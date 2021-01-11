The benefits of taking back control

The establishment media has been concentrating on the Dover Calais route and expressing concern that there were no lorry queues there on our first Brexit days. Where were all the programmes to look at our options now we are free? The BBC , ever willing to interview me when they thought Brexit was in danger, wanted no statements from me of all the things we can now do as an independent country.
So let me have another go at reminding them what they are missing, and how they are failing to inform their viewers and listeners.
We take back control of our taxes. The Tampon tax goes, and I want to see the back of the taxes on green products from boiler controls to insulation, from heat pumps to draught excluder. Why did the Remain media defend these taxes?
We take back control of our farms. We can now offer grants and loans to promote more British food to high standards. cutting the food miles. We need to win back lost market share in everything from pig meat to flowers and from salad crops to dairy. We can now ban live exports of animals and raise our welfare standards by so doing.
We take back control of our trade policy. We can now hope to join the mighty Trans Pacific partnership of large and growing economies and move through that to a US trade treaty, denied to us during 48 years in the EU running our trade policy.
We can take back control of our fishing grounds. Immediately the government will ban pulse fishing which damages our fish stocks and marine environment. There now needs to be a big move to expand capacity of our fishing fleet ready for our full control at the end of a further transition period. We also need to attract more food processing and fish freezing businesses to support the trawlers.
We can take back control of our industrial grants and subsidy regimes. All too often in the EU they used grants and subsidies to divert investment away from the UK or even to achieve closure of a UK factory to be replaced by a facility elsewhere. Now we can spend our money wisely on helping rebuild lost manufacturing.
We can take back control of our Freeport and Enterprise Zone policy, creating many more around the UK as part of the levelling up drive without falling foul of EU rules.
We can as a nation resume our rightful place on world bodies, with our own vote and voice to be a force for the good, for peace, prosperity and democracy.
Sir John. I read an article in the Express which suggested we cannot ban EU super trawlers from our waters. Is this report true.
It certainly is true. Boris has signed up to a whole truckload of commitments to follow the EU line, long into the future. You’ve been had
GF, do you have a handy list of this ‘truckload of commitments’ for us to read?
Popular M&S Percy Pig sweets do not conform to place of origin rules and are now heavily taxed.
M&S UK company, sweets manufactured in Germany brought to U.K. and from here distributed to other EU countries. Now subject to tax entering back to EU! This applies to a host of other UK businesses and goods, like John Lewis and others.
Pity Johnson and co did not think this through or advise UK companies to change manufacture and Jobs to U.K. Alternatively WTO.
Grey, We told you we’d been had. But you Remains kept saying we left on 31-01-2020 and then again on 31-12-2020. Actually we’re now still looking for the promised lorry queues.
I read in the press at the weekend that Boris had licenced seven super trawlers to fish in UK water, if so why? What did he secure in return for this?
All weekend, musicians and performing artists have been frantic on Twitter saying they don’t have musician passports to perform in the EU, it seems we agree to all sorts and have demanded nothing in return. It’s time for Boris to come clean on just what is in the small print of the Withdrawal Agreement. They are also claiming an EU ‘anonymous source’ reported the EU offered a 90 days working visa and the UK rejected it, is this true?
Isn’t it beautiful, these seven super-trawlers had been condemned for years by Greenpeace.
Now suddenly some people here are getting all hot under the collar because at least one of these (Margiris) has been reported in the North Sea and might do to British waters what they had done to Australian, Mauritian , and West African waters.
A sudden Damascene conversion to Eco-warrior?
There was a Select Committee to examine the ramifications of what has been agreed.
Rees-Mogg has disbanded it.
You will have to wait for all those affected to voice their concerns.
I don’t know really where to start in pointing you at people – fishermen, musicians, students, second home owners, importers…
A-tracy, Apparently the UK offered a more extensive (“ambitious” in current political jargon) visa arrangement, which the EU rejected. I am surprised that this government is still surprised by the intransigence and obstinancy of the EU. What else do they expect from the EU?
If not we can confront them, insist on checking for illegal netting etc and disrupt their activities. You know, a full on irritation which the French have done to us for decades.
Unlike the French, irritated Englishmen cannot bring their target’s country to a panic-buying meltdown, can they though?
It has been a while since I read the Agreement but I am fairly sure there was no mention of any fishing specifications and methods as such. The main principal on UK regulatory powers seemed to be that whatever the proposed changes were, they had to apply to EU and UK boats equally. Disputes would be discussed at joint committee level.
Some may argue that banning factory fishing vessels would be one-sided and therefore could be disputed but there has been no apparent dispute over the banning of pulse fishing. A previous contributor has said that it was reported that the PM has licensed some ‘Super Trawlers’. This suggests that we have Sovereignty over our waters and that the PM had a good reason for granting such licenses.
