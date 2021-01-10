Better treatments for CV 19

As a non medic with a site which does not give medical advice, I have been asking questions of our doctors and scientists about the scope for better treatments for those who have caught CV 19, and for anything which people can take which might reduce their chances of getting a bad version of the disease.
I am glad to report more progress in the UK on how to handle this virus. The NHS now says that taking Vitamin D supplements over the winter may be helpful . It has announced free Vitamin D supplies to those on the at risk register for the pandemic. They will have received letters advising them to be careful. They can apply for Vitamin D supplements on the NHS. This vitamin I read can buttress the immune system needed to fight off infection.
Some time ago the UK made an important breakthrough, identifying some corticosteroids as a suitable hospital or prescription treatment for those with the infection. In an important minority of cases it speeded recovery and lessened the impact of the disease.
This week the NHS has also confirmed trials saying that Tocilizumat, an anti rheumatoid arthritis drug commonly available in hospitals can also reduce the time the disease lasts in a patient and reduces the severity. Other anti rheumatoids may have similar properties. This again increases the armoury of doctors fighting the worst cases of the disease and gives hope that more will survive.
The UK has not found chloroquine to live up to early expectations of some that it could cut the death rate. Regeneron has been given an emergency licence in the USA for doctors to use in a limited number of circumstances. Some overseas doctors recommend Ivermectin which is said to reduce the death rate. We await more news of the UK testing of this medicine.
It is good news that trial work is continuing and some of the drugs tried can help reduce the time people spend in hospital before recovering and can help cut the death rate. I will continue to press Ministers to encourage this important work.
Any better treatments are clearly very good news. Taking vitamin D seems sensible, very cheap and has other significant benefits anyway, especially in winter. Also lose weight if you are overweight as most people do seem to be nowadays. Especially if the weight is round the middle then check your fasting blood glucose levels – a meter costs under £20. If high google Prof. Roy Taylor or buy his excellent book. Being male nearly doubles your risk from Covid, but the government for some idiotic reason (or just gross incompetence) has decided to kill more people (and put more pressure on the NHS) by not vaccinating men at an earlier age than women.
On the positive side excess deaths for the last six month of 2020 for England and Wales (this is after the March to May large bulge) are up just 7% up on the last five year. Given the population is higher now and the last five years were fairly low historically anyway and that the state monopoly NHS has been under stress and has cancelled much vital normal activity this is really nothing at all to be very concerned about anyway.
A finger oximeter can also be bought for under £20 which is helpful to show severity with your blood oxygen levels should you catch it. All my daughters flat (6 people at uni) had covid and non even had significant symptoms. They were only tested as they were contacted and asked to test.
Again zero political antennae. Do you really think any government would even try to prefer men over women?
Nig 1 – Check the published data on both the NHS / PHE / .GOV websites …… they do seem to show higher rates for males than females for the same age bracket.
Maybe the data is false then?
Government adverts are currently specifically asking MEN who have had Covid to donate blood plasma.
It is obviously true that a government that was genuinely “following the science” – and that was fair and even-handed in its approach – would prioritise men. The science is clear: they are more vulnerable to this infection.
But we do not have a fair, sensible and logical government – we have an extreme feminist government of misandrists and social-marxists. What other explanation can there be for men not being prioritised? If there is another explanation then do please tell me, ’cause I haven’t heard it. And given the government’s hatred and contempt for men, why on earth would I (a man) be stupid enough to vote for them?
Sir John,
We need to look at improving medical support in the home, particularly portable oxygen supplementation and drug therapy.
This is vital for the many people infected with Covid who have pre existing conditions such as compromised lung function. It will also greatly reduce hospital admissions.
Thank you for your efforts.
“We need to look at improving medical support in the home, particularly portable oxygen supplementation and drug therapy.” I agree. It used to be possible, when doctors did home visits and knew their patients. The modern risk-averse culture would probably dictate otherwise. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way, and if hospitals are overwhelmed, its better than leaving people without the basics (oxygen and medicines). I’d far rather be treated at home, in any case!
