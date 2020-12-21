Christmas Greetings 2020

This is the second version of my Christmas message, as there has been such a fundamental change in the government’s approach in the last few days. The rapid escalation of Wokingham, West Berkshire and much of London and the south east into Tier 3 to be followed almost immediately by a further move to a new Tier 4 means many of us have very few options this Christmas. I will now work on over the holiday period.My planned little break at a local hotel to enjoy someone else’s cooking for a change and a visit to family has gone. I will press the government for better compensation for people and businesses stopped from working, and for better ways of managing the NHS and limiting the spread of the infection.
Like many people I put up my tree and decorations early this year, as we all need some colour, light and hope in what has been a worrying year, darkened by the pandemic. I spend so much more of my days at home talking to you all through email, conference calls and my website rather than dropping by in person. I find it is uplifting to remember freer times at Christmas through the decorations and an occasional background of great Christmas music. It is a pleasant punctuation of a busy working day to add something to the tally of cards or the range of Christmas ornaments. I find it brings me both memories of happy Wokingham Christmases past, and hopes of happy Christmases to come post covid.
I am also more than ever conscious that there are some who have been isolated too much and are fighting loneliness as they seek to shield themselves from the virus. Where we know of people on their own it will mean the world to them if we pick up the phone, take to the zoom or find any other safe way to get in touch. Many extended families have contacted each other more during these long days of lockdown, teaching young and old the joys of smartphones, pads and laptop led video chats. Grandparents have heard their grandchildren sing over zoom and seen them dance through their smartphone. On line and hybrid shops will do a good job and roaring trade this Christmas delivering presents around the country, with relatives keen to see reactions when they are opened from their separate homes.
Most have done their bit to control the virus and to keep their friends and families together. Parents have had more time at home with their children where they have been working from home themselves .I think many will find a way to relax and to enjoy some of the features of a normal Christmas within the new legal restraints. We owe it to each other to capture the Christmas spirit in an unusual anti covid 19 style bottle.
I wish to say a big thank you to heroes and heroines of the CV 19 crisis, to all those who did go out to work to help the rest of us. There were those who had to keep the power and the broadband running, to grow and deliver our food, to care for those in hospital and care homes who did have this very contagious disease, to equip and train the nation in the skills needed to live with lock down and to deliver all the things we needed. There are countless unsung hard working people who have served us well during this constrained year. I hope like me you have sought to use local self employed and small business where possible, as many of them have had tough times. Christmas is a good time to say thank you. The words matter a lot. Cards or presents can embellish where appropriate.
I wish you and yours the best possible Christmas. For a young child this is an especially magic time. CV 19 should not come in the way of a child’s joy, anticipation and excitement about presents, Christmas food and the family atmosphere that surrounds it. So ban all talk of covid and politics from Thursday, wrap up the presents, put on the lights, prepare the feast and let Christmas begin. You will have fewer people in your home to celebrate, so get on the phone or zoom to share experiences with those you wanted to be with you. We all want our children and grandchildren to have happy memories of Christmas 2020. Many of us will still enjoy some of the childhood feelings as we spend the day with those we care most about, or find a way to talk to them where they are.
My New Year wish: Boris keeps his word; no capitulation, return of land and sea to UK control, and no ECJ.
Thank you, Sir, for the immense work you devote to running this diary and the rare voice of sanity in an increasingly mad world. I reciprocate your good wishes.
Like you, I have cancelled my Christmas stay in a London hotel, but I feel fortunate that I have managed to avoid Covid, and that I am warm and comfortable, when so many are not. I am in a ‘support’ bubble, so I may be able to see my Son for a very brief time over Christmas, and I feel so grateful for that.
We all owe a great debt to those who have worked so hard to keep us all safe, and keep the Country running.
Sir John, I wish you, and all on here a Happy and Blessed Christmas, and hope the New Year will bring much better news and a relief from the suffering and anxiety of so many , in this dreadful year.
Sir John – very best wishes to you for a happy and healthy New Year.
Thank you, not only for your continuing hard work as an MP but also for the dedication you show to the public in this Diary – I wonder if there are any other politicians, of whatever Party, in the UK who go to such lengths to exchange views and make politics more comprehensible to the layman?
And this evening at about 4.30 look SSW for the Christmas Star. The conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. If we miss it, we’ll have to wait till 2080 to see it again.
Happy Christmas, and here’s to a normal (not a ‘new normal’) Christmas next year.
What a lovely Christmas message John. Full of hope and understanding for others. Its a shame that many of us won’t now be getting together with friends and family as we thought but someone sent me a photo last night of men in the trenches at Christmas 1914 and I realised then that it’s not the end of the world and hopefully for us all there will be better times ahead. I do feel for those that have lost loved ones, businesses and jobs and continue to hope they too will find peace and happiness again. Wishing everyone that contributes on this diary happier times ahead in the new year.
Yes, children. Our most precious commodity. Those we are duty bound to protect from all harm, unless political considerations intervene and then some will make an exception
An event so shocking it has come to define the brutal and extremist immorality of the British political class that no issue can come before protecting the two party State
Both main parties have dehumanised a nation to protect themselves from harm. That’s no reason to celebrate, it is a reason to weep and mourn for better times gone
With the forecasts of doom & gloom coming from the govt, it is difficult to see how anyone can have a good Xmas.
I would urge Sir John and other concerned politicians to rein in the senior cabinet ministers before they destroy the Conservative Party, perhaps for ever.
Get a dose of sanity from Prof Carl Heneghan, Professor of Evidence Based Medicine at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care.
Nice message. And may I compliment you, Sir John, on the operation and content of your blog over this past year. You are one of the few politicians who seem to care about what we, the public, actually think. All the best for 2021.
Have all the ports and the tunnel been closed to make us believe that we need a deal at any price for Brexit?
That is my feeling.
Well we are trying to face off adversity, and a degree of positivity is necessary, I suppose.
But I never thought that my adversary would be my own government.
So now we can decide whether to have a good Christmas despite Brexit and Covid….
… Just as long as we can somehow persuade the government that with those two issues the last thing that we want is to have a fight with our so-called elected leaders.
The new year would be so much more enticing to look forward to if Mr. Johnson would just walk away from those gangsters in Brussels. That is one fight we can definitely win… The other one, against some invisible pussy cat seems to be a non-entity that has been elevated to godlike status, that only our brilliant government can manage, since we are not qualified.
We have good reason to be optimistic for 2021
Our country freed from the EU
The covid vaccinations underway
Thank you for your unflagging efforts Sir John and for this uniquely informative blog
Merry Christmas to all.
