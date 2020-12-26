“Using our new freedoms”

The government should now turn its attention to the many opportunities our departure from the bureaucratic and restrictive single market and customs union will bring.
Today I invite you to send in your ideas of laws and rules which could be improved, amended or repealed as we take back control.
Let me begin with a few ideas for a better maritime strategy. The U.K. is a global trading nation with a proud history of maritime success. The EU Ports Regulations have cramped the expansion of our harbours and docks. The Common Fishing Policy led to a big decline in our fishing fleet and fish processing. A combination of EU and U.K. rules led to a big decline in international marine owners using our flag for their merchant ships. During the EEC/EU years we witnessed a major decline in shipbuilding.
We could now set about rebuilding:
1 Repeal Ports Directive. Offer planning permissions and other support for dock and harbour expansion.
2 Offer Freeport status to many coastal towns, with simplified planning and tax breaks for new investment in those areas. Allow non payment of VAT on items for re export.
3. Add an Enterprise Zone to such ports, with additional tax breaks from Business rates and from Corporation Tax on investment
4. Government to offer grants and cheap loans to U.K. citizens and businesses wishing to buy a new trawler made in a U.K. yard, to expand fishing capacity.
5. U.K. to order all public sector vessels from U.K. yards assuming there were at least 2 compliant U.K. tenders for the work. UK to strengthen Customs and naval fleets of coastal patrol vessels.
6. U.K. to review rules over sailing under our flag, to encourage more to use our flag and related marine service, without lax employee standards. We should also look at requiring ships trading in our waters to comply with high standards for employees and safety.
7. Government to assist coastal towns and cities wanting growth to attract more fish processing,meal preparation and frozen and chilled foods business. Good quality new housing investment to go alongside new industrial and marine activities.
8 Private sector will bring ship repair, chandlery and support services as these policies are implemented.
I agree with these .
I definitely think that our Civil Servants need a very clear instruction to use British manufacturers where ever possible.The scandal of awarding steel making and passport printing abroad leaves a nasty taste
Totally agree. The elation and pride I felt in receiving my new BRITISH passport has somewhat been tarnished by the fact it was produced in Poland by a French-Dutch company. This is what happens when we have a bunch of Euro loving pen pushers making the decisions. Unfortunately for us the Government and Civil Service are full of them.
I just can’t see the rush to approve this document. After 4.5 years, I’d allow at least a month to scrutinise and debate. It might be worse than no deal under the magnifying glass.
Yes -in fact we should go further — we should stop importing expensive items if there is a UK supplier – that should apply across all sectors
Yes, others have had that idea too.
It was one of the functions of the Iron Curtain.
Good morning.
Well someone seems to have had too much of the Christmas Spirit.
As I said before. I’ll wait until 1st January 2021 to see if we have really left the EU or, as I suspect, just signed an Association Agreement which, will keep us closely aligned to it – Which is not Leaving !
Let us ban pulse fishing and drag nets ? If the UK Government can do that, I might just be convinced. Can a Private Members Bill be raised to do such ?? 😉
Mark B
It’s a choreographed BRINO, everyone knows it.
….let them think they have their sovereignty.
Desperate stuff Steve.
Good morning,
Surely the CAP regulations need to be thoroughly overhauled ASAP. We have seen how a stroppy EU member can strangle our fresh food imports; we really need to offer sensible and balanced inducements for our farmers, small and large, to produce more for the supermarket.
How is fisheries to be managed. Surely one way would be to limit the size of vessel allowed in our waters. If the total allowable catch has sneekily been increased, then the foreign vessels will take more tonnage, even though the percentages change.
PS, according to the Mailonline, Bild editor Alexander Von Schoenburg reports that Mrs. Merkel was the force behind the EU’s acceptance of the deal – WHAT A SURPRISE! The EU is the puppet authority for Berlin to rule Europe.
The Deal will only be ratified by the EU Parliament, they cannot amend it, AFTER the 1st January. What a total waste of money and space is the EU Parliament, a puppet legislature for a puppet bureaucracy.
So as the Leavers claimed that it would, Germany did come to the UK’s rescue after all then?
Make up your minds do, eh?