Incidentally, the much lauded steroid treatment has been used by vets for some acute pneumonia cases in cattle for years, or wherever there’s an over-exuberant inflammatory reaction. It seems that clinical initiative is impeded by today’s unforgiving, accusatory culture, and thus we all lose out.
I did read that in some countries people are given an oximeter if they test positive. A recent death of a 36 year old who died at home in his sleep could have been avoided with one of these. It is well known that humans are not capable of detecting their own low oxygen in blood levels (happy hypoxia).
Given the vast cost of this pandemic surely these devices could be issued (they are not expensive – and could be handed back too).
When is this going to end. We have irradicated the common cold, flu and pneumonia. The only game in town is Covid.
It appears we are now ruled by a small clique of left wing academics who no one voted for.
Parliament is neutered.
There will be wipe out at the local elections.
Why is the whole country suffering to rescue the NHS.
Only when the Government admits its made a huge, damaging mistake, which it never will. As lifelogic comments above, there was an initial bulge as the novel virus was introduced into society. It followed the standard curve and the pandemic effectively ended in the summer and became and endemic respiratory virus. It is now following the standard seasonal curve.
So why the panic? The Government’s response has been to continue to have an unbalanced membership of SAGE made up of modellers and psychologists rather than shift their collective expertise to include evidence-based epidemiologist.
Secondly, it is still insisting on mass PCR testing, which is mislabelling healthy people as sick (and to be treated as lepers) and the majority of deaths today as being from Covid.
This type of madness from PCR testing has happened before in the US and it takes a lot of strength of character to admit the error. Sadly, while our political leaders are fixated on Covid and allowing the country to be terrorised, I do not think we will ever get out of this vicious cycle.
We have not eradicated the common cold, flu or pneumonia.
As for wipe out in the local elections …
1) They will not be held
2) If they are, who will be wiped out? You think people will vote Labour instead of Tory? No way.
If they are held, I predict a turnout so low that it will indicate ‘a pox on all your houses’. Even complete disengagement with our ‘democracy’ will not precipitate change.
Mike, Anyone voting Fake Tory needs psychological help.
Hancock today would not deny having strategy talks with Blaire! How long has Blaire been in their party? Stevens head of NHS Blaire Policy advisor. Bates another Blaire man. The list is endless. what have the Fake Tories changed of the Blaire socialist revolution over the past ten years in office? Nothing. All those woke left wing censoring quangos going full speed ahead.
There is no difference between the Tory and Labour, only rhetoric to get the offices of power.
Mike, you miss the point I think. Ian is saying that they have all been renamed!
You obviously don’t do irony. I know we haven’t eradicated them but no one now dies of them. A respiratory deaths are deemed covid related.
Handcock says end of March is the law, but cannot commit! Nor would he deny he got advice from Blaire! Still following his policies and guidance claiming to be Tories!
This is an utter outrage. Perhaps a night time variant or a motorist variant to force to go green. Lunatics have taken over the asylum. Tax rises delayed until autumn because local elections in May. I know who I will never vote for.
Charts in Con Woman show a completely different picture from govt Fake charts.
I agree Ian for almost all of your comment. Only the last paragraph needs to be more targeted in my view
That is, the management levels that Blair initiated are the weak link and the most expensive . They need investigated for efficiency and REDUCED. They have been the big problem and only inky fingers( dont benefit the organisation. Old boys network I suspect.
I would add, the government has made a VERY poor choice of the medics giving advice. They are too few and wrongly qualified .
The game is to get the Tories out of the mess they have got themselves into. The aim is to cone out of it as saviour of the NHS and the nation, just in time for the locals. Of course it will be straight back to the New Normal once that is over.
Ian Wragg
Don’t you think that a reason will be found to “postpone” the local elections again, the direction that we’re currently following is becoming extremely worrying, how long will it be before some decent Tory MPs take the government to task for taking away our fundamental rights?
WHY???
Only one problem. Fact. Why do people have annual flu jabs if it has been eradicated.
Small left wing cliques like the umpteen front line NHS staff, no doubt all in it together, who tell us how Covid is overwhelming some hospitals, and before you continue with this hoax/clique bollocks, my partner works in a hospital and has seen the increase in Covid beds, or is she lying as well.
