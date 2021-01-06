Today I expect Parliament to want more detail on how we get out of lockdown. The Regulations imply another quarter of badly disrupted jobs and businesses, with no early let up in controls. What would be the trigger to allow some relaxation?
As the NHS experts see vaccines as the ultimate way out, there will be active debate on how the vaccinations can be speeded up. Presumably if enough people can be protected the government’s experts would then consider allowing more social contact and economic activity.
It would be helpful to know how much vaccine of the approved types is available on delivery schedules, and to be offered reassurance about who is going to administer the doses. Will the NHS seek the help of pharmacies as with annual flu vaccines? Will the NHS speed up accepting the volunteers with medical training who are willing to cone back to work and would help inoculate people? Will others be trained to carry out the work? Will all GP surgeries and hospitals be offering the service and have supplies?
The sooner we can get back to saving jobs the better. Another national lock down has a big economic price.
Some of the experts now seem to think getting the first jab into people gives a decent level of protection. This will speed up the process if they adopt that approach, which will require clarity for those receiving the vaccine over whether to expect a second dose and if so at what interval.
7 Comments
Good morning
Pardon me, but who is actually running the country?
I have said recently that o believe this so called miracle cure is more to do with saving the government than saving lives. If it does not work a lot of very frightened people are going to lose their minds. And then what ? Despair is going to set in and I fear for the minds and lives as people begin to lose hope.
For me this whole saga has been nothing but an inconvenience and embarrassment. Embarrassment of my nation, its government, its institutions and above all, many of my fellow countrymen. Previous generations who had to endure far worse would be sickened by all this.
Come the Spring we better be out of this.
In my opinion, the way to speed up vaccinations, is to throw out all the ‘diversity’ etc. requirements, and let those, who are well qualified, get on with the job.
So many things are bound up with red tape now, it seems impossible to get anything done. There seem to be many willing, and qualified, volunteers. I agree that some checks must be done, but for goodness sake, keep it simple!
Who are “some of the experts”?
How about the experts who for months have been saying that National Imprisonment and vaccination are wholly unnecessary? And who at the behest of the government have been taken off social media platforms.
I imagine that the jab is not being rolled out ( as it would be in a real emergency) because the unions/NHS don’t want it to be. Don’t want all this to end…ever!
And those who are waiting anxiously for a tidy profit will have to wait.
I actually feel a degree of sympathy for decent politicians like Mr Redwood. He’s in the unfortunate position of not being able to express his true thoughts (due to party restrictions) on how forces beyond our control and that are spread across politics and the public sector are dragging this nation in a direction from which there is no coming back.
For most people the probability of dying from CV19 contraction is negligible. On that basis alone the authoritarian response from these forces beyond our control is political not clinical. Human welfare is not their prime consideration
Our freedoms and culture are being deliberately and systematically dismantled to protect a political State that I believe will pose a serious threat to the majority in the years ahead, if it doesn’t already
Boris Johnson is nothing less than a wolf in sheep’s clothing and both main parties and their public sector allies a genuine stain on humanity
Please correct me if I have this wrong, but it’s my understanding that the purpose of the vaccine is to lessen the effect of the corona virus IF you become infected, NOT to prevent you succumbing to the infection in the first place.
And as you say, SJ, since the flue vaccine delivery system exists, why not utilise it for the corona vaccine? (the phrase ‘NHS, PHE and Dept of Health incompetence’ springs to mind, but I can’t think why).
Sir John,
Talk of the booster injection of the Pfizer ‘vaccine’ being administered later than tested in trials, so that more of the population can receive the first shot, is troubling.
Some elderly people will have braced themselves to accept the two injections of this new ‘vaccine’ spaced three to four weeks apart so as to be released from their isolation. Now they will be anxious that if they receive the booster some months after the first injection they will not be deemed protected sufficiently after all.
Recent articles have voiced concerns felt by many – though possibly in a more measured tone.
You do not mention the issue of those who either do not want or do not trust a vaccine. Will they be pressured into it, possibly through a requirement for vaccination before travel or undertaking certain activities?
You also do not address the silencing of those who have a different view of the situation to the governments chosen scientists. For instance TalkRadio was the latest to be banned from YouTube – though apparently that ban has now been reversed.
The big economic price you mention never seems to be prioritised . Neither does the effect on youngsters whose education is disrupted.