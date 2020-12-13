How do we best contain the virus?

The recent world figures for deaths from the virus show Belgium continuing to lead the grisly table with 1516 deaths per million people, followed by Peru at 1099, Italy at 1052 and Spain at 1005. All of these countries have followed World Health Organisation advice and had extensive lock downs. Sweden which did allow a little more freedom rests below average for advanced countries at 720. Germany has done much better than most at 247. Brazil at 840 is below the worst despite taking a more sceptical approach to the consensus.
Most of the Asian countries have done much better with very few deaths in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan. Taiwan had to develop its own response early as it is not allowed by China to be a member of the WHO.It used its island position well to keep the virus at bay. Maybe the Asian SARS outbreak left better immune responses or maybe these societies were more disciplined over track and trace follow up.
I would like to see an explanation of why Belgium has suffered so much more, along with more understanding of the much better experiences of many Asian countries. It is possible the world tables are distorted by different definitions of what is a Covid death, and different levels of CV 19 testing. Clearly the U.K. and USA have found many more cases since they introduced Mass testing on a large scale. Sone other countries have not tested so much and may have attributed more elderly deaths to something other than Covid.
In the UK The devolved Administrations have from time to time varied their approach from the U.K. and English one. Wales thought that a so called circuit breaker of two weeks would do well, but it did not turn out that way. Scotland was talking about eradicating the virus in the summer by being a little bit tougher, but that did not work either. It has demonstrated there is no easy answer to controlling the spread.
I would be interested in your thoughts on what has worked best, and on why there are such big differences between most of Europe and most of Asia. We still have some months to go of containment, preferably without doing too much more damage to the economy.
Well it is very clear that we have a huge number of false positive from the CPR test and that now many non covid deaths are being labelled as Covid.
Dr Claire Craig and Michael Yeadon are clearly right on this it is clear from the stats available. If a country had a bad flu season last year they clearly have more vulnerable patients to be hit by Covid. Asian countries perhaps had more existing immunity from similar viruses, less testing & false positives and younger populations.
Our wonderful NHS (perhaps 1/3 as good as Germany’s) is also infecting huge numbers of people who go in for other conditions (about 20% of their cases) and now we have circa 2000 a week excess deaths mainly dying from cancellation of other treatments and patient reluctance to attend.
Let us hope some good things come out of Covid.
1. A recognition that the NHS state monopoly is a dreadful way to organise health care it kills thousands and fails millions.
2. That pandemic planning should not be done by complete and utter incompetents. Let us hope our defence planning is rather better I am not sure it is myself.
3. A recognition that the Barrington Declaration was clearly broadly right as was fairly obvious to anyone sensible.
4. Infecting people in hospitals with covid then dumping them untested into nursing homes to infect others is not a good plan.
5. More money and expertise in healthcare and R&D for healthcare
6. A recognition that lockdowns for Covid often do more harm than good, you always need to consider both positives and the negatives.
Still no recognition that the vaccine priority order from the “experts” is wrong in failing to adjust for gender and other risks which will kill well over a hundred people (Assuming that is that the vaccine is safe and works that is). Also wasting vaccine in short supply on people who have had Covid is foolish. No one even pointing this out or asking questions on this very clear anti-male discrimination that will kill and put more pressure on the NHS.
Defence planning is done better. The seconding of ‘military planners’ into OGDs for this crisis would only have improved things. Beyond that, the asignment of a major general, post-division or major joint command, as personal advisor to the PM would have added some discipline to No 10’s efforts. One certainty: Johnson wouldn’t then be skipping COBRA meetings.
JR, suggest you read and watch Ivor Cummings in Con Woman article by Cathy Gyngell. He uses WHO graphs and reports to explain the points you make.
UK have failed to provide accurate figures and graphs for nine months.
Failed to have a strategic plan. Great Barrington Declaration would work. Roll out of vaccination is based on it! Current aimless flip flop rubbish continues.
Stupidly followed WHO rather than stop flights from China and hotspots.
Failed and track and trace. UK system provides false outcomes.
Separate in hospitals.
Killed old people by moving from hospitals putting them in care homes. 40% of deaths.
Dear Lifelogic–You certainly like the words clear and clearly–to excess I suggest. On lockdowns I reckon that it all might well have been considerably worse without them.
On what evidence?
There is not the remotest shred of statistical evidence for what you suggest. Look at the figures (official, government ones) from all over the world and you’ll find that Lockdowns do NOT work
You are however incorrect. The only possible effect of lockdown is to suppress a peak of patients. To “Save the NHS” They will still occur. In actual fact both the UK lockdowns came after the peaks had occured naturally (see article by Sir Matt Ridley). From the ONS data and graphs you can also see masks have had little to no effect. The government is hell bent on mass vaccination to be able to say they beat the virus. It’s trying to fool people with “Elephant deterrent”.
The first one was justified I thing (though done two weeks too late). This just to give the NHS more time to prepare for the deluge. We have about 12,000 extra deaths in just one week. Though many of them did not get any hospital treatment or medical care at all.
The second “wave” lockdowns are absurd and cause more harm than good.
At the beginning no tests existed so that point is silly. Italy refused treatment to some. Also people died in care homes in Italy and in Sweden but only hospital deaths were counted.
Lifelogic
4. Self contained hospital isolation wings would go some way to alleviating some of the current issues.
We should’ve built some perhaps and used specialist medical cadres. Moving all the covid patients to their nearest one.
Indeed some hospitals infecting huge numbers of patients coming in for other problems.
I can’t think that the scale of the problem you identify in your first sentence would account for the ca. 500 COVID deaths/day.
What would you think if a nurse told you that she had been doing the paperwork while the man doing the messy probing in the dead bodies decided what he told her to write down as “cause of death” and when someone she KNEW had died of a heart attack, she was told COVID in no uncertain terms. She told him that she knew what he had died of. His reply was to basically threaten her with her job and then louder said COVID.
PCR (not CPR).
As people test positive WEEKS after they stop being infectious, why I fear this mania for mass Covid testing is a hugely expensive blunder
DR TOM JEFFERSON FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
It’s possible to test a country to the point of bankruptcy. I remain concerned that the government’s strategy is sub-optimal. Much of the LF testing currently being wasted on the healthy in cities might be better deployed at airports.
Asian countries appear to have lower obesity rates and fewer people kept alive on pills too.
The NHS is very good at keeping people alive in very poor health.
Many here will find themselves looking after a granny going on into her hundreds. No quality of life but they will keep going and going and going. Almost for the sake of it.
I may sound callous but that’s not how I want to end up. I am seeing it close up and witnessed these lives that are just fear, misery and discomfort.
Ever heard of a celebrity you thought had died decades ago but had in fact spent the last ten years in a care home barely a shadow of themselves being spoon fed soup ?
This cannot go on. And now we are sacrificing all our futures because they won’t have the hard conversation about who is actually dying of CV-19 – and so the figures look horrific when most victims would be dead by Christmas anyway.
NLA, you might also want to consider the repeated refusal of MPs to even consider the arguments of terminally ill people and of charities like Dignity in Dying.
“…we have a huge number of false positive from the CPR test…”
Exactly so. To have meaning, a PCR test result must reveal the Cycle Threshold (being the number of times a test sample is amplified). It seems a CT of c. 33 is optimal, a view supported by Dr. Fauci amongst many others.
