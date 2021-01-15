Government borrowing

A contributor asked for an update on government debt.
The UK had a difficult borrowing problem in the IMF crash of the mid 1970s when the country ran out of foreign currency to borrow and had to make emergency cuts. The IMF supervised a programme of lower public spending in return for loans.
It had a bit of a domestic borrowing problem in the 1980s as a Conservative government tackled the large inherited borrowings. Interest rates rose to high levels to persuade people to take state debt as investments. As spending came under better control so rates came down, helping economic recovery.
It had a worse borrowing problem during and after the banking crash of 2008. State debt was high going into the crash alongside very high levels of private sector borrowing. Both sectors reined in in the last months of the Labour government. The incoming Coalition, contrary to media reports, raised the levels of state borrowing over their tenure.
On each of these occasions debt interest was over 3% of GDP or 6-7% of total public spending. It was considerably higher immediately after the war when state debt was 250% of GDP reflecting the need to spend and borrow to win the war. Patient work brought the debt under better control in the 1950s.
People ask me if we can afford the sharp build up in gross debt brought on by the policies chosen to deal with the pandemic. I am pleased to report that we can afford it, because interest rates have tumbled so much and because the Bank of England is buying in substantial quantities of the debt. The latest official predictions show net debt interest as a percentage of GDP falling to a tiny 0.8% of GDP next year as debts are rolled over at low rates and as the Bank completes its buying programme. This means debt interest will be at its lowest for the post 1945 period. There is no need to count the interest paid on the debt owned by the Bank of England, as taxpayers and government get that receipt.
The Uk government today can borrow money for 10 years at 0.29%. The stated debt is a large 105% of GDP, but the state itself will own £875bn of that so the true figure for the actual net debt owed by the state is around two thirds of GDP.
These are unusual times when the US, UK, leading EU countries and Japan can all borrow at around zero very large sums of money. It is still not a good idea to go on borrowing at scale for too long, and never a good idea to waste money borrowed. The immediate need for high borrowing is necessary to subsidise people and companies that are prevented from working by lock downs. The sooner we can unlock, the sooner we can get our finances under better control.
The good news is there is no need to worry yet. Markets are allowing all the major countries to borrow plenty at ultra low rates of interest, underpinned by Central Banks buying up a lot of the debt. This only has to change were inflation to pick up, which so far it has not. Japan has been doing this now for several decades with no inflation, with gross state debt at 250% of GDP but net state debt around half that and the interest burden very low.
It might help if all this borrowed money was being spent sensibly by the government. Not, as now, mainly pissed down the drain on big government, HS2, renewable subsidies, the war on plant food, the incompetent state monopoly healthcare and the pointless and hugely damaging lockdowns.
Agree and Biden already going on about tackling climate change which Boris and Nicola will follow to the letter and even try to go one better. God knows why they think God has chosen them to be saviours.
Nicola? Do you think she will still be there after her (alleged) misleading behaviour?
Total Insanity another mad religion. The current % of human used energy worldwide coming from Solar and Wind is just 1.5% so largely irrelevant and anyway these forms of energy do cause large CO2 outputs in construction/maint. and need backup anyway. No real evidence for any climate emergency anyway. More atmospheric CO2
is on balance a net good in greening the planet and increasing food production.
Let’s fund research to find out exactly what’s going on.
Then we can silence the greenies. But if there is something going on, then we know what, and better how to deal with, without damaging our economy. In fact, creating new technologies to deal with any solvable problems could boost certain parts of the economy (as well as make our economy less dependant on fossil fuels including having to buy from Norway and so on).
+1
It seems unlikely Johnson isn’t aware of the opinion of the general public and if he truly believed in democracy and conservative values, why not listen to them and not just a selective few.
What would gain him a few Brownie points after the hash made of Brexit (fishing debacle etc) and this covid-19 virus, if he had a few referendums on the points you have raised and let the masses, not just a few selective, decide.
To say nothing of foreign aid which for the most part is wasted.
I watched Priti Patel threatening us with armageddon if we don’t behave on the same day the Channel taxis brought 120 unknowns to us shores.
I think she would be better getting a grip on her own job and leave us alone.
The back benchers are getting restlwitg Boris and the 2 Ronnie’s taking us further down this dark alkey, he has to go.
Someone in government is already suggesting that HS2 go fully electric….only another extra billion here and an extra billion there
And when I say government I don’t mean elected MPs
+1 You can say that again!
