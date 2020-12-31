Where are the EU and UK giants of the technology revolution?

One of the many things that should give us on this side of the Atlantic pause for thought is the way Europe has failed to produce the large global players of the digital transformation.
The UK and the EU have many talented and well educated people but none of the exciting corporate giants of the internet revolution.
Most of our software comes from Microsoft, our social media from Facebook and Google, our phones and pads from Apple or a far eastern source, much of our on line shopping goes to Amazon, a lot of internet entertainment comes from Netflix and Disney. We zoom to our friends and relatives and Teams for our businesses and professions.
The main challenge to US dominance worldwide has come from the separate and differently policed Chinese system, spawning mighty Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba.
The EU response to the attractive offers and great service the US giants offer us is to look for ways to tax them more and regulate them more to penalise them for their success. The question we should be asking is how can we do it better? How can the UK if not the EU create the right climate and policy background so we can encourage giants of the new age to emerge here as well?
As we pass from the EU’s single market to our own we need to learn from the EU’s mistakes. There is the hostility to enterprise and small business, with legislative solutions favouring costly and intrusive regulation suited to incumbent large companies trying to keep out challengers. There is very prescriptive regulation which makes innovation more difficult.
We need to tackle three main areas of concern
- Encouraging a large population of start ups, self employed consultants and small businesses, to try out ideas and innovations. No more IR 35.
- Encouraging growth of the most successful into larger companies, with ready access to the large UK capital markets to fund future ideas and expansion.
- A tax and regulatory framework for the largest success stories which is sensitive to their needs as global players requiring good access to the wider world , whilst also paying their dues and being good corporate citizens for the wider UK.
You say we need to tackle three main areas of concern – but no sign of this from this government at all. Sunak’s first action was to slash entrepreneurs relief to just 1/10 of what it was plus he now want VAT on shop sales to overseas visitors so little doubt that he is anti-business and keen to rob the private sector at every turn.
The endless attacks on small businesses and the self employed continue almost every day (making tax digital, compulsory landlord licensing and new electric certificates, the double taxation of landlord interest as very damaging examples. In this covid period the largely unproductive and even anti-productive state sector have had full pay (often “working’ from home and thus even saving money). Meanwhile many in the private sector have suffered hugely and most have suffered very significantly. Many prevented from trading at all without full or any sometimes compensation. Though it will of course be businesses paying for this compensation in the end anyway.
Meanwhile we have an even more bloated and indebted state sector (pissing money down the drain almost everywhere you care to look), a dire state monopoly NHS, an absurd war on plant and tree food agenda delivering expensive and intermittent energy, a war against motorists and van drivers, a lock down that is killing far more people than it is saving (if any) and causing huge economic damage too.
True what you say and the nonesense of removing VAT refunds for foreign visitors.
Putting a bedroom tax on hotels, these are socialist policies which make the country unattractive.
These constant lockdowns which don’t work are bankrupting the country and enriching the likes of Amazon and Microsoft.
We need policies to encourage entrepreneurs, not the quasi socialist stuff of today.
Look at the NHS, beauracrats stopping an army of willing people helping out.
Asking for proof of non radicalisation training. What’s all that about.
A retired nurse friend has given up due to the hoops she has to jump through and she’s only been retired 18months.
Sunak is also about to increase stamp duty again by up to £15,000 per house on March 31st. This and the already absurd stamp duty levels will certainly cause huge damage to house buyers and to jobs in the construction industry. He should certainly cancel this. But to cut taxes he need to cancel HS2, all the mad green subsidies and all the other endless government waste.
+1
We are just units of production.
Our efforts in every sphere are a mere harvest awaiting their scythes.
And gleaning is illegal… under pain of death.
I get the feeling that “the state sector”,via the unions, is being allowed to steer all this carnage. Still trying to stop Brexit? Whatever…so sick of it all!
With less red tape tying us up we could be two or more units of production!
Yes indeed. Electrical safety certificates, another expensive wheeze to encourage the sale of rented properties to free the market for more mass migration. Like the tax disincentives for the rental market and the general attack on the rental market over many years. There is no interest on savings, the Government is trashing our money with its excessive borrowing so where are the good and thrifty going to invest there hard earned pensions and savings against this very authoritarian Government?
Lock downs haven’t worked yet so why more of the same? When are we going to get the true stats on age, gender, risk factors, racial profiles so we can have a debate on who should be isolated. I read WHO this week that states the AVERAGE age of those dying from this infection is over 82 years. That’s higher than the average death of men in our Country. Common sense has left those in charge to save their faces.
