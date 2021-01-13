My speech during the debate on Covid-19, 12 January 2021

We have done many more tests than many other countries, and I pay tribute to Ministers and the NHS for all the hard work that has gone into achieving that. We are now vaccinating many more people than in other countries. We have got ahead, and that is very good news. As the Government see the main way out for us to relax the controls as being the vaccination of many more people, we wish everyone every speed and success in rolling out those vaccines.
I also think congratulations are in order for finding two more treatments that can make a difference to the death rate and reduce the length of time people suffer with a severe form of the disease, but what about ivermectin, which some doctors in other countries say can also achieve good results and reduce the death rate? It would be useful to know what progress is being made with the UK tests and whether that might ever be a recommended treatment, because the more treatments we can have to cut the death rate the better.
I would also be interested to know what our experts think about why there have been such differential case rates and death rates around the world. Unfortunately, the UK has now joined the group of countries where the death rate is over 0.1% of the total population, which means quite a lot of deaths, as we know to our sorrow and cost.
We have joined many other countries in that grouping, but why is it that countries like Sweden and Brazil have not yet got to 0.1% when some have been very critical of the way they have handled the virus, and why do many Asian countries seem to have got through with much less damage? What does the international research tell us about the reasons? Why is it, too, that a country such as Belgium has been blighted by such a high death rate and a pretty high case rate? Of course, testing more means that we identify more cases, but our case rate is still not one of the worst in the world, so clearly some of the actions taken are having a beneficial impact.
I also urge the Government to do rather more for the self-employed and small businesses. They are bearing the brunt of the economic damage of the policies being pursued, and more could be done, particularly for those small businesses and the self-employed who have not received any help at all.
Many of them are in business areas in which there have been closures for the best part of a year now, and in which social contact is very important for the business model, meaning their revenues are well down. We are going to need them, and we need a recovery fairly soon.
So I wish every success to those doing the vaccinations, and I hope we can then lift some of the restrictions, because we want to have a vibrant small business and small enterprise sector available to power the recovery we so desperately need.
We just need to sit tight, get the vaccinations done and see what happens.
Praise where it’s due. The Government is doing a good job on this by comparison to others and must keep it up.
A thoughtful speech again.
How was the “some” in, “so clearly some of the actions taken are having a beneficial impact” expressed?
In many studies the role of NPIs is not significant (or even of the wrong sign). The “some” does allow for the recognition that other (even most) actions are having zero or deleterious effects, or it may give credit for a presumed (but actually uncorrelated) cause-effect relationship.
The testing is and has been abysmal! PCR testing credited with so many false positives and unreliable data.
It is not starting the vaccination program first which has international significance.
It is completing it.
It is likely that the Govt’s decision to run an independent vaccination policy and not join with the EU’s – a decision loudly criticised when announced – will turn out to have saved thousands of lives.
Indeed good points but is this “over testing” of people actually achieving very much other than giving us highly misleading cause of death figures in most cases?
The lesson from the rather pathetic food parcels delivered is never let goverment take £30 off tax payers cream off £25 and give back £5 in the form of goods or services (probably not even wanted or needed). This applies to lunch boxes, the NHS, schools, universities, the BBC, insulation grants, smart meters and very much else.
Leave the money with the tax payers who earned it. It is economic insanity. But then perhaps some MPs were “consultants” to these companies.
As lockdown is clearly doing far more harm than good we should lift it now.
Statistics shop that recent winter COVID deaths seem to be more female, more white, less healthy and even less young.
In short they are surely not really Covid caused deaths at all.
“I would also be interested to know what our experts think about why there have been such differential case rates and death rates around the world. Unfortunately, the UK has now joined the group of countries where the death rate is over 0.1% of the total population”
May I suggest one of the reasons was the halt on cancer diagnosis/treatments, which has resulted in avoidable deaths. This same principle can be applied to those with heart or other medical problems.
