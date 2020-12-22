I was proud to learn when young that I had been born into a freedom loving country. Our nation’s story was told as a long progress to one person, one vote. We had pioneered the Mother of Parliaments and had established equal freedoms under the law from Magna Carta onwards. Our country held a distinguished record of defending the rights of smaller nations in Europe to self determination. England had become the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, after seeing off the aggressive tyranny of imperial Spain. Together we had turned the tide of the Napoleonic conquests and military rule of much of Europe. In the twentieth century in coalition with allies we defeated German belligerence twice .
As a teenager I found the defeatism of a new establishment generation surprising. I was advised as a student to emigrate, as people were so gloomy about the prospects of Labour’s Britain in the run up to their forced visit to the IMF for bail out. I watched in sadness as a City analyst as our first decade in the European Common market produced the widespread destruction of industry, with closure after closure of mines, steel works, foundries, textile mills and car plants. Many senior managers had lost the will or ability to manage, and many Union leaders were willing to press companies toward bankruptcy by their strike ridden actions. Tariff free product from Germany, France and Italy displaced home production.
In the 1980s I advised Margaret Thatcher on how she could implement a vision of a dynamic enterprising UK, with wider ownership for the many, more small businesses and self employment, higher standards of education and training and better management and Unions working more often for a common good. Towards the end of her time in office I became a Minister in the DTI or Business Department. As Single market Minister given the task of helping the EU “complete” the single market by 1992 I grew to understand just how damaging the EU project was for UK enterprise and small business. Far from being a liberating wealth and income generating project, it was a massive legislative programme to put so many aspects of commercial and personal life under EU control. It was a one way ratchet to more laws we could not hope to repeal or even at times to improve against the wishes of the Commission. So often the laws set out a blueprint for how you had to make or do things based on continental multinational company procedures.
EU power advanced under successive Treaties agreed by the Conservatives at Maastricht and then far faster and deeper through Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon under Labour to the full Treaty of European Union. I resigned from the Cabinet under John Major when he refused to rule out abolishing the pound at Maastricht and took the case to the country.
I worked with my party in Opposition to vote against and to highlight the damage the successive integration Treaties Labour signed us up to did to UK Parliamentary democracy. I worked with a few colleagues to make a referendum Conservative policy, finally persuading David Cameron when we approached a majority of Conservative MPs demanding one. When we finally got a referendum in 2016 the majority agreed that continued membership of the EU was incompatible with a flourishing UK democracy based on Parliament and the ability of people to sack incompetent or unpopular governments in regular General elections.
Today it is most important that we make a decisive move to accountable democracy by the way we handle our exit from the EU. Leave voters did not vote to have an Agreement with the EU that recreates the legal ties and obligations of membership. You do not have to accept EU laws to trade with them, as the USA, many smaller independent countries and China can affirm.
This week’s news with France closing her borders against a fellow member of the single market reminds us of various past occasions when strike action closed the French Channel ports disrupting U.K. supply chains. Taking back control must herald a drive for more U.K. self reliance as we had before our membership of the EEC/EU. Later blogs will examine the other battles we need to win to re establish our lost freedoms.
Boris has promised us freedom, he must deliver on this, his most sacred obligation.
The evidence is, once again, clear. The Pfizer vaccine approval was slowed in the EU because of political motives to demonstrate ‘one europe’. When it was found this produced a slow response, the Empress in Berlin stamped her foot and told then to be quick about it. Suddenly, an approval appeared.
Conclusion:
1 The EU puts the project first, a United States of Europe, but it proves, again, its incompetence.
2. When Germany tell the EU to jump, the EU says ‘how high?’
And you for folk living in the EU, get used to being told how to live your lives by Berlin. This time you voted for it.
No, Leave voters did not vote for the things that John lists.
Nor, generally, do little children write notes to Father Christmas asking for mathematics text books.
They usually request toys and confectionery.
