The pound, the FTSE and Brexit

The pound was worth $1.44 on 17 June before the referendum and $1.37 the day after the vote. It is currently $1.36.
The FTSE 100 was at 6021 on June 17th, at 6138 the day after the vote and is now 6499
The FTYSE 250 was at 16422 on June 17, fell to 16088 the day after the vote and is now at 20420
This is nothing like the pessimistic forecasts of the official institutions and the Remain campaign prior to the vote. It is all the more impressive given the big economic damage done over the last year by anti CV 19 policies pursued by all advanced nations.
The forecasts weren’t real; just scare tactics designed to frighten the sheeple into voting the ‘right’ (i.e pro globalist – let’s abolish sovereign nations) way.
So why did the BoE instruct ‘Banks’ to withhold dividends
Especially when they all passed the BoE stress tests ?
Blimey Sir John. What is this? Not serious commentary, that’s for sure.
The pound rose today in anticipation of the deal. I’m sure the markets understood what kind of deal it was. The notion that the ‘strong’ pound and the (ludicrously inflated by QE) bullish stock market somehow vindicates Brexit is too absurd for words. Why does this post even exist? To score a measly point against an utterly failed Remain electoral campaign, when the real fight to remain in the EU’s sphere was won by Remain?
Blimey.
Not really germane.
More important to keep your eyes on EU tricks.
They spent years trying to close down our industry and farming. They won’t take us building it up again lightly.
Care to do it against the EURO ?
Let me do it for you. On June 22nd 2016, the Pound was worth 1.32 Euro. Tonight, it is only worth 1.10.
Merry Christmas, Sir John !
Really looking forward to you defending this deal both Macron and Merkel approve.
Linking sterling exchange rates or FTSE levels, on any one day, to events surrounding Brexit is simply a pointless exercise.