Alas, a typical CT is 40 under many testing regimes, providing an amplification of circa a trillion at which level any virus trace then detected is so weak it cannot even be grown in culture. This point is explained by in a recent video by Peak Prsperity’s Chris Martenson.
Meanwhile, another so-called Brexit ‘deadline’ passes and talks continue. In Brussels.
Johnson procrastinating even when there is peak media support for leaving on WTO terms.
Boris just appears weak.
Appear? He’s our Pericles for 2020, who with several members of his family, succumbed to the Plague of Athens in 429 BC, which weakened the city-state during a protracted conflict with Sparta.
Change plague for covid, 429BC for 2020 AD & Sparta for EU
But unlike Pericles he won’t strengthen democracy, maintain a strong navy or rebuild a battered UK – says someone who didn’t know what he voted for in 2016 supposedly.
LL, I think you are referring to the “Dry Tinder” (sad expression). UK and Sweden had two mild winter flu seasons, Germany had bad winter seasons this no doubt changes the number of susceptible, vulnerable people who would succumb to covid. There is some research showing that previous SARS patients still react to SARS even after 17 years and also to SARS 2.
Lockdowns and the tiers have apparently failed to contain the virus, although there must be doubt about figures supplied by PCR testing which may be flagging up cases and deaths from other causes as Covid. As present policies here and abroad have wreaked incalculable economic harm without seemingly controlling Covid, the government should look again at the Great Barrington Declaration which they so contemptuously dismissed and bring in a wider circle of advisers such as Sunetra Gupta, Carl Heneghan, Mike Yeadon and Clare Craig. The last two believe the virus is almost spent and most ‘cases’ are non-Covid Could they be right?
Indeed. The people clearly are right it is fairly clear from the stats. Ivor Cummings has sound analysis on this too.
These people (not the people)
Spot on Ian. Johnson has not stopped to think SAGE might be advising him to follow a left wing socialist agenda to undermine his govt and country.
SAGE personnel should have changed by now. Proven record of failure. Too many behaviour “scientists” not enough disease experts! Johnson was even slapped down on TV by JVD! Johnson stuttering and wobbly wobbly when JVD wanted masks to continue forever after He stated they made no difference in the first lock down several times! Why would you accept advice from JVD! No credibility. Same for Witty and Valance graphs! Failed miserably and protejections proved utter rubbish.
From the start we have been peddled dodgy data and misinformation – not least on the cause of death on death certificates. This dodgy data has been used to generate fear – the persuasion tool of choice for government. This is but the latest manifestation; the “evil effect” of CO2 is another long running example. It is how government seeks to impose its control on people.
Lockdown success – just look at Wales
Hancock brushed aside the GT Barrington Declaration saying that herd immunity is “impossible without a vaccine”. Were this to be true then humankind would have been wiped out by viruses thousands of years ago.
I am most disturbed by the absence of scientific debate and the data that demonstrates that lockdowns and masks have had little or no effect on the spread of Covid19. 40,000 science and medical professionals signed the declaration yet our government and it’s advisors dismiss it so casually that I can only think they have something to hide.
We all know that no one has flu this year. If you’ve had a positive test within 28 days the death certificate says Covid.
This is of course total nonsense.
So much damage has been done with lockdown that the government can’t release us as figures would show it’s all been in vain.
People are now ignoring rules because they’re sensible enough to see that they are not working.
Yep ! Everything is getting back to (real) normal. The trains are beginning to fill up and there are more and more cars on the road. People are becoming desensitised the scaremongering. These little boys in government have cries wolf once too often. Sad thing is, they’ll be the last to know.
500+ dead yesterday. Similar everyday this week.
You may have caught Covid already.
Your symptoms won’t show until the middle of next week.
You’ll be in hospital by Christmas Day. Merry Christmas by the way.
And dead before New Year. Boo. You miss Brexit gunboats and traffic jams.
Now, hopefully you don’t have Covid. But tens of thousands of people – some of them who think like you – do have it.
They all expect to be alive at tbt end of this year. Some of them will be disappointed. Approximately 500 a day. Indeed, some of them will die on Christmas Day.
Sad thing is, they’ll never know.
Hysterical nonsense.
I know literally thousands of people. Not one of them seriously ill with CV-19 much less dead with it.
As someone else points out. Where are all the flu deaths this year ?
Are all respiratory deaths going down as CV-19 ?
Meaningless number.
12456 deaths in the week ending 27th November. 1779 per day. Where are you getting 500+ from? 500+ with covid on the death certificate? How many of they would have died anyway?
Hysteria stalks the land.
Sad, Andy? Well, it makes a change from you gloating about the deaths of elderly Leave voters.
As usual complete nonsense from Andy. Do you never look at facts? Obviously not. Many of those dying ‘of Covid’ are clearly dying ‘with Covid’ or with false positives. How do we know? How else to you explain a sizeable reduction in the official statistics deaths from normal causes over the last few months, at a time when our health system has if anything been helping fewer of those people? Clearly deaths are being incorrectly attributed to Covid
Sir John, why do you allow this constant idiotic drivel? Just allow his posts, but put “Usual Nonsense”.
For average daily death rate in the UK between 2000 and 2018 the death rate of the United Kingdom fluctuated between a high of 10.4 deaths per 1,000 people in 2000 and a low of 8.7 in 2011.
Unlike what you wish for others I hope you have a Happy Christmas with no deaths in your family.
Agree
I see the BBC continues to report that the USA has more Covid deaths than any other country but fails to tell the viewers the rate per 100k.
The States are about the 11th down the list with Belgium at the top spot and UK 9th.
And the MSM recently declared that they didn’t report on Hunter Biden before so as “Not to bias the election.”
Think about that.
They’re waiting till after the inauguration of Sleepy Joe when they’ll show a dramatic fall.
A GP friend told me that doctors try to save relatives from autopsies and often look for other causes of death, and that Coronavirus will be used on death certificates by many GPs. He also said that death numbers shouldn’t be analysed until after the flu season since many older people will have died “prematurely” because of Coronavirus. Of course, I have no proof of this.
Sadly politicians will not say directly that the reason for so many cases are because people, like Kay Burley and friends refuse to follow the rules.
Tad, This time very few followed the rules. The roads were almost empty in April; they where as choked as normal in November. Most people know this – so when the government announces the second lockdown was a success, most people will know they’re making it up. Even ‘harsher-lockdowns-until-the-pips-squeak’ Andy and Martin will flip eventually – just watch.
It’s a virus and cannot be controlled by imposing lock-downs and rules upon it. Go for her immunity and end this economy wrecking nonsense now!
Much of the UK is already at or near herd immunity, why else would we have seen rapidly falling (real not false positive) cases in so many areas?
Have we? According to NHS Providers this morning, in September there were 500 people in hospital beds with Covid – today there are 30,000. What about that?
That has to be nonsense Graham.
And all whilst we were wearing masks and socially distancing and washing hands too! It looks like covid19 doesn’t obey curfews, or any other government policy, and is endemic and seasonal, like influenza.
I do not believe that figure has risen from 12896 on the NHS report on 3rd December. Of them, there were 1094 of the total 3693 in Mechanically Ventilated beds. Not forgettiing that in September the Winter flu season hadn’t started. https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-hospital-activity/
Note – in my area, 37% of NHS staff are off due to covid related issues. Wonder how many are false positives.