When you get the jab, they say just a little prick. Indeed.
Point. Miss. Spectacularly.
Head. Over. Gone. Your.
they say ‘ a little sharp scratch’, but you might feel a little prick.
No one doubts there’s been an increase but every year we get the same nonesense of the NHS being overwhelmed.
They employ 1.4 million and have billions of pounds budget but never improve.
Ian, Because the NHS is a state monopoly where management gloat about their being “overwhelmed” when private businesses would re-organise to cope with a wave, and be ashamed of failing. And remember the Gloucester woman arrested for filming an empty hospital? Does the government not know what’s going on, or are they in on the hoax?
Ian Wragg, off topic, but of concern. Will local elections go ahead now or, if they do, will voting be allowed by post only, what with the Government’s position on Covid-19?
(A rhetorical question. I don’t mean to start a discussion. But the next step could be electronic voting which is even more open to fraud.)
Gosh Mary who trusts postal votes now? The alleged cover up is concerning, people not listened to, boxes under desks, Italy. I now want all postal voting other than a very small number of people working outside of the UK during the vote to be stopped.
It’s not only oversees doctors pleading to use Ivermectin but the highly respected American Frontline Doctors and some British doctors. The trials abroad proved 100% successful in reducing symptoms and death rate.
As usual the NHS has managed to get the provision of Vitamin D3 wrong. They give the old RDA for multivitamins of 10mg as suitable for people with deficiency but a large number of senior doctors to professor level have written to the government to point out that around four times this dose is necessary to correct deficiency.
Sorry. That should have been ten times the dose recommended by the NHS.
I read taking Vitamin D (specifically D3 (3/5000iu) with K2 (100mcg)) supplements and the rheumatoid arthritis drug would be beneficial from numerous UK doctors stating this early summer last year. I find it questionable why these were not introduced far earlier. Who was withholding this information to the wider public and why?
Agreed.
I read taking Vitamin D (specifically D3 (3/5000iu) with K2 (100mcg)) supplements and/or the rheumatoid arthritis drug would be beneficial from numerous UK doctors stating this early summer last year. I find it questionable why these were not introduced far earlier. Who was withholding this information to the wider public and why?
+1. Ivermectin is what I would want if I caught Covid 19 but unfortunately I would need to have scabies at the same time for a GP to prescribe it.
Its effects are proven and it must be made available without delay.
Stred, I noticed that too. Typical NHS, completely behind the curve unless its big pharma.
The studies show that Ivermectin given with zinc works best when given early. Anyone testing positive from the at-risk category should be offered this drug before they get so bad as to need hospitalisation.
Vitamin D has also proven successful but only at a dose of 1000 IU per day.
Isn’t it the case that with hydroxychloroquine zinc must be taken? JR missed that out.
Good morning and thank you Sir John
As better treatments and prenentatives become more widespread and our knowledge off this disease becomes better known I am sure we will learn to live with it much like we do with AIDS. Remember the public health concerns regarding that particular nasty ?
I do however think this whole matter has been overhyped, not because of the seriousness of the disease, but because of other more embarrassing matters. e.g. the lack of beds per head of population, the unpreparedness of the NHS and PHE despite operation Cygnus, and the woefulness of the advice and data. And to add to that the craven behaviour and utter irresponsibility of the media, playing on the trusting nature of the populace. A truly heady mix.
We must also not forget those with their own agendas, which are becoming more clear as time passes.
Whilst I have met people who know people who have caught it, and I know some here who know people who have died of it, I am yet to know anyone myself personally. For such a terrible disease, for this we have been led to believe, it seems to infect the mind more easily than the rest of the body. How strange ? /sarc
I am almost recovered from the Corona virus and my husband is (hopefully) coming home from hospital on Monday.
One thing I would say is that when I told some friends I’d got Covid, the number that reacted with horror was quite sad to see. I’ve been unwell, for about three weeks, at home, but it is after all …an illness. I’ve never had flu, but that sounds far worse. So the reaction by those friends was quite disturbing.