Let’s look at the history of how these companies in the US often arose.
Post WWII, owing to more liberal laws about the use of radio frequencies there, a great many young Americans became interested in electronics as hobbies, often related to Citizen’s Band or to amateur radio, and plenty of them set up businesses in these fields, quite often from modest start-ups. Hewlett Packard, if memory serves, started up as a “garage” operation, for instance.
In Europe on the other hand, perhaps because of fears of its uses for insurgency, access to the RF spectrum was much more closely controlled, and there was not the same popular development of interest in these things.
I think that this gave the US a very major head start in the coming revolution.
I doubt whether the not greatly dissimilar legal structures under which business operates are the key factors here.
Liam Halligan in the Telegraph today:-
“Brexit Britain will be Europe’s biggest economy if Boris plays his cards right. The UK has all of the freedoms it needs to race ahead of a failing EU once the pandemic is tamed.”
Perfectly possible, but not with the bloated, inept, often corrupt and largely unproductive state sector the size it is, not with taxes at the current obscene levels and absurd complexity, not with the war on CO2, expensive energy and the levels of red tape, the restrictive employment laws and all the other insanities government choose to cripple the economy at every turn.
I have to say that I agree with every word you have written today, LL.
Sir John,
What, no explanation for your abstention yesterday? Some are delighted that you didn’t vote for the deal, others think you actually voted against it, and still others would rather you actually had. But many of your readers will be troubled that you didn’t support the government’s Brexit (what the enlightened recognise as BRINO). Don’t you owe them an explanation?
If I were being charitable, I could applaud you for abstaining on the basis that there wasn’t sufficient time to properly scrutinise the deal, and so it was impossible to take a view one way or the other. (The likes of David Davis could have taken that route, but he and others just voted Yay anyway.) Of course, I’m not that charitable, and the deal itself required no scrutiny for the fact of BRINO to be established. It was, and is, painfully obvious what this deal achieved/s.
Perhaps you were wanting to send a message that though you are in the Tory party, you are not of the Tory party. But if this is true, where is your real home? Are you squatting in the Tory party, are you renting? Perhaps this is a sofa-surfing deal, with the Tories temporarily putting you up until you find something more permanent? No, this is too ridiculous. I don’t know why you abstained. Could you enlighten me, and, I’m sure, other interested observers?
PS When you say “We need to tackle three main areas of concern,” I presume you’re referring to yourself and Owen Patterson. In which case, I wish your two-man army the very best of luck – though would humbly advise that less government interference is more.
Reply I made clear in the debate I am pressing for a better deal on fishing and think the government will help on this. Wait and see what happens next.
With apologies to Lifelogic. I was going to reply to his post, but then thought better of it. I’m sure you know what I mean.
I broadly agree. I’ve been investing in non UK funds for years and they’ve continued to thrive through the pandemic whereas the UK has fallen way behind in performance. I see little active encouragement for innovation in the UK even from a supposedly conservative government and will not be changing my investment approach.
Indeed. When is this left wing junta going to get a grip on the civil serpents and all the public sector/health/police recruitment and selection processes to bring a level of common-sense back to our politically correct, woke, unproven climate change, gender nonsense, minority issues (unless your are white working class).
It feels like the majority of us are living in a weird world where we are forbidden to speak our minds against the above.
And when they have grown we must stop them being sold off to foreign buyers and competitors.
The foreigner based in a tax haven can put together a better bid than a taxed-to-death UK company.
Looking at the ONS weekly death figures (for England and Wales only) we are going to end the year with just under 71,000 excess deaths (over the previous five year average). But of these about 59,252 were in the Covid driven Spring bulge (weeks 13 to 24 inc.).
So excess deaths for the year 2020 (outside of this spring period) will be about 12,000 so only (just 2% up on the 5 year average yearly deaths of 635,000). Plus we also have a higher propulation now than that the average in 2014-19 (and this five year period had relatively low death rates historically too (leaving an older more vulnerable group still alive).
This is despite the NHS being virtually shut for many normal activities.
So how on earth can anyone justify the current lockdown? Given that outside the spring Covid deaths we have entirely normal death figures it is insane and gross negligence.
We clearly have an entirely political problem not a medical one. The government are clearly lying and the mainstream media and BBC are not even questioning it.
In perspective, the death figure for under 60s with Covid is 317. Perhaps some of these suffered accidents or would have died anyway, who knows?