China, Aus, NZ, Taiwan, S. Korea, Vietnam, Senegal, Norway, Ireland and plenty of others seem to have managed OK, Roger.
So they will move to vaccination with only a tiny fraction of UK deaths, and with life having gone on much as normal in between too.
John may well compare this country with only the worst, rather than with the best.
I wonder why he does this?
Why? To see if lockdowns prevented the worst outcomes, Martin. From Sir John’s examples, they clearly didn’t.
Your cherry-picked cases don’t tell us much. Ireland had twice the world average death rate per head. Norway with a lockdown had more Covid deaths than Tanzania and Belarus with no lockdowns. Japan, with no lockdown but voluntary distancing measures had fewer Covid deaths per head than locked-down Australia. And so on. As I think Peter Hitchens has shown, there’s no just correlation between lockdown measures and Covid mortality. Forget it.
And as for saying ‘life has gone on much as normal’ in Aus and NZ, well that might come as a surprise to quite a lot of people down there!
And none of those, except Eire, are in the EU, Martin. And at 428 deaths per million population I would not rate Eire as having done “ok” anyway. But all those not in the EU “seem to have managed ok”. Surely not, how could they have possibly managed that?
Except several countries have controlled it with lockdowns and none has controlled it with herd immunity. So you are literally wrong.
OK, sources please Andy. None? I thought so
But you did not want to control covid19 by locking down our borders, did you Andy?
If you impose lockdowns, Andy, you obviously delay herd immunity. As of 2019, no country had a pandemic response plan featuring lockdowns.
In case you missed it, the WHO is now saying lockdowns should not be the main response to a pandemic. It recognises the huge damage they cause to people’s livelihoods and thus to health and wellbeing, especially in poorer countries around the world. It’s time this brutal horror show was ended.
NHS now pushing out tv ad.
“Flu kills thousands. Get your jabs.”
What??
Rather than answer the set questions, could I pose another? What does the start of mass vaccinations here mean for policy a month or two down the line? And, as a supplementary, do we think that the Cabinet, either whole or in committee, will have even got around to discussing that aspect of anti-COVID strategy?
I’m currently reading ‘Blinded by Corona’, by John Ashton. The author clearly has an agenda, and the book received the support of Jon Snow, but it certainly rings true. If it is an accurate account of the workings of government this year then Johnson and Hancock should be replaced – and the sooner the better. I am thoroughly tired of Johnson’s extended Fred Scuttle impression.
P.S. Sir John, if you’re uncomfortable with my second paragraph, please feel free to delete it.
Dear Warrior–Was it or was it not deleted?
It wasn’t. My major point was the first paragraph. My thanks to our kind host.
Lol
That is soooo good! I’d forgotten Fred!!
Fred Scuttle !
Why didn’t I see that before ?
Good morning.
The virus is not the problem. It is people’s perception and attitude towards it. People do not have the same level of fear of the common cold or flu despite them both being potential killers if caught by a certain demographic of the population.
You neither manage it, cure it, contain it or any other type of control. But it does seem in rather useful means of controlling the population through fear. The thinking goes thus :
“We need to control the virus. People spread virus. Therefore we need to control the people.”
A very handy thought process if your real intention is to control the people. Geddit 😉
Agree.
Also this “plague” is supposed to demonstrate that we are unready for the “emergency” of climate change ( weather).
And the destruction of out lives and businesses is supposed to pave the way for “The Great Reset”.
Over the centuries we have given up too many of our rights
Stupid sheep.
It really is as simple as this.
Yes.
It begs the question why this time for 3% of overall deaths?
Cigarettes are still on sale. Alcohol and sugar too. Burger bars. Deep fried food.
Global group think.
Somehow we followed more authoritarian societies down the rabbit hole.
Now we have the established view of the awfulness of no deal on the back of the EU/MSM/ May types. What would our forefathers have called us?
Bang on.
Mark B, You’re right. It is notable that this virus appeared first in China where the reaction to it was typically totalitarian. The pity is that subsequently most other governments and the WHO have, more or less, copied the same totalitarian methods.
The way Covid deaths has been recorded has been wholly inaccurate from the start. Even now, if someone goes into hospital with one thing, tests positive for Covid – even with no symptoms – and then subsequently dies of their condition; it is registered as a Covid death.
Still, far too many are picking up Covid in hospital because of seemingly sloppy hygiene management, mixing infected people with non-infected people.
Independent scientists who have used the government’s own data, looking at all deaths as a whole, (those figures can’t be massaged, you’re either dead, or you’re not) show that apart from April: this year isn’t very different from the previous five years.
Incompetence or deliberate massaging of figures in many countries? Either way, yes it is nasty, but not as widespread as we’re lead to believe. Testing magnifies the apparent numbers. NHS info is now suggesting asymptomatic people are probably not contagious, apart from 1-2 days before symptoms show.
This pseudo-pandemic may have been pointed out and questioned sufficiently often; the government are quietly backing down?
The reaction to Covid has shown us how easy it is for the media and government to cause panic and irrational fear amongst the population. Also, how psuedo science can be used to bolster any desired agenda.
You make the point – though not in so many words – that the figures are being manipulated. Is the manipulation inadvertent or intentional? I suspect that on the ground practices are being influenced by policy from the top; indivdual doctors, etc. are following guidelines designed to maximise the apparent threat of Covid, is my guess. At a micro level, these guidelines may seem innocuous, but the cumulative effect is a ‘pandemic’.
You are of course right to say that the total death rate is a figure that cannot be massaged. But it can be misinterpreted. It is obvious that there will be (indeed, already have been) excess deaths as a result of government response to Covid. However, it seems inevitable that the government will interpret this rise as a result of Covid itself for as long as they can get away with it.
It would be nice to believe the government might quietly back down (owning up to killing thousands of people is too much to expect). Maybe they will. But even if they did, they cannot be allowed to get away with what they have done, or they will kill more and more people going forward.
Sharon
second para – we should be preparing separate isolation hospitals in the new hospital build or at least self contained hospital wings with suitable air flow systems as this virus will probably not be the last. These facilities could be utilised for other needs which could be made available at short notice.
Sharon, I agree.
A recent paper from China where a whole cities population were researched found zero evidence of assymptomatic transmission. Another bogeyman no longer under the bed.
Well said the 2 Ians and Roger.
End testing now.
We can’t believe any of the numbers about Covid but we can believe the economic damage.
The testing of a asymptomatic people (other than in a few special circumstances) causes far more harm than good and is wasting £billions. Especially when they use a PCR test with so many false positive (or positives detected in people who have already recovered). The money could save far more lives if spent sensible elsewhere.
Ed Milliband on Marr just now with his absurd line of “we cannot have no deal” (as this is essentially saying he would accept anything from the EU however appalling). But of course he will not say what he would concede to get a deal.
I had hoped to hear no more from this repulsive man after his evil agenda on Ed’s Tomb Stone. In which proposed stealing assets off landlords to try to buy the election. Let us hope he never gets near to any power.
Just stop trying and leave us alone!
Stop testing…that’ll see the numbers drop.
Unless like that Austrian MP you start testing glasses of cola.
Or as in Tanzania goats and papayas.
Testing is NOT a cure for anything
+1 !!!
I can see the logic of letting it rip amongst schoolchildren to let them get herd immunity but it’s mucking up the figures. It’s all happening in secondary age kids, their families and their teachers.