One conversation revealed that Covid is far worse than Cancer- “nearly everyone survives that”. Not sure I agree with that statement.
My husband was given the blood plasma, steroids, oxygen and currently antibiotics for chest and urine infection. (I wondered that too!)
Almost certainly there will be regrets that non-vulnerable under-60s weren’t allowed to get on with life, advised to steer clear of anyone vulnerable or old and the latter given the option of a gold-plated stay-at-home life for a year. Younger carers again given golden handshakes for isolating with their chargees. Combine that with quickly built isolation units for anyone suffering badly with the virus and we’d be home and dry with far fewer deaths and a better economy.
Not hindsight, twas always said.
No singing in the bath for this chancellor.
Yes, it’s a disease of the mind and the media are playing their part to perfection with screaming headlines about the mutating virus, keeping the “sheep” frightened, one can only assume just what the purpose is and from my perspective it’s looking rather sinister, when will MPs wake up?
Aids is easily avoided – there’s no comparison.
Mark B, Yes, I agree. One striking example of NHS incompetence is local NHS directors trumpeting their inability to deal with the majority because of covid. So a local hospital gets shut down (except for covid patients) and the local NHS management get supported by the local (Tory) MP. The idea of holding the NHS management to account for their feeble response seems to pass him by.
I would also like to know about open air transmission. My understanding is the chances are extremely low/non existent.
However I see that people can be arrested for sitting in isolation in a park bench but not for getting a lot closer to people in an enclosed space in supermarkets.
Funny that the police say that they do not have the resources to follow up what they say is low level crime , thousands of burglaries, card fraud etc but sitting on park benches, more than 2 people meeting, having a coffee, now called a picnic, lakes having dye put in them, and suddenly the police get mob handed.
For years there have been justifiable questions about the Met’s over zealous approach to the black community, this seems to have now spread to all of us.
Low hanging fruit.
They don’t get £200 for solving a burglary.
Police apparently patrolling Birmingham city centre and handing out fines to anyone who comes in to shop. And yet Birmingham market and the supermarkets are open. How are the people who work there supposed to make a living?
The item about two women going for a walk in separate cars and being fined for it, was followed on the news by sport, where we see 22 men running around the pitch in close proximity.
Then we hear about how many football teams are hit with Covid cases. No surprise as they mix with different people on a weekly basis, getting infected then exposing their families to risk.
The rules are a muddle
I tend to agree with you that the police were over-zealous about the two young women who weren’t hurting anyone or anything. However, what if one says: well, if they can do that why can’t we do that? Where exactly do the police draw the line?
I imagine you would say: well, they need to us their common sense; always a doubtful area open to mis-interpretation.
nobody would know they were there, and possibly flocked to the same place, if the mass gathering of Police had not stopped, lectured and fined them! Perhaps the Police involved thought ‘lets go the reservoir, we’ll have nothing to do and might enjoy the break’.
Nig1, Indeed. Compared to historical examples we are well off. Having our home invaded at 5am and being dragged off to the gulag is not happening here. Yet. But we are, I believe, at the start of the slippery slope. We still have time to change direction. But only if we recognise that covid19 does not warrant the hysterical over reaction of the MSM, some academics, and the government. Covid19 is a nasty disease, but not for the vast majority, and no worse than many other endemic diseases.
I would also like to know about open air transmission. My understanding is the chances are extremely low/non existent.
There are 13000 less beds this year due to the unscientific superstition of social distancing. My wifes sister is a hospital doctor, she is only busy as so many staff sent home asymptomatic after testing positive.
After a year, medical science is making a lot of progress. Well done them!
The best cure for covid is to turn the tv off. Works like a charm.
Delighted to hear that the Queen and Duke have had their first vaccine shot long live the Queen. I am no great fan of the deluded climate alarmist Prince Charles.
But which vaccine did they opt to take? I suppose we will not be told.
Reported in the paper as the Oxford vaccine.
Why does the government not encourage people to eat nutrient dense real food to protect against the virus?