Good morning
Ahem ! But I thought we left ?
—
Banning pulse fishing was a positive move and one I was very grateful to see. But we can do better ! We now need to look at those factory ships and drag nets. These also must go.
I watched an episode on YouTube of, Harry’s Farm, where he said that a certain government policy of subsidy is being phased out. He stated that this is being replaced by something else but the information the government has released is poor. I will need to go back and research more on this but it seems another government mess in the making which will cost people their livelihoods and homes. Not good. Still, they can always sell their land to developers for all those new comers the government wants 😉
The whole thing is underpinned by the notion that the UK risks catastrophic climate change disasters if farming methods do not change.
Basically the size of farm will no longer dictate the amount of subsidy given. Money will be dished according to animal welfare, access to land, protection of beautiful views etc etc.
Sounds something like “ flatten the curve in two weeks”.
Say no more!
It is interesting how Mr. Redwood never explains why his government allows, indeed – encourages, ludicrously high levels of immigration. I read recently that 80% of the pressure to build hundreds of thousands of houses each year comes from the huge and constant increase in our population.
Reply I disagree with the policy!
Today France announces tougher customs controls for goods from the U.K.
No Mark, there is much following. There will be improvements aka closer alignment by stealth. Fisheries was a total sell out, you would not know that from JR blog. If the UK reduces the EU quota after 2026 UK pays EU compensation! We pay them to get back a bigger share of fish in our territorial waters! No mention by JR says how specious his blog is.
Technically U.K. takes back control, but if it does there are severe punishments! So severe U.K. Will not do so. But allows spin and false hope like the blog today.
ECHR and its court still above All UK courts and laws. That is not taking back control. If U.K. leaves EU can cancel association agreement in 15 days. It means it prevents U.K. Deporting boat people!
Reply I criticised the fishing deal here and in Parliament at the time and am pressing for improvement.
JR, I appreciate what you might want. However the association surrender agreement has been agreed by parliament. How are you going to achieve “improvements” without severe punishment or leaving?
I have not read or heard a single word from Fisheries that this is not anything but a sell out. The polished turd Johnson told us about.
Today we read and here on TV news channels how one in four lorries to N.Ireland turned back because of incorrect paperwork. English cheese not allowed and in short supply. Goods travelling in our own country monitored by EU inspectors on our soil. Johnson said no paperwork or border down Irish Sea. Could you explain or did Johnson lie?
And whilst I don’t want to appear carping, why does everyone bang-on about removing the tax on tampons. It really is a triviality.
Sir John, it’s good of you to reply to Hope’s post, and I don’t doubt that what you say in your reply is true. But it is everything else that Hope says to which you didn’t reply that reinforces the points Hope made. Thank you for your honesty.
We may have to rely on Greenpeace to defend our natural waters if this government won’t, perhaps they should get an online funding platform going to defend the ocean from super trawlers.
You don’t know what to believe is true anymore with the UK media. The UK press don’t understand why people are looking to social media, they should look at themselves, they never give proper UK ministers a platform instead they talk to ex-mps like Tony Blair and John Bercow just to stir up trouble, they are yesterday people we need to hear more from the people we elected to represent us.
We can but will we.
Already we see we cantban super trawlers from our waters.
The civil Serpents will do everything to keep us aligned.
Vigilance is the key word.
Who is going to be the vigilant? Do you honestly think that any of the politicians are capable, let alone willing? Can the electorate be expected to put their lives on hold to scrutinise public policy, even if they were inclined so to do? And were there a large enough constituency desiring to elect good representatives, who can they possibly vote for? Sadly, vigilance doesn’t even begin to cut it.
Indeed Ian; the enemy within has yet to be defeated. That battle needs to start with the restoration of robust Treason and Sedition Law. Maybe the mandarins won’t be so keen to serve the EU if they can be out on their ears with neither compensation nor pension.
This all means nothing while we continue to live under the COVID DICATORSHIP
The Covid scandal is the only issue that really matters. Brexit was the canary in the mine, and it is now dead. A little depressing, but hardly surprising, that Sir John has produced another wish list – much of it troubling when you pause to consider.
A wish list accurately describes the blog today without a clue how “improvements” could be achieved without severe punishment or leaving association surrender agreement. Parliament has agreed the terms!
Which says you shouldn’t venture out for a walk in the country abut you can fly in from Dubai or anywhere else and wander home via public transport, supermarkets etc.
Very odd.
And all the people with dual nationality and residency can freely fly back and forth between countries whilst we Brits are imprisoned here as second class citizens. We now hear the mutated virus came from Nigeria and South Africa. We should put in restrictions that people can only fly once and then must stay put in their main country of residence.
