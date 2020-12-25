By tradition I just wish everyone Happy Christmas and take the day off. As this year Christmas is going to be different I am also providing something to think about if you are in need of it, given that many people will not be partying with friends and family as normal.
8 Comments
MERRY CHRISTMAS Sir John,
ps. don’t start reading the Trade Deal till tomorrow, it might upset your goodwill and happy disposition.
Good morning and Merry Christmas to, Sir John, his family and staff, and everyone on his Diary.
Merry Christmas everybody.
Merry Christmas, Sir John …
… and what a wonderful deal for the EU. We can all be friends again.
A very happy Christmas to you too John. I’ve so enjoyed your diary this past year. I’ve learnt such a lot. Brilliant.
Merry Xmas and thanks for your efforts during the year
Most who post on here appear to share a contempt for the form of politics that both main parties have now embraced. We can see with our own eyes that both main parties have embraced a politics designed to impose control over all things and to force societal change through direct intervention in all areas of life using oppressive laws, television and other forms of technology
We’re not idiots. We can see it. We can hear it. We can feel it
It is not your politics. Your job is to oppose it not embrace it for an easy political life or embrace it in some pathetic attempt to remodel your party in the eyes of the London-centric lefty ruling class that now control the police, the law, the media, the narrative and other forms of cultural output like education, tv advertising and dramas
It is suffocating. We cannot escape from it. it is Orwellian. It is an attempt to warp who we are, to erase our identity and to make us feel spiritually weak that we forget even ourselves
I haven’t commented here much this year but I read the blog every day so thanks to Mr R for his commentary.
Merry Christmas to all the people who turn up here regularly (on both sides of the argument) and I hope we can all look forward to a better 2021.