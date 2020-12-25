Looking forward to freedom

Recent years have seen a gripping battle between voters and ruling elites. This has reflected disillusion with the relatively poor economic results of all advanced countries since the banking crash. It has also reflected a feeling of many that the elites are acting to restrain free thought, by insisting on fashionable nostra about race, religion, identity to the point where many do not think they can express their views or feelings for fear of abuse or even prosecution.
This site allows dissenting voices, but has discouraged a minority who wish to push the boundaries and make inaccurate generalisations about named individuals or whole groups or races of people. It is never an easy balance to strike. I want to offer somewhere where people can discuss legitimate worries about the conventional wisdom or the cultural dirigisme. I do not wish to provide a home for group abuse or vendettas against individuals.
Recently Kemi Badenoch made an important speech explaining how you can uphold hatred of racism without having to adopt Marxist views or support BLM. The whole Conservative party has made clear its wish to condemn violence against statues or people with views you do not like. We do not want to see elements of our past torn down because past centuries had views on race, colonialism, the role of women and many other issues with which we now disagree. Liz Truss has made a good speech saying that uniting to fight poverty and to open up opportunity is a better way forward than enforcing an ever more politically correct language on us.
I wish to live in a tolerant society where what you think, what you can contribute and how you wish to develop yourself matters, not where you came from or how you are categorised by social scientists and governments. You can ask too many details about a person’s sex, age, background, and ethnicity, and go on to make false assumptions about them based on what you find. The only background that should matter is our shared UK heritage as citizens born or welcomed here. The main challenge for policy makers is not to atone for past errors of history but to provide the best possible opportunities for all of us from every background for our futures.
The Christian message at Christmas is love your neighbour as yourself, and show goodwill towards all. This can spread well beyond the confines of Church congregations to the wider community, to people of all religions and of none.
The interesting thing is that this deal will go through. Boris Johnson has probably the votes, people are fed up with Brexit, and he can always rely on Labour if needed.
Yet this deal is very far from the no-deal you wanted with the UK caving in on LPF provisions, no regression clauses and a drastically reduced ask on fish.
But since you cannot fight it, you will have to join it.
The Conservative Party’s wish list sounds nice but is it really realistic in the real world?
The wish list sounds like soft fluffy progressive politics which is too frightened or too lazy to deal with realities, and if one analyzed what you’re saying is demonstrably inaccurate in crucial respects.
Polly
Live and let live. Too many busy body campaigners have forgotten or chosen to ignore this watchword as they demand to tell others what they must or must not do.
A great message. Unfortunately the important topic of racism has been hijacked for other reasons and key issues ignored for political expediency. For instance the left say that only they represent the BME community and if you are BME you cannot be a Tory hence the abuse thrown at Priti Patel etc not being the ‘right’ sort of BME.
Liz Truss hammered for wanting to look at data, so a fact based approach, savaged because it should be only about ‘feelings’.
Having worked with different communities I heard many inter community racist comments conveniently ignored because it is all an attack on being white, in itself racist.
Unfortunately that and defaulting to the unfounded accusations of racism, I was once told a banks computer was racist because it turned down a loan, has led to a feeling of resentment and a refusal to acknowledge where actually things do need to change, so counter productive.
As ever politicians sitting on their hands and the fence, trying to not offend anyone have let this get out if control.
When even Trevor Phillips is criticised by his own community for offering a balanced view, it is clear their agenda is more than racism.
Wilful and unsanctioned damage to statues is not violence.
It is criminal damage.
Those accused of damaging one in Bristol are being subject to the due process of law in this respect, and that is only proper.
Not that many people subscribe to the false opposition that you cannot be an anti-racist if you are opposed to marxism anyway.
Ordinary, reasonable people are not being victimised in any way by some sort of liberal “elite” – that is yet another conspiracy theory.
Happy Christmas.
One battle at a time. Once the deal is over the line (it could still be vetoed by an EU stakeholder) and we are into the New Year, we need to tackle the Government’s ruinous covid policy and replace it with a coherent strategy. Allow businesses where virus spread is insignificant to trade rather than borrowing money to keep them closed and deny their amenity to the public. Understand that we will not ‘eradicate’ the virus and the most likely outcome is that it follows its course and evolves into a less harmful strain. Know that prolonged social distancing will impair herd immunity against other diseases.