Indeed Stephen.
Exactly. If an enemy had managed to invade us at any point during 1939-45, and confined every single person in the country to indefinite house arrest, would we have been obediently sitting around considering what we ‘might’ be able to do, if and when they finally chose to ‘relax their regulations’?
I don’t think so.
And we will apparently have fewer Irish lorries clogging our roads and air for no benefit to the U.K
Let’s hope that BoJo’s administration builds on these opportunities as JR suggests above with radical tax changes, free ports and regional development grants
It is clear from reading this and Briefings for Britain that JR and his ERG colleagues are going to be kept busy keeping an eye on this and what the EU is getting up to behind our backs
Perhaps a giant set of net curtains should be erected atop the cliffs of Dover to twitch at the Continent?
Well as an ace curtain twitcher on the reaity of life, your suggestion should suit you admirably. Try buying a telescope, though I wouldn’t bet on which end you prefer to look out of.
Childish nonsense!
Net curtains all around the country are twitching as neighbours check to see if others are leaving their house more than once a day.
I think you’ll find the twitching about quality of goods is all on the part of the EU. Which side of the channel lets goods in as they did 2 weeks ago and who puts up twitchy restrictions for no good reason?
You really need to turn about and see reality.
we can all see the EU curtains before we reach the French/Belgian/Dutch coast!
It’s you who has constantly demanded more and harsher lockdowns, Martin, trying to make out ordinary people as criminals. In contrast the EU really are out on parole – they definitely need supervision!
Discounted ERG when I read they bang their desks like schoolboys. Not manly. Also the Spartan self labelling.
Reply Not at the meetings I attend!
If I had banged my desk I’d have been expelled.
Sir John and the ERG are not just worse than useless, but actually complicit in preserving Tory power, and therefore EU influence.
Simeon, Our soft Brexit (eg: EU supertrawlers, Northern Ireland annexed by the EU) is hugely disappointing. And very predictable from a set of politicians like Boris who do not understand the principle that sovereignty must never be given away for mere trade. But that’s not JR, I’m sure.
Indeed the road tax from Irish lorries needs to reflect the true costs of the journey plus the punishment clause on how they worked with the EU to undermine our Union. Revenge is a dish best served cold. Don’t buy Irish beef or products.
It should be no surprise shortage of English cheese in N.Ireland today. 1 in 4 lorries prevented from going there. Might it be to force buying RoI agri goods? Of course it is. What is Gove and Johnson doing!
Do not buy RoI food products at all.
Better still, just buy British, whatever and whenever. Long live Britain!
Not a single competent economist thinks any of this remotely compensates for the loss of frictionless access to the world’s biggest and best single market. Brexit just got real on 1 January, and all over the country traders are realising how much new red tape Brexit brings
But you said there would be food shortages. Where are they ?
So you decree on the competence of economists and the size of the EU market. I would have thought that the US, China, and India were all potentially larger, though perhaps less convenient. The EU market is still there, just the paperwork has changed. It is different when we sell on WTO rules, and most of it is exchanged electronically. The great advantages of Brexit are that we are free to engage in trade with whoever we wish in the World minus EU control, and we can buy from around the World free of EU protectionist tariffs. Look on you pot as half full and filling.
Given the huge trade deficit with the EU, less trade will be good in the long run. I’m surprised we can export anything given that both the current and previous governments have done everything they can to inflate the price of the thing all of us need – a roof over our head. Add to that their love affair with globalisation and the encouragement of outsourcing to move our manufacturing abroad and as I said, it’s a miracle we can competitively manufacture and export anything.
Yes, one sees what you did there.
So, any economist who disagrees with COMPETENT economists must be incompetent. Well, name calling is one way to try to make an argument.
Also, isn’t ‘competent economist’ the best example in the English language of an oxymoron?
Reply The competent economists are the Establishment ones who missed the Banking crash in their forecasts and who thought the ERM would usher in a “golden scenario” !
Freedom has a price. Begone to your masters in Brussels. They will soon realise that market and capitalism, plus blackmail has a price at their expense when we can buy their produce cheaper elsewhere. In four to five years our shopping bills will reduce as they increased when we joined to fund French farmers!
Group think
Nobody thought about a non-flu type virus hitting us. Cygnus was all about a different type of virus.
Nobody knows 100% certain of the future economic benefits of being independentbut 52% of us had a pretty good hunch.
Plenty of economists in fact think opening up the world for freer trade is a far better option than the so called “single market”. Its never been free, costing us 20 billion a year or so to be a member, it’s certainly not the biggest as the world is far far bigger and getting bigger by the day, its not been frictionless as seen by frequent queues of lorries due entirely due to the French petty fights amongst themselves and indeed us, and red tape in a age of computers will always have minimal effect. Oh, and the “single market” has never been single … it’s always been easy to buy non eu goods in the uk sold at competitive costs … and of course the market has been singularly sloped towards German and French goods.
