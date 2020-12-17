Taxation and the UK single market

My speech during the debate on the Taxation (Post-transition Period) Bill, 15 December 2020
I rise to support what may be an amendment that we are going to vote on or may be a probing amendment from my hon. Friend the Member for Stone (Sir William Cash), because I think there has been a deliberate misunderstanding by the EU and its friends over what Brexit is about and what we need to do in order to achieve a proper Brexit. A proper Brexit is taking back control; it is recreating the sovereignty of the people of the United Kingdom through their Parliament.
My hon. Friend has a distinguished career in this place trying to rebuild that sovereignty and watching, year after year, more and more of our powers taken away by successive treaties, by successive directives and regulations, many of them automatic ones over which the UK had little or no influence, and by court judgments which, again, we had precious little ability to shape. He is right that, as we come to legislate for our new arrangements as a sovereign country from 1 January next year, we need to make quite sure that we have back under the control of people and Parliament all those powers that we need to regulate, to govern and to take wise decisions on behalf of the United Kingdom.
I am very worried about some elements of the withdrawal agreement. I was told, as we were all told, that nothing was agreed until everything was agreed, and that that meant the future relationship as well as the withdrawal agreement. The EU decided for its own convenience to sequence things and say, “You have to sign the withdrawal agreement first and then the future relationship agreement will follow.” A bit of flesh was put on the bones of the future relationship in the so-called political declaration, which one would have thought there was a lot of moral pressure to go along with even if it was not as strictly legally binding as they hoped the withdrawal agreement would be. I now think there has been a lot of bad faith, because, according to both sides, the central feature of the future relationship was always going to be a free trade agreement, and where is the free trade agreement?
We now discover that the EU wishes to take all sorts of other powers away from us as the price for the free trade agreement, which we have already overpaid for in the withdrawal agreement and which one would have thought, in good faith, the EU would now grant. It is very much in its interests—even more than it is in our interests—given the huge imbalance in trade, and above all in the trade that would attract tariffs if we had no free trade agreement: the trade in food. That is really what we are talking about: are there going to be tariffs on food or not?
We, the United Kingdom, run a colossal £20 billion trade deficit with the EU on food. We have to impose pretty high tariffs on food from the rest of the world—that makes absolutely no sense where we could not grow any of it ourselves; it may have some benefit for some of our farmers some of the time—but we are not allowed to put any similar tariffs on EU-sourced produce where we could produce it ourselves. The EU system is to try to use tariffs to buttress domestic production, but it has not worked for the United Kingdom; it has worked the other way. The tariffs have been taken off in order to benefit the Dutch, Spanish, French or Irish suppliers of our market with food at zero tariffs. The EU already has rather more interest in tariff withdrawal than we do, because we could have a range of tariffs that would probably achieve the aims both of cutting food prices by having a lower average tariff and of having a bit more protection on the things that we really could make and grow for ourselves here, which we are not allowed to protect against continental products at the moment.
I therefore think that the Bill could be improved by reminding the EU that we will not be pushed around and we will not suffer too much bad faith from those original negotiations or from the withdrawal agreement itself. I think it was a very imperfect agreement. It is pretty ambiguous in places; it is imprecise in places. I have never felt that anything the Government have done, or thought of doing, was in any way illegal. Lawyers could make a perfectly good case under the withdrawal agreement treaty terms themselves, and anyway, we have the protection of my hon. Friend’s section 38, which made it very clear that this Parliament’s acceptance of the withdrawal agreement was conditional. Why else would anyone have put section 38 in the withdrawal agreement Act unless they were making a point?
Sir William Cash (Stone) (Con): Does my right hon. Friend appreciate that it was the Prime Minister who, after an eight-hour meeting I had in No. 10 that day—17 October 2019—insisted that section 38 was necessary and appropriate? If we go back to the previous Administration, just imagine where we would be when we consider the Chequers arrangements, and then imagine what it would have been like if we had not decided to vote against that dreadful withdrawal agreement in its original shape. There were provisions that needed to be rectified, and section 38 provides the mechanism that enables us to do that.
John Redwood: Indeed. I think my hon. Friend has confirmed that under the previous Prime Minister, when those of us who could not vote for her agreement said that we needed a sovereignty escape clause, we were told that that would not be permissible because it would not be effective implementation of the agreement; which was then reassuring to us, not liking the withdrawal agreement very much and realising that it was a provisional agreement and would be completed only were there to be a satisfactory outcome to the total range of talks. It was a totally artificial constraint that the EU invented that it had to be sequenced, when up until that point everybody had always rightly said that nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.