The mid seventies indeed. Good old Dennis Healey with his IMF and 98% income tax. A double first (Balliol Greats) yet daft as a brush. Ted Heath was there too at the time, reading PPE. Both have much to answer for.
Newly-released information reveals that there was in fact no need for the IMF.
Healey was misled by being fed incorrect data.
It sabotaged the Labour administration perfectly.
Now, THAT is the Establishment.
Education is designed ultimately to impress professors at Oxford and Cambridge – not to impress employers.
Cambridge and Oxford need to take a lead in offering more practical degrees (and universities further down the chain, even more so, until you reach the ones at the very bottom that should only be really offering courses on things like accountancy, plumbing, how to code etc ..
And schools just focus a lot more on Maths and English (and one or two classes on how to think logically).
Meanwhile, we should still support certain Arts courses, as creativity is essential in business – plus we need to help encourage the great writers and poets and composers of the future. A country without Strong Arts is just more dead / soulless / less cheerful and inspired than it needs to be.
If people had listened to battle-hardened Commander Healey then there would have been no destabilisation of the Middle East and no refugee crisis for Europe.
“Daft as a brush”, you call him.
With fish exports rotting and massive red tape clogging up our ports, we will need a lot of borrowing. just how deep will this Brexit depression be?
Among remoaners the Brexit depression is likely to be infinitely deep, and permanent.
The lamentations of their women will be heard for years, and I am enjoying every moment of it.
You’ve nothing else in life after all, have you?
‘remoaners’
– Brexit should be about uniting the country, not dividing it. Calling people ‘remoaners’, especially at this stage of things, is negative and counter-productive to the success of Brexit.
Let’s encourage and inspire Remainers with a positive vision of Sovereignty – so that they rally behind and so make it more likely to succeed – and succeed well.
BiW
Are you MiC under a different name?
The things causing economic problems are manifold:- Covid (perhaps circa 10 times the cost of the 2008 banking crash), this very poor & worse than no deal EU treaty, the absurd zero carbon and expensive energy agenda, the dire state monopoly NHS, subsidised often worthless university degrees, the vast quantity of insane red tape everywhere and still increasing, the absurdly high and vastly over complex tax system, the over bearing size of the largely unproductive (& anti-productive) state sector, restrictive planning, lack of real competition in banking (.2% on deposits and 40% personal overdraft for all thanks to the FCA), lack of a can do optimistic pro growth vision. ……
It can all be sorted out but there seems to be no political will from this essentially socialist/Libdim Boris administration. Less than four years to the next general election and Starmer’s Labour would clearly be far worse still.
At least we won’t be lobbing ££££££££s ad infinitum over the Channel, once Brexit is properly done.
With all the EU institutions that we’re remaining in I’d like to see our annual cost of dealing with this Trade & Coop Agreement (not FTA)
Don’t forget those riots due to lack of food that you promised. Personally I’m furious about the economic dfamage caused by Harold Wilson’s election win in 1964 but I try not to keep going on about it.
Well Wilson for all his faults did later grant a referendum and did, thank goodness, keep us out of the Vietnam war.
It was Heath in 73 who is mainly to blame for the EEC membership, the economic insanity of prices and wage controls, three day weeks and much else. He was asked by Enoch Powell if he had taken leave of his senses.
No as he never seems to have had them!
The fish export problem will be gone within weeks.
I agree.
Most of the businesses in this Country who have been exporting globally manage the admin very well. The businesses that have only exported to the EU are having to deal with change. Everyone finds change a challenge but there are a few people who don’t manage it very well.
It takes a little time.
Easy to fix. All UK fish to be landed in UK ports, including those fished by the French. If they want to block their fish getting to their market, they then take the financial hit.
You will find the logistics fixed fast
Combative but effective approach
Youre right there Mr Warrior, all soon bankrupt. And in Scotland all now dead set on independence. Little England!
Restaurants in France are due to reopen on January 20th, so perhaps this will help a sudden easing in controls at French ports as “fruits de Mer” return to delight the dining public
No need for any fish to rot Len, if Europe don’t want it, Government should pay for them and use them in hospitals, as an opportunity to change the diets of the UK to get a taste for our own catch. The Freezer companies could use the langoustines instead of scampi when the government sells this on until the export paperwork problems are sorted out in a few days to a week.
Always practical, aren’t you. Ah, if the Government were to be run by people as clever as you, Hope and a few others on this blog, this country would be paradise on earth.
Hearing, from the SNP, that Scottish scallops are having difficulty breaching the anti-trade defences of the Evil Empire, I decided to look at the provenance of the scallops sold by my local supermarket. Amazingly, they come from the South West Atlantic, Patagonia and ……………. Canada. Perhaps Scottish scallopers should sell more of their product here. I’ll eat it.