So now we have a vaccine shut the schools for a bit and keep them home.
Ps There is a great article on The Mail Inline describing how people who have tested positive with the PCR test are still showing positive, weeks and weeks later, even if they’ve never had any symptoms!
And each positive test result counts as a new case…
Lockdown Sceptics have info on how the PCR test is kicking off legally in Germany with legal challenges being presented.
This PCR test has been a huge contributor to much of our economic destruction and other miseries throughout the world!
AND if testing worked.
If imprisonment worked.
Then why are we facing yet MORE draconian restrictions?
AND if masks worked and social distancing worked then why is there a need for BOTH simultaneously? (Unmasked in House of Commons. Rely on the restored ancient air con?)
Actually it is all very magick isn’t it?
Follow the spell or it will be your fault if you get ill.
Highly abusive!
What should happen to monies collected by police in COVID fines?
I mean where does it go?
I am useless at maths.
But is 1516 per million … 0.15 (ish) %?
Is that REALLY grisly??
Is that really business and life-wrecking grisly??
Since fewer than ten percent of the population have actually had the virus, yes, it is pretty grisly.
If we all had it then about one-in-sixty-six would be killed by it at that rate.
Everhopeful, Yes 1516 per million is 0.15% deaths in the general population. But they are deaths “involving” (ONS word) covid19, not deaths from covid19. The disease is bad, but not bad enough to ruin the economy and ruin the health of the majority denied access to the NHS.
Your maths are good. As are your questions. Plus 0.15% is the HIGHEST death rate. AVERAGE rate would be considerably lower.
Quite right there, but when will sense re enter this debate?
To stay ‘onside’ it appears that even the slightest honest deviation from ‘correct’ thinking has to be preceded by some grovelling apology.
Also witness President Trump’s Middle East initiatives and how little coverage or credit accrues.
Great Barrington Declaration is the only sane way to go. The known vulnerable shelter or are vaccinated, the rest of us lead normal lives and develop herd immunity, thus encouraging the more benign strains of the virus to predominate. The alternative, where the entire population of the world shuffles off for vaccination four to six times a year while wearing facemasks inbetween times, does not bear thinking about. I note that the leading vaccine protagonists have avoided it themselves, conveniently ‘waiting their turn’.
There’s very little incentive to get vaccinated if, as JVT has suggested, we will all have to carry on wearing masks and socially distancing for ever. Johnson ummed and ahhed as per usual but didn’t firmly slap him down when he came out with that. The vaccine is being sold as our only way back to normal, so tell me, is it or isn’t it?
Different areas of the World population have different immunities.
Population density per square mile is different in many Countries.
Summer and Winter are at different times of the year in other parts of the World.
Different Governments take different action.
Different Countries peoples think differently about obeying Government rules.
Different standards of medical care in different Countries.
Different standards of reporting in Different Countries.
No Wonder few can make sense of anything !!!
Alan, Exactly so. Far too many differences to draw reliable conclusions between countries.
Perhaps you could use gunboats on the virus too? The Little Englanders would be delighted.
Absolutely. Although we are an island nation, we have absolutely no right to the fish in the seas around our coast. That fish is there to be plundered by anyone who fancies it. If they overfish with massive ‘factory trawlers’ and destroy the fish stocks in the waters around OUR coast, that is none of our business. Indeed, we should welcome all fishing vessels from anywhere and everywhere in the world and take advantage of their prescence by welcoming them into port and supplying them with fuel and suchlike.
We are so narrow minded and think of nobody but ourselves. In a fair world the virus would have wiped everyone in this country out. Including, of course, you and yours. You are part of this hateful nation.
Perhaps we could have locked down our borders early on, as I suggested, Andy?
Total trolling allowed now Sir John?
To say ‘Sweden has done a little better’ is an interesting way of putting it, Sir John. The Swedish government has not inflicted on its people the massive social, psychological and economic damage that Johnson’s government has on ours. Its GDP drop in 2020 is well below the UK’s, and the hit it has taken has been due to the slump in international trade, not so much in its domestic business activity. In Sweden people behave fairly normally, their excess mortality is normal for this year, and of course their hospitals are nowhere near overwhelmed (not that ours are either).
Your final premise is wrong, I’m afraid: a coronavirus is never ‘contained’. It spreads, does what viruses unfortunately do to the most vulnerable, leaves almost everybody else without serious harm, and then subsides. What to do? I agree with Ian Wilson’s point about the Great Barrington Declaration. We should follow their proposed policy of focused protection, shielding those most at risk, so that the population can return to normal life.
Philip, Yes indeed.
See the Great Barrington declaration.
Accept that until herd immunity is reached Covid will be with us, and even after that as an infrequent occurrence. Point out that all cause fatalities are only slightly above normal, and publish figures for the more common causes of death to put things in perspective.
Roll out the vaccine(s) to protect the vulnerable and hasten herd immunity.
Stop testing, with all the false positives it’s doing more harm than good.
I’m desolate.
I realised last week I’m severely allergic to eggs and gelatin.
I wont be able to have the vaccine.
Sir,
I think it is obvious, Chinese scientists engineered the virus to favour Asians and attack the western genes.
It was an attack on the western world and no accident
How come all the western people in Australia and in New Zealand have been spared then?
Sounds like the WHO got this very wrong as well as disrupting commerce, the food supply and dismantling the world economy. They are not even interested in considering the possibility of a plan-B.
Some Asian countries did better because they used their knowledge of herbal remedies to actually win against the virus, with no side effects and no lingering ailments…. and most definitely no unwelcome DNA changes.
These successful natural, and cheap, treatments are ignored by the western establishment because they know best, besides we are only allowed one way to handle the virus otherwise big pharma would be out of pocket.
You are of course aware that there are different strains of this virus, active in different countries – that may be reflected in death numbers.
You ask for our thoughts on why some countries have done better than others. You mention some of the possible reasons. You also say, “It is possible the world table is distorted by different definitions of what is a Covid death, and different levels of CV 19 testing.” The truth is, as you seem to understand, that drawing sensible conclusions from such muddled data is impossible. All we can do is guess. And yet the economy has, and by extension people’s lives have, been vandalised as a result. Why this approach has been adopted is the real question.
There is only one way to rid ourselves of lockdown – we must abandon PCR testing for all those who have no symptoms. Mass testing must stop. The vaccines will not stop the false positive ‘Casedemic’ and we will end up being locked down in one form or another indefinitely. Please, Sir John, use your influence to expose the idiocy of mass PCR testing, and the recording many ‘normal’ deaths as COVID deaths.
+1
All the while we have scientists who believe they’re God, a government in thrall of them and a compliant Parliament, we’ll remain stuck in a self-inflicted loop of destruction. With or without government intervention the virus will win, so there’s either something about the virus that’s not being disclosed, or we should plan for increased hospitalisations in isolation units, while the rest of us live unrestricted lives and are trusted to apply common sense.
We’ve been patronised and treated like uneducated fools for too long, where even government adverts suggest it’s preferrable to catch pneumonia from an open window in order to let Covid “particles” (eh?) out, and another where (alleged) NHS staff complain about having to wash their hands. Well ya boo sucks, the last I heard it was the required standard for the job.
In the real world I have a neighbour, redundant as a direct result of Covid restrictions, now housing Chinese students, while their family Christmas is threatened by the arrogant and power-crazed dangling their Tier 3 Sword of Damocles. No, me neither.
