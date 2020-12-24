The curious case of face masks and expert opinions

In this year’s Reith lectures the BBC lecturer stylishly follows every trope and statement of the global elite without a single criticism or original negative thought about them. We are treated to yet another repetitious re statement of climate change, Build Back better, and conventional anti Covid ideology. There was no examination of the populist critiques to see if they had anything useful to tell us.
Dr Carney did admit that in the UK at least official guidance on the wearing of face masks changed during the course of the pandemic. Official scientific advice and government rules spent the first period of lockdown telling us masks had little or no value and were not recommended. They then switched to saying masks might have benefits and were required in many locations. Dr Carney turned this into an example of how expert opinion can evolve and reflect changing research. This rare example of error corrected did not alter all the central tenets of globalism where everything else was firm, obvious and not to change. “The science is settled”!
It is such a pity there was no exploration of this example – one amongst many – of expert advice and policy changing substantially. For if he had paused to ask why and how, he could have explored the paradox of the advice in the early weeks of the pandemic. At the very same time they told the public masks would not help, they went on a frantic buying spree to secure more and better masks for the workers in the NHS and elsewhere most exposed to the dangers of the virus. Why should this be if masks were of little or no use?
You do not need to be a doctoral scientist to see and feel that wearing a mask does capture a lot of the moisture on your breath when breathing out, and would also stop some of the water vapour in the atmosphere around you getting into your nose. Whilst doubtless most masks of loose weave do not filter all examples of a tiny virus they are barriers for some amounts of the water vapour that may be carrying more of it. You will also see that to be able to breathe a lot of your air needs to be expelled somehow from the mask. The mask also clearly reduces the force of your breath, directing it away from anyone you may be looking at. Of course we all saw the priority need to give NHS workers bravely tackling virus attacks the best possible barriers to prevent virus getting into their lungs or eyes or mouths. So why the odd advice that masks were not helpful for the rest of us?
One good explanation would be that the officials wanted to ensure all available masks were provided to the NHS and then Care homes, so they needed to reduce the demands of everyone else. Were that true it would have been better to say that, and to have banned or reduced most individual purchases whilst they stocked up for the priority cases. It was not such a good idea to say the science tells us masks are not much use, when their actions implied they thought the opposite.
This is just one small recent example of how the official line can lose force with some of the public because it not only changes but it seems at times to be self contradictory.
Dr Carney did not of course wish to talk in his Reith lectures about all the items where some of us have been critical of the economic forecasts and actions of the Bank of England both before he led it and during his tenure. I have often written about the failures of their ERM policy, their wildly pessimistic Brexit forecasts and his strategy of forward guidance which usually gave markets the wrong answer.
What we need from our recently retired senior officials is some honest analysis of what they got right and what went wrong, to keep up their claim to have better insights and wisdom than the rest of us. It would also be refreshing to hear that in everything from science and medicine to economics and behavioural sciences there remain doubts. Mistakes do need to be corrected, and there should be big debates going on to improve our knowledge.
One of the worst features of the global consensus is its smug belief that it has all the answers and they are not going to change. They imply anyone who disagrees is just stupid. One of the best features of much needed expertise is the professional disagreements which if properly acknowledged can lead to better understandings.
19 Comments
I recall reading, many years ago, that in the first decade of the C20th some internationally renowned scientist declared that human knowledge had reached its peak, and that there would be no further developments in medicine and technology.
Dear SM–You may be referring to Kelvin and “the end of Physics” but “It was an error he never made”
As soon as I read who was giving the hector other channels became vastly more attractive.
The BBC is now a political and activist organisation working and colluding with Labour and their allies. The fact that we are lawfully required to fund this makes it all the more detestable and abusive. Moreover, the fact that your party’s been in power since 2010 and have watched these developments without intervention is beyond all comprehension unless we assume your party is now in bed with Labour and their ideology
We see the same development taking place across all areas of Labour’s client state. The NHS is now political. It sees its role as interventionist. The police have become political in nature and that should concern us all. The civil service is beyond reform
And yet, your party while being in power for a decade and having the ability to impose change allows it to happen or I suspect actively participates in this project
It is the deceit of both parties that they present themselves as having two different visions when in fact they’re indistinguishable from one another. Embracing all that has gone before and then going further because ‘there’s more to be done’. The screech of the fascist progressive.
We now five years of CRT infused Marxism to come from across the Atlantic. That extremism has already filtered through to the UK. This process will accelerate causing further deep seated resentment and division
The Tories refusal to confront fascist left extremism and activism of all forms out of fear is causing untold damage
Your problem – as with many here – is that you do not make the crucial distinction between absolutes and relatives where needed.
