Devolution, the EU and the future of the UK

At the end of the last century I wrote a book entitled The Death of Britain? I argued that Tony Blair’s constitutional revolution would damage our democracy and undermine the UK.
I said “Labour’s constitutional blueprint is nothing more than a plan for the destruction of UK democracy. It threatens splits within the Kingdom. It threatens transferring far too much out of democratic control. (to independent quangos as well as to the EU) It gives far too much ground to the federal plans on the continent. “
I always thought if we lost the pound, our independent currency, then there would be no point in pretending there was an easy rescue. If we could save the pound, which I set about campaigning to achieve, we could rescue the rest in due course.
The endless delays over Brexit have shown how Labour’s devolution settlement can be used to disunite our response to the policy and seek to overturn it. The impact of devolution on our exit teems with ironies and contradictions. The Republic of Ireland and the EU are seeking to force a compromise that keeps Northern Ireland partially in the EU’s orbit of their single market, worrying Unionists in Ulster about creeping EU control. Meanwhile Scotland with the SNP in a majority at Edinburgh say they want the Northern Irish arrangements for themselves. The EU must privately worry about the strength of the SNP, as the EU sides with Spain in seeking to resist an independence movement in Catalonia when there is read across from the one to the other.
The Conservative party opposed devolution in Scotland and Wales, and was on the losing side in the referendums that created it. The party has always accepted the result, did not try to delay or derail devolution going through and has faithfully pursued it ever since. If we revisit the arguments that underlay the referendum it is unfortunate that the Conservatives were right about one fundamental issue. Labour always claimed if they granted Scotland a bit of devolution and it would end the nationalist movement. Instead it ended Labour’s dominance as a political force in Scotland. Conservatives argued it would give the nationalists a platform, and they would use the politics of grievance to seek to increase devolved powers, always circling the true objective of independence.
This week devolution has been yet again the subject of SNP interventions, seeking to claim that despite the transfer of more powers to the Scottish Parliament from the ones we repatriate from the EU, Scotland does not get enough power over single market matters in the UK as of course trade policy for example is a reserved matter for the Union.
Brexit has made even more obvious the unfairness of lopsided devolution to England.England voted decisively to leave but has had no voice at the table when the devolved administrations meet Union Ministers to decide how to proceed. We need to look again at the issue of voice for England. Meanwhile both major parties in the Commons have to get better at countering the politics of grievance from the SNP, who seek to turn every debate about our future into recriminations over what Scotland is allowed to do.
I am proud of the decision of the UK Parliament to grant Scotland a referendum to settle the issue of Scottish attachment to the UK for another generation. It contrasts well with the anti democratic approach of Spain and the EU to the demands for a referendum on Catalan independence. It would be good if MPs meant what they said when they say they will implement the results of a referendum on such important matters.
It is simply untrue of you to claim that Ireland and the EU are seeking to force a compromise that keeps Northern Ireland partially in the EU’s orbit of their single market. Northern Ireland is in that orbit – that was the whole point of Boris’s ovenready deal, and you eagerly voted to keep NI in the EU’s orbit, including the ECJ, in the Commons last january
Reply Do not lie. Read my speeches about the Agreement anD future relationship.
Mr. Blair understood so little about so many important matters. He came to office with a very poor education and learnt very little if anything afterwards. How Fettes and St. John’s bear the shame I do not know.
Yeah, but he did make himself very wealthy. Not bad for a Socialist 😉
I can understand the appeal of the EU for the SNP. They have similar attitudes towards democracy and authority. What I can’t understand is the Scots support of both, which devalues their vote, and their freedoms.
Scottish voters can be roughly divided into three camps. Those that truly believe in an independent Scotland. Those that don’t but know that the SNP is very good at extracting evermore cash from the English to be spent on them. And those that want to stay in the Union regardless.
It is not just the devolution question that is up for debate here. Following on from my ‘off-topic’ post yesterday, and thank you Sir John for allowing it, we need to include the devolution for what amounts to the ‘City States’, many of which have been created by the Conservative Government.
Scotland has a population of some 5.5 million. London has a population of nearly twice that and that is not including those that travel into London from surrounding areas. The GDP of London is infinitely greater than that of Scotland, Wales and Ulster put together. And this is just London and not the rest of England. Yet those that create so much wealth for others to enjoy do not get a say over how much, where and on what those monies are spent. We have endless layers of government, from Supranational all the way down to local all taking and evermore of mine, and your, money for themselves.
The Conservative Government has been the worst offender when it comes to dealing with the SNP. Theresa May MP when she was PM gave Scotland a chunk of England’s fishing quota. Cameron and Clegg gave more money and power to Scotland on the eve of the Referendum. And wee Nippy has been very good at extracting even more cash from the UK Government of Alexander Johnson as he is clearly too feeble a character to stand up to them.
The time has come to reshape how our Union and make it fit for the 21st Century. Many here are aware of my views and I shall not repeat them. But as has been stated in yesterday’s post, I believe the time has come to look at how we are governed and taxed as the events of the past +10 years have shown the current system no longer works except for a small but powerful minority. Especially those sitting in Holyrood.
I doubt you’d find many voters in England who could care less about the Union.
Can we not have a voice for England please. We have local government and central government and that is quite enough. We don’t want more tiers of government and another expensive talking shop.
If the Scots feel they are so awash with cash they can afford Holyrood, then it’s time to revisit the Barnet Formula. In the meantime, don’t give it any more powers.
1. Sir John. “It would be good if MPs meant what they said …” The sentence could end there in its application to all matters.
Can someone please tell me what percentage share of the National Debt will become the responsibility of Scotland should they break away from the UK.
This issue never seems to be mentioned.