So if everybody of retirement age kept themselves safe, the remainder of the population could get on pretty well without problems.
This lockdown is indeed political, to save an NHS which can’t adapt and shouldn’t survive.
I am o fan of the extended lockdowns @LL but that is an incredibly simplistic view. Where is your STEM enquiry and analysis?
Good morning.
A lot of this comes down to marketing and innovation.
Microsoft started out as and IBM project. The project failed and as brilliant piece of marketing, Bill Gates offered his Windows DOS program for free with every PC sold. Soon he gained market share and dominance. Where as the likes of Sinclair, Acorn, Peach and others ????
Philips SV of the Netherlands created the Digital Disk Player. It was at the beginning of the VCR boom but, whilst it indeed played very good quality movies and you could skip around the track, it could not record live TV. It failed. But up stepped SONY and they introduced the CD and put music on it.
Europe, and especially the UK, have invented many great things but, we have just been pants and making good use of them and selling them.
I think Microsoft’s first project was making a traffic light system for Seattle.
So he needed people in the public sector and big companies like IBM who get the plan for this type of company. Even in the US, today Gates would need compliance and regulatory stuff sorted out to partake.
These days, the get-around for Facebook, Snapchat etc. is that your first customers are your fellow students. The tech innovations come out of Universities which can tie into the compliance systems.
We have seen the same thing in Medical devices where unnecessary regulation from Brussels has lead tot he closure of many small device businesses. These are the engines of innovation but the cost of compliance is too great . All at the behest of the large companies like Siemens , Braun , Aesculap
Well if the idea is good they almost always get sold on to bigger companies, or stuff is licensed on. The FDA is no slouch on regulation either. Perhaps that’s the way it should be.
We just need to grow these sectors from primary school upwards.
Excellent tweet from Dr Clare Craig.
On the left is what an epidemic looks like.
On the right is what misdiagnosing patients who would be in hospital anyway looks like.
With accompanying diagrams.
When are the government going to come clean and when are the MS Media going to do their job. Perhaps too busy arresting people for taking videos of empty hospitals it seems.
The EU was/is totally antipathetic to any innovation that represented/s competition.
A total stifler of invention to protect vested interests.
I think Dyson struggled with such? ( Hoooray! We will be able to have proper vacuum cleaners again).
Indeed Dyson struggled with planning in England and so very sensibly went overseas. Also they struggled with the EU courts who appeared to take a rather warped (pro German manufacturers) decision on energy and efficiency regulations that he eventually overcame. Doubtless at great cost and inconvenience.
Not that I would spend that much on a vacuum cleaner myself and those hand driers that really need ear plugs to use are very annoying too. What is wrong with a nice silent paper towel or even real ones?
Don’t you think that entrepreneurs might be a tiny bit too weary (and wary) to embrace the coming economic “new dawn”?
It is a dreadful thing to conceive of and create a business which flourishes and is then snuffed out by spurious, anti-competitive rules and regs totally of govt’s greedy invention.
And there’s been a lot of that lately!
Realise…ordinary people are utterly wiped out, physically and emotionally, by the actions of politicians.
Indeed the endless attacks on landlords over the past ten years have been hugely damaging. They even have to pay taxes on profits they have not actually made and are prohibited from charging for many services that cost them money. Like new contracts, deposit protections, inventories, agents fees and the likes. Then the social housing providers undercut them with unfair and subsidised competition.
Why bother to build up a business if you have to pay up to 28% CGT on the sale of it (without even indexation) then another 40% of the balance on death?
My experience, from having worked in the industry in the “Silicon Fen” area for most of my working life, is that many promising small British companies get snapped up by the large American ones, providing a way for founders (and current staff) to cash out early.
The US companies then also compete directly in the jobs market, with their name recognition and known stable prospects attracting talent that might otherwise have taken the riskier option of a local fledgeling company.
Indeed this is what happens. The US have a larger market, deeper pockets, better access to capital. Once they see something works they buy it out. The founders get a few $ million but under the new owners the asset become worth $ billions.
Engineers in the UK are also rather under paid and under valued. I have a very bright cousin a Cambridge engineering graduate and post graduate who earns very little at Rolls Royce Aerospace up in Derby. While rather daft, invariable lefty, English or similar graduates and at the BBC can earn 5-10 times as much just for dripping the nation in deluded lefty propaganda and climate alarmist lunacy. He could doubtless earn far more in the City but likes the engineering challenge.
How can we create the right climate for business?
Reduce the power of the government, starve it of cash, shut the tax offices, criminalise all socialists that want to use other people’s money rather than their own.