It would appear because the NHS had been working as a covid HS for too long, too many people are dying and when admitted as an emergency and tested for covid, if positive and they die, that is listed as a covid death.
So people are dying because diagnosis/treatment was denied when it is required, and the real reason for their death transferred is lost to government manipulated stats to try and justify its draconian behaviour.
One example of this failure was reported in my local news. A woman with chest pains phoned 111 and was told she probably had covid. The following day her concerned husband phoned her GP, she was rushed into hospital. Unfortunately, because of the delay in treatment she died of heart failure. My cynicism is such now that I wouldn’t be surprised if the government was not miffed because she tested negative.
I see that the Guardian is reporting that the European Commission’s EU food safety agency has decided that Yellow Mealworms are safe for human consumption and are likely to be approved for use in a wide variety of food products.
Let’s hope that DEFRA makes a quick decision that eating insects is not something they are prepared to approve of here !
You have never eaten something with cochineal as a food colouring? It is from a beetle.
Have we actually got accurate population figures for the UK right now? Where are the figures from do they include all the homeless that the government found rooms for during the lockdown, how many rooms were provided? How many asylum seekers have arrived in 2020? What was net immigration about 500,000 per year since the last census were these all counted?
Good afternoon
I believe those countries in SE Asia have done better because they have antibodies similar to CV19 and that they live in warmer sunnier climates. They also benefit from being more self sufficient and a better diet and low obesity. We need to be careful when comparing countries and death rates – apples and oranges and all that.
Indeed. When you see footage of South Koreans walking around – many with masks on – it is unusual to see a fat one.
One wonders if there is a gastric variant of the Covid virus. If there is and it has been circulating then one would expect countries with more relaxed hygiene standards to have considerable acquired immunity.
It’s time for a massive tax on Amazon.
Send that money straight to all the small businesses.
Ooh, no thanks. I like Amazon. Apart from the excessive packaging.
I need a new quarter inch to 3.5mm jack cable. Hmmm, shall I drive to Dorchester or Exeter and hope to get one … – or shall I order it on Amazon and have it here tomorrow? Tricky one.
How much obesity is there in the Far East, how much diabetes? And how much natural immunity after exposure to previous coronaviruses? High standards of hygiene and formality of manners must help too.
Each day we are given the deaths, but never the profile. How many centenarians, how many nonegenarians, how many octogenarians? How many men? How many women? How many obese? How many with underlying conditions? How many living in multi occupation?
I think fatness may well turn out to have a high correlation with Covid deaths.
Rose, Rose, Rose – we can’t give out figures like that. Wake up! Are you not woke? Fat people cannot be named and shamed and, even worse, BLAMED for their fatness and consequent ill health. I think you might have to go on a re-education course.
We don’t know the actual covid 19 death rate because the politicians falsify the figures. After lunch I watched Nicola Sturgeon gravely announcing ‘the deaths within 24 days of testing positive for covid 19’ before introducing more rules. I’d lay money there won’t be stats for those who die within 28 days of receiving a vaccine.
Off-topic, JR, I see that you have commented on the Northern Ireland fiasco:
https://twitter.com/johnredwood/status/1349242523206737920?s=20
and Kate Hoey has an article in the Telegraph:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/01/13/tories-have-betrayed-northern-ireland-brexit-deal/
“The Tories have betrayed Northern Ireland with their Brexit deal”
but I also concerned that fishermen have also been left in the lurch, and the SNP will make maximum use of that in their campaign to break up the UK.
At PMQ’s Boris Johnson gave no satisfactory answers to questions on either matter.
Sir J, I am rather confused as to whether or not the ONS Covid data actually matches the dire daily reports of mounting death figures. Using the ONS tool I looked at the weather rate in 3 Oxfordshire hospitals and can hardly believe what I saw.
The John Radcliffe – 9 but none since May.
The Churchill – Zero
The Horton (Banbury) 4 but none since April.
