Can lockdowns work?

Many countries have imposed lockdowns and curfews. There is no sign from the international numbers that those locking down more for longer have been more successful in reducing case numbers or deaths.
The 20 countries with most cases per million so far are mainly continental European ones that have imposed tough lockdowns, and the USA with severe lockdowns on the populous Democrat controlled east and west coasts.
The top six countries for deaths per million are small European countries led by Belgium, with Peru in seventh place in the grisly table.
Government advisers have long concentrated on recommending lock downs for long periods while we await enough people being vaccinated. Their ultimate way out depends both on good rates of vaccination and the virus not mutating in ways which defeat the vaccines.
I will press again for better treatments, better isolation and infection control in the NHS, use of the Nightingales as specialist units, better cleaning and air flow in public buildings. I have tabled more questions and will try to raise these matters in the debate.
Once again the official government advisers present the case for lock down but do not present the case about the damage lock downs do to many people and businesses so we can weigh the balance of the arguments. There is also an absence of regularly published and reliable numbers of hospital beds, bed occupancy and deaths from other lung diseases. The death figures remain with CV 19 rather than because of CV 19. I do not doubt that this is a nasty disease and some people catch a serious version of it which can be life threatening.,We need to target our response based on improving knowledge of it, and offer good safeguarding to all those most vulnerable to it.
I will seek more information about the capacity of the NHS before deciding how to vote on new controls.
There would have been no lockdown needed if people had carried out three simple tasks that don’t cost anything Hands/Face/Space what’s so bloody hard to understand, good job this virus didn’t strike 10 years ago or mankind would be wiped out
Good point. Touch wood, we haven’t had a single COVID case in my extended family. Why? They’ve followed the rules, out of fear, and are the kind of people who maintain high standards of personal hygiene.
But on the subject of ‘Space’, if the new variant is much more transmissible perhaps we should be upping the separation to 3 metres.
P.S. I’ve habitually worn my warrior’s ‘contact gloves’ when out an about. I suspect that they’ve helped me dodge the COVID bullet.
Very good questions. Surely they should gave been asked before the decision was taken and therefore readily available.
This is the umpteenth time you gave raised them, can’t you pick the phone up, it is not as if the Secretary of Stare doesn’t have a plethora of people around him.
If not go public. Get on the airwaves demanding answers or get Steve Baker to do it. Your ‘polite’ approach maybe needs to get ‘nasty’?
reply I have gone public! I have also put these issues to Ministers!
Ps I suspect the answers maybe too embarrassing? Politics first, people second?
Our kind host’s article only remains valid if the assumption on which it is composed remains valid ie that the authoritarian restrictions being brutally imposed are designed to limit the spread of CV19 and thereby its clinical impact on the general populace to minimise harm to people and to prevent harm in the future. I believe this assumption is spurious and specious
It is my belief that what we are seeing is a systematic attack on fundamental freedoms with one single purpose, to redefine the relationship between certain citizens and the political state.
It is my belief that the British State’s (and I include all major parties, their outliers, agents of the State and other activists) morphed into something utterly sinister and it will use all and any reason to further its grab for power
So, while our kind host chooses to focus his efforts on the clinical aspects of this medical event I prefer to focus on the abuse of this medical event for political gain which is what I believe is actually happening
I am certain that Tory MPs know far more than they prefer to discuss in public. They can see the existential changes now being imposed onto the main body of people and how our world is being deliberately exposed to extreme political ideas being generated by agents of the State (academics, bureaucrats etc). The fact that these people are never challenged nor sacked is telling and suggests complicity
I am old enough (50 yrs) and wise enough to see what is happening and I can see with my own eyes that there are forces at work that I have never seen before.
The British State is out of control and it is John’s job and the job of other MPs who believe in freedom, decency and morality to challenge the rise of this most pernicious form of State control
SJR, you also need to seek information about the number of nurses off work self isolating, with a (most likely false) positive PCR test. Not enough staff is making the hospital problem far, far worse.