I would like to hear from the Minister a little more explanation on the detail of the Bill. As I understand it, the Northern Ireland protocol would apply only to goods that are passing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and then on to the Republic of Ireland, or the reverse—goods coming from the Republic to Northern Ireland and then passing on to Great Britain.
Am I right in thinking that that is a very small proportion of the total trade? In what ways will the Government ensure that it is properly defined, so that we do not catch up most goods in those more elaborate procedures? The bulk of the trade will be GB to Northern Ireland and back, or Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland and back, and it should not in any way be caught up in any of these proposals.
I am not sure that we do have a de minimis way of dealing with the so-called things at risk. It is not clear how the system will work for items at risk where we agree that they are at risk—and I hope it is a UK decision about what is a risk, not some other kind of decision with EU inspectors. It would be helpful to me and the wider community interested in this debate to know how a business would proceed if it had such a good at risk, to whom it would answer, and what decisions would be made about such a good in Excise, because it sounds a rather complicated and difficult arrangement, both for the business concerned and for those who are trying to enforce. I am trying to tease out from the Minister, in pursuit of the interests of my hon. Friend the Member for Stone and myself on sovereignty, whether we are really in control if the trade has started off from GB and is going to Northern Ireland.
What kind of external intervention can the EU or the Republic of Ireland engineer—how is that fair, and how will it be determined? I think that is what we are most worried about in this piece of legislation, and we would be more reassured if there were the override that my hon. Friend proposes. I should be grateful for some explanation.
Section 38 is not in the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. Section 38 is in a UK Act of Parliament. A UK Act of Parliament binds only the UK – the clue is in the name. UK Laws do not bind the EU. They bind the UK. So section 38 is irrelevant to the EU, just as the UK speed limit does not apply on German motorways. Why do you find this so hard to understand? You voted for the Withdrawal Agreement, it does not allow the UK to change it at a whim, and you and Mr Cash need to face up to what you have agreed
Reply The UK gave only qualified acceptance to the Withdrawal Agreement as the Act makes clear. If the governments agreement was sufficient to bind us there would be no need for the Act!
“A deliberate misunderstanding by the EU and its friends…”
First, ‘its friends’ are the government of the day. Second, as such, there has been no misunderstanding, but rather an understanding between the EU and its friends as to how to achieve a proper BRINO.
“Where is the free trade agreement?”
Oh, it’s coming. No bad faith from the EU. The bad faith is on the part of the UK government, reneging on their agreement with you and your Brexiteer colleagues to deliver a proper Brexit.
“The EU wishes to take away all sorts of power from us.”
No. The UK government is happy to give away all sorts of powers as the price for a free trade agreement.
“We have the protection of my honourable friend’s Clause 38.”
Parliament will rubber-stamp the government’s BRINO agreement, even if you and your Brexiteer colleagues (however many your number) vote against. So, not the protection you envisaged.
Sir Bill says Clause 38 enables the government to rectify provisions in need of amendment. But evidently the government sees no need to rectify anything. For example, the Internal Market Bill has been dropped. The only purpose the insertion of Clause 38 served was to enable the government to pull the wool over your eyes, and the eyes of your Brexiteer colleagues.
Your final paragraph makes clear that you were happy to sell N. Ireland’s sovereignty down the river given that trade between the rest of the UK and the EU that passes through N. Ireland is very small. Glad to have that cleared up.
Reply No I am not happy to undermine the UK by allowing EU control of NI And am seeking assurances or ways to prevent EU control of NI Policy.
Reply to reply
EU control of N. Ireland may not have been explicit, but it was very obviously implicit, in the WA you voted for. I can accept that your intention (which you believed you shared with the government) was to fix the problems with the WA later. But leaving to one side the question of whether you should have been trusting a man supposedly planning to break the trust of a third party, it is now clear what the intentions of the UK government are, and they are entirely at odds with your own. As such, I think you’d be better served turning your attention to what they are doing, rather than what the EU are doing, which, whatever it is, is not bullying or coercing the UK government.
