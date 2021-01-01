New Year’s day

Happy New Year.
2021 should be a year of economic recovery and renewal, the year when we put the pandemic behind us and embrace the new opportunities for global Britain.
Welcome to our first day as an independent country after 48 years in the EEC/EU. I want the government to use our new freedoms to promote our our voice for the good abroad and our prosperity at home.
Rejoining the World Trade Organisation as a full member, the UK will now be a strong and influential proponent of free trade. I look forward to us enhancing the trade deals we already have, and entering new ones. The Trans Pacific Partnership, for example, is a large fast growing bloc which offers us many opportunities to increase our trade.
Chairing the world conference on green matters, I want the UK to be a voice for a practical and popular roll out of products and services that can place clean air and water at the heart of what we do. Policy needs to go with the grain of human nature and ambition.
As a leading member of NATO I want the UK to be a force for peace in the world, building on recent advances with peace treaties in the Middle East, and acting as a strong deterrent to disruptive actions by rogue states and movements.
I look forward to the removal of VAT from items like heating controls and insulation now we can make our own tax decisions. I want to see Freeports and Enterprise Zones to attract more investment and more better paid jobs to places that need a boost. I welcome the new student exchange scheme to replace and improve on Erasmus. The Turing scheme will support more students wanting to study abroad, and will be a worldwide scheme, not just a European one, extending their choices and widening horizons.
I want to see more of our farming grant regime go to promote more UK grown and reared food, to cut the food miles and ensure high local standards. I welcome the decision to ban the live export of animals, and want the government to ban pulse fishing in our waters. We need to rebuild our fish stocks as we plan a larger UK industry, and restore our marine environment.
Today we have again an independent country. Every adult is a voter who can choose MPs to pass the laws and spend the state budget as we wish, and who can dismiss MPs at elections if they let us down. The restoration of accountable democracy is at the centre of the Brexit project. 2021 will be the year to educate the official government into responding more to the needs and wishes of the people, and less to the requirements of an EU law code.
A happy new year to you all. I look forward to working on all the challenges in conjunction with a government which now has more power to shape events for us.
Wow great. So how can I vote for an MP who will give me the right to work in Germany or live in Italy? How can I vote for an MP who will give me the right to frictionless trade with France? How can I vote for an MP who will give me the right to challenge illegal subsidies in Poland? I had all of these rights yesterday. Today, in little England, I have none
HAPPY NEW YEAR … To All.
THE most important action government can take, to demonstrate its positive economic intentions, is to audit and improve its own activities, and particularly overhaul the tax system. The objective is to cute the public spend percentage of GDP down to 30-35% of total GDP. The Tories are the party of good fiscal management, PROVE IT.
We have always had an independent country. We are just now a poorer, less influential independent country with masses of new red tape.
PS: Most of us don’t vote for your party. You should be accountable to us but you’re not. I can’t choose my MP. My Tory MP – who cannot lose in this constituency – is picked by half a dozen geriatrics in a dark room.
PS: Tampons still £4 for 36. Where’s the discount?
I thought the London fireworks / lights were fabulous. I particularly liked the start with the lasers in the colours of the EU flag. A brilliant way for the mayor to show that London is better than Tory Brexit.
My city is not only a proud European city it is a truly global city. Welcoming of people from all countries and of all creeds and colours. The beating heart of our country waiting to reclaim its place in the EU. Maybe, like Scotland, London could become independent. You could pick a more appropriate capital for Brexit Little England. Grimsby maybe.
Meanwhile Gibraltar has joined Schengen. Gibraltar has joined Schengen. Say it again. Gibraltar has actually joined Schengen to allow free movement. I have been up all night and have been absolutely killing myself with laughter.
Happy New Year. (It’s 2021, not 1950).
Good morning and Happy New Year to our kind host and all here on his Diary.
The UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland joined the then EEC on ist January 1973. That is a membership of some 17,532 days. And what I want to know is, what benefit to us has it been ?
Countries such as Spain, Rep. of Ireland, all the former Eastern Bloc nations, The Club Med and even Turkey have benefited from it. Whether it be in cash sums and / or infrastructure they have gained. They have offloaded their excess labour on to us with increased social costs, eg housing, healthcare etc. and have used their monies earned here to reinvest back home.
Mrs. Thatcher in her book, State Craft, stated that membership of the EEC / EU was a foreign policy mistake of the first magnitude. It seems that she was correct and that it took the British people to correct it. Even Enoch Powell (on YouTube) predicted that, after the 1975 Referendum, the British people would soon realise their mistake and would one day correct it. It is sad that these, and many more people who warned us about the EEC / EU, are no longer with us to see their prophecies come true. We owe them so much.
I sit here feeling somewhat underwhelmed. I am not convinced that this is what we voted for and that our government will seize the opportunity to make a positive contribution to both our nation and the international community. Membership of the EU has left British politics and discourse in a sorry state. British politics is adversarial and weeds out the weak, both in character and argument. Here on these pages we get the adversarial nature of what this nation is like, not the soft compromise that they Continentals seek and use.
Are we free ? Well that depends on those much like our kind host. It is up to him and those we put in charge to administer matters for and on our behalf strive for and better our current situation, and that those of the Establishment do not seek to drag us back in in evermore intricate ways.
We have won, and lost, some notable battles, but the war for what we had BEFORE we joined goes on.
Happy New Year boss and I look forward to some positive benefits as an independent nation.
There will of course be a large swathe of public bodies trying to thwart us.
Britain first should be the mantra when spending public money.
No more Chief Constables riding round in BMW and Mercedes.
We need to follow the French on procurement and only buy foreign if absolutely necessary.
And a Happy New Year to you, Sir John.
I hope we’ll see a daily briefing, at the podium, by government ministers spreading the word that the sky hasn’t fallen in. I want to see a rash of announcements of how the government is taking advantage of our new-found freedoms. And I want the Secretaries of State for the devolved nations spreading those messages beyond England – because two of the First Ministers won’t be. Let’s get a wiggle on!