Frictionless access is good, but it came with too many costs and disadvantages.
This is quite a claim, not one single economist (I take it that this ‘competent’ means qualified) thinks Brexit will compensate the UK for the loss of frictionless trade with the EU.
Sir John, don’t you know any qualified economists that believe otherwise?
Reply I have always forecast that if we follow the right policies out of the EU we will have a slightly faster growth rate than if we stayed in. But then I dared to disagree with the Establishment economists over the impacts of the ERM and banking crash. They always want to be wrong together.
So JR doesn’t know any qualified economists that believe otherwise.
Reply I have financial qualifications. See also the work of Tim Congdon, an Economics Professor.
Plenty of comment that the EU will decline in terms of size of market v world trade and we will grow.
Equally how can any of them know what the effect will be for instance when/if we join other large free trading blocs/we get our free ports up and running, possibly cut corporation tax etc.
Once again a narrow view from a closed mind.
Have you sent that letter to PE Biden yet, John?
Reply Yes
Weren’t we all told trading with the EU after Brexit would be a piece of cake; they would be falling over themselves because of the enormous imbalance between our trading. Well, they aren’t, partly because they were more intent on being vindictive than good partners. However, where do we go from here?
Incidentally, I read that Germany is in trouble with other members of the EU because it broke ranks to buy the Covid-19 vaccine independently, rather than maintaining solidarity with the other 26.
Teffer said: “Brexit just got real on 1 January [2021]”. You need to have a word with your Remain mates (Andy, Martin, Margaret, etc) who seemed to think “Brexit got real” on 31 Jan 2020. And the Referendum did not ask only economists, but the entire electorate of the UK. And we thought we’d be better off out. And still do.
Some good ideas, Sir John. But I really think that you and the rest of the ERG need to harry ministers at Departmental Questions in the House, demanding updates on progress with ‘benefits realisation’. I get the impression that Boris doesn’t really care anymore.
Immpressions and perceptions is all there really is at the end of the day, and for each individual they are never wrong.
Hasn’t Rees Mogg disbanded the ERG? It should be renamed the Brexit Realisation Group the BRG and get a blog, move Jacob Rees Mogg with the times so that we don’t have to rely on the negative newspaper stories alone.
Reply No Mr Rees Mogg has not disbanded it, and as a Minister is not a member whilst in office. It still works away at using our freedoms
Boris does not care. Your impression is well founded. He can claim to have delivered Brexit and the media have sung his praises. That’s all Boris cares about.
It will be interesting to see how the new Reform party acts. They are doing some promotion in Scotland, but I get the impression they will hold fire until the Government is at an all time low with the public. There is still a way to go on that.
All that is required of Reform is to draw votes from the Conservative party and let them go the way of The Whigs. Forget about winning seats. It’s a long game and removing an option for election the comfortable globalist/centrist types is the first stop. Cameron could have stood as a Liberal Democrat – but the Conservative Party is an easier route for old Etonians. The Labour Party would be a non starter for Etonians. Once the cosy two party set up is broken the country can start to rebuild. Labour is already too broken to do any more damage than the Tories despite what they might want you to believe.
Sir J, it is hard sometimes to discern the truth of what lies behind the new fishing arrangements but it would appear that one of the drivers of the transitional period was to ensure we can continue to draw on electrical energy supply from Europe -largely France I think.
Is that true? If so it confirms that our own energy sources are unable to provide us with enough power to run the nation and how insane it has been (and still is) to run down our own critical supply sources in a madcap drive to show how green we are. Also, perhaps, that a political spat with a nation upon whom we rely to keep our lights on could end with our lights going off without in any way reducing the whole world CO2 emissions. I suspect that we shall find the transitional agreement will have to be extended and perhaps become permanent.
6-8% of our electric and gas supplies comes from the EU via interconnectors. So lobby your MP to ensure we are not held to ransom by our “EU friends”! Then we can get our fish back.
Germany is still building coal powered stations it’s just our (Princess) Nut Nut jobs who think we can supply our energy from………..the wind!
We really do need an overhaul of our political class. When they all agree on something we intuitively know it’s wrong. EU, climate change, mass immigration, equality legislation, no free speech, HS2, BLM, ER etc.
It also works in reverse – we provide the link to France with electricity sometimes.
… and burning brown-coal at that. That’s how environmentally friendly they are when push comes to shove. And what about all the gas they are importing from Friend Putin, the burning of which not only pollutes the atmosphere but also makes them dependent on him.
