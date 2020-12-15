Energy paper launches consultations

We waited a long time for an energy policy. The energy paper released yesterday still leaves open how we will expand capacity to allow for an industrial recovery and cut our dependence on imported electricity.
Whilst we read that new nuclear is a good answer in the press, what the paper says is
“No decision has yet been taken to proceed with Sizewell C” and the government is working on ” creating an up to £385 million Advanced Nuclear fund to support the development of small modular reactors”
There is the suggestion the whole of this Parliament will be spent negotiating and planning a possible new nuclear power station with no guarantee it will be built. They also hope for modest grants to companies who might be able to commercialise smaller nuclear generation plants in due course.
The paper suggests a doubling of electricity capacity in total, but this seems to rely on the pledge already made to take offshore wind power up to 40GW. There is no satisfactory account of what the stand by or back up power will be, given the unreliability of wind power and the clear indication there might not be new nuclear after all.
The only new policy which kicks in from 1 January 2021 is a UK Emissions trading system to replace the EU with the promise that it will be tougher, implying dearer power.
We need a greater sense of urgency and some investments soon to secure the extra capacity this country already needs. We also need better policies for cheaper power for industry, in order to win back lost market share in making and growing things. The affordability package is targetted on retail consumers alone.
Thank you for an excellent summary, exposing the glaring weaknesses of the paper. Wind has dropped to 1% of our generation within the last few weeks. Small modular reactors look a better bet than the behemoths like Sizewell but we have wasted years dithering and they are now years away. In the meantime the only way to provide more economic and reliable power quickly is expansion of gas, preferably from our own fracked sources rather than Russia and Qatar, but that looks a forlorn hope whist Carrie Symonds is de facto prime minister.
Don’t worry the Level Playing Field the government negotiate with the EU will see them do the same. Won’t it ?
One cannot help but get the feeling that this is all part of the punishment we must have for wanting to be a free and independent country once again. Witness Greece.
The paper lacks detail because those writing it are still awaiting orders from Brussels, Berlin and Paris.
Those that thought we left the EU have been fooled. To their credit they have realised this and are now waiting, along with the rest of us, to express our displeasure.
I for one hope that Peter Hitchens gets his wish 😉
The move away from fossil fuels needs to be seamless in terms of the availability and price of replacements.
It is. Which is why you have not even noticed that half of it has already happened.
‘… up to £385 million Advanced Nuclear fund to support the development of small modular reactors” Well that’s something and SMR could both be a major export success and a generator of long-term industrial jobs north of the Watford Gap. (Compare and contrast with the government’s ‘investment’ in cycle-lanes.)
A real challenge for this government is to actually DO THINGS in the next few years.
I’m speechless John. This country is sleep walking into a nightmare scenario. We are being told we must use more electrical items and drive Ev’s but there is no coherent plan to provide the RELIABLE power to do this. In 9 years time the government want to impose massive changes to the way we live our lives but give us no confidence in the means to do so. It would seem power will become more expensive than ever pushing more people into not just fuel povert but general poverty. Industry will suffer too. We have the chance with a clean Brexit and a sensible government to be a great nation once again but not with the bunch of clowns in charge now. I despair John.
If I replaced my heating and motoring with electricity my electricity demand would increase 6 fold.
100% backup for wind and solar is needed as shown by the recent week long European windless week.
This sounds like a plan to introduce rationing using smart meters.
No solutions just higher taxes. Somthing we have come to ecpect from todays tories.
Much like the Brexit negotiations, lots of wind but no action.
Waiting patiently for the big climbdown.
Get some real people in charge. Boris must go.
The need for a MUCH greater sense of urgency for the development and deployment of Small Modular Reactors is paramount.
Small modular nuclear reactors are a bad idea. The security risk of distributing nuclear material into many locations across the country is high and local residents won’t want them built anywhere near where they live so planning challenges will delay their building indefinitely anyway. Gas is much safer than nuclear even factoring in global warming concerns.
I wonder how much this has been limited by the knowledge that the EU will be granted continued influence and control over what we do, as part of Boris’ endless appeasement of their demands.
New builds in Scotland have to have solar panels. This needs to be done in England for a start, allied with more attractive grants and tariffs but linked to individual battery storage.,
The technology for batteries is advancing in leaps and bounds and will be your answer re the intermittent electricity generation.
Tesla again taking the lead but large battery farms to harvest the excess from wind and individual ones at a domestic level.
In the foreseeable future every house will have solar generation plus battery storage, retaining the unused power to use during non sunlight hours. At present this excess is fed back in to the grid but in the future individual householders will be looking to be self sufficient, add ground pumps and greater levels of insulation and the demands on the national grid become a lot less.
For the naysayers, there are companies offering this now. The kicker is we need the cost to come down but then solar panels and wind generated energy per unit have already become vastly cheaper and will only continue to do so.
The elephant in the room is the potential generation needs for electric cars. You should be pushing HMG to look at hydrogen. Sadly it alleged their heads are in the sand.
Is there no appreciation of the cardinal importance of Combined Heat and Power generation systems (as for District Heating)?
(for example, look up the energy savings achieved by use of CHP in the Guy’s and St. Thomas’ hospital complexes).
Electricity currently accounts for about 20% of U.K. energy consumption. Most of the rest is fossil fuels. If we want ‘net zero’, electricity generation is going to have to increase at least 3x, perhaps even 5x so homes, industry and much transport can go over to electric power, in accordance with official plans. So even taking offshore wind to 40 GW (allowing a 2x increase) won’t do it. Where is the backup to come from when the wind doesn’t blow? There is a dreadful level of obfuscation and refusal to engage with the actual facts and data on this issue,