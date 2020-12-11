Remain economic forecasts left in shreds

The Treasury and other pro Remain economic institutions told us before the vote that if we voted to leave the following would happen. There would be a big loss of jobs. House prices would tumble. There would be a large loss of output. The pound would fall. This would happen as a result of the vote – they did not say it would only happen after we had left. When their forecasts proved to be wildly wrong., they then shifted their ground and said some of these same effects on a smaller scale would happen after we have left.
So what did happen and what will happen next year?
Employment surged from 2016 to early 2020, with employment rising from 74% to 76.5% of the potential workforce, with continuing inward migration increasing the size of the workforce at the same time. The CV 19 hit still leaves it higher than in 2016 prior to the vote.
House prices continued to rise in cash terms throughout the period post the vote.
GPD growth remained satisfactory from mid 2016 until the CV 19 disaster this year
The pound fell from $1.42 to $1.31 shortly after the vote, but went back up to $1.42 by April 2018. It has fluctuated since and is currently at $1.33.
What will happen after we have left the single market and customs union?
According to official forecasts from forecasters known for their belief in the advantages of the single market, the UK economy will experience the sharpest rate of improvement in 2021 it has seen for decades. The CBI thinks we will grow a lively 6% in 2021 and a further 5.2% in 2022. Oxford Economics thinks we will grow by more than 10% next year and outgrow other European economies and the USA by a large margin.
So our first year as an independent nation will likely see a great growth rate, contrary to expectations. Of course the pandemic has a lot to do with this, but it just shows how wrong the pessimistic forecasts of the Remain forecasters proved to be. They themselves are now forecasting a much better outcome in 2021.
Sir John,
” The pound would fall’ – and I am delighted to see that it has fallen during the past day or so. For me this indicates that the ‘markets’, so anti-Brexit, are marking sterling down because, at long last, a ‘no deal’ Brexit just might be on the cards.
But is Boris really on the verge of delivering the clean Brexit we not only want, but also need? After dither, delay and transition leading to more proposed transition – enough is enough! WTO, or Australian terms, if you want, must be declared now.
Boris should then immediately recommend rescinding the knighthood of Olly Robbins and, further, propose action against his even more treasonous sponsor. Between them, they have delayed, complicated, plotted, lied and deliberately sabotaged this whole Brexit process.
The list of culprits who helped them in this treachery is long. If nothing else, a ‘Dishonour Board’ should be erected in the grounds outside the Houses of Parliament. The 23rd June should be declared a public holiday so that those who have seen four and a half years of public trashing of the reputation of the UK can, not only, be reminded of those responsible, but also reflect on the triumph of people power even when those elected to act in the public’s interests, prioritised their own.
Now: Declare talks at an end. Scrap the WA. Ditch the NI Protocol. Control the fish. Apply UK laws, not European ones. Get out and embrace the World. Drink Aussie wine, not French. Buy UK or Japanese cars, not German. Holiday at home or in Thailand, not on the Riviera.
Boris really does need to get it right with Brexit. He must examine every murky corner for remaining fragments of EU rule and sweep them away, Failure to do this will see the Conservative Party swept away instead.
If he does actually get things right, all he then has to do is reverse those many catastrophically wrong domestic decisions he made earlier. Then, and only then, will the UK start to regain its deserved standing on the world stage.
Great comment Pominoz. We should have had our clean break soon after the referendum but it was frustrated by traitors who have never been held to account.
Let’s hope Boris does not turn out to be another.
Indeed and imaging how much better still it could be without the bloated state sector, the very high and over complex taxes, the vast quantity of damaging red tape, the restrictive employment laws, the endless government waste. Also is we had far cheaper on demand reliable energy rather than the Queen Carrie agenda of lunacy.
Plus we could have real and fair competition in health care and education. Perhaps even a healthcare system that performed more like the Germany one. So saving about 40,000 covid deaths and still rising at about 2000 per week in excess deaths mainly now due to NHS shutdowns in other areas.
Not that sure on house prices after March 31st when Sunak’s temporary stamp duty holiday reverts to absurdly penal rates again. Plus the proposed planning relaxations will hit prices too.
Turnover taxes are always damaging at up to 15% on houses they are moronic.
Also the misguided red tap & over regulation of mortgage lending on property is hugely damaging.
What happened to the “they need us more than we need them”?