True on the child maths books front, because the Richard Feynman types who liked their maths realised early there clearly is no Father Christmas and so went to the library. Now they can just look it up on the internet.
Leaver and remain voters alike voted on the same referendum question.
Do we stay in the EU, or do we leave the EU. Simple straightforward question. You lost.
Enjoy your toys and confectionery this Christmas.
I voted to Leave.
Do not presume to tell me and other leavers why we voted.
Your arrogance is astounding.
Sir John’s account is slightly off the mark. It was the duopoly that signed us up to the EU and all its associated treaties over 4 decades. The majority of the the former Conservative Party and its leadership were fully signed up to the ever encroaching union of a federalist state. It was UKIP, Farage and his band of brothers that fought long and hard against the establishment to fight to get us a referendum. The establishment lied and pulled every trick in the book to keep us in. Many of us travelled the length and breadth of the Country to inform the people of the true nature of the bureaucratic beast, hidden from us for decades by a compliant msm. Against all the odds we won, despite project fear. Once out, we need a knew voting system and an end to the duopoly who have proven to be against the people for decades!
Reply It was group of Conservative MPs which secured the commitment to a referendum for the Conservative Manifesto. It was when we were approaching 50% of the Parliamentary party wanting it that David Cameron changed his mind and granted it. None of us thought UKIP would win any seats at the subsequent election so we were not doping it for that reason.
The fishermen were sold out by Heath and it looks like Boris is about to repeat the betrayal.
EU reporting he has agreed to them keeping two thirds of the fish over a period of 7 years.
That means they have effective control over our waters.
Brexit it isn’t.
Isn’t it funny how angry they are getting about the EU. Here on mutant virus Brexit Island your prime minister literally held a press conference to talk about the wonders of the new lorry parks he’s built for Brexit. Apparently the barrier on the M20 is a wonder. And here you are whining about EU drug approval.
Both the FDA and EMA took slightly longer to approve the Pfizer vaccine because they wanted to ensure it was safe – and also because they wanted to retain public confidence in the process. Polls show that confidence does not exist here. Though as the anti-vaxxers are often the same people who reject climate change and back Brexit some of us are not too worried if they also get COVID. Fewer such people would make the world a better place. Perhaps Covid can become the idiot remover we sorely need.
Where on earth did you “learn” your history? “… a long progress to one person, one vote” – nonsense, every change in the franchise, from Peterloo to the sufragettes, had to be wrung out of your ruling class. Magna Carta protected the barons, not the common man. And how “distinguished” was Britain’s record in the slave trade?
Reply Not my ruling class, and it is a great story how we got the vote
The practical answer is, there’s always someone who makes the rules, possibly you. The issue is, are they sensible and reasonable rules, ie good management. My decision was and is, the EU is worse, (and a lot more expensive) at managing our society than the one we can select and sack.
Ours desperately needs an overhaul, but at least we have a chance to do that.
The European Union does not manage the societies of its member countries.
It could never have imposed measures such as lock downs for instance.
The remit of the Treaties is confined to a very few of the many, many areas of law, and generally to uncontroversial ones, where consensus between reasonable partners is easily reached.
The rest are entirely sovereign.
As a result the member nations remain the historic, self-confident, and characterful entities that they always were, and as the UK has shown, free to withdraw at any time on the mere sending of a letter.
Two things. First, it’s pretty clear that you do not understand the historical context of the progress Sir John writes of. For instance, Magna Carta was in the context of a feudal system, where the ‘barons’ protected the people beneath them. Obviously the system didn’t always work perfectly (but what system does?). But the point is that standing against a tyrannical monarch was done to serve the interests not just of the land owners but of their people, for whom they were responsible.
Second, one person, one vote is a terrible way of running a nation. It would be a dangerous way of running a small community, never mind a more complex entity. So progress to this point is hardly to be welcomed.