Foods rich in Vitamin D include butter, eggs, liver and seafood. The body manufactures Vitamin D out of cholesterol in the presence of sunlight. During winter months when sunlight is in short supply good old fashioned cod liver oil is a good supplement to take.
Also important are foods rich in Zinc, which include red meat, fish, nuts, seeds and ginger, and Vitamin A found in butter, eggs, liver and seafood.
Those following a vegan diet this Veganuary will be missing out on these all important nutrients at this critical time.
Twaddle. I am vegan and am not missing out on anything.
All found in abundance on a scaled back version of the Keto diet. Lower carbs and higher healthy fats actually help people avoid diabetes, lose weight and eat satisfying real food.
I have read reports that many patients have caught covid while in hospital and I know of 2 such cases.
Perhaps as well as offering therapeutics, the NHS could also improve their standards of barrier nursing.
Yes, disposable gloves may be useful, but I doubt very much constantly changing flimsy aprons, plus wearing a mask all day, do much to stop a virus that’s floating around in the air. I’m afraid its little more than play-acting. Best to keep them out of hospital, or use only dedicated hospitals, once infection is confirmed.
Last week one of my friends wanted to visit his mother on her birthday, she is in a privately run care home. So he went down to one of the new “symptomless” test centres for a test as this was a requirement of allowing the visit
The test to be used was one of the 10 minute rapid lateral flow tests. The chap in line in front of him was sweating profusely and had a continuous, hacking cough. My friend, who was symptomless, tested positive and had to agree to self-isolate. The chap in front with the cough tested negative
These rapid tests are far too inaccurate to be of any use whatsoever. Why are they being used? It seems that an associate to the “health” secretary owns the firm that produces them.
The government this morning announced a major expansion of this rapid testing scheme for people who have to work from home etc. Whats the point? What is going on here? I think Hancock should make a statement in Parliament about how these useless tests came to be approved.
Vitamin D letters may have been sent where you live Sir J, but in my small PCN part of Kent and Medway CCG, there seems to be a significant absence of them.
Reply I didn’t say Vit D letters. People who have a letter identifying them as at more risk can apply for free Vit D
Apologies, I should have read your words more carefully:-
“They will have received letters advising them to be careful.”
It is these letters that have not been received.
The Vitamin D issue that Govt should answer today
1) For which people (e.g. some kidney or cardiovascular issues) is it not safe to increase daily vitamin D supplement from the typical 25 micrograms to the higher 100 micrograms to treat a presumed vitamin D deficiency (over a two week period)? At this time, which people should actually choose for the once a month megadose route over the daily route?
2) Are the NHS treating patients with covid being treated with vitamin D and in which case what dosage and type? The Cordoba study specifically used calcifediol i.e. 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 (the mathematical analysis is given by Jungreis and Kelly, medrxiv).
I will resist extended detail on above or ivermectin or other cheap approaches (the voices for which have been suppressed).
The relationship between treatment, free speech and big tech issues
In most of the world people who are questioning lockdown policies, test regimes or cheap/accessible are being cancelled. In at least the USA (previously the bastion of free speech) conservative voices are being deplatformed and cancelled. There is no liberty, education and health are institutionlised and a handful of hyper rich / big tech companies are able to control all speech and apportion blame. I am very, very, very afraid, that what are normally the serious issues raised by Sir John, are in the current context tittle tattle. The previously free world is locked up, much news is created (fake), much speech is cancelled – and many don’t even recognise the situation. The U.K. P.M. is standing against liberty, free speech and democracy. His current m.o. is to say, I’ll lock you up for a little longer and a little harder, don’t worry about free speech, they’re not experts.
The P.M. needs to find the decency and strength to change sides, and speak out for both liberty and free speech across the world.
I take Vit D , zinc , glucosamine daily , however ,prevention is better than cure. If everybody took transmission and self protection more seriously this would help and save admission initially.
For example MRSA is treated with more simple methods in hospital which could be cross applied for prevention. These include antiseptic gargles , antiseptic nasal cream for nostrils , swabbing with the disinfectant chlorhexidine ( which can be used as a shower product) , washing clothes daily , washing hair daily allowing fresh air to circulate in closed spaces a few times a day and keeping own space dust and clutter free. Competent use of masks including double masking in more at risk spaces and safe disposal is also a sensible move.