We cannot, indeed MUST NOT rely on France for energy, they prove time and time again that they will just cause problems with NO notice at all. Here is the UK governors, in the shape of Shapps, agreeing a weeks lead-in on air and passenger travellers requiring covid negative tests whilst the UK is in lockdown panic mode, dithering around, and the French cut off thousands of haulage drivers from the continent without a care. The French even said NHS tests weren’t good enough evidence.
Madcap Green indeed; all based on flawed and manipulated climate “data”.
Can we take back control of illegal immigration?Still hundreds arriving on our shores. Do they get sent back or are we still paying for them and finding accommodation for them? I was told yesterday by someone who has been farming all his life and his family before him that it’s reached a point where it’s a choice between farms or housing. We should be thinking about producing more of our own food.
Don’t forget that you are talking about a government ( I nearly said “people”) which for nearly a whole year now has imprisoned us illegitimately with little access to supplies, healthcare or normal, human social interaction.
What does it care if our land becomes a concrete waste?
And as I have often banged on….will we ever get another election? Question mark now over locals in May.
Indeed but the Police are clearly far too busy arresting or fining the innocent. It seems it takes 5 to 7 of them just to fine two people for having a tea or coffee on a bench at a beauty spot.
The lack of control over illegal immigrants is this governments Achillies heel and until all politicians of every party start to unite instead of trying to keep tearing lumps out of each other at every opportunity recognise this they will pay the ultimate price through the ballot box.
Indeed Priti Useless will not be taking action on illegal immigration or telling the French that their encouragement of mass migration is a hostile act and they are coming back via the Channel tunnel immediately! I’m afraid hot air buys nothing!
More illegal immigration coming to a 4* hotel near you, unvetted young men whose intentions are unknown. Make this illegal activity a 10 year prison sentence before return to their own Country or 15 if they refuse to disclose their origin. More proof that there are no CONSERVATIVES in this Tory administration.
+1 good arable land (not cheap grazing land) in our area is disappearing quickly for large housing estates.
FUS – -Years ago I read that every one of them that says the magic word “Asylum” instantly costs us £5000 – – due to all the stuff that has to be done. It will clearly be more now. Now we ferry them in as if there is no tomorrow. More cost. Even at £5k each to start with, the 120+ that arrived over the weekend instantly cost us £600’000. Then they cost us every day onwards. Unsustainable madness. Only one end result. 3rd world England.
No mention of taking back control of our borders in Dr Redwood’s piece.
Reply Watch this space. The government is introducing its new migration system
New immigration system? What a laugh. It will decimate middle-income jobs in the same way freedom of movement did for the lower paid. Why should a company pay the going rate for British workers when they can import cheaper trained foreign labour? Unless a cap is reintroduced and the earning threshold raised it will be a disaster.
But these ‘asylum seekers’ are not complying with any ‘migration system’. or law. Why do you think these lawbreakers will comply with any different law?
Forget about that. What is important is removing VAT from sanitary towels and heating controls; that’s what we English are really concerned about.
very funny – but for some on here that is the most important issue about Brexit.
Immigration was ALWAYS a sovereign matter for member countries, so as far as people coming from the rest of the world goes, leaving the European Union makes not a blind bit of difference.
What we need is a sense of progress – of going forward.
At the moment it is covid covid covid and the police are being put in an impossible position. People are beginning, on social media, to notice very un English repression too. A video here, a story there… Out here in the Fens, cars are streaming to their “essential” work at 6 a.m.! The fight to regain our liberties is, I feel in my bones, about to begin. We have had enough.
If there could be some positive signs of growth, of freedom to trade, of coming prosperity, that might well be enough to stop a summer of serious anger and revolt. I do hope so!
Serious anger and revolt is already with us. The scale is small, given the state’s ability thus far to postpone the economic consequences. But that ability will inevitably reduce. Our best hope is that the economy reduces to the point that the parasitic state can no longer continue to oppress the people.
Have the sheep become lions?
Mike Stallard
+1 You are not alone.
We should also speedily conclude FTAs with countries the EU doesn’t have them with or would spend a decade negotiating. Australia and the trans Pacific group, USA if feasible given Biden’s likely protectionist stance – we have the starting advantage that the EU have already fallen foul of Biden with their China investment agreement so they won’t be getting an FTA any time soon.
The Remainers told us for years there would be riots and food shortages after we left the EU, now they’ve downgraded this to some bloke being unable to export live eels. It’s laughable.
and the Belgian little entrepreneurs getting in a hissy fit about sending their beer, bike parts and chocs to UK. There are alternatives believe it or not.
No, they didn’t.
They said that there would be a possibility of such problems under a no deal situation.
That is, what you wanted. You haven’t got that.
