The EU Summit December 2020

The main conclusion to come out of the Summit was the new target of 55% carbon dioxide reduction compared to 1990 levels by 2030. This was reached despite opposition from Poland, seeking to defend its coal industry.
This is tough target for the EU, as the EU remains more dependent on coal for direct and for electrical power than the UK, and cruelly dependent on imported Russian gas. Germany also has a much bigger reliance on carbon fuel related engineered products than the UK, and these are now more at risk. The reliance on Russian gas is a strategic vulnerability as well as a carbon infringement of their green aspirations. I will be looking again at what the new range of carbon reduction targets will mean for western economies and societies in future posts. What is clear from the EU’s attempted rapprochement with Joe Biden’s USA is they plan a strong green tie across the Atlantic. The EU has a long way to go to get to its new targets, and has various interests unhappy about the direction.
The top down green revolution will now be pressed heavily from both the USA and the EU, assuming the US courts do not change their mind about the Presidential election. Everything the EU says and does is driven by the overriding priority of cutting emissions, and their whole offer to the member states is they will lead Build Back better as top down green growth. They will be looking at a carbon border tax, beefed up emissions trading taxes and a raft of regulations, taxes and subsidies to tilt the playing field in various sectors towards the green alternative.
The Summit also considered the developing conflict between the EU and Turkey. The EU complained about the aggressive language of Mr Erdogan particularly about President Macron. The EU seeks to restrain Turkish offshore drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean and use of warships to protect their activities. Meanwhile Turkey has a lever over the EU, as Turkey is housing 3.6 million Syrian refugees, with financial help from the EU who would prefer the people to stay in Turkey.
138 Comments
The governments of the EU and UK are intent on bankrupting there economies on the back of pseudo science which will not be followed by the rest of the world.
It will be another reason why the likes of Poland will leave the EU.
This is one of the reasons why Brussels wants these called dynamic alignment with Britain so they can bankrupt us to the advantage of France and Germany.
No thanks.
Dominic Raab’s article in the Guardian demonstrates that if the British people want to stop the green lunacy, the first step is not Brexit but getting rid of the Tories and replacing them with something other than Labour.
Sir John, is the broad policy outline Raab articulates one you can live with?
Totally agree but who else is there when the party calling themselves Conservative (anything but) and the Labour Party have got the voting system stitched up between them?
Indeed Jools; we keep hearing of new patriotic parties but they never seem to come to fruition. We don’t need a gaggle of them to dilute the vote; just one party of true patriots.
Will U.K. Advocate Germany pays 2% for NATO especially as Germany gets 52% of its gas from Russia! Why are we paying to keep Germany and EU safe? Are there EU customs officials along land borders?
+1 but with fist past the post it is not easy. The sound Tory wing need to capture the party back.
Poland is far more likely to be pushed than to jump, and as things are would not be missed.
It is only there as a result of Thatcher’s pushing, with the intention of making problems for the project, like Hungary.
But perhaps John laments the fact that the UK no longer has its former enormous influence in the European Union, and can now only watch momentous events at the summit as an irrelevant spectator?
Incidentally, it is reassuring to see the integrity of the US legal profession – notwithstanding their political appointment – in defending the Will Of The People.
The US supreme court has unanimously rejected a baseless lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the presidential election result, dealing the biggest blow yet to Donald Trump’s assault on democracy.
In a brief, one page order, all nine justices on America’s highest court dismissed the longshot effort to throw out the vote counts in four states that the president lost: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Unanimously, note.
” the fact that the UK no longer has its former enormous influence in the European Union ”
You are always there for a really good laugh when I need one Martin! Oh my dear ( and you think we are deluded ) this is the funniest thing you’ve trotted out for ages !
“Enormous”, “Influence”, “European Union” – I mean He-He!
Thank You & Merry Christmas Martin 🙂
UK had no influence in EU nor is there any alleged top table. A myth like EU stops wars when Germany fails to’pay its “commitments” it demands of us!
MiC
…”can now only watch momentous events at the summit as an irrelevant spectator?”
============
Oh I dunno, at least we can enjoy a ringside seat.
It’ll be Germany & France, or France & Turkey. Or maybe Putin will cut the gas off.