It is, however, fair to say that changes in the franchise were wrung out of the ruling class. This was primarily a failure of the ruling class, and more specifically a failure to make the case that enfranchisement was a slippery slope leading to mass democracy and, by extension, a moronocracy, owing to the immutable law of the lowest common denominator. Though to be fair to the ruling class, I doubt the people would have been of a mind to accept such fancy arguments.
We are in danger of forgetting that in order to get rid of slavery we decided to pay off all those owning slaves .
Most of these were not gang masters but little old ladies in your town who depended on the income to fund their old age .
Details of who was paid what are available locally but it takes some digging .
The payments all came out of general taxation.
Britain’s ‘record in the slave trade’ is better than most. Having been subjected to slavery for centuries by the Romans and Barbary Pirates from North Africa, our businessmen were involved for a time in buying slaves from the black rulers who had enslaved them and transporting them to the New World (where their descendants have prospered). When our Parliament decided that this was wrong, we spent large amounts of our blood and treasure in deploying our Navy to halt the slave trade.
British was amongst the first countries to abolish slavery and the West Africa Squadron of the Royal Navy played an heroic role in the suppression of the slave trade.
Trade needs rules. Eu rules allow free trade between independent countries. Without EU rules you get massive blockages to trade. As you Brexiters are finally finding out
Reply The current blockages come from new rules about Cv 19 not from Brexit.
It is not free trade when another ruler dictates how those that will never trade with their domain must comply with. That is the EU proposal, the whole of the UK must comply with their undemocratic dictates that are not just those that want to trade with the EU.
Exporting companies as it stands will quite comfortably work to the standards of the countries the wish to export to. They are capable of producing to US standards on one line and EU standards on another. The EU rulers want every nook and cranny of the UK to come under their dictates, with the UK having no say in what they might be. In a trading context it would mean a UK company couldn’t produce exports for the US market unless the EU had given them permission. If in giving that permission it then creates competition for a EU company it could be denied. There is no democratic process in prospect for the UK alter EU rules
That is simply enslavement, containment and rule – that works against ‘free trade’ and democracy.
Competition is not a force for evil but a force for good.
Great post Ian.
“Trade needs rules”.
The GATT was established in 1948 and replaced by the WTO in 1995, to which 123 nations are signatories.
The EU signed up to the WTO in 1995.
What the UK does not want or need are laws imposed by empire builders
It seems naïve to me to think that France does not have an eye on gaining political advantage over this.
All around the world there are countries which trade perfectly happily with one another without needing political unions.
Freedom? It would be nice to live in a country in which the government doesn’t mandate mass house arrest for innocent, blameless people on the entirely fictitious premise that our lives are threatened by an apocalyptic strain of flu.
When will you come to your senses?
Surely the only people causing the problem are the people themselves. The virus dies if it doesn’t find a host and it is people not the government that are passing it on.
As yet no one knows how to identify the carriers of the virus. So identifying the innocent and the blameless is also impossible. If all the carriers were isolated for 7 days the virus dies no one else gets it and the problem goes away.
Like most I believe the Government on this is inept and running on the principle ok ‘knee jerk’ responses without thing it through. The only logic is it spreads via close contact and seemingly brought on by social gatherings. From that you would have to deduce some(probably the carriers – with no symptoms) don’t care about their own responsibility to others and basically killing others is fine.
A difficult call for any one in Government to make, but Science from discredited individuals and ‘saving the NHS’ – come on. There has to be a better way.
Is Boris Johnson a social Marxist?
Yes
It’s probably easier to look at who’s advising Mr Johnson to understand his current beliefs.
gullible buffoon would be more accurate.