In order to answer your question, you have to approach the problem the way a professional quality manager, tasked with reducing/eliminating the reject rate, would look at it. Firstly, gather the available data and analyse the problem. What has gone wrong? Secondly, implement corrective action to correct the problem and firefight the issue. And thirdly, once the dust has settled and the corrective action has been shown to work, put in place preventive action to reduce the likelihood of a repetition.
In the spring, the public was frightened and stayed at home during the first lockdown. This was undeniably effective. By July the BBC website was recording less than 20 deaths per week – the corrective action worked. Unfortunately, after the first lockdown was relaxed, the preventive action (the £22 billion! Test and Trace Scheme) failed. Abjectly. This has allowed the Chinese plague virus to spread exponentially again and NHS management have now started to warn of a “third wave” after Xmas.
In Scotland, they dealt with the virus differently and their devolved government did allow the inquiry that Johnson & co denied us here in England. A report has been submitted to the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) by members of the COG-UK Consortium. It’s worth reading.
Jason Leitch, Scotland’s National Clinical Director commented on the report last week “around 300 different strains of Covid were introduced across Scotland at the start of the pandemic. Following the first lockdown, the majority of the virus strains that had been circulating were eliminated” The report found that the Scottish lockdown was highly effective and that the majority of strains associated with the second wave of the virus “are new introductions from outside of Scotland and many from outside of the UK”
This is a long post, so I shall conclude by mentioning two countries not on your list above – Australia and New Zealand. Both eliminated the virus from their countries by closing their borders (as did Scotland), enforcing total lockdowns and quarantining people involved in breakouts. Had we done the same, 80,000 people might not have lost their lives and we would be looking forward to living as an independent country again with confidence.
A speciouis article indeed. It is the politically inspired and many believe the deliberate destruction of freedom and liberty that we need to address not invite opinions on clinical issues we know very little about.
Let’s get to the point. Does any politician or leeching bureaucrat truly understand the nature of this disease? I suspect most are clueless.
Suffice to say, I don’t give a rat’s backside about the virus. These types of clinical events will happen once in a generation. I am more concerned with the blatant and obvious abuse of this clinical event for political and socio-political ends
Over the last 24 months, like most, I have watched how your laughably titled party working with Labour’s Marxist client state have systematically rolled out a Marxist agenda of social engineering using racial and gender politics, critical theory inspired to remodel this nation to one, attack history, freedom and identity of the majority population and two, to protect the two party State from all external threats
People know when they’re under attack and the majority population is under attack by a form of racial and Marxist politics designed to destroy place, face and voice. We can see it and we are being immersed in it. Symbols, voices, faces, culture, all slowly removed and replaced by more culturally acceptable according to those who now have power and sinister intent
Etc ed
The number of ‘cases’ are up because the government are insisting testing must continue to justify their ‘pandemic’. But overall deaths are still basically at a 5 year average.
As others have mentioned, lumping those tested within 28 days of dying, along with flu deaths with any virus deaths is being used to justify this continued fear-mongering. Or is the government and its ‘experts’ trying to claim this virus has eradicated flu etc?
Stop the testing and the ‘cases’ will drop like a stone.
Remove the flu and 28 day clause from the death statistics.
Hancock and his ‘experts’ need to be removed and Johnson too if necessary.
What Virus – there’s only a covid-19 if you believe the government, its scientists and the media….out on the real street the story is different
We don’t believe you
You didn’t believe your teachers either, did you, Glen?
Indeed; there are pandemics and scamdemics…
Absolutely, and there must be many a ‘Medicine Man’, ‘Rain Maker’, Sagely Seer, and Shaman around the Third World who must be laughing their socks off at the tergiversations of our ‘enlightened’ First World versions, the shamming pseuds and snake oil peddlers of Government and Cabinet.
The obvious has already hit us smack in the face!
It is worth reading how the State of Victoria got virus free despite the Federal governments mistakes. How a competent State government; a citizenry with a large measure of social cohesion; a citizenry with a large measure of self discipline; and, enough trust in its State government to obey its rules. All sadly lacking in the UK.
Google: ‘He did not even glance at him’: The day Brett Sutton felt the inside of the Premier’s ‘freezer’ (Age + Sidney Morning Herald). It’s in two parts.
Population density seems to have an effect
Victoria 25 people per square kilometer.
London 5701 people per square kilometer
Consider these facts:
1. the PCR test cannot diagnose CV19 but results are reported daily
2. deaths are reported daily of anyone dying for any reason if they were ‘tested’ as having CV19 within the previous 28 days
3. mathematical models and statistics manipulation have been used to create a climate of fear in the population directed by a team of behavioural scientists
4. we have been bombarded incessantly with government propaganda via the media
5. our personal liberty and freedom have been usurped by government
6. measures, never seen before in peacetime, have been taken which have caused premature deaths, increased mental health issues and suicides, delayed diagnoses and treatment of other fatal illnesses, disrupted education, destroyed jobs and businesses, damaged the economy in ways that will take decades to recover.
Considering these facts does anyone really still believe that this was about reacting to a virus?
I have lived through Asian fly and Hong Kong flu in the 50s and 60s without such devastating action being taken. The ‘cure’ for this virus has been worse than the disease and those responsible must be held properly to account in a court of law for all the harm they have caused.
‘We still have some months to go of containment’. Political code for Marxism
‘some months’? Meaningless, crappy waffle.
‘containment’? Marxist impositions upon our liberties and freedom and our identity
In Kyne’s novel ‘They also serve’ we saw the term ‘full of p-ss and vinegar’. Well, that perfectly describes the bullshitters now running this hollowed out nation
More and more people are questioning the direction of this government. Below is borrowed from another forum.
“Why is that Covid-19 only seems to spread when we relax?
I can get on public transport.
I can go to work with hundreds of people.
I can go shopping at a shopping centre with thousands of people.
Why are the hospitals empty?
Why are Covid-19 death numbers being deliberately inflated?
We are being lied to and more people are beginning to realise this.
Our government have gone rogue they have exceeded their mandate in every possible way.”
The reasons for the different death rates are multivariable e.g. Underlying immunity, health of population, vitamin d levels, lattitude, timely treatment etc.
I suggest going to Youtube, searching Ivor Cummins and watching the video of December 7th (22mins 42 seconds). If you have access and time read some of the papers he flags up. I have not watched the more recent videos so cannot yet recommend them.
(I would do this as early as possible given Youtube’s alleged increased active editorial policy against contrarian views and free debate).
The Prime Minister managed to survive Covid 19 but to do so politically he must take the bull by the horns today and decisively walk away from this grotesque saga of negotiations.
Walk the talk or walk the plank! Do you wish to eat fish or feed them?
This is literally your hero or zero moment in history.
It is delusional to think a virus like this can be contained or beaten with government action, short perhaps of places that are geographically isolated that close their borders in time. If you look at outcomes around the world, there’s no correlation between government action and outcome.
Comparing countries is probably close to pointless anyway as the measuring is so inconsistent.
Asian countries – people are genetically different, possible prior immunity, healthier, less obese elderly, seasonal differences.
“Sweden locked down a bit less” – Good grief, what nonsense. Sweden’s “lockdown” was almost 100% voluntary and its government did not declare war on its people, as our so-called Conservative government has here.
