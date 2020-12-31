Happy New Year

By johnredwood | Published: December 31, 2020

“Pour me another,  lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put  fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s  not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles,  lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If you comfort yourself holding what has past
This precious moment of hope will never last

Grasping  the future and its so unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden,  we know the ending
The future is for moulding, shaping, bending

As last year expires,  hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leave pledges unspoken

So pour me another,drink to the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama  you can change the plot
If your friends are the  actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack

Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from  behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with  the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game  when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new  say

Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target  but gain from the quest

So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future  empower us with its  new way

The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

  1. Edward2
    Thank you Sir John for a wonderful positive vision for this New Year.

    Thank you also for your blog and your daily articles.

    I love my country and its people.
    A new opportunity awaits us in 2021.

  2. formula57
    That New Year prospects are as bright as they are is thanks to you, the ERG, and those of influence of a like mind. Thank you! And happy new year.

  3. No Longer Anonymous
    Happy New Year.

  4. Margaret brandreth-j
    Inspiring couplets John, Happy New Year .

  5. Fred H
    and wake in the morning, no future at stake,
    we hope in the new year without a headache!

  6. Iain Gill
    happy new year john

  7. Nivek
    “Tonight’s not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
    Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes”

    So, is the Tory leadership on board with communal singing this New Year’s Eve?