How did the European Union’s Parliament table over a hundred amendments to TTIP, then, causing the US to give up?
They could amend this deal, but that would invalidate it as it is an international treaty, like the WA.
A lot of damage is done be home grown laws. The appalling and endless attacks and additional red tape and often licensing forced onto landlords now taxed on profits they have not even made. Then they have unfair competition from social houses too.
The main problem the UK has is far too many state sector worker on good pay and large pensions producing very little of value and often doing positive harm. Then we have over taxation, over complex taxation, damaging red tape everywhere and the mad expensive energy lunacy. We have seen how appalling the dire state monopoly NHS is can we have real freedom and choice here and in education.
The government plan for farms seems to be to pay them to be curators – so where exactly is all the money going to coming from? Every time you tax and spend you destroy more jobs in the “taxing” than are ever created in the spending. Perhaps two or thee times as many rather like the green lunacy. I see Sunak plans to kill off VAT free shopping for tourist this is one example of his job destroying stupidity. He also destroyed incentives to set up a business by reducing entrepreneurs CGT relieve by 9/10th. So now you might pay up to 28% CGT on sale and then 40% more in IHT when you die – so why bother many will say.
Redwood
“Today I invite you to send in your ideas of laws and rules which could be improved, amended or repealed as we take back control.”
1) Last time I accepted one of your invitations you felt that the truth hurt too much and wouldn’t let it clear moderation. But anglophobia and hatred of pensioners is allowed.
2) I don’t trust you. You’re an anglophobe wearing a union jack.
So thanks, but no thanks.
You obviously have no idea just how aggressive and downright rude your comments frequently are, Steve – perhaps Sir John thinks there is a limit to just how many unpleasant and obsessed posts should appear following a particular piece by him?
We are a services based economy, and our biggest market by far is the EU. Yet your government has just done a deal with the EU which covers goods (their strength) and ignores services (ours). Compared to that , your list is just rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic
Fair point. Though few of our ‘services’ are exported the one-sided nature of our ‘deal’ with the EU should cause economists to look anew at the benefits of ‘free trade’. Personally, I would have left on WTO terms and then waited for the EU to start talking about an FTA, which we could have insisted covered both ‘services’ and ‘financial services’. Government still has a lot to learn about negotiating. And on that point, I would rather Lord Frost would stay in that role rather than moving to National Security.
I agree.
It was always going to be a lose-lose situation because the EU is a more a political project than an economic one. ie The EU were happy to let the EU27 plus the UK suffer if it meant the Project was saved. It being saved by discouraging others to Leave.
“Though few of our ‘services’ are exported.” The UK services exports are worth £318 billion a year.
WTO terms are still active, not all trade will actually qualify through this agreement, some will fall back to MFN terms.
Of Canada’s CETA deal with exports to the EU worth €32 billion, only €5 billion currently gets preference rates via CETA and MFN.
Quite right. And of course, this government sees little need to rearrange any of the chairs anyway.
They kicked the can down the road far enough so that enough people would lose interest and just want a ‘deal’, any ‘deal’ done so as to get on with their lives. CV19 has been a useful if somewhat unexpected bonus / distraction.
Time will tell if this ‘deal’ is in anyway in our interests or that it just serves to please the Establishment and keeps the Tory Party together and electable.
Simeon
I suggest the chairs are replaced with ejector seats, remotely controlled by the British people. Parachutes optional extra, since most politicians quite probably do think they can actually fly.
I wouldn’t worry about services. Global criminals will carry on choosing “turn a blind eye” London to launder their money over European banks that might be subject to EU scrutiny.
Very lucrative, so the UK government won’t act.
How many of your points 1-8 do you think the EU will allow the UK to pursue under the treaty Boris brought back from Brussels?
Tabulazero
None, and he knows it.
Correct. The level playing field provisions would kick-in.
Frankly, if he is honest with himself, he should vote against this deal because it will prevent the UK from fully deregulating as he wishes.
The Prime Minister has said, ‘The Devil is in the detail’. Thank goodness for the members of the ERG, and for its Star Chamber of lawyers,who will be scrutinising the 1,246-page document before it is due to be debated and voted on in Parliament in four days’ time.
