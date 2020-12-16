What are state aids?

One of the central stumbling blocks of the negotiations between the UK and the EU is said to be the issue of state aids. The EU has this idea that they can define and enforce a so called level playing field, though it usually looks more like a playing field that has been carefully prepared for the EU Home team to have an advantage.
Some seem to think it strange this apparently technical middle order issue has got in the way. They misunderstand just what the EU thinks state aid amounts to, or how far they think the playing field turf extends. The EU has long argued that most policies have a bearing on their single market, and that many policies can therefore be a state aid. Their single market stretches from trade policy to education and training, from employment policy to taxation, from energy to transport, from competition policy to digital policy. The market includes a heavily interventionist agricultural and fishing policy.
Their idea of state aid goes well beyond the payment of grants to businesses to help them be more competitive. It encompasses taxes, both the lower variety to boost something and the higher variety to stop something or keep it out. It includes wages and minimum wage policy, social support, route licencing, farm subsidies, product specifications and much else.
So when the EU says it needs to lock us in to prevent the UK gaining any competitive advantage from choosing better policies, it does so knowing that means wide ranging powers to limit the ability of the UK to govern itself. The EU has implied they might make some sacrifice of their requirement that the UK should accept the need to change its laws in many areas every time the EU does to avoid future undercutting. That would still leave a mighty planoply of powers and policies where the UK would have to observe all EU law at the point of departure.
The whole point of leaving the EU is to levy our own taxes, make our own laws, and create a better background for UK business and consumers. The UK government has said it has no wish nor intent to cut employment or environmental standards, but it should be wanting to change the rules of our fishing and agricultural policies, taking down some EU taxes, and looking at ways to foster more employment at home in making and growing things. This is why it is proving so difficult to negotiate, because the EU wants far more than a Free Trade Agreement. It wants control over our competitiveness and law making.
"The whole point of leaving the EU is to levy our own taxes, make our own laws, and create a better background for UK business and consumers. The UK government has said it has no wish nor intent to cut employment"
I can’t help wondering why we had a vote in the first place when it would appear some in government have no intention of really leaving the EU. If Boris signs up to a deal it will be forever. This country will never be truly free. The EU will make sure we never prosper. Is it because this government abd indeed a Labour government are incapable of running our country without holding the EU’s hand? Boris is on the verge of making us slaves and the rest of the free world will wonder what the hell is going on. There is much anger out here John. Once again we see hiw out of touch politicians are with the electorate. We were given a choice but once again we get kicked in tge teeth while the political elite do what suits them. It makes my choice at the next GE really easy.
So looking at all cause mortality (without covid19) it is down, despite months of much reduced access to the NHS in other areas.
So, if you understand the EU’s position, then can we assume that the UK government also understands it? After all, you will have informed them of this fact, even if those in government hadn’t worked this out for themselves. And yet ‘negotiations’ are ongoing, and an agreement will be announced sooner or later – despite the fundamental truth that the EU won’t, because it can’t, compromise the integrity of the Single Market – a truth that has been there from the very beginning.
You were obviously especially busy yesterday. Were you in meetings concerned with Brexit, or meetings concerned with the virus response? Either way, I very much hope the meetings were fruitful.
A pound of flesh is too high a price for a trade deal.
Surely it would have to work both ways. The EU would have to upgrade to our standards too, including maternity leave, minimum wage etc?
Surely, Boris would never agree to it being one way, where we have to adopt their standards but they don’t have to match ours?
Of course it will be one way. The EU is bigger and stronger, and the UK will have to knuckle under. That is the reality of “indepebdence”, humiliating but its what you voted for
The fact that the EU are so determined to have the ECJ and are resistant to an independent arbiter and court says it all really. Are they afraid of the EU and UK both being judged fairly?
Ps how many ex EU trade agreements have we rolled over plus new ones. 50 plus? Didn’t Project Fear say no one would be interested in us post Brexit?
There are no new ones. Not one. A few EU deals are rolled over but not on such good terms. We will trade with Japan on EU terms (but not quite as good). But hey, freedom and blue passports!