We are run by an idiot. Our Covid response is a disaster. The two are linked.
And your EU mates are idiots too then ? Merkel ? Fair enough.
Elected by about fourteen million people.
Johnson is FAR from the only problem facing this country.
Gosh – I agree with you! It’s time for the men in white coats to visit No 10.
The advisers promoting lockdown are mainly left wing academics who are happy to see the economy trashed.
They then hope we can have the big reset where we ditch capitalism favour of a state regulated economy.
Boris is aiding and abetting socialism which is doomed to fail.
Get rid of him now.
‘ditch capitalism favour of a state regulated economy.’ Something like the appalling state monopoly, NHS that has and still is failing the public so badly. With covid deaths over twice those in Germany per cap.
“Government advisers”
It’s the government that makes the decisions! Please vote for us. We know we made a complete hash of things, but it’s not our fault, we were badly advised…
“I will seek more information”
If you find anything other than dodgy data, do let us know…
PS THE VACCINE IS A VERY BAD THING. It is not the solution to a problem created by government policy.
As you say Sir John, this is a nasty disease, but what seems to have been lost – virtually everywhere – is a sense of proportion.
Yes, wherever possible sanitation advice should be adhered to; yes, research into cures/vaccinations should be encouraged; yes, there should be a great deal of use of broadcasting methods to explain how the air-born infection is activated by incautious behaviour.
I do not subscribe to the hysteria that this is all a Globalist/Marxist/Fascist/Capitalist plot to subjugate the masses – and I worry that far too many contributors (as evidenced here, on Conservative Woman and Conservative Home, for example) are getting ‘high’ on the adrenalin induced by spotting conspiracies under every rock.
Initial lockdowns, while governments took stock of the situation, had some merit – the continued use of them is surely just like walking down a cul-de-sac time after time and hoping that it will turn into a through-road.
Finally, and commenting as someone now on the wrong side of 75, protecting the very elderly and those in care homes should NOT be the Government’s priority – we have lived our lives, we should not purchase more time at the expense of our children and grandchildren, just help us to die with dignity.
SM,
You have my deepest respect on your last para.
You are quite correct, yes we were unprepared for the first wave, but surely the big brains in Government could have learnt what worked and what didn’t. Who should be shielding and who can go on essentially as normal. And, above all, get the NHS to respond appropriately. This means Covid only hospitals, bringing back recently retired medical professionals and if necessary bringing in the medics from the armed forces to assist. It is clear that no preparations were made for the predicted second wave.
INCOMPETENT.
Good morning
To answer our kind hosts question one must first ask, what is the intended goal ?
First it was to save the NHS. Then to flatten the curve. Then something else and so on.
The government has walked away and left the running of this on going farce to people whose skills do not lay within the field of microbiology. If you have a leaky tap you do not employ a bricklayer to fix it, you get a plumber. The fact that such an obvious statement goes unnoticed is alarming.
Population density is key here. Reduce contact in built up areas and leave the less populated alone. Identify and protect the most vulnerable. Simple.
The government is looking to this vaccine as a way of pulling a rabbit out of a hat. I think what will happen is that the mood music and the way in which various figures are reported will change to a more positive and upbeat note, offering the government a face saving way out.
Watch this space.
They’ve been manipulating the figures, then interpreting them to suit since the beginning. No reason to think they’ll stop now. However, I disagree that these gymnastics are an elaborate way of extricating government from a mess they inadvertently made. Government has had a good crisis in the sense that they have successfully grabbed powers from individuals. There’s little precedent for governments returning powers they have acquired.
Quite. One of those giant church thermometers for measuring roof fundraising should be placed outside Parliament showing how many vaccinations have been administered.
Something positive for once.
+1. I think they are manipulating the data to engineer a apparently “successful” outcome (ie face-saving for them, but ruinous for the economy and civil liberties).
