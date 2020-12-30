My speech during the debate on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill

My speech from today’s debate is available to watch here: https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/72f1ffe9-c018-4739-9834-cb9bbf56968c?in=13:34:32&out=13:37:41
The text of the speech will follow shortly.
10 Comments
Good concise speech to the heart of the matter within the time limit. UK does not have any practical sovereignty over Fisheries orcwaters.cit does not have sovereignty in any meaningful way over N.Ireland and Gibralta not allowed to be discussed!
These issues are open ended and could go either way, i.e. Closer or further apart. It is easy to imagine remainers binding U.K. Even closer to EU orbit. The door is ajar when it should have been firmly shut. Big mistake. You should never trust remainers.
Three minutes for such a momentous occasion is not democracy and if they think it is such a good deal, why impose a three line whip.
It is because it is not the utopia Boris is trying to spin and are frightened of real scrutiny?
Yes that’s the nub of it. I’m afraid that even of the Govt makes the right noises, I no longer trust them.
I see 17% of the British people approve of the agreement.
I don’t think Parliament has a mandate to pass this agreement.
Now get rid of Handcock and SAGE who are determined to bankrupt the country.
We now have the entire country in either tier 3 or 4.
It didn’t work before and it won’t work this time.
What will be the position in 3 months when the virus is still with us and the vaccine isn’t as good as thought.
Are we going to lock the country down 6 months every year to protect the ineffective NHS.
Sir John, I share your concerns about fishing and NI, and you should continue to press the government to clothe our new marine and regulatory freedoms with domestic policies. There has been far too much talk from the PM of ‘getting Brexit done’. Brexit has not even got out of the starting blocks, and pretending to ignore the ambiguous dangers of the NI trading arrangements will simply not do. The pretence that the existing RoI/NI border cannot continue to be supervised for taxes and tariffs and needs a border down the Irish Sea separating the mainland from a part of the UK – merely to protect the fiscal policies of a foreign power – is a ludicrous concession, a festering sore that will inevitably lead to the revocation of the EU Treaty unless it is replaced by a more sensible tech solution.
You are right to ask about ‘practical sovereignty’, as opposed to theoretical sovereignty laid out in an agreement. That said, I don’t think the government are in any great hurry to test practical sovereignty, via tax or any other measure.
The pulse fishing issue, as mentioned on this site is worth raising.
As regards bolstering the industry for the future, it’s just as much about intent as throwing money at training schemes. Fishing is once again a big opportunity for income and employment. The idea that the current generation are too soft to go into the industry is laughable. If there is a decent living to be made it will attract youngsters. In any case, the industry is nowhere near as hazardous as in the days of the Hull wives’ protests after lives lost at sea.
Northern Ireland is still a huge issue which the EU will try to leverage. I agree with the Brexit facts 4EU site:-
‘Sovereignty is about leaving the EU as one United Kingdom’
Well done John for abstaining this afternoon. At least you have shown your disapproval together with Owen, another great MP who I miss out on as my MP by a few miles.
Thank you for not supporting this dreadful deal.
Congratulations on not voting for the bad deal.
Not much call for a fisherwomen in Wokingham, or indeed for Brexit which the constituency voted against. You know what they do for the most part ? Go to an office ands provide a service which as a consequence of your antiquarian hobbies, has just got much harder.
Do you not have one word to say about the fact Services have nothing in this deal ?
Reply I see plenty of opportunities for services which need to be global with good UK regs that suit the world market.