ALL the measures adopted have weak or no evidence for them working and are experimental and none of them were in the WHO pandemic playbook until the Chinese went crazy in Wuhan. Any rational analysis of the money spent/lost/extra deaths and health problems caused vs. any notional benefit in lives saved finds that the cost outweighs the benefits enormously. It’s not even close, even without factoring in the cost of lost freedom and enjoyment of normal life which a true conservative would need to consider.
In many countries, all-cause mortality is normal, and even in countries worst affected the fluctuation was brief and within a normal margin based on the last 25 years. This is NOT an exceptional public health emergency.
Isn’t it amazing that flu and pneumonia has disappeared? Apparently all we had to do to totally get rid of it was rebrand it and falsify death certificates en masse. Who knew? Trouble is we’ve got this terrifying new disease that apparently has all the same symptoms but for which we now have to destroy our futures, never see friends or relatives again and wear face nappies forever despite having to endure poinsonous cocktails of God knows what injected into us.
Also isn’t it strange that all the old rules don’t now apply. You know like the NHS not putting DNR orders on us any time we go in for routine treatments- not that there are any routine treatments any more. And of course the old rule about new drugs or vaccines taking 10 years or more to be safely tested. Gone. How about the one where politicians pretend to help the economy but don’t entirely ruin it whilst making back room deals for huge public funds with their mates from the pub? That’s long gone of course.
Now it’s just ruination for the proles, money from waterfalls for politicians and death for anyone unfortunate enough to get in the clutches of the NHS whilst being older than 50.
When most deaths after a dubious positive test are recorded as “covid on the death certificate”, it is obvious covid deaths are massively over-estimated and other deaths, including secondary and indirect deaths due to covid are massively under-estimated.
The statistics, like lockdowns are not believable.
Local anecdotal information confirms the NHS is spreading the virus, not pubs, but death rates in my area are 0.1%, survival rate 99.9%.
It would be interesting to superimpose historical annual flu deaths over Covid attributed deaths in each country and see if there is any correlation.
Temperature, mobility and hygiene must be contributory factors
Different definitions and look at how bad the flu last flu seasons were. We had two very low flu seasons. Germany had a normal one. Result a lot of “dry tinder”.
Isolation (lockdown) should work. If there is limited contacts there should be limited spread.
Therefore the lockdowns were not complete and so of little use while spread through households hospitals workplaces and those who did not adhere.
It is a shame there is no control in each country to see how the spread differs in lockdown or out.
Covid is in essence all but over now (vaccine or not). The real problem now is the dire (half shut down) NHS and the economy. Stop all this asymptomatic testing and use the money to sort out this:-
About 2.4 million people in the UK are waiting for cancer screening, treatment or tests, as a result of disruption to the NHS during the past 10 weeks, according to Cancer Research UK.
Year-long waits for surgery at highest level since 2008, says NHS England about 150,000 people waiting more than a year for an operation. Many clearly dying for lack of routine treatments and emergency treatments and consultations (as is clear from the NHS data available).
It is well-established that effective pandemic control typically demands thorough tracing and testing and isolating: Singapore and South Korea seemed to do very well with their systems.
Whilst mass manipulation on a worldwide Public Health pretext was initially understandable, many are sceptical of the level of control freakery being imposed on us. This, together with all the hype on climate and other ‘celebrated causes’ ramped up by the left and those of a humanistic globalist tendency, leads many to suspect the whole thing has been blown out of proportion.
Whilst economies have been disrupted to destruction, charity contacts abroad report that the poor are being denied their means of an already meagre living. Some are emaciated, others have died.
Gradual herd immunity and sensible lifestyles, with plenty of fresh air and Vitamins C & D appear to be a better prospect than trusting in hastily ‘approved’ RNA vaccines , which could throw-up longer term issues.
I don’t dismiss Covid as a health issue to be wisely and proportionately addressed: but what has happened has been a monumental disaster, largely as a result of an undue reverence and trust in the new ‘we know best’ sophistry, of ‘science falsely so-called’.
I don’t think you can contain a virus. And actually, given that this one is similar in impact to seasonal flu, you could argue that we have just learnt a very expensive lesson!
But there are some obvious mistakes we should learn from.
1. a lot of people who caught it, caught it in hospitals, or care facilities
2. many people might be susceptible to government programming (masks, social distancing, hibernation), but it doesn’t reduce the flow of a virus
3. the one thing that will offer hope is a healthy economy – such that we can afford to fund the research and testing. Current government policy takes that away
Alistair, Succinct and true.
The people of the Asian countries you mention are probably more disciplined than many of their European counterparts. They have previous experience of this sort of thing and maybe are more prepared to alter their behaviour accordingly, whether they are instructed or not.
In the UK, the Government has lost control of the plebs who are increasingly less likely to pay attention to the “rules”. The Government should revisit the Barrington Declaration so that it doesn’t turn a pandemic into a catastrophe.
As a separate matter, it’s unfortunate that China owns the WHO.
There is a suggestion that it is dietary, as those on traditional diets tend to have higher Vitamin D levels than Western people. In any case it provides an interesting problem for the mandatory vaccination lobby, will Japanese visiting the UK have to present a vacc certificate despite not needing it?
Nearly a year gone and all the measures taken or not taken yield similar results, ‘no significant difference’ if we ‘follow the science’.
How many strictures, finger wagging, ‘more hygienic than thou’ remonstrances promoted by a worse than useless Conservative Government must we endure before the obvious is accepted and acted upon?
Diamond Princess was many months ago but the understanding from it, the statistical breakdown, no better template has emerged since then.
Time for a Normal normal.
Why can’t we all get the same therapeutics that Trump and Giuliani got these elderly men recovered in just three day! What were we told again ‘these medicines don’t work’.
Has the UK even tried the combination of drugs on volunteers?
Also I wonder how much £ does a double dose of the vaccine per person cost and how much would the treatment drug combination cost?
I am sure the main difference between the wests response to the pandemic and east Asian is all about previous experience. We have all seen how the Japanese and other east Asian nationals regularly wear masks, that’s all down to previous plus of course their culture of courtesy for authority. Sadly one reason we in the UK have had more spread of the virus is down to certain sectors of our society being determined to “enjoy themselves”. Plus of course we have a very significant transient sector of our society, more movement means more ready spread.
Slightly off topic because it doesn’t point to any short or medium term solutions, but the quality and quantity of the UK’s housing stock is, arguably, one important explanation for our relatively poor Covid-19 response.
Throughout the 1990s, well before the unprecedented immigration of later decades, the ONS was reporting that house building was not keeping pace with household formation. I recall evidence to one Examination in Public (EiP) which estimated that the speed of replacement of the existing housing stock would mean that each new house built would be needed to have a lifespan of over 1000 years!
I suspect the evidence of housing shortage today would be much the same, or maybe a lot worse. The consequence is that, aside cultural reasons for large households, many households aspiring to live independently have been forced to live together in conditions unbefitting of the World’s 5th richest economy.
I think we first need to establish the extent of the problem.
Are the tests used to identify the virus, especially the PCR test, accurate ? Without a good degree of accuracy, how can we assess what we are dealing with and what is the best course of action ?
Like many, I am concerned by reports that the PCR test is being incorrectly used to determine policies which are having such a devastating impact on the economy and on our way of life.