True, the country is punch-drunk from Covid-19, from the Government’s scatter-gun approach to dealing with Covid-19, and the media’s constant selective reporting on the virus, but that’s no reason to accept the Brexit Trade Deal without going through it first with a fine tooth comb.
It feels like the Chequers Plan of July 2018 all over again when Theresa May gave her Cabinet very little time to examine her proposals. Boris Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, resigned from the Cabinet over this.
You will notice that the EU Parliament will at least have a full month to review the deal compared to only a mere 5 days for the British Parliament.
It is ironic to see that Brexit which was meant to revivify British Parliamentary democracy will end up with the UK’s executive showing the same callous disregard for Parliament as the EU Commission & Council routinely display toward the EU Parliament.
It’s not a treaty.
Start Importing coffee and other finished products from developing countries tariff free instead of German processed coffee.
Remove tariffs from sugar cane.
Remove tariffs from citrus fruit and juices.
In fact remove tariffs on all food products we don’t produce.
Reduce VAT by the amount we give Brussels.
Do things which demonstrate the positive attributes of leaving.
Ian Wragg
Nice idea, but that would mean businessmen – who control the conservative party, would have to get off their backsides and do some work. So it won’t happen.
Same reason we have just been flobbed off with BRINO.
You haven’t read it yet, have you Steve?
Sadly businessmen do not control the Tory Party. I suggest we read the document before making judgements about it, only bigots do that.
Lynn, if businessmen did not control the Tory Party there would not have the compulsion to get a ‘deal’ when trading under WTO terms would have suited the rest of the country very well.
In my opinion, from what I have seen of it in the media, this new treaty gives away too much.
Ian
I like it 😉
Bet we won’t / can’t 😉
I would have hoped that Shapps has already talked to the marine industry about the unpopular Ports Directive. Presumably we can expect to see action within weeks. Can’t we?
Fishery Protection Vessels should be fit for the job. Remembering the Cod Wars of the 70s & the problem frigates with their tinfoil scantlings had against robustly built Icelandic trawlers I suggest specs for FPVs should be drawn up by trawler builders teamed with RN Officers & POs at the level that would sail in them. MoD should be excluded from the design & build. One inch scantlings minimum, enough speed to catch/identify a trawler, enough gear/crew to do the job, little obvious, fixed armament.
P Moore
We don’t need FPV’s.
EU vessels are allowed to stay in our waters for three years, and after that our mealy mouthed politicians will weasel them another three years, and so on until the EU has done to our seas what it did to the Med.
Are we actually going to be allowed to do all these things? After all, our Lord and master the EU wants a level playing ground. They don’t want comperiod.
Sorry, that should read competition.
They don’t want unfair competition. They are not bothered much by Little England if you play fair, they just know you are looking currently led by cheats.
God, are we going to have to put up with your so called humour in the new year? Looking currently led by cheats? What does that mean? You sound like you are getting old before your time.
It is competition the EU doesn’t want.
To them all competition is unfair.
Much of the old Board of Trade & GPO (telecoms) regulation was quite sensible but a careful rethink is needed now for modern practice. Two thoughts:
It should not be necessary to require a second hand purchase, say Norwegian, in good condition, to change her lifeboats & davits to fit our (good), rather than Norwegian (good) regulations for same. Wrecks the purchase. Just one example.
This is a good industry for wide employment, including poor school attainers. More care needs be taken to ensure jobs for persons who will learn their trade, better STEM skills & strong self-discipline – good for the ship, good for the persons*.
*’persons’ – quick edit for PC.
Littlejohn has some great comments about Farage in the Mail today. He gives the man credit for making Brexit happen. Good for him.
Repeal the ECHR and immigration courts.
Alas. In the summary of Johnson deal – listed as a ‘U.K. win’ is the ability to terminate the agreement if one side leaves the ECHR. We await full details – clearly we don’t yet need to read a weighty document which will have a major impact on our lives when it is not due to come into force in 5 days. Actually, I lie. It is a totally contemptuous way to treat the British people.
Correct- We’re members of the ECHR for life
Looks like the ex-BNP etc. who have been pulling the Tory strings now for some time won’t ever get their thuggish mob rule then?