This week’s news with France closing her borders , it not just the French but Scotland are effectively shutting borders as well with sturgeon trying to look important, it’s about time we grew more of our own after years of being held back by red tap of the Eu ,at yesterday’s news conference I got the impression from the PM that we are leaving the custom union and single market with no deal and trade on WTO terms which is ok by me if it means we are not tied to the dreaded Eu by some back door under hand deal
“I got the impression from the PM that we are leaving the custom union and single market with no deal and trade on WTO terms which is ok”
As we’re beginning to learn from this Prime Minister we can’t believe a word he says. My money is on him caving in at the last minute betraying our fishermen and making the Tories unelectable for a generation or more.
Wales is shut too.
While I am not a climate change supporter, it makes sense for domestic production to take precedence where possible. Not only does it prevent reliance on a potentially hostile nation, it also reduces transport costs, provides UK employment and a source of UK taxation.
As soon as we get the UK back on its feet, the UK should also introduce new laws to prevent foreign ownership of essential services.
I expect Boris to deliver UK sovereignty in full. Anything less will be seen as yet another failure of UK government. We will see straight through any ‘fudges’.
Without a dynamic economy there are no asperations to move on to.
The Battle of Waterloo, also called La Belle Alliance, was won by the Duke of Wellington’s allied army of 68,000 (with British, Dutch, Belgian, and German units) and about 45,000 Prussians, under Von Blücher.
I dread to think what the Duke , a professional and expert soldier, would make of the bumbling opportunists who hop about on our public stage, selling faux patriotism to old ladies.
And throughout the Napoleonic wars, Britain was supporting France’s targets with both military AND financial aid. You will recall the Peninsular Wars and the battles of Trafalgar and the Nile, for instance.
Whilst it is meaningless to debate the opinions of a dead person, I do not see any evidence that the (1st) Duke of Wellington would have supported political union with neighbouring countries or seen that as a necessity for trade. Do you?
Indeed there were great allies at Waterloo. As indeed there were in WW1 and WW2, and other conflicts. But political union wasn’t required for that, just normal treaties between sovereign equals.
Look out for the exit clauses, Sir John. Don’t let Boris bind us to the EU.
Yes it was always going to be a last minute vote on an agreement without time for scrutiny by the likes of Martin Howe and the ERG. Wording of any arbitration clauses will no doubt favour the EU in years to come.
You say that in the 1970’s many senior managers had lost the will or ability to manage. Similarly today one could say the same about politicians who have become too used to receiving diktats fro Brussels and simply having to put them (after suitable gold plating) into UK law. Any complaints are simply referred back to the fact that we cannot do anything because of EU law.
Now we see the Government taking instructions from the medical modellers seemingly without question or much consideration of how decisions affect other areas of our lives. Only yesterday it was Sir Patrick Vallance who was telling us that tier 4 may have to be extended, while the Prime Minister stands by nodding his head (following the science).
Where is the leadership?
Your party and indeed yourself voted for laws designed to destroy our most fundamental freedom. The right to express our opinion without fear nor favour has been destroyed by laws passed by your party and that unmentionable presence opposite you
Hate speech laws. Embedding perception into law is the most dangerous thing I have seen in British politics. That an accusation of hate itself is treated in law as evidence of hate, discrimination and bigotry. This form of Marxist denunciation has become part of British culture designed to attack anyone who dares to oppose the prevailing collectivist orthodoxy.
Both main parties and that stain in Scotland have become a genuine threat to who we are and what we are
Johnson will betray Brexit. Johnson is an unprincipled charlatan. Johnson cares not one jot for the UK.
I am convinced that both main parties are working together or certainly the Tories are working with Labour’s allies in the public sector to undermine who we are, our freedoms and our exit from the EU
Not only his John and his party captured by the left, the UK is captured by the left.
We’re utterly enslaved by the politics of the EU and Marxism
Well said Dom. Hear hear. This country is desperately in need of a third party to vote for other than the two socialist parties on offer. The problem is as long as we have FPTP they have every General election stitched up between them.
Good morning Sir John
A good on message and reminder your blog this morning.