What on earth is going on, those figures -the official data – simply do not reflect what we are being told daily about the massive threat of death arising from Covid. Whom should we believe?
Perhaps they have missed out the 82,678 deaths in pretend hospitals that deal with the Covid patients exclusively.
Not sure where your data comes from – nor what is meant by a pretend hospital but if accurate it means the ONS is simply not fit for purpose and seemingly incapable of keeping important national data anywhere near up to date.
There is a report in today’s Telegraph that a British pharmaceutical company – IosBio – has developed a vaccine that is administered as a TABLET. This is a complete game-changer. It means that everyone can just go to their local pharmacy, get a tablet and vaccinate themselves. Or tablets could be posted to everyone. Either way, the whole country could be vaccinated in days.
Unfortunately, IosBio has licensed this to an American company (ImmunityBio), and they have the rights to sell the product. One must ask why the government was so stupid or just plain ignorant not to get involved at an earlier stage in order to keep this 100% in the UK. Nevertheless, we can still get in quick and buy up the initial production run, and this should be done NOW, before anyone else does.
ImmunityBio say they have applied for regulatory approval to run trials in the UK, and this must be given IMMEDIATELY. What on earth is the government waiting for?
Clinical trial data proving efficacy, safety and quality plus regulatory approval?
They have no shares in IosBio. Sorry, I seem to have become very cynical since this government became such a blatant exponent of cronyism.
No opinion on the impeachment attempt of Donald Trump ?
Do you approve of it ? Do you disapprove of it ?
Good content in speech…
I’m still very concerned that no alternative to lock-down is even being discussed.
With supermarkets now making people queue outside in the cold weather that will surely make a lot more people ill.
With 91% of death certificates now showing at least one other contributing factor, shouldn’t the experts be doing more to understand and react to those healthy people that may get the virus with very few symptoms?
If you’ve had the virus shouldn’t these people be free to roam as required, and shouldn’t they also get a health passport?
More importantly, shouldn’t we be getting blood tests to confirm if we have had the virus or not – That would be 100% certain, rather than the current swabs which the experts claim are that 95% effective, but which in practice are more like 50-50.
The government claims blood tests are too expensive, but with all the money being wasted otherwise it is a very poor example of good economics.
Sir John,
I totally agree with you. About the only thing I can add is that we must have masses of data by now. We should be able to compare the overall outcomes for different NHS trusts and therefore try to work out which are doing best and why. We know from other health issues that the NHS does not always provide a uniform service.
Excellent – and we’ll done for keeping the pressure on BREXIT issues (eg fishing and NI).
Thanks.
PS Grim mortality figures today – but excellent vaccination daily rate.
Overall excess deaths are well within in the normal range. Many deaths are being put down as Covid when it is not the main cause or even a cause at all. Either that or by some miracle many other causes of death have somehow magically reduced. This seems most unlikely as much of the NHS in other areas has shut down.
Mr. Redwood – do you ever feel like giving up? I agree with much of what you say – and you have made your points to government many, many times. I admire your persistence. I think I would have retired and taken your no doubt exceptionally good pension long ago. Do the memoirs beckon? It would be wonderful if, after retirement, you were able to really say what you think – both of policies and personnel.
Reply I am fully engaged with the campaigns I set out here – the main task now is to secure a good Brexit by helping the UK learn to love and use the new freedoms it has gained thanks to the voters.
Keep up your good works, as one of the few sound and honest MPs alas 10% of them at best.
For a mere history graduate you do very well indeed please continue.
On vaccinations there are reports of wasted vaccine. Clearly there should be a list of standby people perhaps below the age of the priority groups who are happy to turn up at very short notice to get a shot so as to prevent such waste. Bald older men above say 60, with blood group A & riskier jobs might be sensible as they are high risk and perhaps spreading.
Even higher risk if they are BAME it seems, surely no vaccines should be being wasted?