Enjoy !
that’ll certainly be a gas!
Your third paragraph needs a further analysis. The UK was the second largest NET contributor to the EU budget, nearly double of France despite similar sized economies.
Now, following UK’s departure, Germany’s contribution will be nearly half of the total EU’s budget. So who do you think calls the shots in the EU?
The UK membership was what stopped Germany taking control of the EU and therefore continental Europe.
We will see the evidence of this when Mrs Merkel decides what the EU’s arrangement with the UK will be.
Farewell Free Europe.
Yes, they’ve just lost a fifth of their income and someone will have to make up that shortfall. I’m guessing it won’t be Greece.
@Peter Wood: Wrong figures, please mention your source.
For instance: the UK net contribution (2018) was much lower then 2x France’s net contribution and the German budget contribution is far lower than half, which one can easily verify by comparing the GDPs of which the contributions are about 1%
So your conclusions don’t stand either.
‘UK nearly double of France’: net contribution 2018, UK €9,770m, France €7,442m (www.statista.com).
The UK was obviously paying more than France, but based on your comment I would never do any business with you.
‘…all nine justices on America’s highest court’ All appointed on a political basis – very disinterested bunch to be sure.
Application was dismissed on a legal technicality.
They declined to get involved?
No judgement on the facts that i can see?
That’s one way of looking at it. Wrong, if there we are.
Poland will stick with the EU all the time it gets more out than it puts in.
They may grumble, but they will put up with it.
those that won’t put up with it came here. Just like those wonderful pilots all those years ago.
Of course the courts won’t change their minds about the US presidential election. So it is a good moment to realise that just as the brexiteers’ strongly supported Trump era comes to an end, Farage’s aim to break up the EU has failed. The imperfect euro didn’t break up. The imperfect EU moves on. All the prophecies of its demise have proven false.
Yes, that was clearly Farage’s paramount aim, at whatever cost to the UK, on behalf of the rich right wing Americans, whom I think that he and most other prominent leavers serve.
He has admitted as much.
Thank you Peter.
True. The Brexit gamble has failed. No help coming from the White House (rather the reverse), and the EU is strengthened by Brexit, because no other country will ever follow. And the UK itself will soon get smaller as Scotland leaves, and NI is already separate thanks to Boris’s deal. Every promise broken, every claim falsified. Some contrition from the Brexiters would be nice but too much to hope for
No, no, no.
We do not want contrition from the Brexiteers.
Contrition will reduce the length of their inevitable prison sentences.
We want to be able to throw the key away.
LG, if only any of your bog were fact. Remainer Traitor May to blame along with the likes of Hammond, Letwin, Gauke, Rudd, Cooper, Ben, Soubry, Clarke, Wollaston etc. The wall of shame will not be forgotten. Most booted out by the electorate.
It’s early days. Let us not forget the wise and visionary words of Le Macron who said he believed the French people would vote to leave – given the chance!
No, he didn’t say that.
He said that in the same context they could vote to leave.
The French voters will generally never find themselves in the position – context – of a typical English Leave voter.
That is, engulfed by right-wing, US-owned media, with very poor regulation and by so much more.
Polls across Europe show that approval ratings for the European Union have surged since 2016 for some reason anyway, and here too – it’s at around sixty percent.
I don’t think Nigel’s aim was to break up the EU Peter – but just to get the UK out of it – and against all the odds he succeeded.
Of course, he wasn’t very popular in Brussels because he pointed out the obvious flaws in the EU’s structure and their ever growing ambition towards economic and political union by stealth. He believes that the EU (in it’s current form) cannot survive and many here agree with him.
So it’s not over yet by any means – in fact it’s only just beginning I suspect. Time will tell but the structural in-balances between North, South and East can only get worse. There are even tensions at the core as we shall see in the next few months as German and French interests conflict.
No, he declared expressly that the destruction of the European Union was his overriding ambition.
Please do not assume that being in favour of Brexit also means being in favour of Trump – I was horrified when he was adopted as a Republican Presidential candidate, and sincerely hope that he either rapidly fades into obscurity, or that his tax and business affairs are thoroughly investigated and revealed.
But the only other choices Hillary Clinton and sleepy Joe Biden were clearly even worse!