We haven’t left yet and with Johnsons interminable extension to talks we may never.
I see the EU contingency plans call for 12 months status quo for fishing and only 6 months for transport etc.
It really is all about the fish.
Their arrogance is breathtaking.
Let’s be done with this bunch of shysters, they do nothing to ingratiate themselves in the eyes of the world.
I closely follow the daily death graph from Covid, it peaked 2 weeks ago and as we all know that included seasonal flu.
Why is the government keeping up this charade. Our local hospital has 70 Covid cases and we are in tier 3.
Wanton destruction of the economy.
And did anyone forecast the pandemic and our governments hopeless response and latterly overreaction ? Did they realise that there would be huge redundancies and many closures of small businesses ?
So why the hell should any if us believe in them now ?
I am tired of these people. For heaven’s sake can’t they five it a rest.
And finally. All these economic guru’s. How many of them have made their fortunes following their own predictions ? Few if any u would guess.
Indeed we have come to expect nothing but doom and gloom from the remainers. No doubt EVERY economic blip will be put down to Brexit in future. Even problems at the ports now are beginning to be associated with Brexit and not Covid. If we think it’s been bad it will only get worse. Let’s just get it got and look foreward to a bright future.
And if we had voted to remain we would have been even more dominated by the Eu “France/Germany “ and been forced to hand over more money and let even more people in with no control from us and the politicians would have as in the past bowed down to the Europeans every whim including a Eu forces , so let’s not be under any doubt it would not have been a bed of roses if we’d stayed, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the Eu will tighten the rules when we’ve left to make it even more difficult for any other country to leave there club
The Treasury is a political organisation. It consists of people who see the world through a political prism. Politics is about power and the application of power to assert control of human beings and indeed human events. Politics is not about the generation of profits from economic activity.
The Treasury’s economic forecasts are not forecasts in the slightest. They are tools of political propaganda. I would call their forecasts, LIES with one intent, to deceive. We have to finance this subversion through our tax payments.
Criminal laws should be enacted to criminalise behaviour of any State employee whose intent is seditious
‘their forecasts lies’,
Time to restore a Treason and Sedition Law more robust than the one which Blair trashed. Retrospective conviction for crimes past would be great but I doubt we may hope.
What will the exchange rate be after Mr Johnson has ruined the UK economy with his insane green polices?
So current dollar weaknesses or euro strength have nothing to do with it at all or the fact that a weaker pound boosts exports and potentially the value of our overseas earnings.
So the usual exchange rate bolleaux used as an excuse to vent, yet again, your personal pet hate again with zero evidence.
Insane policies indeed based on flawed / manipulated data to support the “Great Reset”.
So the economy has done well from 2016 to 2020. A period in which we have remained inside the EU’s single market and customs union. Do you even stop to think before posting stuff like this which scorns the EU while proving what a massive benefit it is for the UK?
Grey, Do you even stop to think before posting stuff like this which scorns our vote to Leave whilst proving that it did not cause the problems you Remains predicted? We would have done even better if we had left in 2017, of course.
Sir John,
Is it not the case that any good economic news can be credited to us still being in the EU? Couldn’t it be argued that the recognition that we wouldn’t be truly breaking from the EU explains the relative stability of the economy? (Yes, the Remainer politicians and media are liars, but this is because they are, first and foremost, politicians and media. ‘Leave’ politicians and media suffer the same affliction – though of course it is the people that truly suffer.)
The US economy just witnessed a record quarter of ‘growth’, but it’s still in the toilet. The same would apply to the UK, though due to the utter incompetence of the government, economic ‘growth’ will be relatively anemic. (Of course, it is hardly growtg, but rather regrowth – and stunted regrowth at that.) My eyes rolled upon reading, “So our first year as an independent nation…”.
Most importantly, today’s post is a very strange one given the wider context, not just of the Brexit farce, but also the ever-tightening grip of the UK state on its citizens. How soon before Wokingham is in Tier 3? When is your next opportunity to vote against the government, to absolutely no effect?
And why is it, returning to your preferred topic today, that you are desperately hoping for a Brexit outcome that your government is just as desperately trying to avoid? Your on the same team; aren’t you supposed to be working together to achieve the same goal?
