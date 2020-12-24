The pound, the FTSE and Brexit

The pound was worth $1.44 on 17 June before the referendum and $1.37 the day after the vote. It is currently $1.36.

The FTSE 100 was at 6021 on June 17th, at 6138 the day after the vote and is now 6499

The FTYSE 250 was at 16422 on June 17, fell to 16088 the day after the vote and is now at 20420

This is nothing like the pessimistic forecasts of the official institutions and the Remain campaign prior to the vote. It is all the more impressive given the big economic damage done over the last year by anti CV 19 policies pursued by all advanced nations.