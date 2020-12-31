Happy New Year.

“Pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”
Tonight’s not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes
Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose
If you comfort yourself holding what has past
This precious moment of hope will never last
Grasping the future and its so unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day
The past is well trodden, we know the ending
The future is for moulding, shaping, bending
As last year expires, hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leave pledges unspoken
So pour me another,drink to the new year
here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
If your life is a drama you can change the plot
If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot
If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack
Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from behind that closed door
We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with the wind making life more fun
You are only out of the game when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new say
Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target but gain from the quest
So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future empower us with its new way
The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
7 Comments
Thank you Sir John for a wonderful positive vision for this New Year.
Thank you also for your blog and your daily articles.
I love my country and its people.
A new opportunity awaits us in 2021.
That New Year prospects are as bright as they are is thanks to you, the ERG, and those of influence of a like mind. Thank you! And happy new year.
Happy New Year.
Inspiring couplets John, Happy New Year .
and wake in the morning, no future at stake,
we hope in the new year without a headache!
happy new year john
“Tonight’s not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes”
So, is the Tory leadership on board with communal singing this New Year’s Eve?