There is much use of “we take back control” above. With respect, I think you need your “we” examining.
The “we” is not the people of the U.K., they are locked up by data, freedom and speech deniers.
The “we” is not the M.P.s., most prostrate themselves before the Govt.
The “we” is not the Govt it follows the experts (lol)
The “we” is not democracy is is switched off by big tech (the outgoing President is deplatformed, and now defunded by tech actors).
The question should be who is the ‘we’ from which control is taken back? Big tech, big pharma, institutionalised education, institutionalised health?
“we can as a nation”, no we cannot as a nation, without first making nations great again. This means liberty and free speech, it means security from censorship and cancelling by the few.
Taking back control is all very good but then we need to take a step back further and look at who we want to be in control and what type of discourse we want. I realise that those sort of decisions will be made by the vehicle of democracy , however majority /minority issues are sometimes not controlled by the best. Stubbornness and self interest can go before a total overview and there again in its opposite, a didactic mildly despotic arrangement takes away freedom . If people are going to stick to their views without sensible evidence to back up their theories we need to keep alert to the fact that admitting one is wrong is not detrimental to well being .Creating an environment where the greatest number is catered for will serve us best , yet the dynamism must not be lost .
Sir John , I agree with all you say but we must stop our PM from wasting the opertunities we are getting , by pushing the anti plant food agenda. We all know that that is not right and a fad pushed by morons who are not proper engineers or scientists,
Like the false statistics pushed by the virus panic, we also know that “climate change” is natural and has happened all the time
Watch out – I believe you can be arrested for being a climate changer denier or maybe that’s just a guideline
Indeed. I want my Government to show it’s intent on many fronts to show the EU that when it gave grants and other incentives to move factories away from our Country that we can now do the same. Our trade patterns will now change over time as the tariff regime to protect French Farmers, Dutch flower sellers and German Car makers has disappeared. Particularly the protectionist Euro to give false advantage to German manufacturing. Lets buy our food and other supplies duty free from elsewhere in the world and see the EU suffer from its own blackmail. Meanwhile get the lawmakers up to speed to find appropriate definitions to ban factory fishing vessels from our shores and police them to keep them out. The Government needs to act now so we take back control 100% of our fishing grounds in 5.5 years and the EU can go whistle as our trade patterns will have focussed on the rest of the world by then and not them!! Peter Van EU are you reading!
Are the continental exporters having to comply with the same red tape rules as uk exporters are?
Good question David. If not then we must impose it or it will never be sorted out.
Westminster has certainly taken control. It has taken control of where we can go, when we can go, whether we wear a mask, what we inject into our bodies and what news we see.
The rather nebulous conrol from Brussel that has degraded out economy and freedom for decades had been replaced by an authoritarian control that see’s people arrested for sitting on park benches or driving to empty countryside for a walk. If we are ever allowed to go outside again we’ll see a wrecked economy and a lack of freedom worse than East Germany or North Korea.
The political and pseudo science charlatans have destroyed our country and our society in a few short months with the excuse that we might catch a cold and even that hasn’t worked because I have one right now. I hope there is a hell for all those responsible.
Some very good suggestions but what the politicians lack is the realisation that talking is not the same as doing. Where are the published plans to show how your ideas are achieved? And then Government needs to monitor.
“Can Do” was a default mode of thinking I adopted as a young man because many adults at the time post war had really suffered in real grinding poverty, particularly in the North with no prospects to improve.
“No Can Do” was commonplace everywhere. If you think deeply enough you can see ways out like David v Goliath. I took inspiration from all the amazing inventions of WW2 where Brains overcame Brawn.
I see parallels today and Sir John bless him is a beacon for positive clear thinking – his usual modus – unlike many others who lack also the courage to offer solutions. The opportunities for us in this country are many but many folks cannot see it. Deja Vu!
“a US trade treaty, denied to us during 48 years in the EU running our trade policy”
We voted to leave the EU after forty-four years “in the EU running our trade policy”.
In 2016, the Tory Party leadership did not want us to vote Leave. They wanted us to vote for the Tory Party leadership’s “deal” with the EU instead. We were told that, if we voted Leave, we would not get back to the negotiating table. We voted Leave. The Tory Party leadership went straight back to the negotiating table. In doing so, they passed on accepting the hand of friendship offered to “Brexit Britain” by the President of the United States.
Nivek, Good point.
Correction- Enterprise Zones while in the EU.
Sir John
Therein lies the real problem the BBC
The perception is they are just not trying to support the direction the country is going.
For too long endless governments have given them too much leeway and the current crop of key reporters cannot change their personal beliefs and political thinking
I’m beginning to wonder who’s interviewing whom on the Today programme. Perhaps it would save the BBC a lot of money if the so-called interviewers just chatted amongst themselves.
