for Brexit, but there was no mechanism or vehicle in place to deliver it, because the political class had no interest in doing so. We would have been better served if a Brexit party had been in place before the referendum. The difficulty was that true believers in Brexit remained in self-imposed captivity within the Europhile Conservative Party, denying a Brexit party much-needed support, and giving people the impression that the Conservative Party was willing and able to deliver Brexit.
You voted for Brexit to make things easier for manufacturers and other businesses. So you will be delighted with the masses of pointless paperwork Brexit brings. And the lorry parks. And the visas for business travellers. And the pointless duplication of swathes of regulation – estimated by the chemical industry alone to be £1bn just for its sector.
Erecting trade barriers is never good for business and you are erecting lots of them. But you knew what you were voting for, apparently. So that’s alright then.
An excellent video by Farage of the insanity of countless sound trees being cut down by a charity. This for growing too close to forest paths – for over the top health and safely reasons. The law should totally exempt land owners from any liability. If you do not want a branch to fall on you do not stand, walk or camp under trees when it is windy (near scaffolding too rather dangerous too in high winds).
If you want to walk under trees take your own insurance if you feel you must. Though insurance for honest people is usually just a way to pay for fraudulent claims and insurance companies overheads and profits.
When you see Maude and Lydington back on TV yesterday you have to think the sell out has been done and the only future now is English independence from the Unionists, after all the last English King was on the throne in 1013. The Norman Reich is now over 1000 years.
What will this speech and other speeches of this kind achieve? Nothing. Mr Redwood belongs to a political class that has embraced Socialism, social Marxism and the entire panoply of woke fascism that we now are having to endure on an almost daily basis
There are politicians who understand and act and then there are politicians who understand but choose not to act. Farage belongs to the former, all Tory MPs belong to the latter
You’ve become woke Mr Redwood and you appear not too have noticed. I find that unnerving
High comedy! You yesterday debated resolutions about a piece of legislation which you hadn’t even seen, and all the while Mr Gove was cutting a deal about Ireland with the EU without even bothering to inform you why he was dropping clauses you MPs had agreed to by
a large majority. So that’s your precious Parliamentary sovereignty. Tell me, how’s that takey controly thing working for ya?
Fantastic speech John. Everything we have come to expect from you. We need more MP’S in the cabinet with your vision. You are truly wasted. I rather like the idea of a national referendum to decide on Scottish independence. Many Pro independent Scots would, I am sure, love the result.
Has adult supervision been arranged for the PM tonight? I hope so. He needs Lord Frost, armed with a tooth-pick, sat next to him.
P.S. Nice to see Sir Bill Cash giving the government grief yesterday.
I understand Boris has made another concession to allow the EU to monitor trade, and no doubt everything else that happens, in NI. What concessions have the EU made? Accepting that UK waters belong to the UK is NOT a concession but the EU won’t even accept that.
I have put my faith in Boris to regain our sovereignty in full. I hope, for the sake of future generations, that he holds true to his promises and isn’t another Heath, Major, or May, who just cons the electorate. We need Boris to talk to the people and explain what is happening.
Good morning
So MP’s vote on things they have never seen. If so, then I have a second hand bridge I can sell them 😉
Seriously ! Leaving the EU would have just been the start. It would, as we have seen with the CV19 drama, exposed those in public office to all manner of things allowing us to finally sort the wheat from the chaff. And there is much chaff in the Houses of Parliament.
There are countless taxes in the UK.
The only one over which the European Union ever had any say was VAT.
Exit makes little difference to the overall regime of taxation here, which has always been an almost entirely sovereign matter, like by far and away most other things.
This is a trivial matter being aggrandised by the Leave fanatics once again.
What a magnificent speech Sir John, the government needed to be held to account, it was beginning to appear as if no one was going to question the current direction of travel…..Bravo
Bill Cash was, and is, absolutely right that severing a sovereign nation should be the decision of all of its citizens, not just those of one territory.
Otherwise there will be breakaways all over the place from Cornwall through to Kensington & Chelsea, and even Wokingham.