Christmas Eve

Will Santa come for me?
May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.
( adapted for the CV 19 world from an earlier one)
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”
“He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me
if we do not sleep . He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us? If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree,there is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced. The wine is spiced .The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed. The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits. And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid, the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak? And will it creak? When can I take a peek?
I need to know if they slumber before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake what dreams will go? What heart might break?
Or do they know? And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree there is need of more time just for me.
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
The parties on zoom with friends we cannot meet
serving nibbles to just my bubble to eat
Drinks that might have been – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping – should I peep? –
Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me? Drowsily I dream as if I were eight
Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy there is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight? He might, He might.
If you sleep well and if you believe
Only if you believe. And only if in your family Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
So will Santa come? He will. He will.
Lovely! Santa is on his way! With a deal that protects much (though not all) of the trading advantages of EU membership, plus of course the necessary subjection to the EU’s rules without any say in their making. Not as good as membership, but the only course open to Boris, who of course could not follow the irresponsible fantasy of “no deal” since no country can go it alone in today’s interdependent world. Hurrah for Boris for finally facing down the ERG!
“no country can go it alone in today’s interdependent world.”
========
Bullshit.
OK, steve, you’re right. There’s North Korea. Great role model
GF
What exactly does “go it alone” mean?
There are over 150 nations who are not in the EU.
We will see, that John’s party will gladly accept that a bad deal – and this is far inferior to membership of the European Union – is worlds better than No Deal.
We must see what it says. If you are correct that it preserves much of the current EU trading relationship while saving £12bn net pa, rising for ever, allows the U.K. to pursue an independent trade policy, protects us from participation in and liability for the current and future euro bailout schemes, allows sensible regulatory divergence as and when U.K. parliaments in future years deem that in the interest of the Country, then yes indeed, bravo for Boris.
So Boris is the first Tory leader since John Major to reject the Europhobes nihillism and wrecking! Never knew he had it in him, Bravo Boris!
Well let’s see the details of the deal. I suspect it is worse than no deal.
After all the current lockdown is clearly causing far more harm than good and the Boris/Carrie insanity agenda of net zero carbon will also cause far more harm than good.
I suspect his deal will also cause more harm to the UK than no deal.
Such is the recent Boris record. But we shall see later today it seems.
LL
“Such is the recent Boris record. But we shall see later today it seems. ”
=========
So, Macron closes the french border under the new strain covid excuse, and a french warship just happens to be in English territorial waters at the same time.
Said vessel is not escorted out of our waters, the french reopen the border and, completely unrelated of course – comes the announcement of a deal.
Well what a surprise !
That dithering jellyfish pathetic useless streak of piss coward who’s in No 10 must think we’re bloody stupid.
Let’s call things what they are, shall we?
To some of those here, “No deal is better than a bad deal” means:
“Anything which prevents the UK from withdrawing from ECHR and imposing extreme right wing mob rule, along with revanchist retrospective law is worse than no deal”
ANY agreement with the European Union of any substance does exactly that, and so that alone is a cause for celebration.
Hardly Europhobes. I love Europe, have an Italian wife and spend much of my time their mainly in France, Italy and Switzerland. Fear of the dire EU structures yes. Not really nihillism either (a believe in nothing, maintaining that life has no meaning and rejecting all moral and religious values as well as political and social institutions) nonsense we just want real democracy based on a sensible demos. Not an anti-democratic group of very different nations rules by unelected and unaccountable and often corrupt bureaucrats. Not “wrecking” either but rebuilding and restoring what is sensible and proven to work.
There!
From January you will not be spending so much of your time in Europe. In fact a maximum of 90 days in any 180 day period.
Brought to you be a government you think is democratic but which the vast majority of voters did not vote for.
It turns out that your understanding of the word democracy means only people (a minority) who think like you.
It’s striking, how a minority of people who just happened to be on the winning side of a non-binding, single-issue vote somehow claim that it entitles them to literally everything else that they want too.
We have a few sensible rules for elections Andy.
You have to be 18 years old or above.
You have to be a UK citizen.
It isn’t compulsory to vote.
We have multiple political parties to vote for.
Unless you only allow two parties in an election then it is almost inevitable that the winning party will have less votes than votes cast for all the other parties combined.