Build Fishery Protection Vessels that are up to the job. Remember the troubles of thin skinned frigates vs thick skinned trawlers in The Cod Wars.
Yes. Move quickly not the least because we need to kickstart the economy and prove we can genuinely diverge.
Well done Boris. Proves the comments from the Lynn Atkinsons of this world to be no more than some sort of negative personal vendetta finally putting UKIP out if it’s misery.
How is the British Declaration of Independence going. In the bin as well? No wonder the animus towards Boris.
If you want MPs who uphold the U.K. Constitution, you need them to swear an Oath to their constituents who can sack them. Moreover it strengthens the MPs against the Party machines, because if the vote to overturn the Constitution, they automatically take the Chiltern Hundreds which means a by-election. The reason for it being obvious and the decision then is with the electorate who may well punish the Party machine.
I’m fascinated that you congratulate Boris before reading the agreement. Another bigoted fanatic.
Nig 1
I wouldn’t hold my breath re Boris.
The evidence so far indicates a BRINO sell out.
Agree wholeheartedly with your first sentence, but the business lobby having had an easy number with the EU will drag it’s feet and throw as many spanners as possible. They will have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the divergence of a brave new world.
Charles Moore sums it up. Boris’s enemies too angry to perceive his skills. Even more so I guess because he got us out when they all,said it couldn’t be done.
Let us hope there isn’t devil in the detail.
But you have pronounced without reading the thing. We are dealing, as was asserted in CW ‘with a combination of the Mafia and the Stasi’ in the EU. Obviously the detail will be pure gold.
Let us hope there isn’t devil in the detail.
……potentially there could be 2,000 of them.
And in the spirit of Christmas let’s not forget Nigel ‘Farage without whom none of this would have been possible putting the wind up Cameron and winning all those MEP seats hastening the end of Theresa May.
Oh yes, the British people had nothing to do with that of course.
Alot needed the faults of the EU pointed out to them and Farage did a great job of that.
Let’s not forget the UK media you mean, without which Nigel Farage would not have been possible.
For goodness’ sake.
But where is the text of the Agreement? Surely they are not going to ‘pull a Maastricht’ and ask Parliament to approve it blind? If so it MUST be rejected! I still don’t know whether the outrageous proposals for NI are in this deal or in a separate agreement. I am very unhappy with the trashing of the Good Friday Agreement and with the capitulation on our territorial waters.
Regardless of whether the deal is acceptable or not I want to see the back of Boris and his lunatic medical ‘advisors’ ASAP. If we are unable to run a business the tax rates are irrelevant.
Priti Patel and her spooks have decided that, like accurate data on the number of Chinese plague virus fatalities, the final text shall remain a state secret.
Apparently, the last agreement caused so much trouble it paralysed parliament for months, had to be voted on three times and caused numerous resignations.
Lynn
That was the plan all along. Run the clock down to leave no time for scrutiny and forcing us to accept their Association Agreement in all but name.
Then as I say it must be voted down, nobody sentient signs a blank piece of paper.
Our freedoms are worth nothing unless we have freedom of speech, freedom to dissent from government, freedom to gather, more balance in the mainstream media and new laws to prevent censorship of thought and ideas by the tech giants.
If there’s a deal it can’t be Brexit. On that basis alone the UK is still tied in some way to the EU. Compromise on both sides in effect means the UK’s desire for sovereignty and independence must have been sacrificed to please the EU
I do feel John is being either a tad premature or deliberately spinning the idea that we have regained full sovereign rights when we haven’t
Yes, some want it done and dusted but then if what we are being presented it with isn’t independence then we may have as well not have had the referendum in the first place
I don’t trust any politician, not even our esteemed host, to tell it as it is. All are woke, compliant, party animals so say what needs to be said for either party reasons or an easy life.
Reply I have not yet given a view on the deal As I have not yet got a full text to read and also wish to hear the ERG view.
Reply to reply.
And we await similar from other sources / minds. But I still think it is an EEA agreement as a true FTA would take far longer to ratify.
It is on Guido Fawkes. Pete has something to say on Turbulent Times. The Daily Mail has a slick summary.
