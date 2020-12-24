The pound, the FTSE and Brexit

By johnredwood | Published: December 24, 2020

The pound was worth $1.44 on 17 June before the referendum and $1.37 the day after the vote. It is currently $1.36.

The FTSE 100 was at 6021 on June 17th, at 6138 the day after the vote and is now 6499

The FTYSE 250 was at 16422 on June 17, fell to 16088 the day after the vote and is now at 20420

This is nothing like the pessimistic forecasts of the official institutions and the Remain campaign prior to the vote. It is all the more impressive given the big economic damage done over the last year by anti CV 19 policies pursued by all advanced nations.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. forthurst
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:09 pm | Permalink

    The forecasts weren’t real; just scare tactics designed to frighten the sheeple into voting the ‘right’ (i.e pro globalist – let’s abolish sovereign nations) way.

    Reply
  2. glen cullen
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:13 pm | Permalink

    So why did the BoE instruct ‘Banks’ to withhold dividends

    Especially when they all passed the BoE stress tests ?

    Reply
  3. Simeon
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:28 pm | Permalink

    Blimey Sir John. What is this? Not serious commentary, that’s for sure.

    The pound rose today in anticipation of the deal. I’m sure the markets understood what kind of deal it was. The notion that the ‘strong’ pound and the (ludicrously inflated by QE) bullish stock market somehow vindicates Brexit is too absurd for words. Why does this post even exist? To score a measly point against an utterly failed Remain electoral campaign, when the real fight to remain in the EU’s sphere was won by Remain?

    Blimey.

    Reply
  4. Sir Joe Soap
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:28 pm | Permalink

    Not really germane.
    More important to keep your eyes on EU tricks.
    They spent years trying to close down our industry and farming. They won’t take us building it up again lightly.

    Reply
  5. Tabulazero
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:37 pm | Permalink

    Care to do it against the EURO ?

    Let me do it for you. On June 22nd 2016, the Pound was worth 1.32 Euro. Tonight, it is only worth 1.10.

    Merry Christmas, Sir John !

    Really looking forward to you defending this deal both Macron and Merkel approve.

    Reply
  6. Peter
    Posted December 24, 2020 at 9:43 pm | Permalink

    Linking sterling exchange rates or FTSE levels, on any one day, to events surrounding Brexit is simply a pointless exercise.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page