Our personal and country relationship’s with others work best when the principles of democracy are employed. People seem to forget if the laws and rules of our life in our own domain are not a product of the democratic process, you are not a free people. Meaning the laws and rules have to be introduced, enacted, reformed and repealed by our own elected representatives. In a free sovereign democracy those simple principles are the only ones that define the difference of a society that defines its own future and one that is enslaved.
Going forward I personally see more effort is needed in our own democratic structure to bring back a level playing field on the selection of candidates that get to put themselves forward. It should be a constituents choice not that of a leader of a tribe whose only consideration is compliance. The aim should be that the whole of Parliament should be better equipped to challenge the executive.
Happy Christmas to you and your family!
Just how much longer can you continue to support the conservative party with a small C, it’s changed beyond recognition…….. I still have my mother’s membership card from the 1960’s.
There was no mention of all the green crap in the manifesto so Johnson has no mandate for
changing our lives beyond recognition.
I cannot even bear to listen to Johnson any more, he’s a charlatan and destroying the Tories will be his legacy and I speak as a lifelong Conservative!
remember that when next you vote!
You are not alone, many have the same opinions especially about the green crap.It could well end up as his Achilles heel when the real cost for all this green nonsense is passed over to the householders and the taxpayers.
The green agenda is a truly appalling error. Forced onto him by the Queen of Green Carrie Simmons and the deluded Greta types. Not so much follow the science as follow the deluded new fashionable religion. It is vastly expensive, will hugely damage jobs and the economy and will do nothing for the climate either. Like this second lockdown it will do far more harm than good.
I’m surprised that a scholar of history would characterise the conduct of Germany thus with regards to the First World War. That tragic event happened for a variety of reasons, one of which was German pre-eminence on the continent – hardly Germany’s fault. It was essentially a diplomatic failure in which all the great powers shared blame, even if Germany’s share was on balance the largest. The Second World War was caused in large part by Versailles – though Germany obviously had to take responsibility for the evil actions of a democratically elected government.
I understand that it can be difficult for older generations to be objective about Germany. The World Wars were awful, and the closer one is to them, the more emotional one’s reaction is liable to be. But such a subjective, even partisan, view of things undermines what would otherwise be reasonable criticisms of the misguided EU project.
A tragic aspect of the EU project is that, at least initially, it was motivated by a desire for peace in the continent, whereas the present EU, by seeking to impose a European identity on nation states through supranational policies that damage the interests of particular nation states, raises the prospect of resentment and, therefore, violence.
As for the future blogs you refer to at the end, I trust you will identify the key battle to be won that we might re-establish our lost freedoms as the vanquishing of the Tory party, that a political movement devoted to freedom might take its place. Without this, there will be no repatriation of lost freedoms, but only further losses to the state.
You write above of your disdain for one person one vote but the way to true freedom if for each voter to exercise that vote for single issue or special interest parties on issues they truly care about. Voters need to be educated to vote for their causes not for the party they want to win or for the lesser of two evils.
Until politicians are truly held to account at the ballot box we will never be free. Vote small parties or “none of the above” that will make a difference.
Was it about peace though?
Sometimes I have wondered whether it was not about corporations.
Many firms still in existence were involved in war time Germany.
And see how they have wiped us out..with our cooperation of course.
Motivation? Peace, love, sexual/personal freedom and greencrap have all served as very good masks (!) for damaging activity. And also for authoritarianism ultimately.
so German military build-up for 20 years prior to WW1 was no indication of the eventual declaring of war by them?
The key words are ‘accountable democracy’. The rumour going around is that the treaty/deal/whatever you want to call it will be presented to Parliament at the 11th hour and MPs will have to vote on a 300 page document that they will not have had time to read or the opportunity to debate in the Chamber. This is what the House of Representatives has just done in the USA and I seem to recall not so long ago that Teresa May pulled exactly the same trick on the Cabinet. It’s disgraceful. Let’s not pretend we live in a democracy and just call it what it is. Dictatorship.