The problem with the BBC is they are wrong on almost every single issue. Woke, lefty, identity politics pushing, climate alarmist, healthcare state monopoly supporting lunacy. Deluded lefty art graduated at war with viewers and (enforced by law) licence tax payers.
It looks like super trawler factory scrapers can’t be banned without getting permission from the expert committee of EU and British civil servants who decide on the qualifications of the committee members.
How will the UK decide whether to implement the shortly forthcoming directive to put E10 petrol in our tanks and reduce the efficiency of the engines by 10%, negating the supposed effect of the extra ethanol? Bet Boris and the zealots in the continued EU administration wave it through.
Taking back control? I’m not even allowed to leave the house, and now apparently I may not even be allowed a vote. You are fiddling while Rome burns JR.
Sir John, you seem to be ignoring the elephant in the room!
No issue is more important than the overthrow of Donald Trump by big tech and their assault on the freedom of speech?
And Johnson’s appalling attack on Donald Trump sends an unmistakable signal as to which side he’s backing, very very worrying.
And don’t get me started on the ever more rigorous lockdown, Einstein’s definition of insanity is to keep repeating the same experiment endlessly whilst expecting a different result, something fishy going on methinks?
+1 but Trump still has cards to play.
whats left? -his golf-round score card?
I see a notification today that the PM will be joining other world leaders at the behest of Macron to discuss financing Bio-diversity initiatives.
Whilst I think most have some concern for our environment, Johnson’s eco-warrior conversion continues, banning petrol cars by 2030, net zero by 2050, expansion of renewables but no expansion of the power needed to back them up and much more.
He needs to focus on being a Conservative PM and not listen to his wife.
The assault is not just on President Trump, it is much more widespread. The assault is also not just on freedom of speech, it is also being directed at financial funding, employment and freedom to do business. Anyone at any level can now (and are) being fully cancelled. It is rapidly becoming, if it hasn’t already become, freedom to exist.
Have you been in a supermarket recently?! Where do I get my sovereignty to replace the ingredients that are all now out of stock?
Reply That is to do with Covid 19 not Brexit I think you will find.
what ingredients – list them?. You will probably find other shops that stock all sorts of things unavailable via bulk buying supermarkets who place an order, sell out and the customers have to wait until the next delivery that might be days away.
Our local 2 man, 1 woman ‘corner shop’ usually has everything we cannot get from supermarkets – they had flour, toilet rolls, lettuces….They use Full PPE – one-way route, masks, gloves, screens – give these shops your business.
Michael, Which ingredients out of stock in which supermarkets, where? I have seen no problems – even toilet rolls are plentiful.
The UK’s relationship with the EEC/EU is beginning to resemble the 100 years war.
We threw in the towel on key issues and whether we can achieve your laudable aspirations is questionable especially with this unbusinesslike Government.
You say “we can” and “we take back control”. Your party has a massive majority, what are you waiting for? If you can cut tampon tax in a day, then why not green taxes, what is stopping you? Why would the greens, the Lib Dems or Labour not vote for that tax cut? Just get on with these things.
You surely do not expect the BBC and many other media outlets to look at the positives of Brexit JR do you.
Much easier to sit back and criticise and find fault with everything, its lazy and easy journalism compared to doing some hard research about the possible benefits going forward.
Just look at the vaccine roll out reports.
Good if the Government do not mess it up.
Good if the vaccine is delivered on time.
Good if we can get enough jabbers involved.
Arguments about who should get it first, Care homes let down, Teachers not included, etc etc etc.
We have already vaccinated more people in the UK than the whole of the EU together, but how often do you hear that.
Remember Germany being reported as the example we were compared against now their deaths are over 1,000 per day, but you have to search the small print to find that out.
The media by and large are now only interested in bad news, simples.
We can take back control of our Freeport and Enterprise Zone policy,
You mean favouring certain areas by not inflicting on them all the problems Brexit causes everyone else. In any case we had Free ports within the EU its just that we didn`t need them as their only purpose was to process European products (largely fish).
Soooooo all baloney on that one
The sort of material you put out doesn’t survive any sort of knowledgeable challenge anyway. Its like exposing spoon bending, water divining and magic crystals to scientific study. Embarrassing really
Talk, talk. Dreams, dreams. When will Sir John start living in the real world? It’s no good just blaming the BBC.and other media. Where is action from his own government which is in chaos with covid and can’t seem to think beyond it. Banning pulse trawling was just talk, where is the visible action? When are steps to be taken to counter the economic warfare activities begun by the EU against us?
‘Boris’ and his bunch of weaklings are still in awe of the EU and beholden to it.
The BBC should be left with little choice in its reporting because the Government should be flooding the news channels with announcements of what it can and will do now. Where are they, beyond that about trading in Swiss shares?
