A faster growing UK

Our first year as an independent nation out of the single market and customs union should see us record one of our fastest ever growth rates. The Remain establishment forecasts put it as a likely 6-7% assuming a trade deal. They exaggerated the importance of the trade talks to growth but for once I agree with their ballpark estimates. No Deal would also have delivered good growth next year.
It is true a lot of the growth will come from recovery from the severe lockdowns of 2020. A far important assumption than a trade deal is that restrictions on the UK economy will be progressively relaxed as the vaccines are rolled out and as the pandemic subsides.
What we need now is strong government action using the freedoms we gain on 1 January to boost this growth rate further. The government should take VAT off a range of items often mentioned here before, once we have the freedom to do so. It should rejig the proposed agricultural subsidy polices, to give more of a boost to home produced food in substitution for the flood of imports from the continent. It should remove all tariffs from Mediterranean and tropical produce we cannot grow for ourselves, to let UK consumers buy tariff free from non EU destinations.
It should build on its current High Street plans to foster conversion of unwanted retail and office space into housing, service and leisure uses. It should put in the Freeports and Enterprise Zones more quickly than current plans. It should redouble technology education and training., It should drop IR 35 and improve the tax and regulatory package for small and start up businesses. It should use government procurement more intelligently to back UK small business where they are competitive or innovative.
On public spending they should start to rein in excessive or wasteful spending. As we get people and business back to work – the sooner the better – the large financial support schemes can be wound down. Private healthcare should be returned to the private sector. There should be a new railway timetable geared to sustainable passenger volumes post pandemic.
9 Comments
Nothing about fish! Have you now grasped the size of Boris’ betrayal?
Re health services: the Health Minister should insist that the NHS should purchase, where possible, routine operations and procedures from private hospitals; the outcome would be speedier for the patients themselves, and would also reduce waiting lists and allow more bed space/nursing care for the treatment of complex issues.
The NHS might even find they save some money in the long run!
The deal is not Brexit and a shocking betrayal of our fishing industry.
JR
“It should build on its current High Street plans to foster conversion of unwanted retail and office space into housing”
===========
And do we have guarantees that the developers would not be Party Donors. you know just to keep everything tickety – boo ?
BTW, JR, don’t think that by changing the subject we’ve forgotten our betrayal with BRINO, cos we haven’t.
Reply There will be plenty of discussion of the deal next week when we have studied it and get to talk about it in Parliament. Why would I want to ignore it? I am currently testing the government out on how much control it gets back and how it plans to use it.
I have been reading up about tampons. Apparently women use an average of around 20 – 25 tampons per cycle. This means 250-300 tampons per year for an average woman.
You can get a packet of 36 tampons for £4 – so they cost around 11p each. 300 lots of 11p is £33. So, in theory, £33 a year should be adequate to buy tampons for an average woman for a year. (There are other significant period related costs but this is specifically about tampons).
But let’s be generous and over-estimate the cost of tampons to big up the benefit of axing VAT by round the cost up to £50 a year – approximately 450 tampons. This should cover almost everyone.
Axing VAT on this would save a woman £10 a year. A welcome saving, of course. But I thought it would be useful to actually quantify what you all claim is a big benefit of Brexit. £10.
How should women spend their £10 windfall?
There are lots of “Shoulds” there!
One “Should” which is not present is an immediate U turn on “Net Zero”, “Build Back Better” and the resulting “Great Reset” which taken together are certain to deliver a massive civilizational and economic “hit”. James Delingpole just wrote a great analysis about this for Breitbart. Electric transportation also which with existing technology is unworkable should be parked at the roadside.
Of course, the deeply misguided and impractical Mr Johnson will continue with his insane and unworkable plans which will result in sky high and crippling costs on which basis I don’t think the UK has a viable future unless there are dramatic advances in energy technology which look far from certain.
It would be far more sensible to have the necessary advances as a certainty and let the market decide what is best, rather than the other way around which Mr Johnson desires.
Polly
Good morning.
Without wishing to sound harsh, this reads like a Conservative Party manifesto from the late 1980’s.
Today we have a government that is profligate with our money and signed up to all manner of things that are not in our best interests. We have a State Sector that is consuming more and more wealth for itself and a tax burden that is only likely to grow to fund it – eg Mayor Khan’s tax increases along those which will come as a result of the government’s handling of CV19.
We are further hampered by the ‘deal’ that the government has accepted. I refuse to believe that it negotiated it. This will lead to slower growth as we will have to pay more to the EU to fund its expansion and subsidise (oh the irony of that) those poorer new members.
What I have witnessed over the last +25 years is, how NOT to run a country.
We could still seize defeat from. this opportunity if we adopt Mr Johnson’s energy policy. Yes, we need environmentally friendly energy, but it must be reliable and cheap. Extending the gas grid will enable us to get rid of oil space heating, imaginative tax reforms could convert large petrol and gas vehicles to compressed gas, both saving CO2.
Today’s willy nilly connection of wind and solar is destabilising the Grid. To qualify for connection these schemes must guarantee supply and resilience – – for too long they have relied on fossil fuel to supply these, with STOR schemes seen as a licence to print money by energy spivs.
Tackle the root causes of the problem. The Climate Change Committee is unfit for purpose, jumping on every Chicken Little theory. Climate models are as poor as those used by Imperial to forecast the progress of the pandemic, they are currently out by a factor of two. Rigorous research into non-CO2 warming factors should be pursued. Establish a red team blue team approach to the dubious science. Fund cloud studies.
Cancel all new nuclear schemes, large nuclear stations are impossible to build on time or budget. Fund prototype SMRs. Bridge the gap by building quick, clean and relatively low CO2 gas generation.
JF
And we are reminded of Thatcher’s remarkable foresight in her Bruges speech (and Tony Benns etc views from a different political perspective) and the utter sell out by John Major at Maastricht, continued by Blair, Cameron and the final contempt for the electorate, because she went against a clear mandate, May.
One of the side benefits of Brexit is that these smug, know better than us hoi polloi, have been well and truly put back in their boxes where I hope they stay.
Add Soubry, Alistair Campbell etc and 2021 is already looking brighter.