It will be very interesting to see if Boris plans to pull the wool over the ERG’s eyes when he seeks approval of his imminent deal with the EU by including another clever but completely ineffective clause like sec 38 in it!
Exactly, but Boris alas signed the appallingly restrictive withdrawal treaty and is now about to sign another huge betrayal of Brexit Treaty and ram it down people’s throats.
Yesterday my Cambridge Alumni magazine arrives with a picture of the Woke deputy Chancellor after his (thank goodness) hugely defeated attempt to kill free speech within the whole of the university. This with his “you must respect” other people’s views however moronic, irrational and damaging agenda. How on earth can one be forced to “respect” views that are clearly idiotic, wrong, hugely damaging and in many cases actually evil. Many causing wars, riots, deaths, accidents, job destruction, divisions and clefts in societies, murders, causing irrational belief systems, expensive energy and economic destruction and other huge harms.
He seems to have moved on and is now demanding net zero by 2036 or something. At least I am confirmed in my decision not to gift them any more money until this woke dope has gone back to Canada or somewhere away from the university. It seems he read English Lit and has two law degrees. So I assume he has zero grasp of physics, engineering, energy systems, maths, entropy, reason or chaotic systems like climate climate. Rather like the Green Party, Carrie, Greta, Boris, Prince Charles, Lord Debden and the likes.
The damage of the agenda is not accidental.
It IS the agenda.
That is what they want!
To break down and destroy society.
They want the riots and chaos.
Isn’t communism always “sold” on the ( initial) pretext of “freedom”?
Think of the damage done by the New Left ( of were they Marxists?)-sponsored Hippy Movement.
Now Silicon Valley tyrants!
Lifelogic
I understand you think the UK is too important to have to comply with Treaties it has agreed to. But what if other countries think the same – and why wouldnt they? No treaty would mean anything. That would lead to chaos, which would be no help to the UK
Reply So why no comment on all the ways the EU breaks its Treaties? Isn’t that good reason not to sign one again with them?
Of course. Reading through the history, the EU and predecessors have always been keen to exploit British weakness.
Though it’s clear there have been many British individuals who were, in effect, double agents.
Good work, Sir John – and Sir Bill.
Since ever, busy, working to pay taxes to finance the latest scam of government, the British people have been unwary.
Thinking they possessed power in the “democracy” so graciously bestowed upon them by their leaders, they just knuckled down, nose to grindstone and paid up.
Informed of their great “tolerance” they have accepted every disgusting slight heaped upon them.
And they believed every word you politicians said.
And none in Parliament knew what was really going on?
I have expressed the hope that disputes raised by parties to the American election would be adjudicated on by the lawfully appointed triers of the facts.
This means that, when the general public have heard specific averments of fact by purported witnesses, I would hope that the triers would do some trying.
Inspections of flows between Northern Ireland and Great Britain do not need to be 100%.
I believe that less than 4% of containers arriving at Rotterdam from the rest of the world are checked before entry into the EU.
A similar, risk based approach, decided by U.K. customs authorities, should be applied for NI/GB flows
Betrayal on the cards. Johnson’s just another unprincipled, Tory shyster in bed with Marxist Labour and their EU agenda
And Tory Eurosceptic backbenchers with their tedious Anti-EU speeches is becoming a joke. They’ve been doing this for decades and achieve the square root of sweet FA. Cash, Redwood and the usual crew spouting forth and what have they achieved? Nothing. It ended with May’s WA
So why does Cash and people like him stick with a party that has betrayed this nation so many times? Why do they stick with a party that has sold this nation to the EU, to the Marxists and to the fascist progressives? They have nothing in common with their leaders or their party so why belong to it? It leaves a sour taste and no doubt lots and lots of soul searching when the head rests on the pillow before sleep.
At the end of day only Farage’s brand of politics achieved anything remotely approaching Brexit
It’s almost as if the Tory party’s become nothing more than a vehicle of personal enhancement rather than a vehicle of principle, liberty, freedom morality and lawful governance.
For the record, the sequencing of the exit negotiations happened exactly as specified in Article 50 of TEU, to which the United Kingdom was a signatory. So not exactly a surprise to anyone nor something (to use our host’s own words) “the EU decided for its own convenience”. I’m sure our host knows this, he must just have suffered a brief moment of amnesia yesterday while speaking.
Reply Both sides agreed Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed then Mrs May gave in over sequencing.