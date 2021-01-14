Sort out the Northern Ireland border

Yesterday I asked the government to legislate to ensure smooth passage of goods between GB and Northern Ireland. The government promised us we were taking back control of our laws and borders. They assured us their deal with the EU allowed the U.K. single market to work properly for the whole UK.
Not trusting the EU I objected at the time. I was very concerned about continuing EU influence over Northern Ireland and over our fishing, and it now seems I was right to warn. EU interference and requirements are impeding the flow of goods from London to Belfast where they go smoothly from London to any English city.
The government says it can use a clause in the Irish protocol to take over and control our single market in Northern Ireland. It should do so. It could also legislate, as they say we are now a sovereign country. I supported them when they sought to do so before signing the Agreement, only to see them cancel that legislation a day later when the EU offered a deal. Clearly the deal was not as good as the legislation. So bring on legislation.
We meant it when we voted to take back control. That has to include Northern Ireland trade and our fishing grounds. There are plenty of countries and businesses around the world who want to sell us things. Our borders with the rest of the world in Great Britain work just fine. We can also supply more of our own needs. Let’s get on with it. We cannot allow the EU to stop us trading with ourselves!
32 Comments
You were reelected in Wokingham on a promise of an ovenready border in the Irish sea!
Reply Not so. I was elected on my views that we needed to take back control for the whole UK
Exactly right. Bring on the legislation now, EU interference and requirements in this area are an outrage. It is though exactly what I expected.
This was all in the withdrawal agreement – which just about every Conservative MP voted for, and virtually no other MP did.
You literally all voted for a border down the Irish Sea and for the piles of pointless lapsed work we have now.
You also all voted for the masses of red tape which has massively harmed swathes of the fishing industry – particularly the shellfish industry in Scotland.
They say they are going to show their love for your deal by dumping rotting shellfish outside Westminster next week.
And remember – don’t try to take a sandwich on holiday.
Very worrying indeed that Neil O’Brian MP, Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party’s Policy Board should seems to be a such a vehement enemy of free speech (Conservative Home). PPE Oxon yet again it seems.
Do it! Legislate for the benefit of the UK, not the EU. The more we allow the EU to deliberately place obstructions to UK trade, the harder they will try. It would give a message to the world that the UK will not be used and abused, by anyone.
‘It would give a message to the world that the UK will not be used and abused, by anyone’
– The world really doesn’t care.
Let’s please create a positive vision of Sovereignty. That Sovereignty is just a good thing in itself (instead of focusing so much on how nasty the EU is) – and let’s provide a positive image about what British Patriotism (as opposed to British Populism) means / is.
Lastly, Cyrus the Great, who pulled Babylonia into his Persian Empire, was praised by the Babylonians for doing this – as Cyrus freed the Babylonians from their own inept (/ corrupt) political leaders.
Sovereignty must always be the default goal. But it isn’t a given if one’s political leaders are inept (including the end does NOT justify the means – you’ve got to have a REALISTIC PLAN and a POSITIVE VISION as well as a STRONG LEADER to implement).
Brexit could still work – but let’s aim higher than this. Let’s aim to get it to work well. Which means we have to start being MORE POSITIVE, with a MORE POSITIVE VISION, and doing other things to strengthen our position – such as building up our economy more, including in the High Tech / Digital Sector so that Sovereignty becomes easier to implement with quicker and more satisfying long-term success.
I bet you don’t legislate to ensure free flow of goods.
Once again government giving the BBC ammunition to portray Brexit as a failure.
I hope we are removing food from the cabs of foreign trucks.
Brussels only understands action so let’s have some from our side.
We all knew the agreement wasn’t very good just better than nothing.
Get a grip.
Agreed. The EU are deliberately trying it on.
The U.K. needs to assert its authority. If there is a clash that cannot be resolved then give notice that we are ending the agreement.
Best to sort things out early.
Remember this agreement is not significantly better than WTO in many ways.
If there are any hidden elements that now cause buyer’s remorse then we should not hesitate to exercise our right to terminate the agreement.
Something tells me the Tories are not remorseful…
The EU benefits from the vassalage agreement because their goods exports to us are tariff free.
The U.K. loses because the tariffs saved on U.K. exports to the EU are so much less.
And the imbalance will get worse in future as we increase our share of exports to the rest of the world.
The agreement is no better than WTO rules in terms of red tape at the border as there are still SPS checks and rule of origin declarations etc.
Tear it up.
If they were going to tear it up, they wouldn’t have agreed to it. Is it so fanciful to think that the UK government like the agreement they signed up to?
Hear ,hear
The government and JCVI plan to offer the first vaccine dose to all those in the top 4 priority groups by 15 February. They estimate these groups account for 88% of COVID-19 fatalities.
If however they adjusted for the far higher male covid risk nearly double (by vaccinating men above a slightly younger age than women based on relative risks) then the same number of vaccination might cover more like 94% of fatalities rather than just the 88%. So why are JCVI and the government not following the logic and science here and thus saving more lives and protecting the NHS?
Are they just innumerate/daft or do they actually understand but do not care about an extra, perhaps as many as 500 deaths?. Why are no journalist or MPs asking this question of them? JCVI members are not short of qualifications surely some of them must realise this is the position? Even the vaccine minister or Hancock should have sussed this by now.