(There is not a secret protocol to the oven-ready deal that says we will not actually do anything now permitted is there?)
With all due respect Sir John, you won, own it. Simply regurgitating wish-lists of possible future gains does you little credit when in the real world there are all already problems with delays and red-tape.
Even if you remain wholly convinced of the benefits of Brexit some honesty in acknowledging the economic costs involved is called for.
Short term pain for long term gain
I have heard economic cost etc churned out and nauseam, of course unmeasurable and guess work.
I prefer facts and to date every one of Project Fears forecasts that you are so wedded to have been proved incorrect.
Mitchel, Approaching 90% of UK GDP derives from economic activity other than exports to the EU. So less red tape for the vast majority of GDP (we don’t need to comply with the extra EU rules). And when we were full members we still had to comply with EU red tape anyway. So no more red tape than there was.
O/T We were told before Christmas that the Home Secretary could not stop illegal immigration in the Channel during the transition period and that this would change come 1st January.
Has any one noticed any difference yet because I’m damned if I can see one.
Plans to only allow people to go out ONCE A WEEK?
Masks to be worn everywhere?
No speaking in street or supermarket.
What planet do you lot live on??
What some of your commentators fail to acknowledge is that we have just left the EU. What is now required ,is to replace ,those who have worked with the E U for the last 40 years with those who now have the freedom to grab and implement Sir John Redwoods ideas.
The ERG backed the deal saying that it preserved the UK’s sovereignty as a matter of law and although the “level playing field” clauses go further than in comparable trade agreements, their impact on the practical exercise of sovereignty is likely to be limited if addressed by a robust government.
The phrase “if addressed by a robust government” is key here, particularly as negotiations will be continuing. If we are unfortunate enough to have another Mrs. May/Mr. Robbins combination, or even worse, then we could easily find ourselves trapped by the EU with damaging consequences.
Viz : “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance”
For instance, in the case of fisheries, I would now expect our government to be working to ensure we are not dependent upon a supply of electricity from the EU by the time renegotiations take place in 2026.
Reply I did not vote for the deal and sought improvements on fishing and Northern Ireland
Some excellent comments there but am a little perplexed by this under mentioned comment regarding the EU.
We can take back control of our Freeport and Enterprise Zone policy, creating many more around the UK as part of the levelling up drive without falling foul of EU rules.
Sir John,
Yes, you are right, “we can” this and “we can” that – but will we? NO. We WON’T. Why not? Because we have a weak, cowardly and deceitful prime minister.
We have seen his weakness and cowardice in the case of Covid, where he has abdicated all control to his officials, and we have seen his weakness and cowardice in relation to the EU, where both his treaties with them – the WA and the TCA – have been surrender documents, giving them EVERYTHING they wanted (on fishing, NI, regulations, citizen rights, ECHR, payments, etc).
If Boris were ‘one of us’, then you would be Chancellor. Why are you not in government? Because Boris doesn’t want you obstructing his surrender to the EU. The fact that you are not in government is the reason why I will NOT vote Conservative again.
I think the only option for those of us who believe in freedom – both here at home in relation to Covid, and in our relationship with the EU – is to vote for Reform UK. Why don’t you join them? The government is determined to ignore you and your suggestions, so you are achieving nothing by continuing to support a man who does not support you or your ideas.
Wishing you the very best, Nick
Thought we where going to get rid of EU red-tap and EU taxes
Not quite a brave new world but more ”same-same” ”same-same”
Two doctors have been self-isolating on full paid with no symptoms due to track n’ trace even though they tested negative. They have just receive the vaccination but still can’t return to NHS and have to continue isolating until new test and the period of isolation has been completed – utter madness
There may be scope to buy second hand some of the Dutch fishing boats, sell them on to British owners and berth them in British ports.
It is so good to have an MP like JR who makes tireless efforts pointing out all the positives of Brexit.
The UK now can take a global focus and deal with the world – as BJ and Liz Truss et al are keen to do.
We need a new pro-British broadcasting channel.
The BBC should be a subscription service.
I’m sorry for the Rejoiners who can look no further than the EU.
You should be Prime Minister, John.
Scotland will get independence and out of the UK.
The Union Flag will be no longer viable.
Scotland will return to the family of EU inc Scottish fishing
The incoming USA President is more supportive of the EU than he is of the UK
The UK will be dismantled as the Irish move closer together as a consequence of Brexit
The EU will go on to become more powerful
New generation of young voters support the EU and eventually England will join the EU Customs Union
All because of Brexit
‘Reply I disagree with the policy!’
Again JR doesn’t answer Mike Wilson’s question – oh yes he’s a politician, trained not to.