Belgium have always, right from the beginning, been consistently very liberal as to how they categorise a Covid death – I think it is wrong to single them out as having done “worse” than Spain (say) who had a different definition. I think it is clear that in terms of overall infection control all of the bigger EU countries have done about the same. Similarly in terms of deaths except for Germany which has done much better. Hard to escape the conclusion that the German health service is better than the NHS and/or they controlled transmission in care homes and hospitals better. In Hampshire 40% of Covid cases in one recent period were hospital acquired.
As to the Far East comparison, there must be an existing immunity factor because countries like Thailand and Japan have done strikingly better although the latter had a weak shambolic lockdown and very limited testing. You can’t just look at the raw numbers and work out who did better or worse, see Martin in Cardiff’s comical suggestion at one point that we should follow Senegal’s example.
I see that the lateral flow tests are now claimed to miss 50% of infections – how do they know ? – if it is a fact that lateral flow tests show 50% less positives than PCR tests then isn’t there another equally valid conclusion ?
At this point our strategy should be to offer vaccination to anyone who wants it and start ramping down the restrictions in parallel with an aim of removing them entirely by end-March. We will be helped in this by the fact the virus seems strongly seasonal (look at recent big case spikes in the countries held up as shining examples like South Korea and Germany) so by end-February it should be in retreat anyway. I think the Government know this anyway as Sunak’s last set of financial support packages last until then. Then, next autumn, offer the Covid vaccine in the same way the flu one is offered but don’t introduce any other measures.
A good summary Sir John.
There are too many variables to ponder in order to form a definitive conclusion at the moment but I believe that we must assess this in two different studies.
First and foremost, a study of the reaction of the human body to the virus and detailing how the responses vary by ethnicity, health condition and age.
Secondly, a study of the different environmental factors such as climate, geographical location and dietary habits.
The various factors in these two studies will obviously combine in ways which will take many months to rationalise and I have no doubt that many sharp minds are working on this already.
In the meantime, we ordinary mortals must be satisfied with a vaccine.
May I say also how disappointed I am in some of the comments in todays blog.
My Daughter works in hospital and has performed a spell of duty in ITU and a family friend is a senior nurse currently working in ITU. Whatever people may claim about testing and the need of ‘lockdowns’, frontline health workers can attest to the number of patients in hospital who exhibit text book Covid 19 symptoms. When one considers the number of Covid patients suffering badly in hospital, it makes discussions about the accuracy of tests somewhat moot.
Off topic, less than three weeks before the end of the transition period another deadline comes and goes and we are to ‘carry on talking’. Remember when business was to have several months to prepare for WTO? How can there be an agreement bearing in mind the gap between the EU’s ridiculous demands and anything acceptable?
Years ago a certain Mr Blair wanted a nationwide DNA database. With this push towards total control the swabbing of every person satisfies this DNA database aim. Glad i’m old – hell is being deliberately organised and implemented.
Once a proud party now a complete joke
I actually pity you Sir John
+1
Gone and hidden by a Socialist Controlling Dictator
Have you watched Dr Pierre Kory speaking to the US Senate hearing about the fact that 100% of studies have shown Ivermectin has worked and how tech and pharma companies have banned the evidence from being shared as it has not been endorsed by the WHO? He is nearly in tears telling them how his patients could have been saved if this drug had been administered earlier. Why are people being censored in this way? It’s disgusting and needs someone in your position to highlight this travesty. Clips from the Senate hearing can be seen on Dr Chris Martenson’s latest YouTube video entitled – Censored. I suggest you watch it then ask the question WHY is the WHO allowing this to happen. My guess is there isn’t enough money to be made from cheap generic drugs.
Reply I have called for any possible treatment to be investigated properly. This site does not presume to recommend medicines.
Why are we guessing about whether a person died with COVID? Surely it would be a simple exercise to do a double swab test on the deceased to establish if they even had COVID and provide accurate figures.
OT, but serious.
Breaking news Johnson is extending trade ‘negotiations’ beyond today.
Dead liar walking, we warned.
The only point of further negotiations is to leave us subservient to the EU in some ways.
+1
Extending the deadline again only means we will sell out. What’s the point of lying to us about deadlines
SACK JOHNSON NOW !
Indeed.
We could have studied the countries that were more successful in keeping the numbers of fatalities down instead of being so pig-headed in following the so-called experts and ending up in the top five of major economies in the world of deaths per million.
South Korea appears to have the optimim mix of tools/techniques. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, just adopt best practice T&T, without shutting the economy. Vaccinate those most at risk, improve therapeutics via the recent 5 genes identified.
It’s now obvious the EU aim is to punish UK for Brexit, I would welcome a site discussion on what EU might well do after either outcome, to press home this punishment e.g. ‘influence’ their major companies to reshore auto assembly – I see risks to BMW Mini Midlands and PSA Ellesmere Port. Anticipating UK business taxation regime would be adapt to make their business cases to stay & EXPAND in the UK fantastic opportunities?
Hoping this is a topic for future debate 🙂
The UK Tories never, ever accept that any country other than the US has anything whatsoever to teach them.
The BBC – like most of the UK media – assist this by remaining pretty silent on what the rest of the world does about, say, education, public transport, and occupational pensions.
Two relevant points:
Covid19 was downgraded in March 2020 to a lower level risk comparable to flu, yet government still continued with its planned lockdown.
The death counts are not to be believed as those dying in care homes in particular were classed as Covid deaths when it might not have been the case. Odd how the death count from flu was less this year…
Consider too the stated aims of the globalists to achieve a huge reduction in world population. What better way to kill us off than with a largely untested vaccine and pushing many into poverty?
How weird that you have to ask the reason for Taiwan’s success in controlling the virus
It was actually a method which you and your anti lockdown supporters would have resisted
Their monitoring was intrusive and way beyond anything that would have been considered acceptable
Sweden had similar measures as U.k but their legal system did not allow it to be made compulsory .The Swedes acted responsibly in the first instance Criticism of the Chief Medical Officer wasfrowned upon so he was trusted
The fact is that the virus spreads by contact ! Only breaches of the rules designed to,avoid contact between groups could stop the spread
Belgium like U.k had major problems convincing the population to abide by rules for safety .Especially in heavily populated migrant neighborhoods
The U.k would have had a better chance if lockdown sceptics had not vociferously criticized the Govts actions and made strict measures unenforceable
The virus will not infect unless it comes into contact with you .So,work it out Sir John ! How do you avoid contact ?
From the BBC
The UK and EU have agreed to carry on post-Brexit trade talks after a call between leaders earlier on Sunday.
There are two key sticking points preventing a deal are the UK insistence on being and independent sovereign state and the EU’s insistence on ruling the UK, not only internally but internationally as well.
4 plus years on and there is still no acceptance by the EU that we have the right to leave their jurisdiction.
As a talking head stated yesterday the ‘Remainers’ in the HoC have given the EU hope that if they keep prevaricating the UK Government will give up and stay in the EU on their terms.
Gove has already proved this intention of giving up by separating NI from the UK and handing it and its people over to the EU.
There are lies, damn lies and Statistics. So said PM Ben Disraeli in the 19th Century but his quote could stand today.
There is no agreed International Standard for establishing the true numbers who died solely because of Covid 19. Only an individual Post Mortem examination can do that but that would have been an impossible task on a global scale.