@SM: Point taken. There must be plenty of British who think like you.
Trump for all his main faults was certainly right on energy, climate, the Paris Accord and CO2. Left wing lawyers in control of anything are almost always a disaster.
his many faults …
What are they?
@Lifelogic: we obviously hold opposite views about the climate issues.
And China!
Full speed ahead with the Small Modular Reactor project. Let’s sell it to ’em!
RR. 230p per share Dec’19, 125p on 11/12/2020, yeah full speed ahead.
Time to buy then Hugh.
Cheerful soul, aren’t you?
Flank speed now, surely. Not only are we so far behind the rest in bringing a true SMR to the market (pitiful government support), but such is the ghastly vulnerabilty of our gas supply to hostile action that the project needs war-emergency priority.
Its a policy I fully endorse however
Either
£100bn on SMRP with energy for a 100 years
or
£100bn on cycle lanes that no one would use but Carrie likes
‘…….Carrie likes …the idea of’
I say keep it here. We have been too keen for too long to sell before we have a surplus or ‘give’ out of feelings of superiority.
I am sure that the usual EU worshippers – oops, sorry – commenters here will tell us that in the case of Turkey becoming really aggressive, all 27 EU countries will welcome the millions of Syrian refugees with open arms (especially France and Greece!).
That is clearly not the case. The EU pays Turkey to have the refugees because its governments do not want them.
This is an abject failure by most EU countries – and by the UK. Millions forced to flee by the most horrific conflict and we refuse to help them.
Shocking.
Merkel at least stood up for decency and helped last time around. And Germany has actually benefitted immensely as a result. She was right again.
Here we pandered to the xenophobic Faragists and did very little to help. So desperate not to offend the curtain twitchers of Berkshire we let desperate children drown instead. Actually, we should have helped the kids and sent the curtain twitchers to live in refugees camps in Turkey. How much better would our country be then?
You can always go and live in Turkey as you hate it so much here. You could be the first to use the new ‘one in, one out’ immigration system. I’d be sorry to see you go, but, as you clearly hate this country, we should wish you well elsewhere. Bon voyage!
Merkel thought she was welcoming Syrian refugees Andy and ended up with a vast army of economic migrants from all over (Afghanistan, Pakistan, N Africa etc. ) and many Germans are deeply unhappy with the outcomes.
However pure her original motives were – it marked the point at which her popularity started to go steeply downhill.
Andy – you don’t even want houses for working class people built in your leafy middle-class part of the Home Counties, so where would all these economic migrants live ?
We know who stirred up all this trouble in the region don’t we?
It wasn’t the European Union, was it?
So what do you think?
I am in favour of leaving the Middle East to get on with it, always have been, since any interference seems to inevitably end in tragedy for all and sundry.
Who started it? Well, depends how far you want to go back…remember the old Jewish joke: “Oy, what a mistake Moses made, if only he had turned right instead of left, we would have had the oil and the Arabs would have had ???”.
Stirred in up in Syria – Obama wasn’t it?
Oh do tell us – you know you want to .
Good morning.
I find our kind hosts second from last paragraph the most chilling.
Top down economies are Communist economies. This is what many have said in the past about the EU and with good reason.
https://www.ansa.it/english/news/2016/08/22/renzi-merkel-hollande-visit-spinellis-grave-2_0f7c36c6-cc51-4350-aa9e-4a089c6d2564.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altiero_Spinelli
Alas our lot cannot see that which the EU is and that includes the Trolls that infest this place.
There are two countries that have gone unnoticed – China and India. All of which are spewing vast amounts of CO2 and other pollutants. Peking has a permanent smog much like London and other UK cities once had. We all know this CO2 thing is a scam designed to take the wealth from the people, but I am amazed that no one in politics will speak against this scam.
We are truly in a dark place metaphorically and, unless we realise it and change tack, we will be in a dark place literally.
If, as you allege, this is a ‘scam’ – why is Beijing covered in smog and London isn’t (well, not as much)!
Smog is not CO2. CO2 is not a pollutant.
The scam, if it is or not has nothing to do with smog.