We don’t have enough doctors or nurses. This is because your party has chronically underfunded training and wages over the last 10 years, and because Brexit has made the UK a less attractive place for foreigners to work. Please take responsibility for your mess
Reply Not true. There is plenty of money to pay more staff and we are still inviting in staff from abroad.
Grey Friar:
Nursing staff were being imported from Ireland in the 1970’s, and during a nursing go-slow about wages in that era, a ward Sister told me that in her opinion, pay was perfectly good.
No Government has dared to introduce free medical training in exchange for a legal commitment to work for the NHS for, say, 5 years after qualification.
5 years ago, in a specialist NHS hospital in central London, a senior nurse told me he was very well paid but the job was so fascinating he would do it for half the salary!
If the NHS were not free at the point of use we would have far more private healthcare and far more money and trained staff in healthcare. It kill nearly all consumer choice, innovation and competition. Running healthcare as a state monopoly is insane. The state never runs anything remotely efficiently. Worse still it kills nearly all alternatives.
Almost anything run by the state is a disaster as we know. PPE graduates like Hunt, Hancock, Simon Stevens is perhaps best avoided too. Look at the appallingly inept Pandemic Planning. Has anyone been reprimanded or fired for this?
Good morning Sir John. The NHS employs over 110,000 doctors. Can none of them tell if a person is infectious or not? Not one doctor in the whole world?
Sir John
Wuhan has proved that lockdowns work if the reports coming out of China are to be believed.
Lockdown can only work if applied to the full extent of the definition of the word. The lockdown has to be TOTAL. Nothing in, nothing out and anyone found breaking the restrictions incurs the full force, of the law. The PM cannot expect people to accept lockdown all the time we have planes, ships, and trains bringing in people. It sets a thought process ” What is good enough for them, if they can do it so can I”
Large sections of the population have shown that they have no respect or understanding of what the politicians are trying to achieve and even if they have they have no intention of abiding by the rules. If the rules are too flexible or bordering on too vague about who can work who can stay at home people will take advantage whether it be the companies or the workforce. Some people when advised to self-isolate don’t and they can because there is no way of checking that they are abiding by the rules. our local policeman has told us that instructions from above are wherever possible act in an advisory role and do not enforce the letter of the government rules and advice.
A full lockdown with track and trace and other procedures in place then and only then has a chance of achieving the desired results.
Yes, the country has got to try and keep running but to achieve that the companies need a full complement of healthy staff, not wondering on a daily basis who is going into self- isolation. The goverment and it so-called specialist have got to come up with a plan any plan will do as long as everybody is totally committed to it. The perception out here is they are not working as a team and little chinks of dissent or doubt do more damage as more people get disillusioned and flout the laws.
All companies and organisations are trying to protect their business plans, customer and members interests but all the time there is doubt or indecision the lockdown principle slowly disintegrates and we end up where we are.
Its a catch 22 but the damage it is doing to political reputations and party beliefs are slowing coming to the fore, witness the recent pole in the press. Governments do not win elections they lose them and it is never too early to sow the seeds of discontent and perceived incompetence to ensure at the next opportunity there is a change.
This one’s different surely? This is:
1. Reduce transmissions;
2. Bring hospital admissions down to manageable levels;
3. Jab as many people as possible in the next 5 weeks;
4. Lift restrictions (no doubt over-cautiously);
5. Make out everything’s rosy by April;
6. Do well in local elections (forgive my cynicism).
If that’s the plan I can live with it as long as small businesses get enough financial support. However, wouldn’t it make sense to mobilise all assets (including the military), and wouldn’t it have made more sense to vaccinate the workforce first? I know my parents would advocate that course of action – they’ve had no life for nearly a year now; another few weeks won’t make much difference.
