There is no point in talking about a media mooted deal until there is a published text to read and analyse.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.
24 Comments
Correct the devil is in the detail.
While it is true that the detail is required, the overall picture does not sound good.
That applies whichever of the media reports you select.
Indeed – reportedly circa 2000 pages of it. I have rather low expectations of it, but hopefully I will be proved wrong.
I agree. We should have breakfast first, then talk.
Reading the ERG’s statement, one part gave me a good laugh.
“The Star chamber, which will include some new members to replace those now in government…”
Rather calls into question the competence of at least the first ‘Star Chamber’, but also indicates that whatever deal is produced will have ERG DNA. Perhaps this second Star Chamber wants to be seen to be doing its due diligence, so that when the deal meets with their approval, us terrestrials will be sure that this is in fact a wonderful Brexit deal, that Blowers has bashed Brussels into submission, and that Britannia once again rules.
ERG star chamber will judge any deal on its merits. It is not charged to find the deal innocent if it is bad.
I think more to the point is that this deal needs time to digest. Without wishing to dampen the Christmas spirit, we have all experienced the result of imbibing too much sauce too quickly in an euphoric mood, only to wake up later feeling much the worse for wear.
They are lawyers. They can interpret bad and good to suit. There is much to consider, most importantly of all how best to preserve and protect the Conservative Party. The truth will out soon enough.
They are Brexit lawyers who will judge the text on the merits of the case for the UK
This demonstrates the problem with a 24 hour news cycle. It needs to be filled with speculation from over paid correspondents determined to show they have the best contacts and politicians wishing to impose their own agendas.
Turn them off!
Well, that’s one problem…
Deal or no deal, let us hope the people’s Blue Boris still has a friend he can ‘phone!
This is rather like John’s attitude to Trump’s ejection, I think.
He has not been ejected yet.
And his thralls’.
Frankly im sick of all the b rated theatrics, it’s not clever, just pathetic!
Will we be free or will we be on a leash?
It looks very much like the EU will control our waters.
Boris may be looking for a new job very soon.
Why do you need to see the deal? We know what Brexit is – we all read the promises made by Vote Leave in 2016. A deal on those terms is all you have a mandate for.
If Johnson has negotiated something different I’d like to see his mandate for it.
Oh yes there is! Two thousand pages, I gather. I wonder how many of your colleagues will be reading through all of those before the end of the year?
If true a good many of us, as we did with the May Agreements before voting against them.
A good many, but not all of course. Many MPs make no effort to conceal their true status as lobby fodder.
But more interesting was you reminding us that you, and others, voted against May’s agreement. Problem is, voting against this time will achieve nothing. Unless there are mass resignations from government and Labour merely abstains rather than voting with the government. But that would either bring down Blowers or effectively render him a lame duck. And the immediate effect would not be No Deal, but an extension of the transition period, which Labour would certainly support. So it’s this deal, or an extension, and the negotiation of a deal Labour can really get behind. Things are just starting to get interesting…
Correct. The Media deals with suppositions and speculation, not facts.
BBC R4 thinks his lordship has sold the Scottish seed potato producers down the river. Apparently they can’t even export their product to Ulster, which will now remain in the EU.
One compromise too many, methinks
The only possible “deal” is now so much like no deal its hardly as matter of great excitement.
I hope all Sir John`s doting fans enjoyed his latest claim to know everyone’s job better than they do .
I agree , lets all dispense with scientists and what not . I will probably (our of sheer curmudgeonly-ness ) get that questionable vaccine cooked up by science . Sir John will presumably be inoculating himself with a concoction of his own devising formed in equal parts of Harpic and ignorance.
Pathetic. My piece praised good expertise as I always do. As an expert myself in economic matters I am pointing out experts often disagree and need to debate openly the issues and understand what we do not know or could improve.
I would echo Sir John’s assessment, though not because I am a fan – I am not. On matters related to the medical treatment of the virus Sir John is firmly in the mainstream – or at least the mainstream of ‘experts’.
Let us hope that the EU has grasped that we wish to APPLY Brexit rather than APPLY FOR it.
The difference is not a minor one.