I think you may prove to be right about this. It all looks too stage managed so that detailed scrutiny, by MPs and the rest of us who can be bothered, is avoided. My instinct is that any last minute “deal” will be a Johnson sellout. At this point my trust in politicians is at zero percent.
But what you want is exactly a dictatorship, which brutally imposes what you groundlessly assert that seventeen million people unanimously want over the other fifty million.
Isn’t it?
The UK’s appalling electoral system goes a long way to enable this too.
You are utterly spoilt.
It is Brexit. And last time – with the withdrawal agreement – Conservative MPs had more than two months to read it. And most of them didn’t. This is why we have a border down the Irish Sea.
And MPs seem to take underhand blow after underhand blow.
Like punch bags.
Look at Boris delivering his coup de foudre when he knew there was no time for debate.
Why can’t MPs try being underhand?
Change the clocks. Lock the doors. Find some old rules to revive.
Be heard.
Surely it is past midnight now?
COVID has been MOST convenient as a democracy block.
This is surely what is going to happen. The “mutant variant” and blockade a planned part of this process probably.
Freedom yes please. Freedom and choice, perhaps to go out, meet people, make our own laws, fish in out own waters, freedom to say what we wish to (offensive to some snowflake others or not), freedom to choose our healthcare provision, our broadcasters, our electricity, gas, vehicles and children’s education without being financially forced to use the state enforced, virtual monopoly ones. Freedom to build our houses without being forced to install expensive green crap too.
Freedom in full from the EU. But with friendship and cooperation where it is possible and sensible.
You’d think that having been proved right again and again on so many fundamental levels, the government would be first in line to listen to you. Nothing is sacred or worth protecting for this short-sighted government and they continue to negotiate away our newly-regained independence as if it’s of no consequence or value to us. Of course, the larger the share of control the EU can retain or ensure is left unresolved, the more they can influence opinion and look forward to a government that could fully capitulate in future.
I presume that the latest surrender on fishing is the ransom for keeping our nation fed? The Mafia must be proud.
This is off topic, for which I apologise, but apart from a very brief line or two in the Daily Telegraph, I could see no mention of the tragic death of Margaret Tebbit, the Wife of (Sir) Norman Tebbit. I looked in vain at other newspaper websites. Its almost as if it had been ‘airbrushed’ out.
I hope this was not the case.
Redwood and Farage Angry That France Has Taken Back Control Of Its Borders! D’oh!
“… France closing her borders against a fellow member of the single market …” We left the Single Market last February. The Transition period is part of the Withdrawal Agreement.
Reply We are still fully in the single market until year end.
Sir JR
We Have not lost our freedom as members of the EU nor have we lost our sovreignty .
Parliament still veters on wehter we stay in te EU or not and we still have free choice on whether we stay in the EU or not.
So, the fredom discussion in this context seems a bit off road.
Merry Chsitsmas
When will Boris stop this stupid charade of the so called ‘negotiations’ and let our team stand down and spend the last few remaining days to December 31 giving industry and commerce the clear message that we are leaving and will trade under WTO rules like many other independent countries.
Macron’s closure of the French Channel ports is another ‘own goal’. His aim appears to be to encourage the ardent Remainers and ruin our Christmas so that we might extend the Transition period. In fact all he has managed to do is to box up a 1000 or so EU truck drivers trying to get home for the holiday in their empty vehicles, stop Spain’s main export market and deny his fellow countrymen the supply of large quantities of shell fish.
More importantly he has given us a practice run of our plans to open up and run our lorry park system which has gone well.
Boris, stop wasting your time and effort on these farcical talks and concentrate on getting CV-19 under control and protecting our economy as much as you can. That includes stopping Witty and Valence giving unscripted comments to the news media.
Sir John
Appropriately I address you as Sir John, a Parliamentarian who has once again hinted at raising the flag of Parliament against the arrogance and deceit of Government.