Quire right – and I’m increasingly concerned about what’s happening in Gibraltar.
Yes. Another sell out plus despite the BS the fishing deal is not that of an independent coastal state. They are now negotiating Financial Services get ready for more giveaways disguised with heavy spin treating us as stupid supported by their MPs more interested in their own careers than us.
Yes. Kate Hooey, umpteen times more respected and honourable than Gove got it right yesterday. We keep getting told we are independent but as soon as the South says jump, your PM says how high?
Politicians go through all sorts of tautology to avoid lying but in this case their lies cannot be disputed.
They have treated Northern Ireland’s voters shabbily and sold out as they did with the Good Friday Agreement. You must mobilise the ERG and stay on the attack.
You mean unelected bureaucrat Kate Hoey. Nobody voted for her – and she helps impose rules on us with no means of us to get rid of her.
Northern Ireland voted remain for a reason. Because your Brexit was always going to be a disaster for them. You have imposed it on them anyway.
Of course there cannot be obstructions to moving goods around the UK.
I can’t see why our Customs people are even complying with this stupidity.
If the EU want to erect a border on their territory fine but not on ours!
This is what the UK government agreed to. An agreement ‘thrashed out’ over the course of last year. The customs people are simply implementing government policy – as of course they should.
Many of these problems are a result of incorrect info supplied by the business concerned or incorrect interpretation of so-called regulation.
Yes, the root cause is the NI Protocol but we have Theresa May and remainers to blame for that. Boris Johnson had a very bad hand to play with and although he tried to change a few cards, he couldn’t improve it enough.
Those who are dissatisfied with what’s happening at the border need to accept that under a WTO departure things would have been even more disruptive, compensated only by a tariff balance in our favour.
It needs to be understood that the task of the EU is to show all the other nations that Brexit is a bad choice. It must do this any any cost. It is the only way they will be able to stop other nations leaving. It would not surprise me to find those at the borders, especially the French have been specifically briefed to be as awkward as possible.
This sort of behaviour will not end as the EU cannot afford Brexit to succeed. So if legislation is needed and will work, get on with it as soon as possible.
The task not just of the EU but of the UK government also – a task they are undoubtedly willing and able to execute.
We all have only two tools left at our disposal, our vote and our money. Let us use both for the benefit of the UK.
The present arrangements are precisely what you have facilitated. They are precisely what was anticipated by the WA of a year ago. The sovereignty clause was a ruse to get you and your fellow travellers on side – a ruse you should absolutely have seen through because of its provenance.
Sir John, why don’t you set out the consequences of the UK reneging on an agreement with the EU? Already, we see this government has made an utter horlicks of Brexit – and it’s not even Brexit but BRINO!
Better still, set out the consequences of your (belated?) realisation that NI has been sold down the Rhine – unless these consequences don’t include you leaving the Tory part, in which case you oughtn’t bother.
When is this government going to start standing up for our rights as a nation? He is playing into the hands of Sturgeon by not sorting this out in a rapid and decisive manner. We are now 2 weeks into Brexit. For goodness sake do something. This lack of action is taking away confidence in the Tory government every day this is allowed to continue. I cannot vote for a government that doesn’t look after its own people. Johnson has made a complete cock up of Brexit just as most of us thought he would. Why is he still in post receiving a salary?
Absolutely right Sir John. Nip it in the bud as we owe the EU nothing and there is little point in holding back and pretending we are good friends. All they will do is spread the disruption to other sectors.
We do not want another series of wet responses. We are in control of our laws, now prove it.
If it is not working , fix it. Specifically in terms of NI trade. I would want to see a detailed appreciation of the fishing situation before being drawn into pontificating on the subject. Let us have an appraisal of exactly what the post Brexit fishing situation is and you will get a considered comment.
I rather thought that the representative system of democracy meant that MP’s are not delegates, but rather independent representatives. Since the vast majority of MP’s voted to “remain”, they were not the correct representatives to regain the INDEPENDENCE that the referendum spelled out. A majority of the people disagreed with both the government and the EU lording it over us, after forty years and given the opportunity by Mr. Cameron, we voted to LEAVE. A binding referendum is different from an election. on the morning after the referendum, the government’s only job was to enact a one line bill to repeal the European Communities act, with a date set for final withdrawal.
That is what the referendum deal was, and what Cameron said would happen.
We didn’t vote for your party to replace all of the iniquities of the EU with their own mini-version of the EU.
We voted to leave the EU…. Not to take back control. Our government shows all the signs of intending to bend over to receive every new EU instruction.
The only Tory MP, that I have ever witnessed being a true representative (by attending to the spirit) of an act was Enoch Powell, who left the Tory Party when he saw it going native. The reality of course is that although MP’s are not delegates, they act as if they were delegates of Johnson, rather than representatives of the people.
Excellent post. EP was a giant. Thatcher did some good things, but Powell would have been able to go further – and would have been less divisive (though that Thatcher was divisive was by no means entirely her fault).
The EU sells us more goods than we sell them. The deal covers goods. Great for the EU. The UK sells more services to the EU than they sell us. The deal doesn’t cover services. Great for the EU. Please explain