Masks can never prevent 100% of transmission, but even a simple cloth covering reduces its likelihood by over 90%.
That would mean that if everyone wore them in all public and collective places, and assiduously observed the other measures too, then R would be well below one, and the infection would die out.
The Government cannot organise the supply of the quantities needed, and so instead relies on their press to discredit the approach altogether to save them the opprobrium.
People are wearing them whenever I go out in public.
If your 90% is correct how is it that figures are going up?
The expert advice changes all the time. I tend to go with common sense. Half the time it’s all contradictory anyway.
1. Regarding the BBC, the government has a large enough majority to do something about the Beeb’s appalling bias. Why won’t it?
2. Yesterday, I looked at the deaths/million figures on the Worldometer’s COVID pages. The figures for countries like Japan, Singapore and Taiwan are shockingly LOW. Part of the reason, I would assume, is that the residents there are very good at masking-up. The government’s inaction on the matter was inexcusable. Similarly, the recognition of loss of smell and taste took far too long.
3. The New Year needs to bring a re-shuffle. Hancock, Williamson, Shapps and Patel all need the push. And so does the PM.
When I am out and about in London I note that the population is also good at masking up. I don’t think that masks are a panacea tending to agree with Sir John that they are likely to have a moderate effect in the way a goal net will stop many balls smaller than its holes nut not all.
Taiwan, Japan and Singapore have hotter climates than us, in the Summer our cases reduces dramatically. There are also fewer fatties in those countries.
Interesting comment about masks, although most of the general population now seem to be using reusable and washable face coverings, made up of all sorts of materials with little or no standards, but most are still happy that they will offer some protection !
I would guess that in many cases the protection people are interested in is from the authorities. There are of course no standards – other than that mouth AND nose should be covered – and most people aren’t making an effort to source an effective face mask because they don’t see the need. Given the way face masks and other coverings are (mis)used (I see lots of people in my work wearing masks), it is clear to me that they do more harm than good, being repositories of germs that are repeatedly handled, but with little to no hand-washing. And that’s not even to mention the way they inhibit normal breathing. A pity Sir John came down on the side of face masks being a good thing.
ReplyI have not expressed a view myself on masks. Was analysing official view
Absolutely. Unless you’re sneezing or coughing, wearing a face mask is a symbol of submission to the Government’s covid regime, and the sort of people who sneeze and cough in public without covering their mouths are unlikely to wear a mask as they do it. As I have pointed out before, in Wales you have to wear a four-ply mask whereas in England anything will do as long as you make the gesture of covering your face.
Masks do nothing. Water vapour puffs out all around them, you can see it in this cold weather now. Even people standing six feet apart get surrounded by clouds of breath from others. It is a farce. Aaand, aren’t these masks supposedly biohazards? Why then are they discarded in public waste-bins, on the roads and under hedges? Folk have them in their pockets, they put them on, take them off and back into pocket. Virus therefore supposedly all over hands as a result. Stale hot breath is also not the ideal environment for health and wellness; bad for the blood and brain.
I won’t wear one, I never swallowed the propaganda about “protecting others”. As a result I cannot enter shops, but I have survived well enough. Viruses pass through masks both ways, nothing can stop them. The fear that has been instilled into this nation is profoundly disturbing and will take a long time to cure.
So why do you continue to support a party whose purpose is to unthinkingly implement the global consensus? Perhaps the answer is that this was a price you were willing to pay up until Brexit got done. We’ll soon find out.
“It was not such a good idea to say the science tells us masks are not much use, when their actions implied they thought the opposite.” – exactly so! This was a lesson learned in the 1918/19 pandemic, that the public needs to be told the truth or else the credibility of those giving messages is eroded.
“One of the worst features of the global consensus is its smug belief that it has all the answers and they are not going to change.” – true, and of course calls forth “We don’t believe you!” thinking as well as providing sublime moments when the consensus is obliged to recant.
Authoritarians are all smug.
Anyone who does not toe the BBC party line will not be invited to deliver the Reith lecture. As for “the science is settled” this is brainwashing language to persuade ( often through fear) the gullible lemmings to do as they are told by the ruling elite. As was pointed out many years ago the laws of science are a best guess until replaced by a better guess which demolishes the earlier best guess.
The government panicked and clutched at straws, recommending all sorts of nonsense to the public.
At the begining of the crisis, when it became apparent that the Chinese plague virus was spreading uncontrollably, Johnson was finally persuaded to attend a COBR meeting. After hours of discussion a Sky News banner ran the headline “virus death rate rising uncontrollably; hospitals overwhelmed; Johnson recommends public washes their hands more often…..”