Freedom you title your blog! Freedom is exactly what we do not have, be it Brexit, C19, Speech or many of the other issues being pursued by our Emperor Buffon with his new clothes.
Ironically in this era of mass information flow we are provided little information, only mass propaganda by politicians and officials who don’t even look embarrassed when previous profoundly made statements are reversed or rewritten or proven to be false.
We are fast moving to a one party state, run by Boris and Kier, both of whom conveniently have names reflecting their once opposing but now lost political backgrounds.
You promise more blogs on the battles to be won to regain our freedom. You are not a 20th Century phamleteer, you have a duty to Parliament to act now, raise you battle standard and quickly whilst you still can or the battles will be even more in number and the war longer.
We read today about firms working on developing “freedom passports” that will permit carriers to prove that they are COVID free and thus able to visit schools, pubs and workplaces.
This when there is even now no transparency on the rate of false positives for PCR testing and no desire by the government to achieve this transparency.
These freedom passports are nothing more than a system of permits akin to the apartheid system of passes controlling where people may go and where they may gather. Will people be arrested or fined draconian amounts if they venture out to a pub without the necessary permit? Will the pub be closed down? Will schoolchildren be denied education if they arrive at the school gate without their freedom pass?
We cannot deliver our presents.
Our politicians cannot deliver Brexit.
All that is “oven-ready” is stuck in a different tier.
Is that freedom?
Apart from the EU we have a more domestic issue where the Chief Constable in Belfast has to grovel and apologise for handing out more penalty noticed to people knocking monuments down compared to those protecting them. It’s not just the EU, we have our own home grown Marxists in control.
I hope this isn’t because you think a sell out is on the cards. Their latest behaviour shows what bullies they are. We need to stay strong.
Well Sir John we have all been on the same journey, contributing in many varied ways according to our talents. We are now prolonging the end game in what amounts to a very messy divorce. We need the clarity of that divorce and a clear way to an entirely new life. Absolutely no loose ends after 31st December. Anything less is politically unsustainable for your party.
An article in the Conservative Woman today which perfectly sums up Johnson
“The never-ending Boris Horror Show” which is exactly how I feel and I can only imagine how the Red Wall voters must feel
Looks like there may be agreement on fishing so we may have a deal with our largest market.
As for democracy, what part of the House of Lords represents democracy.Not the time servers, charlatans and party donors. There are some terrific members of the Lords but do we need so many and why are they not elected, preferably outside the party system.
The freedoms I want restored right now are those taken from us by this government, this year. We have moved to an authoritarian state with little resistance from those elected to represent us. Parliament has become useless and it is clear that those of us who have not been brain-washed, despite the best endeavours of the government, its behavioural scientists and the mainstream media, must together overturn this tyranny.
Uttered without a hint of irony.
You, your party and what you claim as a single group of leave voters (which it isn’t) are responsible for the biggest theft of freedom in my lifetime.
The freedom for any of us – regardless of means – to live, work, study, love in 30 other countries stolen by elderly xenophobes.
Enjoy your cheap tampons. We will claim our rights back one day.
Thieves.
And we appear to be crumbling over fish. Why are we offering to pay them when they are our fish. Hardly the action of an independent nation, indeed it ties us to them for umpteen years.
Let their own governments use their money.as ever the EU plays hardball, we give in.
A five year “transition” for the EU to reduce its fishing by one third, I see is likely. Utter capitulation. That is not “taking our waters back”. It is pure betrayal.
Reply Why believe it?
We know the EU as bullies that want everything their way – Boris has a duty to resist them in every way.
It often occurs to me that it is entirely possible that the EU could have played a hidden hand in encouraging some of the events of the gloomy times when Wilson was PM and the unions ruled. They were awful times, and I especially recall the mid 70’s as a time of gloom and factories standing silent, which were thanks to labour’s incompetence.
Then of course came the impact of being inside the EU.