Yes, India and China are a problem, but the UK will lead the way and inspire them to green, according to Dominic Raab 😉
Is the US or XR doing anything about one of the biggest polluters in the world, the Pentagon with all its ramifications?
Maybe the folly of signing up to all these international agreements is finally rattling cages?Why do countries/blocs do it? Presumably the EU is as hog tied as we are?
And surely, if any power were truly bothered about pollution then why not focus on river pollution in Indonesia and cobalt for electric cars involving child labour in the Congo, or on the mess in the ME?
Well, actually, we know why. Just power and money! A very tangled web.
“Aggressive language”?? Oh dear poor them!! Are they frit? Lol. Worry more about the
warships perhaps?
In other news Mr Gove this week told the House of Commons that EU law and the ECJ would remain as the supreme authority within the UK, specifically in Northern Ireland. Well well
My father firmly believes that a Brexit deal is Brexit. He’s convinced of it. He says the term ‘Brexit’ and the term ‘Deal’ and naturally assumes that a deal between the UK and the EU on Brexit must mean the UK has returned to a state of absolute sovereignty and independence over of its own and entire affairs.
This is the language that is being used to deceive the general public. It is lies, pure bred lies.
If the UK still labours under ECJ jurisdiction and other forms of EU legislation then we are not and can never be S & I
I despise the attempts by filth politicians in government and in opposition to conceal their true intent and direction
Why is this news? It was in the withdrawal agreement – the oven ready deal – which Johnson stood on at the last election. If you’d have read it you have known. So would Conservative MPs if they’d have read it. But many didn’t. They voted for it anyway.
It is not news. It is fake news.
I note that JR doesn’t clear this matter up – why not?
JR
Excellent report.
The first thing that went through my mind was; ‘hah hah ha…here we go ! ‘
Now, re your last paragraph. I take it that British warships will not be deployed in any role in the EU’s dispute with Turkey ? Let the french navy deal with it.
We must never again be involved in the defence or liberation of any european country, especially the ungrateful ones.
As far as I’m concerned our borders need to be firmly shut tight, and if Erdogan does flood Europe with refugees…..not our problem.
the welcome noises from Germany to increase their labour force increased and encouraged the flood of Syrian and other refugees.
@steve:
“We must never again be involved in the defence or liberation of any european country, especially the ungrateful ones.”
Only yesterday (i.e. 1688) we put the English house in order with our invasion. I still have to receive any proof of your gratitude! 🙂
PvL
“I still have to receive any proof of your gratitude!”
=======
1939 – 1945.
And NS (Netherlands railways) has only just in 2020 paid a pittance of compensation for being complisant with the Nazis transporting Jews from Holland in those years.
@steve: People who matter nowadays were born after 1688 and after 1945. They have different memories and different priorities.
Should I be grateful for the UK having been a spanner in the EU works? I am grateful for you having left. If a different Britain wants to return in say 20 years, that’s fine, but I won’t hold my breath (for 20 years 🙂 )
I am surprised you even bothered to reply to such impudence. We all know where we stand – and it won’t be over the Channel. Enjoy the economic jackboot.
In 1688 you were invited here by a faction who wanted to overthrow the king. Not quite the same thing as Britain playing a major role in liberating your country from the Nazis.
Mind you, my dad, who served in the British Army from 1938 to 1946 and saw action in Europe and Burma, was heard in later life to utter things like ‘I don’t know why we bloody bothered’. Observing the current animosity towards us from many in Europe now, I would have to agree with him. etc ed
As I recall your (words left out ed) nation rolled over as it currently does to Germany. Must be a culture/heritage thing. Perhaps your populace is just a little slow on the uptake.
Easier life growing flowers and brewing beer.
How offensive
1914 – 1918
1939 – 1945
I commented late in 2016 the UK’s membership of NATO should be on the table. For me it has had its day.
The EU is welcome to its Russian gas for survival.
Mrs. Thatcher was instinctively right about major issues, as is President Trump, she was dubious about the Channel Tunnel.
😂😂 yes both the British and Dutch were Protestants then, now only we protest – you have acquiesced!
Thank for William – we had already given you Mary.
+1 very good.
Peter, there is an enormous statue in the the centre of Brussels to a certain General Montgomery, who was also invited by popular demand.
