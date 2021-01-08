Education and lockdown

The decision to put the country back into lockdown ended the argument about whether the schools should stay open. It also strengthened the position of all those who wanted to have another year without GCSE and A level exams. The Secretary of State who had been defending keeping schools open and exams in the summer had to announce an abrupt change of plan. Numerous matters now need to be sorted out as arguments continue over how much longer schools will remain closed.
The loss of exams is a blow. Whilst many teachers appraise their pupils professionally and give them realistic grades, the reliance on teacher grades contains at least three problems for the Examining Boards. The first is how do the Exam Boards ensure common standards throughout . Working with a limited number of Examiners and a marking scheme for exam answers makes this easier when using professionally moderated exams comparing with previous years. . The second is how do you ensure a few teachers are not affected by the social skills and friendliness of the pupil which may not be the same as the work and talent on display. The third is how do you stop the natural process of wanting to do well and seeing the pressures on the school leading to Grade creep? Will there be surrogate school based tests and exams? What is the role of the mock exam? How much adult support and guidance is allowed for course work?
The loss of social contact and play with peers is a big loss for young children. They learn a lot from each other at school and need the challenge and stimulus of others of their age.
Have now all families in need been equipped with laptops or mobile devices that allow them to participate fully in remote learning? Have teachers been trained in offering good on line courses? What use is going to be made of bought in on line materials as opposed to teacher driven materials?
The three issues you mention around exams will undermine the credibility of exam results during the lockdown period. I am not sure that can be rectified.
Families in need may not have suitable accommodation for home learning. Internet provision at home may not exist. Pupils may struggle using a computer.
I hear the BBC are preparing a massive education programme for school children. Now that is a frightening thought. Can you imagine the indoctrination.
What will happen to all of these laptops at the end of the crisis? Will they be called in from the ‘vulnerable’ and then sold to help generate receipts to alleviate our fiscal crisis? I expect we will just see more waste. Education should have been delivered across television channels, something that could have been done on a shoe-string. And the BBC’s efforts are still not enough.
It is indeed regretable that the government has been forced into another u-turn over schools. However the evidence is strong that, while schoolchildren have symptomless infection by the Chinese plague virus, they do bring the virus home and infect other members of their household.
It appears that the hospitals themselves and the supermarkets near the hospitals are major places to catch the virus. Taking schools out of transmission chains will help reduce the R0 value.
Unfortunately, despite assurances to the contrary, Williamson has not managed to provide a laptop to every child who needs one for home schooling. Using BBC TV channels to deliver lessons would be a better idea now.