It was amusing how all the “Telegraph” journos immediately stated that Mr Johnson’s deal was great and the UK got far more than the EU.
How did they know? Because that’s what Mr Johnson told them!
Further proof that most of the UK’s journalists are tame and never ask the right questions!
Polly
Response to reply. Quite so! Just asserting what we would wish to implement and then we can measure the deal against our wishes – when we know what the deal is.
Today I invite you to send in your ideas of laws and rules which could be improved, amended or repealed as we take back control.
At least 95% could be usefully repealed. Doing so would release thousands of people to do productive jobs rather than essentially parasitic ones. These people are both in the state sector and in compliance or litigation in the private sector.
What is the Standard Legislative Unit in which you measure these “percentages” of Law?
How many SLUs does “Murder Is A Crime” occupy, as compared with, say, “The Maximum Level Of E Coli In Bathing Water Shall Not Exceed 100 Per Litre”?
Do you never stop to think how silly you appear?
Pages or words. The same is probably true of the UK’s moronic tax code.
1. All of the above, especially freeports. except maybe 5. Govt to order ships from UK yards if they are competitive – need value for money
2. A bold and radical budget in March to inventivise investment innovation and entrepreneurship in the UK. Inspiration to be taken from Nigel Lawson’s budgets in the 80s
3. Reform the planning system
4. Start to make the case for GM crops and foods. The nonsense propaganda against this from the EU – and from the likes of the Daily Mail – must be countered. Huge opportunities exist for countering global poverty and eliminating hunger with this
5. Press on with independent trade deals. Liz Truss has done a great job and completely confounded criticism that such deals would be impossible as an independent country. CANZUK and India should be priorities
6. Get going with the idea of launching D10 at the G7 conference
7. Ignore all these left-wing calls for wealth taxes etc. They come from the same kind of people who gave us all the nonsense forecasts of economic collapse due to brexit
8. Start working on bold and radical financial regulatory reform. A major potential freedom could be to get out of the EU’s MIFID2 which makes access to capital harder. The City needs to evolve again and become a global centre for providing capital for growth businesses
9. Establish a govt task force whose job it is to look round the world and see good policy ideas which might boost investment, entrepreneurship and innovation if adopted in the UK, wherever they come from. To comprise independent economists and business people and be supported by civil servants – not the other way round. To report quarterly. A minister to say whether or not it’s recommendations will be adopted and why / why not.
jan1 is day 1. jan2 is day 2 etc. The monkey is on the back of the Conservative govt to deliver success with brexit. No time to waste.
Cut all the soft loans for worthless (or almost worthless degrees). Circa 75% of them surely are. Let people learn on the job with day release or night school. People should pay for their own hobbies and not expect other taxpayers to do so. This clearly destroy jobs and renders the UK far less competitive. Perhaps offer £50k of soft loans (for suitably skilled and motivated people) stating new businesses instead of going to University.
Assuming they will actually be allowed out soon!
Offer soft loans against the collateral of building tooling and machines. Get the technical colleges and Universities involved in helping build world beating machines for commercial use alongside their R and D.
English Literature, Modern Languages, History, and Philosophy, Theology, Anthropology, Law, Geography, Political Science, and Sociology, Classics, Fine Art, Theatre, Speech, PPE, Media Studies and Creative Writing.
People should largely pay for their own hobbies or do them on line while working and earning.
Sorry my first lines disappeared.
Most lecturers would not be much use. Listen to Carney’s BBC lectures the other day. He has loads of degrees like PPE but clearly understands almost nothing and is hugely tedious with it. Most people at universities alas study things like:- see as above.
People do pay for their own studies. Your generation got free higher education in the same way you have always had free or subsidised everything. But students have paid their own way for many years now. Unlike pensioners who still live on handouts.
Not so. Only about half the student debt is ever repaid. So half is grant and half is soft loans on average. It will be even worse now after the absurd over reaction and lock down to this virus. For women is is even less than half that is repaid as many more take breaks, work part time or stop working completely.
I agree with this – my grandchildren are already leaving “Uni” and going on the rock’n’roll.