How can we create the climate for BIG business…?
Do the precise opposite.
Governments should just get out of the way and stop thinking of ways to tax the successful. One example………..capital gains tax. Another inheritance tax. Why do Governments think its ok to tax us twice on money we’ve already paid tax on? Why should we have to think ahead of the Civil Serpents second guessing their next wheeze? Insurance taxes? Please! They should instead have a mind set of what can we cut? Free health care to foreign people? Proof of cover or credit card! When’s that going to happen after 10.5 years in office?
Bit like the EU and their thoughts on our Fishing Grounds. Just because they’ve always abused us, doesn’t make it right. I agree with your comments regarding Pulse Fishing and super trawlers in the National press. A quick win and statement of intent on the so called level playing field of our environment and an own goal by our FRIENDS from the Continent.
The US has a way disproportionately high number of Nobel prize winners.
The US has a great opportunity system at the top end of intellect, with scholarships and awards.
The US has an inherent culture for us oldies to help and motivate the best younger folk
I’m afraid the answer is a brilliant education system which funnels the best and brightest into situations where they have full access to the opportunities to push the buttons.
We are good at looking after the vulnerable and feckless, but awful at anything to do with looking after the brightest as a society (until we need a vaccine).
In 1 I think you are conflating IR35 and innovation. Contractors to a single organisation are unlikely to be at the forefront of development and if they are but de facto employees then the organisation will still employ them .
The spineless Tory mantra is today, ‘Public good, private bad’. Why? Cowardice and a realisation that it’s easier to simply join the Marxist, Anti-business narrative than to fight it
Why would anyone want to start a business in such an appalling environment when event the PM turns to a authoritarian form of politics that promotes State control over all things?
It defies belief that the voter cannot see how far left the Tories have moved
Johnson is a a mere sign post in the Tory party’s shift towards interventionism across all areas
I predict a Universal Benefit Income in the next 3 years and that really will destroy entrepreneurial spirit
Not one single Tory MP has ever attacked the rise of the Marxists, its promotion and its embrace. It is seen as fashionable and the height of intellectual sophistication to declare your loyalty to a politics that elevates barbarity and hate to an art form?
No doubt the UK government now has the freedom to sweep away needless regulation and to simplify the tax system to encourage entrepreneurial endeavour. The questions in my mind is whether those in charge understand what needs to be done, will actually do it and will withstand the deeply entrenched public opinion that “profit” is a dirty word and that those who have become wealthy must be relieved of their wealth as quickly as possible.
Oh, we’ll be quite capable of regaining our entrepreneurial spirit and we’ll plough billions of taxpayers’ money into grand projects. Then, when these (subsidised) fledgling businesses become profitable we’ll allow them to be sold off to the highest bidder, usually some foreign enterprise, because governments don’t have any pride in our achievements or our country and their egos simply won’t allow them to let future governments reap the rewards of long-term investments.
Actually, I’m wrong. Margaret Thatcher’s government broke the mould and we’re still reaping the rewards of her historic and prudent decisions, albeit now severely diminished following decades of denigrating and dismantling of the fundamental principles of her premiership, e.g. on a domestic level, her policies created a new and dynamic environment that allowed me and many others the opportunity to buy our first home and now without crippling rents or mortgage payments to find, we need less money to live on relieving the State of intervention in our final years. Hero and true conservatism in action…….I remember it well.
Facts4eu website give a brief round up of Brexit. Thank you Mr Redwood for not voting for the deal. You and Owen Patterson alone see the dangers.
Facts4eu suggest we need a team within government called The Attack Dogs to fight off each and every attempt by the EU to worm their way in further to our heart.
All this ‘deal’ has done has allowed a hostile power to continue to control us.
That’s not taking back control! That’s a permanent war!
Simple answer to the question – Engineers and Entrepreneurs have been taken for granted in Britain and not valued as in Japan, USA, Germany and France. They would make a better job running the country, especially when rolling out the vital vaccine.
The NHS records updating is the vital weak link missing in getting the Army involved and the efficient Private Sector logistics companies who offered distribution weeks ago. The civil service should be bypassed completely!
What would be good is a scheme whereby a new company start-up can pay say 10% of their profits so they don’t have to do all the red tape, which is done for them.
They can concentrate on their core skills while the company is small, taking responsibility for the bureaucracy as they grow, giving them a chance to learn. Once they get to a certain size, they have to do it all themselves, just as they would now for a company of any size.