This situation just underlines your suggestion about using better ventilation, particularly in schools. Everyone knows that infections race around schools, so if the air could be removed and replaced by fresh air with heat transfer to conserve energy, all those pathogens could be eliminated from the classroom. Lots of nasty bugs taken away from the community for ever. This isn’t just a solution for coronavirus, but all colds, flu and the dreaded norovirus.
I believe quite a lot of doctors and nurses are off work with no symptoms due a positive test for themselves or their families. This test is not very reliable. The numbers in hospital are the same as usual for the time of year. This means the NHS workers need vaccines ASAP.
Maybe ask the exact criteria for removing lockdown in February. They won’t tell you firstly because there aren’t any and secondly because they have no intention of removing the lockdown – there was one chortling SAGE advisor interviewed yesterday who said restrictions would continue for a year at least.
Boris has served his purpose. Get rid.
Damaged caused by this lockdown will certainly exceed any good by a huge margin. This is surely very clear to anyone sensible who looks at the figures rationally. Excess deaths currently are entirely normal. When you subtract the dreadful March, April, May bulge of about 60k excess deaths then rest of the year will have only about a 2% increase over the five year average. This is with a larger population than the 5 year average too.
Good points. Lockdowns have not worked around the world or here, either. Unless we are all put in solitary confinement they never will.
On deaths “with” Covid, I have heard that hospitals are repeatedly testing patients who are there for other serious (non respiratory) illnesses and who are not showing any Covid symptoms. Are they going out of their way to increase the Covid figures? In one of these cases I was told the hospital put Covid on the death certificate even though the patient had tested negative just before death, and when the relatives complained they were told to accept it or face delays getting the body while further tests were done. That’s hearsay but are the figures being manipulated? Why aren’t there numbers for non-Covid respiratory deaths which we can compare to previous years?
Also, Sir John, if the plan is to lock us down until the over 70s are vaccinated (end of February) how confident are we in the ability of the cabinet and the health service to deliver? Their record is not impressive at meeting targets. How about getting some outsiders in, to shake things up and bring some new thinking? Why aren’t we mobilising resources in a similar way to we would do in wartime?
Do please keep questioning, and pushing for a sensible, more balanced approach to this.
My view is that Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk Radio, Katharine Birbalsingh and her twitter account, “Alex Belfield – THE VOICE OF REASON” and his YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IphT-rMZcCs
all have called it pretty much correctly and the government, its advisors, the ruling classes and the BBC have it spectacularly wrong.
Speaking as someone who has a little inside knowledge in a professional capacity, I am staggered that this country is making so many such bad decisions. It defies belief. It’s almost as if we do have some evil masterminds somewhere pulling strings at a high level, this is not just incompetence, there is far more to this than that. And the international influence of firms like Xxxxx really is suspicious to me now.
We are not just as war with a virus we are at war with our own ruling classes, and the international elite.
This IS NOT the way to tackle a virus like this.
Absolute disgrace.
My feeling is that most of the benefits from a lockdown come in the first two weeks – so perhaps that should be the limit of this one. When they’re relaxed, public hygiene measures need to be rigorously encouraged and enforced.
But I’m unhappy with the government sidelining Parliament. Why? Because decision-making by Whitehall has been lamentably poor throughout this crisis. The views of MPs should have been heard last week, BEFORE the Cabinet decided.
I’ll restate my suggestion that every U-turn by No 10 should now be subject to an quick inquiry by a management consultant. William Hague would be a good choice.
You have questions Sir John.
Will you get answers? If you do will they be valid for more than a day or so; they certainly will not be reliable in any meaningful sense.
Lock-downs do nothing but ruin the economy, once again we are seeing another partial lock-down with people still arriving daily at our airports etc. Masks are nothing short of a joke, I have looked at several on sale in major stores that clearly state on the packaging these are “fashion” items and not PPE? Since when have rules been introduced on the whole population but there are zero rules or regulations applied on the standard or safety being provided by these masks? No CE marking or these days shouldn’t it be BS kite mark?