The mess that is GDPR should be repealed. As a minimum the “U.K. GDPR” should be amended to prevent the personal data of UK citizens being transfered to EU countries where no doubt it is currently accessed by EU spooks. This has to stop with a legal right that data of British citizens is held within U.K. data centres.
Seconded.
And, for those afflicted by the failing, let’s not be naïve. I have no doubt that the UK will be faced with increased efforts by the EU, particularly France to undermine our state, sovereignty and economy, so we will need more people and to strong measures counter it.
If I were to have a new product designed exclusively for the US consumer market, meeting US standards, which is not suitable for any other can I make it here without it needing EU approval or to meet EU ‘standards’? The product is more efficient than existing types currently made here.
If I do need their approval why would I stay here? I would take my process there.
Sir John, will you vote for the deal if our design and manufacture are controlled by the EU like this?
Where is our freedom?
Ps. A quote from the Editor at large of Bild. ‘What Boris has achieved is nothing short of sensational’
Indeed it is.
Tariff and quota free access to the UK market for EU goods – like car parts.
No provisions of note for UK services in accessing the EU market.
There was me thinking Frost and Johnson were supposed to be negotiating for us.
Turns out they were doing a great deal for the EU instead.
Bild = German and pro-EU. Therefore not trusted.
I think he’s right – and if Boris can get vaccines right, all else will be forgiven.
While I support all your proposals, the biggest part of our economy remains Services. In particular the EU has long wanted to get its hands on the business of the City. One of our key tasks post Brexit will be to ‘persuade’ them that the City is here to stay, they can’t have it and indeed its continuing success is vital to them. Forceful discriminatory measures might be needed initially to demonstrate this.
Your suggestions regarding ports and their facilities is exactly what is required. One overriding need is to reduce energy costs both for industry and the public. The building of new clean burn coal fired power stations would help to produce an immediate and substantial reduction in these costs.
According to the EUs press releases, the UK is still bound by EU environmental law,
Any major land use changes for ports would contravene EU law
You are falling into the old Remainer trap of believing everything the EU says and disbelieving everything the UK says. Why ? Where is the text of the agreement is your point covered ?
Get rid of legislation and regulations that impede people doing business. Example, most of the Anti-Money Laundering regulations. I have a current account with a UK bank which has verified my identity. That should be enough in law for me to transact with any other UK party without having to verify my identity to that party, if I am paying them or receiving payment from them by cheque or by electronic transfer from a UK bank account.
Yes indeed!
The current money laudering legislation has grown like cancer – you have chosen a prime example of what goes wrong when apparatchiks get free rein.
Defeat grabbed from the jaws of victory.
I have not read it yet have you. Farage seems reasonable happy. Anyway it is clearly going to be voted through given Labour’s support.
Withdrawal from EU/other nation trade deals also offers lots of opportunities. No need to offer unlimited work visas here in return for dubious supposed access to their markets. No need to offer to tax their work visa holders less than locals.
Sir John,
I would hope that we will no longer be subject to the European Arrest Warrant (EAW), and the less well known but equally pernicious European Investigation Order (EIO).
“Using our new freedoms”
Having just been bumped up to Tier 4 (from 2), the post title is more than a little ironic…
Repeal VAT for a single sales tax
Repeal business rates completely
In fact make a hugh list and go back to the people in a general election with your new plans
or
Do nothing for the next 4 years apart from introducing Green policies via the back door
“4. Government to offer grants and cheap loans to U.K. citizens and businesses wishing to buy a new trawler made in a U.K. yard, to expand fishing capacity.”
Would this not be contrary to the requirements of the “level playing field” now renamed the “rebalancing mechanism”?
This from The Times:
The new treaty will create a binding enforcement and arbitration mechanism to enforce fair competition rules on subsidy control, social and environmental standards called the “level playing field”.
The EU emphasises that sanctions and tariffs will be introduced if the UK embraces the “Singapore-on-Thames model” of high subsidies
It will be interesting to see how much of what you propose will be possible without punishment; for example: “Government to assist..” “Government to offer cheap grants and loans..”.
Outstanding ideas John and many more in the comments section. Now we need to get to work. The redevelopment of our ports would be a major boost to our economy and infrastructure as well as neutering the hovering axe that is the Port of Calais.