Reply What a muddled response. Our last year in the single market will be our worst ever economic year, though largely because of CV 19. I am daily pursuing CV 19 issues for Wokingham but do not write about only one subject. I suggest you do not bother with this site as you are so persistently negative and think everything I do is wrong. Others value some independent analysis of the economy.
I don’t like to see high house-prices as being desirable. I want your party to use the opportunity of Brexit to reduce the demand-pressure on our housing stock, so more British people will be able to buy their own home. The house next to me has just sold around the £315K mark. It is suitable only for a small family with youngish children. How on earth does the gvernment think that the average family will be able to afford such prices – at more than 10 x average wage? I note that house-builders are enthusiastic donors to the Conservatives.
P.S. Yes, I do own my own home and, yes, I am a member of the Conservative Party.
P.S.2 The EU has earned the almighty two-fingered salute that Boris must now give it.
By ‘pro remain economic institutions we presumably means ‘every’ economic institution .The Bank of England , the Treasury , the City , the IMF the OECD but of course ,we don`t need experts do we…other than for vaccines and .. you know doing things .
Outrageous lie about the pound which fell as referendum approached ( of course , you see what he did there ) and in real time every time our current calamity got more likely.
So many disasters you dont know where to start but topically .Pharma leaders and experts unanimously agree that patients face delays obtaining medicines without a “mutual recognition agreement “ Yes we can airlift vaccine to avoid the port delays and rush through one ( as were always allowed to do ) , but we cannot live that way without consequences .
Tesco predicts say tariffs will push up consumers’ overall food bills by 3 to 5 per cent …great but of course John Redwood knows better and he knows everybody’s business better than they do.
On and on it goes and for this what do we get ….. ?
I’m surprised we can’t talk about food supplies and what happens if there’s a blockade.
Does that mean you have no plan?
Reply There will not be a blockade
Polly, I have never seen any policy or proposal to block anything in any direction.
The 3 main remaining “sticking points” are fundamental points of principle to Brexit.
The main reason we left the EU on 31 January was to reclaim our independence.
It is not possible to reconcile these diametrically opposed issues from either side of the debate.
Now that we have reached a workable solution on Northern Ireland, whether we agree a trade deal or not, the EU must now basically decide whether continuing to seek to punish the UK for leaving is more important to it than maintaining continuity of trade with the UK under a seamless Free Trade Deal.
It’s now basically that simple.
The EU has stonewalled and dragged its feet for 4 years and now it must “stick or twist”.
Nobody is punishing anyone- the EU is a club if we want unfettered access to it for goods trade then we are going to have to agree to some of its rules- we were part of it for forty years, in fact guilty of making the rules- so it cannot come as a surprise to us that they are standing firm.
Boris Johnson’s coded pleas to the EU are getting more and more frantic. No-deal is now “very, very” likely.
Ah…were the Remainers hoping to prove their dismal forecasts come true by “The Great Overreaction”?
Independent of what? do you think we can become independent of the WTO as well and ignore the rules of that body and what about all of the other agreements reached through the UN, NATO etc etc so how can we ever become really independent. The only countries that were really independent were Hoxha’s Albania and now North Korea but even NK has to import food stuffs and other goods from outside .
Thanks Sir John, for a very positive letter today.
I do wish the others in the party could be honest to them selves and us.
Now let us just get this done And get our Sovereignty back.
Those who have worked against the will of the people.
Must expect to face an enquiry, no mater who they are, they should expect to be stripped of any gongs, and never allowed to have any thing to do with politics ever again
If it is really true that everything will be rosy after we leave why did we try for a deal, we could have just left.
And the BBC continues with its anti-Brexit bias.
Yesterday they were saying that the UK has ‘failed’ to reach an agreement with the EU. They never say the EU has ‘failed’ to reach agrement with us. Today they are saying the UK will ‘have to’ trade on WTO terms from 1st January – again slanting everything to the negative.
Come 1st of January will government act against the BBC for their years of subversion?
This is no time to stand down the UK’s naval reserve. On the contrary, it should be pepped up and trained in readiness for attempts by EU trawlers to fish in our waters. If necessary we may need to hole and sink the more impudent trespassers.
Why do EU politicians say we must do something. I have learnt in life that I mustn’t’ do anything unless it fits with my agenda.
Equally independent countries ‘mustn’t do anything that doesn’t sit with that independence.
Will someone tell them to p** off?