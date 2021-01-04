Should the schools open?

Some are writing to me to support the Prime Minister and the Chief Inspector of schools in wanting the schools to open today. Others are contacting me urging closure in line with the ideas of the main teaching Union and the Opposition parties. I invite more views.
The government case is based on several propositions. Children get very mild versions of the disease and the younger ones often show no symptoms so they are not much at risk. There will be testing systems to ensure early isolation of anyone with the disease.Teachers will be protected by social distancing with bubbles , limits on numbers in confined spaces to reduce the risk of any infection spreading and regular cleaning.
If children are barred from school they will lack social contacts with their friends and will miss the benefit of a class teacher. There will be more cases of depression and other mental illnesses. Exams ,ay be disrupted leading to another year with a likely different basis for assessing a student’s level of achievement for qualifications.
Closing schools will force many more parents into home working or not working leading to income loss and further strains on other important activities that need the workforce to turn up to work in person.
The Union case argues that with the advent of a strain of the virus which is more infectious there is a danger that school children will spread the virus to others at home. Teachers need more protection than the testing and social distancing regimes adopted so far. They think seeking to limit any additional spread of the virus should take precedence over any other consideration of people’s mental health, educational progress or ability to go to work.
The government counters by saying it advises families with elderly and at risk members who do not live with them to avoid any contact with the children until those at risk have been vaccinated.
Good morning.
If the children are to be made to stay at home then I see no reason to pay the teachers for something they are not doing. If the Unions are unhappy about this, tell them that they can pay their members from their funds.
It is always easy to have moral virtues when someone else is paying.
I can’t see how capitalism can be totally snuffed out unless you keep the schools closed, demand the wearing of masks, move infected people around the country to uninflected hospitals, furlough most of the NHS, arrest anyone taking pictures of empty hospitals, and keep this up until there are no pips to squeak at all.
Best if you don’t fund any of the destruction you cause – give pay rises to the NHS staff, working or not so that maximum pressure on the treasury to raise taxes on anyone who still has anything at all.
Maybe you could make it a criminal offence not to listen to at least 3 BBC productions a day just to put the cap on it?
School teachers who refuse to work should be banned from shopping.
It’s amazing how the virus only affects the public sector who of course continue to get full salary and pension ben.
It’s the same for the members of SAGE, all advising lockdown when it doesn’t affect them.
When the vaccination doesn’t control the virus, what are we going to do then, permanently close the hospitality sector for our own good.
The peasants must be taught a lesson.
What better way to achieve lasting changes to a nation in pursuance of the sustainability targets of Agenda 21 than to cripple it with an artificially exaggerated public health emergency?
Soon to be followed by further economic crippling through the introduction of net zero requirements into the energy sector.
Is that what the Johnson administration is trying to achieve ?
As we know from the statistics that 2020 is nothing out of the ordinary insofar as the overall death rate is concerned, there surely has to be an ulterior motive for your administration’s draconian and economy destroying actions?
Polly
Bloody unions trying to take us back to the dome years of the 60s and 70s, all these leftists unions are doing is trying to start a fight with a elected Tory government because they haven’t got a labour lot in, ill tell you what unions if your members don’t work no pay and to catch up on kids education shorten all term holidays for a few years , better still now it’s proved to be effective teach pupils on line there by being able to reduce the teachers needed in the system, haven’t work that out well have you lefty unions
Keep the schools and universities open. I would vaccinate them in school as part of a national mobilisation. It seems other countries are being a bit tardy authorising the Oxford vaccine so let’s take advantage of the quantities available to accelerate vaccination here. We need to be doing many millions a week. All the test centres should be providing vaccines to anyone who turns up for a test.
The problem is obvious. Nobody knows and Boris, unfortunately will be dammed if he does and dammed if he doesn’t.
I have seen no evidence of children social distancing whilst on holiday. On the contrary they hang around a large groups. Admittedly in the open.
So whilst there are arguments from both sides I cannot see a correct way forward.
Keep the schools shut and be blamed by parents for taking away their free child care and ruining their children’s mental health. Stopping parents working.
Keep the schools open and be blamed for using the children as experimental services. Putting teachers at risk.
It goes on.
What is most damaging is the political point scoring agains Boris at every opportunity at a time of crisis, especially by the SNP to use this crisis to hammer their anti Westminster, anti U.K. agenda home at all costs.
If our emergency service can work with all sorts of degenerates in confined spaces and make it work. It could be argued that we should be able to make teaching our children work.
Government advice changes so often, too frequently to close gaping loopholes in its previous advice, that the teaching unions are well-advised to stay their course for it can only be days at most before the Government view aligns with that they profess.
Surely by now remote teaching/ learning has been perfected?
Amanda Spielman, HM Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills sets out very clearly just how damaging it is to remove school attendance from children’s lives (Daily Telegraph, 2nd January).
‘The government counters by saying it advises families with elderly and at risk members who do not live with them to avoid any contact with the children until those at risk have been vaccinated.’ Could this be a first step on the long path back to when we were credited with being able to think for ourselves (heady days!) and when it was recognised that we were capable of taking responsibility for ourselves and for those around us, without the Government dictating to us?
Once again, bring on the review and renewal vote on the Coronavirus Act 2020.
I think that schools should remain open, if that’s what a risk assessment concludes. The older teachers should, of course, get early jabs. Teachers refusing to work should lose their pay but Gavin Williamson doesn’t seem to have a lever to pull to inflict that essential financial discipline.
The BBC should now be ready to deliver a full education service, for each year group, over TV. It isn’t, of course – and that’s why it must now be destroyed.
But the big issue is this: why are we headed for a national lockdown at the very moment that the Big January Migration of ‘Uni’ Students is about to start? And, as a side-question: why are so few ministers able to interpret a curve on a chart?
Tell the schools to open.
If the teachers then choose to go on strike, that is up to them.
As long as we pay teachers their full salary to stay at home then these arguments will continue.