What are state aids? The state not interfering in our lives more than is minimally necessary for fairness. That would be the biggest state aid.
And in an independent country, what business is it of theirs. The truth is, we will not be independent.
If we are to cut subsidies, let us start with all those wind turbines on rich landowners land.
Do NOT be bounced into a pre Xmas vote. Demand 1 calendar month to study and debate
Boris wants a deL at any price and he will accept a fudge of vague words which the EU can interpret as agreement whilst telling us what a great deal he’s got.
The EU and the Single Market is simply a protectionist racket
We should agree the same state aid clauses as are in the EU FTAs with Canada and Japan. Or sign a recoprocal clause and immediately challenge the massive state aid they give to their farmers.
They do seem to have offered have offered free access to their “single market” provided we move on the “level playing field”
Is there any posible compromise that is acceptable? From what I have read this morning, they may have decided to let us keep our fish
Why should the EU care whether the UK introduces measures to make unfair competition? Their stated opinion is that the UK will be severely impacted by leaving the EU, so not in any position to offer competition. Plus, the UK record on state aid is far lower than France or Germany.
Their objective is to prove themselves right by showing the UK will be damaged by leaving, in order to discourage others from doing the same. Above all, they want a damaging deal for the UK. If that can’t be achieved, then it’s no deal. If that wrecks Irish beef farmer livelihood, then that’s a cost they are willing to bear. The only reason French fishermen matter is because they will kick off if they don’t get their way.
A good deal for both is the last thing they want.
Ps to the anti green lobby yesterday. Heat pumps can be vertical so don’t need large gardens. Off grid solar systems, panels, hybrid converter, battery bank are here now and the technology and unit cost will only improve.
For the ‘only when the wind blows/sun is out’ brigade check out a massive battery complex in Victoria Australia looking to even out the flows.
We need these on the East coast, for instance linked to the London Array. This is the future almost here now. Regrettably your deniers are not.
You say “the EU wants far more than a Free Trade Agreement. It wants control over our competitiveness and law making.”
Indeed it does and Boris is idiotically going to accept these restrictions and so betray the nation. Then on top of this burden he is going to lumber the nation with Queen Carrie and Theresa (9% support) May’s net zero carbon lunacy and expensive energy agenda, very restrictive and damaging employment laws, a dire state monopoly NHS that has (and is ) failing so appallingly, a huge, largely unproductive and parasitic state sector, a counter productive lockdown and lunacies like HS2.
Dear Sir John–Is it or is not still the case that we are talkimg average WTO tariffs of 4% on Exports to the EU of 11% of (arguably an inflated) GDP? That’s less than 1/2% (and decreasing by reason of Le Chatelier’s principle). If this is right, and I am always happy to be educated if it is wrong, what is all the fuss and palaver about?
BrexitFacts4EU.org today reminds us that the trade rules that the EU want apply to the running of ALL UK business whether such businesses trade with the EU or not, or whether they export or not.
Any such trade deal under ‘the level playing field’ rules thus stops us acting as an independent sovereign country.
The excellent Michael Yeardon on Twitter the other day:-
“Anyone unsure what’s the extent of excess deaths in autumn/winter arising from SARS-CoV-2 should read this by Jonathan Engler. Spoiler: there aren’t any.
Surely that’s impossible if we’re on the midst of a 2nd wave of a respiratory virus pandemic?
Quite. You’re being lied to.”
It is amusing that four years on hard right Conservatives – the disaster capitalists of politics – have turned into Corbynites, arguing about how much money they can lob at their favoured industries. (Their favoured industries are ones owned by their friends).
None of you voted leave in 2016 with even half a notion that state aid was what you cared about. You mostly cared about how many foreigners live here – and, frankly, the thinking of the average Brexiteer did not go beyond that.
You didn’t think about trade at all. Nor sovereignty – which you mostly still can’t define. You mostly thought about how your towns don’t look like they used to on 1950s TV shows. And that is why we have Brexit.