I was fortunate enough to get a good job abroad while everything was collapsing in labour’s Britain. When I came back that wonderful woman Thatcher had all but turned everything around – It was such a thrill to be back in a dynamic growing economy, even if the EU was still soaking us for every penny they could get out of us.
If only Major had not succeeded in becoming PM…. Our relationship with the EU would have been so much more pragmatic, and eventually more rewarding – we might even have left far far sooner, if only that MP for Wokingham had won the battle to become PM.
But even then the political establishment was strong enough to deny him that, and keep us subservient to the EU.
Boris is already toast due to the dire handling of Covid, although in truth the the poor quality at the top of the NHS, civil service, and scientific advisors are largely to blame, and they all need a clear out. We have got to start improving the quality of our politicians, we need far wider world views, far more substance, far more with science backgrounds, far more who have done proper jobs.
If he comes up with some crazy deal at the last minute and he expects MP’s to sign it off with a casual glance through then he should just go immediately.
“Lost freedoms”.
Yes..and removed in such duplicitous ways that even now, a good many have no idea what they have lost.
Quite happy in captivity.
They think Boris is looking after them!
Freedom is under assault in Britain today as the Government battles to implement its globalist agenda. People live under arbitrary laws which dictate how often you may leave your house or who you may have sexual relationships with. ‘Freedom passes’ are proposed on dubious scientific grounds to determine whether you may travel or enter a pub or cinema. Enthusiastic baton-waving police charge elderly people trying to protest the Government policies while ignoring BLM demos on orders of their Chief Constables. The judiciary refuse to hear cases opposing the orthodoxy. Legislation is mooted to silence inconvenient voices in the media or on-line. An Army psi-ops unit is deployed to spread propaganda. And even Parliament is sidestepped so the Cabinet can rule by fiat.
Oh yes, as expected Boris is dropping hints about school closures…indefinitely.
(And we know these hints are always predictive) Virus. Second Wave. Mutation. Third Wave.
As per the agenda.
All schooling on line for ever.
So there we have it.
The Great Reset.
I just do not believe that all the establishment is in the dark!!
John
Hancock knows when you are sleeping
Hancock knows when you’re awake
Hancock knows when you are good or bad
so keep social distancing for f**k’s sake!
An ancient European saying about trust
Never trust a hairline crack in a sword, a playful bear or the son’s of kings
In modern times now insert the Tory party
Off topic, but I really think Matt Hancock should be allowed to spend more time with his family. His ridiculous scare-mongering using language such as the virus is ‘out of control’ and warming of restrictions for months is not supported by evidence – and has apparently surprised scientists who advised on it. It is regarded as a nonsense by many international scientists including advisers to other governments. As explained very well in the Telegraph by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, what has happened is the U.K. has simply discovered this new strain first. Its almost certainly all over the place.
Hancock has stirred up understandable but misplaced alarm and silly reactions in other countries and given the little Napoleon in the Elysée Palace an excuse for a fatuous Brexit-driven gesture on freight. (We must think of ways to repay him, revenge being a dish best served cold…)
I wonder if the reports are true about fisheries
The UK have offered a five year no change transition period followed by a EU 65/ UK 35 split of our waters
If true every single Tory MP is complicit for stabbing democracy in the back
Reply I shouldn’t think so. The EU side put out a lot of false info about UK climb downs, but so far their forecast deadline climb downs by UK have all proved wrong.
Sadly, my five bucks says Boris will bottle it at the last moment in the EU trade negotiations.
The EU is being thoroughly unreasonable about a trade deal for one simple reason: it does not want the UK leaving it to be an economic success, as this will cause more nations to leave and that will be the end of the sclerotic, bureaucratic, monster.
So, if it took centuries to achieve the ‘freedoms’ in the article, why did the Tory Party give them away so easily in 1973 and in many of the EU treaties since? Heath knew what he was doing in 1973. Every treaty since has seen the consolidation of EU power over us. Why was it done?