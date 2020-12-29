How the EU single market and customs union damaged the UK economy

Conventional wisdom says that the UK received an economic boost from joining the EEC, wrongly called the Common Market at the time. It also alleges there was a further boost from the EEC transforming itself into the EU and completing its so called single market in 1992.
I believe in checking the data. If you looks at the graphs and charts of our economic output there is no sudden favourable burst in 1973-5 when we first joined, and no sudden surge in 1993-5 when the EU announced single market completion. Nor is there any sign throughout this period of any upward tilt in our economic performance, however slight. If you gave people the charts and asked them when a significant favourable event occurred they would not have chosen 1973 or 1993.
Worse still is that in practice both our time in the Common market and in the single market impeded our growth and helped destroy important parts of our industrial base. These were the years of big decline in everything from fishing to steel and from market gardening to shipbuilding.
The 20 years from 1953 to 1972 prior to our entry into the EEC saw the UK grow by 95%. That was a growth rate of 3.4%. I have left out 1945-1952 as years obviously boosted by recovery from a war and affected by demobilisation.
The next twenty years in the Common market, 1973-92, saw our growth slump to just 42%, under half the previous 20 year period. That was an annual rate of 1.76%
If we then look at the 28 years 1993 to 2020 when we were in the single market and customs union, total growth was 59%. That was an annual growth rate of just 1.66%. I have taken the OBR forecast for 2020 as we still await the end year number.
So we grew much slower in the EEC/EU than out, and slower still once the restrictive and bureaucratic single market was completed. These numbers flatter the later EU period as they are not per capita. They are not adjusted for Labour’s relaxation of control on economic migrants after 1997.
We have left the EU, it’s done, you won. Yet you keep whining about being the victim. Will you ever move on?
Good morning.
I would be very careful about taking broad data and using it to make a specific point. There is more that goes on in the world that affects an economy than just a political project like the EEC / EU. For example : The Oil Crisis of the 70’s. Unions and strikes. Political interference in private industry, forcing companies to merge.
And remember, it was the political class that wanted to join the EEC, not the people. That is why it was dressed up as a Common Market and about trade, not political union which was the real aim.
This ‘deal’ is the same. A political game of calling something other that what it really is.
Indeed, well for growth we know we need for less government and red tape not even more and even more levels of government. Plus real freedom of choice in housing, health care, education and the likes not dire state monopolies.
The problem now is that this new treaty largely forces the UK to remain rather uncompetitive for years to come.
Boris “We have take back control of every jot and tittle of our regulations in a way that is complete and unfettered”
Alas this is very far from the truth. .
But to be fair to Boris perhaps he has not read it yet.
The blame for the poor quality of this new treaty rests with the dire remainers in Westminster, the BBC, the Benn Act traitors, Corbyn, Starmer, the B******* to Brexit Libdims, the Supreme Court and all the other appalling, anti-democratic establishment forces that went to war with the voters.
This debate’s been had, numerous times. It achieves nothing except confusion. And the sanctity and veracity of economic data collected is always compromised by the very nature of the data being collected. It is imperfect and incomplete. It is at any point in time out of date. The conclusions therefore are always by there very nature incorrect
You are out of both the EU, Single-Market and Custom Union. It’s a bit of a useless post.
What people want to know is given what you just said, why don’t you prefer no-deal to the deal Boris brought back.
No deal gives the UK full flexibility and full control, including of its fish. That is true sovereignty.
The UK’s GDP growth per cap for the last 16 years has been about zero. This “growth” despite all the vast technological advances and efficiencies. Basically the growth of largely parasitic government at all levels, daft energy policies and endless red tape has eaten up all these technological advances. Exporting and destroying thousands of real jobs in the process.
Well done to T Blair, G Brown, A Darling, D Cameron, G Osborne, T May & P Hammond for your great economic “achievements”.
I do not doubt the figures, but there is something to be said for poor political management by both Labour and the Conservatives of the UK economy.
Absolutely true and the EU has no desire at all for the UK to become more competitive or innovative so tariffs await if you do.
Energy policy is one sure way to keep the UK in check and the sky high electricity costs and dismantling of your gas supply as desired by Mr Johnson will surely achieve exactly that.
With Mr Johnson’s energy plans, the EU has no need to worry about a more competitive Britain, it quite simply cannot happen and there is high likelihood of the precise opposite.
Polly
Oh dear. Using actual fact to inform ones view. As we see from some of your correspondents still parroting that Boris’s deal is Brino, it is something they find unhelpful.
It is funny how misconceptions develop Sir John…
I mean, many people would deduce that if something called itself “conservative” it would actually be so?
Apparently not, the Conservative and Unionist Party of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, has gone the “extra mile” to prove its globalist ambitions, and you sir, might benefit from organising (or at least taking part in) a genuine conservative denial of Johnson’s (oven ready) turkey.