How I feel about leaving the EU

I was asked to provide a comment, so I reproduce here for my readers:
I was told when young I was born into a country famed for her democracy, the home of the Mother of Parliaments, a place where each individual’s voice was respected and each vote mattered. There was nothing the UK could not achieve. We were self governing , trading with the five continents of the world, an outward looking seafaring island people.
All this changed with our progressive incorporation into the EU project of economic, monetary and political union. For many years the UK governing classes pretended the project was not one of union, or thought we could be swept along by stealth. The public thought otherwise, demanded a referendum and voted to be an independent country.
I never doubted we would win the referendum. I argued that we were being good Europeans by stepping aside from their mighty task to create a United States of Europe. We should wish them well and be friends with them, but the fact that the UK had refused to join the Euro showed where our hearts resided – with the wider world and with national democracy. Today I feel much relief that our country has been open with our friends in Europe and stated clearly we wish to be self governing whilst good trading partners and allies of theirs. I look forward to 2021 as a year of strong economic recovery, where we can start to use the new freedoms and opportunities
Your tone suggests the struggle is over – but there are plenty of quislings on the loose who will do whatever they may to drag us back into the orbit of the Evil Empire.
As for “…and be friends with them…” – nice if it proves possible but let us not presume just yet. And let us cease pulling others’ chestnuts out of the fire.
But they don’t want to be ”good trading partners” with you.
They want to tariff you if you don’t do what they want.. and they want your fish too!
”The deal” was a stitch up. One minute you left the EU, and then you signed up again to do a whole range of things the EU way.
I don’t think you need a feeble Boris Johnson, but instead a ”Wellington” or a ”Churchill” like Lady Thatcher!
All the world is coming together to fight a common enemy . Does this virus lead the way in showing us how we can work together against human destruction . Are these latest moves really about democracy and anti European dictatorship or is there simply a general unease stemming from a feeling that we can do better, have done better and can achieve more when we are not forced to tow the line by the lower standards of others.
I have two overriding feelings about leaving the EU. Ecstasy tinged with fear that the agreement is a dud.
The dud can be turned around if there’s a will.
EU members don’t obey the rules, 3% GDP deficit anyone?
Time will make some of this look stupid and ignorable too.
I hope being allies is not to be tested, because I doubt Brits will volunteer for any conflict support in future. EU credit on that is exhausted.
I am ashamed that this Government has not given a knighthood to Nigel Farage. Truly ashamed. This man has fought for our freedom for over 25 years. Why have you not stood up for this man Sir John? I may have missed it, reading your diary regularly, but I don’t remember seeing any words of praise for this man.
A Westminster political order will permit internal dissent & a wide range of political discourse within its chambers, but it is unforgiving of any politician that challenges its power paradigm, unless he succeeds in breaking it & reforging a new one. Farage (an inadvertent challenger) failed in this regard & he will get no titles from it, as Enoch Powell didn’t.
Indeed a new start from the EU and a new dawn on the horizon from an Oxford produced vaccine.
We need to emulate the vaccine development in many areas.
Celebrate the intellectually gifted and grifters.
You make your own luck, right time, right place, right environment.
No need for over arching regulation, just prove the point.
Focus on the achievers, not the losers.
Dalliance with the EU has not been the only failing of the governing classes. Before that we had the dalliance with Bolshevism which manifested itself as state control as a preferred model for industry (after all politicians are clever people not solely motivated by profit so are bound to better at running things). Then we had corporatism in which the state did not necessarily need to control industry but merely to endlessly reorganise it into failing conglomerates.
Now we have the war on white (ie English people) and the war on carbon both of which are actively promoted by this government. Both these wars are likely to be far more damaging than membership of the EU because they will lead to us becoming a third world country with no access to reliable or economical power.
Promoting the equality and the decent treatment of people whose families did not originate in this country is NOT a “war” on white English people.
And you know it.
However, if you pretend that it is, then that is some sort of moral excuse for a reprehensible attitude and intent towards those engaged in that honourable pursuit.
That is why you and others do it, I think.
Waving your virtue flag as usual Martin.
Just call everyone who voted to leave the EU a racist.
Go on.
You know you want to really.
Equality does not equal minority preference which is being practiced much to the detriment of our country as a whole, nor does it equal giving priority access to our resources for those who have their own countries somewhere in the third world.
Thankyou for being there for us, how I wish there were more MP’s like you.
We need to resolve a huge number of nasty issues – Boris cake. The control of our waters must be asserted by legislating to ban pulse fishing and drag netting, maybe other things too.
Melanie Philips suggests a solution for the humiliation of being stripped of our own flesh and blood in Northern Ireland. The Republic must leave the EU to rid the Irish Sea of its border.
There are more ways of skinning a cat than choking it on cream, and we need to come up with more of these strategies. For instance if the Elgin Marbles must be ‘returned’ (as I believe they must under this agreement) perhaps all Greeks should go with them. Cultural appropriation must reach its zenith when we appropriate their people!
One of my family’s churches in South Africa (Redemption) have just distributed their 750,000th meal. It can’t go on! Healthy people must be allowed to live and work.
Who would have believed this New Year would be more hopeless than the last!
Not in a million years would the ROI people think about leaving the EU and that is so out of touch Melanie and the rest of you are. Jeez what a bunch of loosers- one hour to go
I think you are right, Sir John, to write thus. In my own professional life I always took the view that I had no power except that which was vested in me. I also made it a rule to treat rogues as gentlemen, which I found the most disarming and effective strategy in engendering a lasting respect, without letting them get away with anything! There’s no point in being a sovereign nation if we do not stand for truth and integrity, and treat our neighbours fairly. (Oh well, I guess I was a lad during Foyles War! 🙂