I doubt if the EU would want to deter people from spending money in the EU. People holidaying or retiring with their own money would not be a liability for the EU but an asset spending money and paying taxes.
If they really did put a 90 day restriction and enforce it (for the whole of the EU) I would just spend a bit more time in Switzerland or outside the EU elsewhere. Or I can get an Italian Passport it seems – due to my wife’s duel nationality. Or I could, if I could be bothered with all the Italian bureaucracy and queuing involved.
Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland are all outside EU. Doubtless more will leave too.
Anyway the absurd UK tax laws mean I cannot even to to the UK for more than about 90 days without paying £hundreds of thousands in tax to them (that they would waste on green lunacy, damaging shutdowns, pointless CV tests for people with no symptoms, lockdowns, corruption or similar).
LL
We get labelled as ‘phobes’ because we stand up for our country and defend our identity and hard earned right to freedom.
It’s a standard tactic of those who hate the English.
These people very rapidly have nothing to say and acquire a very nervous disposition when you meet them face to face. They’re total cowards and terrified of ‘Little Englanders’ as they often call us – from the anonymity a comp, of course.
As wonderful as ever. Even more poignant bearing in mind what has happened in Brussels. Thank to you for umpteen years of effort. I hope they are rewarded.
So Tony Blair has suggested we consider initially giving just one dose of the vaccine each rather than two while the vaccine is in worse supply. I suggested this about four weeks back. It seems rather likely to me that this would (assuming the vaccine is sufficiently safe and works that is) probably save more lives.
What is more clear cut still is that the vaccine priority list certainly needs to adjust the age for men so they get it at a slightly younger age than women to reflect their risk. Not doing this is gross negligence that will kill. Also little point in wasting vaccine on people who have had it.
The above all assumes that the vaccine is safe and effective enough to use.
Figures from the US apparently indicate that quite serious reactions to it (requiring medical care and/or inability to work were about 2.8%). These also are just the short term reactions any long term ones are not known.
So vaccinating 30 million might give nearly 1 million such reactions. Are we really sure it will do more harm than good?
while in short supply not worse!
If the rumours are true, I feel as though Santa has come and taken 90% of my gifts to give to an unfriendly and belligerent neighbour and I get almost nothing in return. In addition, I must continue to be nice and constantly giving gifts to my nasty neighbour while they treat me like a servant, call me names and generally make my life difficult.
It looks as if Mr Redwood backed the wrong horse in the leadership race. Did he really believe Boris? Not the first man ( or woman) to be burned
True Brit
“Not the first man ( or woman) to be burned”
As surely he will be.
I have a feeling the coward will rush the betrayal through Parliament, then step down, stupidly thinking he’s got away with it.
What he doesn’t realise is that mud sticks, even more viciously with a bit of infamy thrown in. He’ll have too many enemies after the destruction of his own political party, and won’t be employable – nobody will touch him.
No real alternative to Boris was there? At least he turned the 9% support that the appalling Theresa May had into an 80 seat majority and saved the UK from Corbyn, Mc Donnall and the National Socialist Party of Scotland.
Not true. You get lorry parks. And masses of new bureaucracy. And higher prices. And a shiny new border down the Irish Sea. And pointless hassle and expense just to travel. These things really will all make your life difficult.
Oh – and you are promised discount tampons too! Exciting.
Andy
You fail to realise how important independence and sovereignty are.
You speak only about trade.
“So Boris is the first Tory leader since John Major to reject the Europhobes ”
=======
Soon to be ex – Tory leader.
Marvellous fun. Thank you.
(Let us hope that our hearts will not break, but that Santa will bring each one of us the gift of self-determination.)
JR
Under normal circumstances I’d entertain your Christmas wit, but with all the evidence suggesting the great betrayal is imminent I’m more concerned with plan B – revenge !
I think the majority in your party either don’t realise what we are going to do to the conservatives, or must be arrogant in the extreme to think they’ll get away with it.
Obviously none of them has any notion about radicalisation, if they did they’d realise betrayal is THE sure fire way to cause it.
Things are going to get nasty.
Why are you going to get nasty? You got your Brexit. We told you it would be naff and it will be.