What should have been to basis of all these virus statistics was to utilise the Hierarchy of Scientific Evidence Scale at the Level 2 – which involves Random Controlled Trials (RCT) and tests. At present, the evidence presented to us by the “scientific” QUANGOs is at level 7 – the lowest, which means a result based upon only the OPINIONS of a group of advisers.
No scientific testing is required at this level, which with today’s acute problems, deems it worthless, of course.
How Parliament clears these new anti-Covid 19 policies is bewildering. Are there no real scientists on the back-benches? Or do none of the MPs seek alternative opinions from the real experts in this field, to challenge the Government with their clearly, economically damaging, orders of the day?
Lockdowns don’t work. Your government has been terrified by its own propaganda and wave after wave of PCR Test false positives.
The misery will continue until someone with common sense, and an understanding of science, takes control.
A virus can’t be ”contained”. They shouldn’t be spending money on that pointless exercise, and the ludicrous obsession with mass testing to prove it’s still around. We KNOW it’s still around AND people know how to protect themselves IF they consider they need to be protected. That money should have been spent on treating people who may be unfortunate enough to display symptoms AND become ill (very very much in the minority). As Dr Mike Yeadon says – trying to escape a virus is like trying to escape the weather. It’s still there when you come out.
There should be more information disseminated about theraputics or prophylactics. But that wouldn’t be to the pharmaceutical firms’ advantage, would it? ”No money in it, guv.” And it might even result in the government losing its control over us. That wouldn’t do, would it?
Scotland could not afford to eradicate Covid-19, as Westminster budgeting tied their hands. With additional financial support at the time, and an ability to close the England Scotland border, we could have been much closer to the New Zealand situation, even with the initial delays in locking down.
Firstly your government hasn’t a clue about covid – Hancock being the most hopeless.
And I now hear that the Brexit talks are going to continue after all the bluster about today being decision day. (Of many)
PATHETIC PATHETIC PATHETIC.
Boris is a completely useless leader to whom Sir John to you swear your loyalty. You ought to be judged by the company you keep. Your credibilty is at an end too.
The data, both here and elsewhere, is both inaccurate and not based on the same parameters. As such it is completely and utterly meaningless and any opinions expressed are pure conjecture.
Personally, I think if the data was able to provide accurate comparisons, the UK would undoubtedly be ‘world beating’. Certainly a lot better than all the EU countries, particularly Germany whose figures are clearly massaged.
As has been pointed out before – with the inaccuracy of testing, the deliberate loosening of formerly very secure death certification regulations, and the dismissal of need for autopsy, we don’t actually *know* how many people have died from Covid. Top experts say the epidemic ended many months ago, but they are being ignored.
Making sweeping policy on the back of inaccurate testing and deliberately bad record-keeping seems an unhelpful idea. It is like furthering the rot, instead of cutting it out.
We should have remembered Reagan’s wise words, “Don’t just do something, stand there.” The government should have done nothing but protect those who were vulnerable and allow the rest of society to carry on. Unfortunately governments always believe that their actions make things better. By the date of the first lockdown SARS Cov-2 had been downgraded and was no longer a serious infectious disease. We would by then have known that it was only a threat to the very old and those with serious illness. Instead a form of herd insanity and groupthink took over. In a real sense your question is premature. Until the devastating effects of the governments actions have been felt it is impossible to measure the damage done by lockdown policy. In view of the virtual closure of the health service to most people we can be sure that the loss of future lives through lack of medical treatment, to say nothing of the economic devastation we are facing and the unknown effects of an experimental vaccine which reduces symptoms without providing immunity, will dwarf any perceived harm caused by the virus. History will not look kindly upon our leaders for what they have done.
I think what you see in these comments proves that confused and confusing communication allows any level of false information or interpretation to gain traction. Even the dear old BBC can find an epidemiologist or expert to fit any given line. I don’t believe the tiers and lockdown 2 have worked, perhaps unlike lockdown 1, because people have flouted, ignored or misinterpreted the rules. We will see the consequences of that over the coming weeks. It is also patently obvious to me that very few understand metric and that 2 metres is not 2 feet.
With respect to today’s further-protracted silly-shallying on trade arrangements with the EU by Mr Johnson, does he really expect UK businesses to be fully prepared for next year if they are only able to find out precisely where they stand at 11.59 pm on December 31?
The Government keeps telling us to prepare for No Deal but we are as ready as we can be and find ourselves severely hampered by the uncertainty caused by this extremely harmful dithering and shortage of clarity.
Mr Johnson must instruct to leave under No Deal now, given that the sands of negotiating time have run out in realistic terms. Anything else is harm in its purest form at this stage.
“shilly-shallying”, sorry.
As human beings we can look at what we’ve written a thousand times and not see our own mistakes, which is why sub-editors exist!
Perhaps an option to self-correct might also be an idea?
Press release Joint Statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: 13 December 2020
“We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”
Boris never could say no to a woman, but when will he stiffen his backbone and stop this indecision — He doesn’t even specify a new deadline so this could go on and on and on and…
Clearly Boris is unwilling to have to confront the attacks from the remoaners if a deal isn’t signed. Somebody please give him a kick and tell him it’s our future he’s delaying.
Belgium contains Brussels and as a result has more than its fair of the chattering classes, including politicians, visitors and media. It may be that this on its own is sufficient to account for a high rate of COVID-19 transmission. The solution is to shut down the European Commission for a few months.
Both the UK and EU Governments have announced that they will continue with trying to negotiate a Deal. To what purpose?
“And it’s one, two, three, four
What are we negotiating for?”
It seems that Swedes know how to behave responsibly without the Nanny State bossing them around. Rather than indulging in long term ’emergency’ measures, the UK might be best advised to publish how Swedes are behaving.
PCR testing must stop immediately and the PCR kits removed from circulation. The Lateral Flow Test (LFT) is a far superior test with a low false positive rate. The LFT must replace the PCR test urgently and thus made available in every chemist, GP surgery and any medical setting (company or otherwise) etc. throughout the UK.
Simple, stop mass testing. SAGE needs to realise that people who are asymptomatic have low viral loads and unless they go about French kissing granny, are unlikely to pass COVID on.
Also, report deaths that are COVID if the person died of pneumonia and had Covid. That would cut down the death rate.
Also our hospitals should cope. If our hospitals can’t cope with COVID then how do they cope normally in cold & flu season. Our lives as a UK citizen are not for the purposes of keeping NHS hospitals empty and their staff happy. The NHS needs to change.
I believe that earlier I saw a piece from Japan or S Korea showing a mist which was blown from a sort of “leaf blower” or a small robot vehicle which was supposed to kill the virus stone dead.
Last time around, I understood Belgium’s high death rate to arise from the way she counted the deaths – much as we do but we have adjusted it a bit now.
The Far East must surely have some immunity that we haven’t got. And yes, they are much more disciplined and formal, not always touching each other.
Another possible explanation for the West is that those countries like Germany and Denmark which lost a lot of frail people in the winter ‘flu epidemic have lost fewer from this virus because so many frail people had already died, whereas we and Sweden – and presumably the Latin countries – did not lose so many people from ‘flu and then lost them form the Wuhan virus.
We still can’t rule out that this was a bio weapon. That would explain the extraordinary response of all our governments. But it might also mean we don’t know how the virus is going to behave. Normally, these viruses go through the population and get weaker as they go, eventually dying out. This one hasn’t had a chance to do that in the normal way. And it might not be a normal virus.