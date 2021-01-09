University challenge

The pandemic lockdowns have posed a series of difficult questions to universities. Today we live in a world where they have been told to go over to remote learning for all but a few courses like medicine and some other scientific areas that require laboratory and practical work in a specialist location.
There is first the issue of accommodation. Many students with or without help from parents have signed on for a year’s rental in student accommodation. The students will not be able to use this and some are asking for rental reductions or cancellations of the agreements. Private landlords say they have to provide the facility whether the student uses it or not, pay any debt interest on the borrowings to own it, and meet service and utility charges to keep the building going. Some of the private landlords depend on the income from the letting to buy the basics and are not rich. Other private landlords are richer individuals or better financed companies or charities.
Some of the landlords are the Universities themselves, providing student accommodation on the main campus or owning properties nearby. They too may have taken on debts to build and own the housing and need revenue to pay the maintenance and utility bills.
The second issue is payments for tuition. Some students think there should be a discount or rebate for remote teaching. They argue that they agreed to tuition fees on the assumption of face to face teaching and lectures which are no longer available. The Universities reply that they still have the same staff on the same salaries and are providing teaching on line so the full tuition fee should still apply.
In a situation like this there is a tussle between the student, the University, the landlord and the state over should pay the bills. Where both students and university unite to say the state should subsidise, they are saying all taxpayers should make a contribution. This will include people who did not have the benefit of going to a university and people earning less than the student hopes to earn following graduation. The same may be true of smaller landlords, if they were expected to take some of the hit.
In many cases students are being told they have to pay for full tuition fees and accommodation even though they are living at home and learning on line. Do you think this is the right answer?
I can see the arguments and have sympathy but I am worried about the consequences. If one gives in and agrees that the State will provide that leaves the door open for others to make equally valid claims. It seems to me that we are reverting to the government we once had of the 60’s and 70’s and industry.
We are slowly walking the path of a Soviet style Command Economy. And we all know where that ended up.
I think that you exaggerate in your typically fevered manner, but on a general point of principle you raise a valid point as to expectations and consequences.
However, important as this is to those affected, while this is going on I see that Rees-Mogg has disbanded the Select Committee examining the arrangements made with the European Union.
If the Government do not want to hear the truth from them, then they can rest assured that they will hear it from the countless businesses and other interests, which have been damaged – probably existentially – by them.
I mention our fishers as a starter, who have now given up trying to export to their hitherto main market.
It’s your brexit – all yours.
I love fish but am not so keen on off topic posting
The Universities are effectively a company whose business has been compromised by government policy. The students are paying customers receiving a service that is not what they paid for. Both have legitimate grievances, and the state has a moral obligation to settle them having created the problem in the first place.
Any other equally valid claims should also be settled by the state. Obviously this has grave implications for the public purse, but then the government should have thought of that before setting off on this path. (Though perhaps they did, and reviving a command economy was part of the plan.) The problem is that the public generally seem to be happy to go along with all this nonsense because they believe someone else will pick up the bill.
The right answer is, of course, that government should not have interfered in the first place.
Mark B
+1 Welcome the universities and students into the real world. The only constant apart from death is change. Time and situations change and it cannot even be considered for the tax payers to keep funding then in and when difficult situations arise. I cannot believe that all these learned fellows never had in place a plan B.
+1. The real problem in education is that most university degrees (70% or so) are almost worthless and certainly not worth anything like the £ 75k plus interest they cost.
Restrict the soft loans to only sensible degrees in sensible subject for people with say ABB at A levels or better. Let people work, do day release, night school or pay for their own hobbies.
How about a proper international inquiry to determine who is culpable for this virus situation and seek reparations. There’s more than uni students due compensation.
China (although it seems PC to say the Chinese Communist Party rather than China) is my chief suspect.
The last time I checked, the tution fees for the Open University were similar to those offering face-to-face teaching.
I am not keen on the state taking on more and more fiscal responsibility, to benefit students who don’t appear to have done a modicum of risk assessment. Perhaps universities should take a long hard look at the strength of their financial reserves and ask themselves this: if now isn’t the time to use them, when is?
Good point. I forgot about the OU. If they can do it, and at the same cost, why not others?
It is disappointing that the OU fees have had to rise in recent times, but even if their prices are now comparable to other universities, at least their courses are designed to be delivered and consumed at distance. If I were young and had decided to go to university, the OU would be one viable option. I can’t comment on other distance learning providers. Perhaps there are good options amongst those. But traditional univeristies are clearly at this stage going to be offering a massively inferior service and should be avoided like the plague 😉
I think the right answer is to keep the universities open- the students are at no risk from this disease. The “pandemic” has shown me two things:-
a) The incompetence of Government and its agencies (PHE and the NHS).
b) The thin veneer of freedom can be stripped off easily and quickly. All the safeguards we rely on were useless.
Where were the incoruptable judiciary, our ever vigilant journalists, our parliamentary representatives holding the executive to account and our vaunted Human Rights. They proved no obstacle to the loss of our free society. Lockdowns should not have been possible!
In the past, we have seen people in other countries subjected to authoritarian regimes and believed it could not happen here.
What have we come to?
Campus universities should have been able to remain open as normal. Most have grocery shops on site. Students could have been encouraged to remain on campus and lived a near normal life.
This is a difficult situation however it highlights the massive opportunity to reform our archaic tertiary education.
We must use new technology to provide online education free or at very low costto all who want it. The exorbitant and idealogical Open University has become an example of how not to do it.
Online education is useless unless students can sit exams and obtain qualifications gaining access to employment. Qualification is already provided by many online institutions worldwide.
Regarding the current crisis, we have to ask whether universities have made any economies in expenditure for example staff costs, as so many private companies already have.
Regarding tuition fees, if the students aren’t getting what they paid for then they should receive a full or partial refund.
The new intake of students later this year should not be charged the full amount if restrictions are still in place by September.
The students won’t necessarily earn more from the degree ,that’s a myth. The worst thing for students is the usurious interest rates on student loans. Fees should be reduced and the interest on student loans removed during the pandemic. The interest has been far higher than for normal loans.
I would say defer, defer, defer.
Accommodation booked has to be paid for but tuition is basically being mis-sold and should be refunded for those who want it. Live in your uni accommodation keeping away from elderly relatives and work
Get a job and think again in a year or two’s time.
All the time we have a 2nd rate broadband service and none still in some areas learning and working from home will be difficult for some.
Quite simply the student should not be bearing the cost of all this. Services are not being provided or the need has been removed by the government so the consumer should not be paying.
Course costs should reduce dramatically unless content can be demonstrably proven to be the same in which case the course fee should remain.
Accommodation that is not required should not be paid for. This is unfortunate for the landlords but as the service provider it is they that should carry the risk (that is one of the reasons why costs are higher than having a mortgage). It is then up to the accommodation provider to seek compensation from the government that has mandated everything to shutdown.
The alternative solution is to turn the student loan into a grant for the period of lockdown. Either way government should pay as it has mandated lockdown (and it should print it not borrow it so we don’t have to pay it back from our already burdensome taxes).