The UK may not have found HCQ to be of benefit, whereas it has been used successfully elsewhere for COVID 19, India for one example in a densely populated environment or did all the Doctors using it make it up? Lockdown Sceptics has a couple of good pieces today one on a peer review paper which says that lockdowns are pretty useless also one on the efficacy of Ivermectin both as a prophylactic and treatment. Looks like it might even better than the vaccines at preventing infection. Can’t see that being approved either for use either.
There’s little money in it for the pharmaceutical industry and there lies the problem.
As Jeremy Clarkson points out yesterday – the hospitals are in crisis because they are able to treat CV-19 patients. “The beds are blocked because not enough people are dying of Covid 19 !”
So here’s the thing to consider, people. Just because they’re better at curing CV-19 it doesn’t mean you’ll be getting that cure. Not if the Covid units are blocked up. You may well be left at home if you get it badly. They can only handle so many patients at a time.
For the first time in this crisis I think that lock down is correct. The vaccine has arrived – one last push… I hope.
Face, Space, hands, vit D, eat well, lose weight… get vaccinated and keep fingers crossed.
If this doesn’t work then we simply must go for focused shielding.
Chloroquine. Regeneron. Ivermectin. Were you told what size sample of people going into hospital in the UK were given each treatment? And those you have been told the NHS is continuing with. Discounting covid 19 what was the underlying state of health when these drugs were administered?
The people without underlying health conditions, and not on other long term medication, what drug treatment can they expect from the NHS from day 1 of being diagnosed if they are over 50 or 60 (the most at risk groups we are told)?
Are drugs only administered when it gets to the point of hospital admission? If someone over 70 is tested covid + are they prescribed medication immediately? Which medication? Or are they left to self-treat with what Chicken Soup and Paracetamol?
I know the NHS have not wanted to prescribe antibiotics in the UK over many years now. Are antibiotics prescribed for covid or do we just wait for people to rock up at hospital panicking because they can’t breathe? Have we trialled say erythromycin?
I’m the sort of person that avoids doctors and hospitals as much as possible. I wish we could buy an oxygen tank and mask to protect people close to us from having to go into hospital with the reported breathing difficulties from this condition because I am losing faith with the NHS.
Healthy diet too. No creme eggs.
Ps. Someone has just been fined for leaving their house more than once a day. So if I suddenly run out of milk I can’t go and get another one if I have already been out.
Do you understand what absolute police state crap this now is.
Co op has a 2 hour from order online delivery service. £15 min spend.slots always available.
A nice motorcycle man delivers to your door. There’s always items not in stock so that wipes out the small delivery charge if you plan it well.
You should move to Hastings – haven’t seen a policeman out for more that 5 years and still haven’t these past 12 months.
We should be using Ivermectin now, not waiting for a laborious trial that will take weeks if not months. Offer this to those who are sick at home to increase their chances of speedy recovery without having to go into hospital. And what has happened to blood plasma? There is no shortage of potential supply from those who have recovered. Intuition would suggest plasma, by introducing antibodies in to patients, should work and can’t see any risks.
Could you ask Boris to stop droning on about harder and harder lockdowns. This sort of talk has the smell of desperation about it, we seem well into diminishing returns territory here.
Just get on with the vaccination programme, even there we have the whiff of suspicion the vaccine cupboard is not as well stocked as we were told. Action speaks louder than words.
Best cure for a hangover ? Don`t get drunk the night before. The Trumpish thinking that has infected the Conservative Party was the first and worst transmission and if you expect them to accept that reality … you are not watching the show
I have been taking over-the-counter Vitamin D and Zinc supplements since March on the basis that they might not do any good but they won’t do any harm. It is odd that PHE didn’t recommend this along the lines “We are conducting trials to see if Vitamin D is effective but in the interim we recommend you take it anyway”. Someone may correct me but my impression is that if you catch Covid you just stay at home with no treatment until things get so bad you have to go to hospital and then treatment starts – surely there are by now some drugs you can be prescribed to try to minimise the chance of ending up in hospital ? I too have a finger Oximeter to ensure that I could get straight to hospital immediately if things turned bad.
