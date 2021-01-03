Taming the virus

Next week I will return to issues over how we handle the virus that I have often raised before. I welcome the arrival of two vaccines which will be widely taken up by those who want protection. The UK has been first of the advanced countries to licence these products and to start vaccinating people. The scientific advisers have always seen this as the way out of lockdown, so the sooner a lot of people are vaccinated the sooner presumably they will be satisfied,
Meanwhile there are other things that could help us live with the virus, as we have to do with a number of potential killer diseases without locking down society.
1, Air extraction. Where have the government got to in improving air extraction at their own buildings including hospitals to ensure rapid removal of potentially contaminated air?
2. Where are the grant and advice schemes to allow private sector businesses from shops to restaurants to improve their air extraction and make their venues safer?
3. Air and surfaces purification. Where have they reached in using powerful UV cleaners (in safe spaces) to clean up recycled air and to decontaminate surfaces?
4. Other treatments. After the initial break through with a steroid we were promised test results for a range of other possible treatments. Where have they got to with those?
5. Isolation hospitals. Why are they not using the Nightingales as specialist isolation CV 19 units to cut numbers going to District General hospitals and to allow more hospitals to be CV 19 free? Cross infection is still an issue.
6. Staffing. Why do they not do 5 above to cut numbers of staff away from work because they have CV 19 or may have been in contact with it?
7. When will they cut through the barriers to the return of retired staff who are qualified to help them?
Hospitals In Britain Stretched to Capacity?
Every year NHS hospitals are stretched to capacity, and they keep reducing the number of beds. A claimed bed shortage is now the government’s justification for tyranny. – Tony Heller on NEWTUBE APP TonyHeller
You cannot ‘tame’ a virus, it is not a wild animal.
The virus has moved from pandemic to endemic much like the flu or the common cold. It is with us and we shall just have to learn to live with it.
I would imagine that there will be some changes from now on. There will be virus passports where, if you do not have your regular annual vaccinations, you will be denied all services and perhaps even a job. I nice money spinner for the drug companies 😉
For all the hype this virus is no worse than the flu. The saddest thing of all is, so many people have been taken in by this and are willing to do, and accept, anything to save themselves. The power of fear.
I intend to live as much as I have lived before. I am not frightened and do not believe the endless propaganda. The government never much had my trust and what little there may have been has long since gone.
There are rumours about a Great Reset. After the shenanigans of our membership of the EEC / EU where, politicians were advised not to let the general public know who really is running things, one has to sit up and take note.
I must acknowledge that I have probably been wrong in believing the views of certain minority scientists and hence underestimating the seriousness of the virus, although undoubtedly bad mistakes have been made by government advisers, as you imply by your excellent questions.
Nevertheless my scepticism, and on reading the Diary I am far from alone, arises from the unscientific hysteria governments of all parties have inflicted on us for some 30 years over climate, leading us to treat with great caution what “the science” and computer models supposedly tell us.
Its my understanding that they have not used the Nightingale Hospitals yet, because they dont have enough people to staff them.
You make a good point with No. 7. This is where all this ‘diversity’ etc. nonsense has got us. Throw all of it out!
Re item 7: surely you, Sir John, are in a prime position to ask senior NHS management for the truth about the alleged bureaucratic impediments to recruiting retired staff to assist in this crisis?
Are the allegations true, or is it just a case of one over-enthusiastic or silly NHS clerk getting his/her knickers in a twist?
And if the allegations are true, since the vaccine-producing companies have been indemnified from legal proceedings in the case of future problems, why can’t the same indemnity be given – temporarily – to retired medics assisting in the short term?
there are multiple videos on youtube of how Taiwan is handling this, they are way better than we are.
obvious things are massively different, like how the handle incoming passenger flights.
we really should be sitting down and studying those videos and learning with some humility.
Some good questions. Here’s an eighth: if schools aren’t going back then shouldn’t universities be told to stay shut as well? My suspicion is that irresponsible university students will have been behind the spread of much of this awful third wave (which will be peaking in a week’s time, following the government’s incomprehensible decision to relax restrictions for Christmas).
P.S. We need a big clear-out of the dead-wood in Cabinet. A third of them just aren’t up to much. The biggest failing? A lack of imagination.
Nothing demonstrates the uselessness of this Brexit government more than its inept Covid response. Covid has clearly posed major problems for even the most competent of governments – and yet it is clear that we have, overall, has just about the worst response of any – aside from the US.
We now have the vaccination strategy wrong too.
Why are we vaccinating elderly economic inactive people first? 80 year olds are not going to get our economy moving. Our strategy should have been to vaccinate teachers and all key workers first. Then those who work in hospitality to allow our economy to reopen quickly.
Instead we have done 1m vaccinations on people who are mostly going to stay at home anyway. Totally muddled thinking.