Operation MANNA (1945). Thanks owed also to the Aussies, Kiwis, Canadians and Poles, who also risked their lives to feed your countrymen.
I’m with you on that one Steve.
I do feel sorry about the polish coal industry.
But never mind…Polish citizens living here, along with those of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg have voting and standing (just local?) election rights post Brexit. More very quiet treaties.
Oh well..it’s only FAIR! (🤬).
Why rush headlong into treaty after treaty when the UK supposedly wants to regain sovereignty?
Are we forming our own new bloc?
There doesn’t appear to be any understanding amongst members of the government that the only reliable forms of energy are Fossil fuels, the commitment to Net Zero by 2030 will result in a lack of generating capacity to keep the lights on……. this appears to be the result of the UN calling for this to be adopted….. may I also remind you that this organisation is also calling for the destruction of the state of Israel !
Co2 is a nutrient gas and during our lifetime’s we each exhale 30 tons of the stuff …. oh wait😳😳😳
+++
This is not true.
Renewables are perfectly reliable too. Somewhere close to half of our electricity already comes from low carbon sources, including renewables. And – because the lights stayed on – you didn’t even notice.
Don’t forget hydro power.
30 tons each of CO2 may well be perfectly OK even if the population is 10, 12 billion – it is the excess which could be destructive. Can anyone say it wouldn’t be or would? I don’t know, just pointing out a different scenario.
‘cruelly dependent on Russian gas’. Very interesting revelation. I suspect our esteemed host knows the real reason for the Syrian ‘civil war’. A civil war it most certainly wasn’t. More western regime change using proxy forces. Obama and Merkel have so much to answer for
Germany’s total dependency on Putin’s gas and Russia’s domination of the arc of Shia including their financial and military support for Assad points the way for anyone who wants to understand Etc ed
What is more “cruel” about countries relying on Russian gas than about their greater dependence on Saudi oil?
Reply Look at Russian involvement in murders on our soil, testing of our cyber defences and other military challenges to NATO.
Reply to reply – of course the West never tests the cyber defences of Russia nor challenges militarily the borders of Russia with Nato right up to Russia’s borders. Whiever heard of such things??
Why would the US courts change their mind about the election?
There have been lots of court cases – all have shown Trump’s claims of cheating to be false.
Mr Biden won a significant victory in the popular vote. He won the electoral college by the same margin Mr Trump won it by 2016. Mr Trump had called his own victory ‘a landslides’.
Georgia – which has a Republican Governor – has recounted three times. Biden won all three. Biden won the recount in Wisconsin.
Sure, Mr Trump might try to illegally retain power. This is what failed incompetent leaders like him do. But I’m afraid your buddy Donald lost. He is a two time loser.
Reply I have never suggested the courts would find for President Trump and have always said we are likely to get Mr Biden.
John, I think that some people were commenting on your apparent hopes, rather than on your expectations?
Do you remember how long it took Gordon Brown to leave Downing Street.
Corbyn and MacDonnell claimed victory in 2017
Andy
“your buddy Donald lost. He is a two time loser.”
=============
Would you have the guts to call someone a loser to his face ?
We are alas likely very to get Biden. Neither is a good choice but Trump is far
preferable & certainly on energy, the economy, jobs, wars and climate. Biden has been historically wrong on almost every war and has duff economic policies. Identity politics and the politics of envy are evil, they do huge damage.
Why do you say likely to get Biden did you not read Trump has taken to executing the federal prisoners on death row- a Trump admission really that his own time in office is short
Global Warming Policy Foundation have many reports that question the green lobby. They have a report that shows that green environmentalists from the west, working in Beijing have become ‘useful idiots’ to China and through funding bodies to effectively be the mouth pice for PrestIdent Xi. Xi praises their commitment to global change ambitions whilst doing the opposite themselves. The greens think Xi will save the planet and Xi seed it as a way to further his ambition for world dominance.
World leaders have apparently woken up to China, but what hearing from our government makes one wonder. Or do these green environmentalists have too much say in government.
Either they all seem he’ll bent on destroying our economy with the exorbitant costs and impractical ambitions. Hopefully, it will fail before it gets off the ground. But I’m not holding my breath!