My local council (London) just wrote to me saying they have been advised peak infections will be around March 21st. That is peak, not when they have returned to low levels. Hancock is now touring the studios saying that maybe restrictions can start to be lifted sometimes in the spring (so April and after). Once again all the Conservative MPs played for fools with Boris’ bluster about mid-February just to get them to approve the latest lockdown.
Why haven’t places of worship been closed this time ?
Delighted that “The NHS now says that taking Vitamin D supplements over the winter may be helpful “ – as a non medic myself that became part of my Covid response twelve months ago.
The RECOVERY trial failed badly in NOT evaluating hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine (HC / C) in NON-hospitalised patients … limiting to HC monotherapy … limiting to one HC dose regime … leading to the risk of a gravely flawed conclusion of HC inefficacity, in the face of strong anecdotal evidence to the contrary.
(The outcome of the Oxford ongoing COPCOV trial re. HC/C covid-19 prophylaxis might be ‘interesting’, especially in the light of firm evidence of remarkably low covid-19 mortality in some malaria zones e.g. Thailand where antimalarial prophylaxis is practised … so watch this space …).
Dr Andrew Hill, Department of Pharmacology, University of Liverpool is currently (31.12.20) performing a WHO-sponsored review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials of ivermectin against Covid. Preliminary results indicate a highly significant 83% reduction in Covid mortality (95% CI 65%-92%).
It’s worthwhile to get a Vitamin D blood check (eg £30 from Black Country Pathology Services). However, Vit D deficiency is a symptom for people with metabolic health problems (diabetes, cardio vascular disease, etc) so they will need to do more than take supplements.
There are many ways we can prevent and treat severe responses to respiratory diseases like Covid. In poorer parts of the world, doctors are treating the symptoms using existing drugs as best they can, drawing on their experience rather than dictat from above. I’m sure we will continue to learn about what works for Covid(if we are prepared to listen) but the most important problem is the deterioration of metabolic health and the need to help our immune systems function better. NB Vaccines won’t necessarily help those with poor metabolic health and stressed immune systems.
JR, As I understand it the hydrochloroquine trials in this country were at high dose levels, given to patients already ill with covid19. That is wrong: HCQ is not a medicine for covid19. For this disease low dose HCQ is thought to work as a prophylactic, not as a “medicine”, by enhancing the body’s uptake of zinc. And it is the zinc, well known as an anti-viral, which helps to fight covid19 in the early stages (only).
Personally I have been taking extra vitamin D, zinc, and vitamin C, supplements, ever since the start of covid19. I would take low dose HCQ if I could get it.
I would also like to know about open air transmission
It’s like demon possession, no one knows. We can measure bacteria but viruses are far too small, no one even knows if they cause illness never mind where they go.
So would the whole world of science like to know.
The precautionary principle would say stay as far apart as possible – not just 2m – and wear masks in all public places – indoor and out.
And BAN JOGGERS from pavements and footpaths – and I write as a runner.
A very powerful endorsement of the benefits of ivermectin, faster viral clearance, faster time to hospital discharge, faster time to clinical recovery, and a 75% reduction in mortality rates. Researchers also support its use as a prophylaxis for health workers and a powerful argument for giving ivermectin to high risk groups while they wait for vaccination. See today’s lockdownsceptics.org.
I am puzzled by your remark on chloroquine. I am only aware of one test of hydro chloroquine, the now discredited and withdrawn Lancet article. In the test very high doses of hyrochloroquine alone was give to patients very ill with late stage C19.
Do you know of any tests of treatment in line with many doctor’s recommendations – treatment at early stages with hydrochloroquine plus zinc and an antibiotic?
Lately it appears that Ivermectin, another cheap, safe drug, can also be very effective. Do you know of any plans to check this drug?
Go to the Dr Chris Martenson videos on YouTube for links to many of the trials already carried out. He’s been trying to get the message out over the last year but keeps getting censored if he even mentions these drugs that Sir John references.