If you are too silly to listen that it your own fault.
Oh I guess we were supposed to roll over at the referendum and give you what you wanted, eh ?
Brexit was naff because you and YOUR Boris Johnson sabotaged it.
Johnson has planted the seeds of radicalisation and sectarianism.
There will be a reckoning, count on it.
Good morning and a Merry Christmas to our kind host and all those who read and contribute to this Diary.
As a bit of a downer I have to say it does not feel like Christmas. The shops where I am are virtually empty, totally devoid of that Christmas hustle and bustle with a tinge of magic and wonder thrown in.
Yes, the Grinchs’ certainly have stolen Christmas for many. But as always, you can always tell where government has been by the mess it leaves behind.
Have a good one 🙂
So Boris is reported to having agreed a deal. What with this news and more variants of Covid 2021 is looking like a crap year already. Great poem John and Happy Christmas.
Considering geographical proximity, some deal is better than no deal,
It may also avoid too much souring of relationships between the two unions.
We may still need one another.
A friendly alliance and good trading relationship between sovereign equals would seem to be a good basis.
1 x 27
65m v 450m
Your fundamental mistake is to think you are equal.
It isnt about population.
Standards of living can be far higher in countries with small populations.
We don’t want to be equal
Just independent.
Like the more than 150 nations on Earth that are not in the EU.
Richard 1
Does that include sovereign equals who don’t regard us as such, and generally treat us like shit ?
My apologies Peter. Most people in the U.K. are not like this lot. I am sure they started out with good intentions but they just all went a bit crazy when their fantasy smashed into the iron fist of reality. Johnson’s sell out deal will be bad for everyone. It makes trade harder and more bureaucratic- and that makes it more expensive.
The coming generation of Britons will reject this nonsense and will rejoin the EU. I hope in a timely enough way for all the key perpetrators of this to be alive to witness its failure. Please keep our seat at the table warm for us. Most of us remain your friends. Happy Christmas.
@Andy:
I would certainly hope for a “different Britain” to rejoin the EU one day. But I have also learned, e.g. on this website, how different the perceptions, formed by history and differing circumstances, are about sovereignty, independence, etc. So the next best might be a form of association, built upon this deal during the coming decades.
I can live with either. I hope that at least for the young and coming generations, that they will be as free to move and live wherever they want to, and enjoy all the perks of subsidised transport and study for the young over here.
PvL
May I take the opportunity of festive season to suggest you do something with that olive branch that would cause you much discomfort.
@steve: I notice that you are very angry. I can respect that. But from my perspective, when I hear Ursula about brexit, I don’t feel as though she is treating you like sh*t. Equally, when I hear Boris talking about brexit, I hear him always address his “friends and partners”. They are the two who in this case make the final deal. Equally, the language of either Mr Frost or Mr Barnier is respectful and devoid of too much emotion or any mud-slinging.
I know you don’t like the French. But not everybody has the same feelings as you.
Wishing you a merry Christmas and a better new year to you and your family John.
Many thanks for continuing with your blog during these very difficult and changing times, and allowing us to put our thoughts directly to you on a whole range of topics.
Shame many other Mp’s do not follow your example.
“allowing us to put our thoughts directly to you on a whole range of topics.”
Didn’t give us a PM who did as we told him though, did it ?
Any deal has to be worse than no deal as it annoints the mighty EU with the power to flex its muscles and demand we justify our existence. I know it’s a sell-out, the question is to what extent? Remainers will be joyous at the prospect.
If we want to understand our future, look no further than those innocents imprisoned on an airfield being refused the right to be released without a mandatory negative test for Covid. It’s not UK policy, it’s EU policy. All the while, we’re letting more hostages into the country at the front end.
The answer, by the way, is to only ship the containers from the border with the EU and have our own hauliers recover and deliver the goods at this end, returning the empty containers to the port for the reverse process. Can it work effectively and efficiently? Ask those fighting for their freedom; they’ll make sure it does.
Santa will leave presents 2 metres away from the house entry point and refuse any drinks or food. Only stuff turkey using sage stuffing. Do not leave your house after Christmas day unless for essential shopping.
By order of the Sage committee and
Matt Hancock . Minister of Out of Control Mutant Bugs.