The Red and the Green:China’s Useful Idiots briefing 51 by Patricia Adams
Sorry about the bad proof reading!
NP we get the message. All opposition to the green lobby is to be welcomed.
This week I’ve heard Brexiteers Daniel Hannan, John Caudwell and Norman Lamont all admit they are not getting the Brexit they thought they voted for. Yesterday before describing his no deal as a ‘great deal’ an Australia style deal, Boris Johnson said it wasn’t what he originally planned.
Meanwhile the former Australian PM Malcolm Turnball has told Brexiteers to be careful what they wish for because Australia’s trading arrangements with the EU are not very good. I still expect there to be a deal – even if there is briefly no deal first. And, yes the EU will fling Johnson some fish and maybe a figleaf to pretend he won on the level playing field too. But we all know this will effectively be a complete and utter capitulation by the Brexiteers. It would be funny if it were not so embarrassingly pathetic.
Still, they are trying to show how tough they are being sending navy gunboats to protect fish. I hope you all realise that the entire world just wonders why little England is now so pathetic.
I couldn’t give a toss what the rest of the world thinks of Britain. It’s odd that half the people in the rest of the world would love to live here. Why don’t you move away from this hateful place and media room for someone who appreciates it.
A ‘one out who hates the UK – oni in who loves the UK’ immigration policy would be excellent.
‘make room’ not ‘media room’
and
‘one in’ not ‘oni in’
You are wrong.
Of the million or so who have tried to settle in Europe fleeing conflict in the ME, by far and away most want to live in France, in Germany etc.
Only the order of a percent or so want to come to the UK.
How sad for you. Didn’t realise you cared for us that much Andy. Merry Christmas fronts old folks.
“I hope you all realise that the entire world just wonders why little England is now so pathetic.”
========
I wonder do you have the guts to say that to the face of a little Englander, or do you prefer to hide behind your comp.
That’s the great thing about the internet, as compared to some hole of a pub in a no-hope area filled with lawless know-nothings.
You can form your sentences in your own time without being shouted down or threatened, and say what you like.
It’s progress, Steve.
Get over it.
Brexit is progress too, Martin. So get over it.
I hope you realise you have no clue at all what “the entire world” thinks, all you seem to know is what a few Guardian journalists think. You don’t even know what people outside of the Home Counties think do you ? How’s your plan for forcing the working class to live in car parks coming along ?
I agree with you, RG, Andy does not know what the entire world thinks in exactly the same way as Mike cannot know for sure that half the world would love to live here.
But if not half the world, it would appear that 600,000 people from Hong Kong would love to take up the so-called resettlement scheme in the coming two years.
Turnbull is wrong on almost everything including climate alarmism. I suppose that is why he was on Question Time the other day. The BBC like such people usually 4 to 1 or 5 to 0.
TONY ABBOTT would have been far more sensible (despite reading PPE).
Ah yes but what would Mark Carney have said- at least he came out now and again on the tv to answer questions not like the current office holder. Anyway time for me to pipe down am under orders from mancunius to use the same ID so there you have it all for Christmas and a happy new year to you all.
So you speak for the world as well now Andy.
Well on the pathetic list you would be at the top Andy
I too find it hard to understand. Brexit HAS HAPPENED. You have had 9 months of Brexit . Why arent you happy? The EU isnt giving you a deal but why doyou care, the uk is now free. FREE. WHY ARENT YOU HAPPY?
All MPs and PMs(!) should read Juliet Samuel’s article in “The Telegraph” today.
Regarding the small victory for common sense at Cambridge University she says that all one has to do to regain sanity, is stand up to bullies!!
And that is true!
The idea that people should have to ‘respect’ views that are clearly idiotic, moronic, won’t work and are hugely damaging (religious views or others) would destroy free speech in one stroke. I shall respect views that are worthy of respect and point out the lunacy of the very many others, such as climate alarmism.
Do you see how easy it is ?
“Build Back Better”. You qoted straight out of the Great Reset manual from the World Economic Forum. Why would you allow yourself to be brainwashed by this elitist club, Mr Redwood?
Reply I was quoting the Biden/EU slogan, not mine!
Reply to reply
Yes…originated with Biden they say.