Someone needs to take these social media sites to task for the censorship being carried out. Governments have allowed them too much power. They need to be reined in and quickly.
We become more like a communist state by the day.
covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov ‘Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine with or without Azythromycin’ 09/10/2020 . This report by the US National Institutes of Health is quite clear. These antimalarial drugs do not produce any positive impact on Covid-19 patients.
Sir John, thank you for coming back on Ivermectin which I mentioned in a post a couple of days ago. I have seen on-line a scientist in the US testifying to a congressional committee about early results of testing calling it a ‘miracle’ drug and it should be approved by the FDA immediately. Its another re-purposed drug which is freely available, and he urged congress to make a quick decision and I would urge the UK government to accelerate testing on this also, otherwise we may miss a good opportunity to stem the death toll..
The testimony was from Dr. Pierre Kory to the US Senate’s Homeland Security Committee on 8, December 2020.
A year of dither and delay from this government has now led to the state of emergency in London. Only now are the government planning to introduce testing at points of entry into the UK.
Only Trump fanatics thought that Chloroquine would be the ‘gamechanger’ in Covid treatment. It’s usefulness was assessed and dismissed by experts months ago.
Yes, Vitamin D.
That’s what Dr. Hodkinson advised in his address to the Edmonton City Council in Alberta Canada. And his address to them was ‘flamed’ for being fake.
Several weeks later the UK government then decide that Vitamin D supplements were a good idea….. and after failing to acknowledge that getting people OUT of their homes and exposed to daylight was a natural way of boosting their bodys Vit-D production (yet another thing that lockdown doesn’t assist).
The only joined-up thinking that Boris [et al] are displaying is that of hindsight. they are not pro-active, but reactive, and in a bad way too – lockdowns don’t work and so the answer is …… more lockdowns.
There’s an element of ‘Brownian Motion’ about them. (For all the non-scientists {especially Labour Arts Graduates} out there – no, that’s nothing do with an ex-PM).
Sir John,
There is a British pharmaceutical company called Synairgen that has taken a well-known, tried and tested drug called Interferon (which acts by stimulating your body’s natural immune system) and reformulated it so that, instead of being injected it can be administered through a nebuliser.
The benefit is that you get a 100% hit direct into the lungs, which is where it is needed. It has passed the Phase I trials (safety) and the Phase II trials (efficacy). In the double-blind trials the placebo group had a 7% death rate, while the group taking the drug – called SNG001 – had a 100% survival rate. In the US the FDA has fast-tracked this drug. It is an utter disgrace that this is not being fast-tracked here in the country where it was produced! The government’s failure is shameful.
EVERY single patient in hospital should now be given this drug in an expanded Phase III trial involving the whole nation (with no placebo group!). We know it’s safe, and we know it’s effective, so, in this time of emergency, we should adopt a new, innovative, buccaneering and imaginative approach and rather than engage in all the usual, slow, processes for approving its use, let’s take a bold decision and IMMEDIATELY make it available to everyone. Indeed, itcould be distributed in pharmacies for home use. What say you? Will you promote this policy?
Best regards, Nick
Just been out for my daily walk. In the lockdown last March, you could walk down the middle of the main road. Few cars or lorries, it felt like the end of the world. Today it felt completely normal. What lockdown?
From Versus Arthritis.org
“Tocilizumab is a biological therapy and can be prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis (roo-ma-toy-d arth-ri-tus), juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) or giant cell arteritis”.
MAB not MAT
Maybe I’m wrong..but worth checking?
It is certainly strange that a drug used manly for eradication helminths should also have an antiviral effect and that NSAID’s previously warned as a contraindication to protecting against Covid should now be advocated . I wonder if drugs not used frequently for a long time and then pop up many years later regain their potency relative to individual physiology .
I will not be accepting the partially-trialled experimental mRNA injectable symptom-reducing treatment AKA “vaccine”.
I would certainly accept hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic, were doctors permitted to prescribe it. I’m over 60 but at approx. £1 a week I’d happily foot the bill myself.