So why did Boris picked it up and run with it?
He is a big fan?
All of govt too?
Having seen the latest version of guidelines on the tv, doesn’t anyone in govt realise that the vast majority of people can’t afford to have their heating on but have their windows open to “let fresh air in”. Fresh air in – – expensive heat out.
Just wear all your thermals or ski gear and keep moving. Keep the heating off. Electric blankets at night. I often woke up to find my glass of water by the bed frozen and the window covered in ice inside and out. Or shared bodily warmth perhaps. We rarely had more than one warm room with a coal fire in my youth. Never really bothered us.
If Germany or France cannot meet the set targets for whatever reason, then those targets will be changed, that you can guarantee.
The Eu will not take action against either of those Countries.!
Oh, I shouldn’t expect so. Some countries are more equal than others.
Anthropogenic global warming is a scam.
The climate has been warming since the last ice age which was at its maximum 22,000 years ago.
No statistically significant global warming at all for the last 12 years. Almost every single modelling projection hugely wrong all exaggerate the warming. So Why trust them going forwards?
Even more provable is that the renewable “solutions” clearly do not work even in CO2 terms to any significant degree. Also a bit warmer and a bit more CO2 plant food is on valance a net benefit.
Why take advice from people who have been proven wrong tine and again on climate, peak oil and all the rest. It would be like asking all the sliiy ERM and EURO enthusiasts like John Major to advise on the next mad economic lunacy they would like to see.
Apparently, according to Mr Attenborough, the ice where Birmingham is now, was a mile thick some years ago.
Then, all of a sudden, it started to melt, and within 50 years had completely disappeared.
Must have been all those naughty coal fired power installations and 4x4s they had back then!
Polly
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference
Why do they only invite people with the same views, the same questions, the same answers – no counter argument or debate
They don’t talk for me
My home is now my prison cell,
How long the stretch I can not tell.
But all the things I loved the most,
Shopping trips, long walks, the post,
Have gone! All disappeared from sight,
In masks and rules and crazy shite.
Because THEY think THEY have the right!
Off the scale alarming article about the safety of the Pfizer corona virus vaccine, and of the other vaccines, in Conservative Woman today, 12th December, by Andrew J Green.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I thought it was some sort of sick joke but as there have been no rebuttals from government sources, I guess it may well be true.
Would your party really stoop so low as to ask UK taxpayers to dip into their COVID-ravaged pockets in order to feather those of French fishermen just so as to grease the way to some sort of grubby Deal?
Why are you still discussing the decisions of an entity you have spent your political career making sure the UK lost all influence on ? It is not as if you can influence what goes on in Brussels.
Boris has managed to unite all 27 members against the UK with his ham-fisted attempt to bypass Barnier. He was rightly put back in his little box by the German Chancellor when she refused contemplating even taking a call from him.
Biden is getting confirmed on Monday. Have you prepared your letter warming him not to get involved in Brexit ?
Will you address it to him directly or do you need to go through the US ambassador.
reply You are so rattled. I will continue to provide analysis and quote EU documents as they seem to wind you up so much. the U.K. needs to know what the neighbours are up to.
I’m a little concerned about the developing issue(s) in the Eastern Med’. The EU, Turkey and her/their neighbours will need to act with a high degree of prudence not least because Turkey is a member of NATO.
The EU summit is all about the furtherance of the Lisbon Treaty and the development of the United States of Europe
They’ve moved on….we should move on
JR, your continued obsession with the EU is worrying. Your blog is now reflecting the comments of the bunch of “denialists” you have attracted. Likewise, your government’s obsession with insulting the EU management at every opportunity, is not exactly how trade relationships are formed; but, is a good way to start a new Cod-War in local waters.
The history books will say that this decade has seen the UK suffer the most incompetent government it has ever had; and, increasingly appearing to be the most corrupt its had for centuries. That is for its ability to transfer money from the public purse to the private sector wallets of its sponsors. The virus has been like winning the Lottery for them.
A country run by a bunch of Public School boys and ageing Thatcherites, has no chance outside the EU.
What does it matter about Eu summit why go on- we have left
Also am surprised so many British would like to see Trump getting four more years- the guy is nuts- if you cannot see this then Wow!