Agreed, build up the local market for all this fresh sea food….
We haven’t ever seen the likes of the rapidly mutating coronavirus before. All the world is affected .There is mass anxiety and a feeling that humanity is being wiped out by an unseen enemy . We can hardly blame a small event in history as a slight change in our European allegiance . Brexit is not everything.
There is a way around it but there needs to be a re think about value, the barter system and how globally we work together for humanity to survive.
There are a lot of unspoken benefits for earth if a smaller portion of the global population survive.
Good morning
A Heath yesterday in the Telegraph:-
“It would be a calamity for the Tories to give up on tax cuts post-pandemic
Scrapping the stamp duty holiday would signal that the Conservatives are now a social democratic party.”
Except they have been Social Dem. or Socialist for almost all my life and certainly since the appalling Ted Heath. Why else do we have virtual state monopoly heath care (1948) and virtual state monopoly education and have had all my life? Why else do they still allow the BBC left wing propaganda outfit to be unfairly funded by “licence” taxes?
Why else does government spent (and largely waste) such a high % of the UK’s GDP?
That allows them to be electable. I have sympathy for your views but politics has moved past you. As I have frequently commented on in the past the one flaw in all your contributions is that you would never command enough support, 1980’s is history and the voter has moved left, not as far as on the continent but the ‘uncaring’ market force agenda that you are wedded to also comes with the baggage of ‘excessive’ profits etc.
In that Theresa May was correct. The Tories (and I guess you) represent the nasty party. Like it or not they had to change.
If they hadn’t, the socialists would be in No 10. It seems to me that for you clinging on to some sort of Thatcherite agenda but achieving nothing is preferable to compromise.
For me pragmatism is acceptable to your alternative.
@Lifelogic,
You focus on politics (and you’re right to a degree).
But the real problem in this country (and Western World) is social / cultural:
1) Collapse of family life (family life in past used to remind people of their duties towards others, and strengthen them in every sense, as well as remind them that they should depend on their families not the state).
2) Collapse of Work Ethic (at an extreme level in the past you had the extraordinary work ethic of the Quakers and look at the great companies they created, but work ethic outside the Quaker community as well – in much of the country. Where work is seen as a good thing, and that if you work hard and well and honesty, the money will come – as opposed to just focusing on money and taking short cuts to get there etc).
3) Collapse of sense of Public Duty / Patriotism
Only changes to the Media, Education, the Arts, and more can transform all this for the better. Politics can play a role. But is fairly limited – and if it tries to do too much – then will mess up and just make things worse / far worse.
Yes. All fine until inflation starts going up, then not fine at all.
The debt taken on by the UK now has to be serviced by the following generations. And what are they getting in return for that debt? Just about nothing.
Would you be impressed if you had to take on the interest payments for someone else’s debt?
The generation that takes on the debt should pay it back.
The following generations will also benefit from the vaccine and a more secure and knowledgable health service.
What do they get? They get austerity, wealth inequality, pensioner poverty [unless you work for the state] and lack of investment.
Just print it rather than borrow it, then no paying back just manging the money supply to counter inflation in the future.
While government and banks act for the benefit of each other, and I would not argue that this is not a necessary strategy for the country, why is there such a great disparity between the world they live in and that which individuals and businesses are forced to endure of much higher interest rates. Is it not long overdue that we had some real competition in banking. Banks give nothing and demand far too much for their product.
As I read your article, Sir John, there is no need for a wealth tax and I can safely stuff some money into NS&I without worrying about the socialists in No 10 (and 11) applying a ‘haircut’ to money on which I have already paid income tax, will be taxed at 20% VAT if I want to spend any of it, and will be taxed at 40% when I die. A safe assumption?
Reply Mo investment advice given here
If you have “wealth” invested in the UK you can suffer taxes with rates up to:-
Income tax 45%, stamp duty 15%, CGT 28% without any indexation, NI about 25%, (both combined), VAT 20%, Carbon taxes, landfill taxes, fuel duty and the rest and finally inheritance tax at 40%.
The combined effect of these can easily extract 90%+ of your wealth off you over about 20 years. We have very high wealth taxes indeed already, landlord even pay income tax on “profits” they have not even made thanks to Osborne, Hammond and Sunak. All taxes are wealth taxes in effect.
Missed off Corporation Tax and high reporting and compliance costs too.
The interest rates for NS&I saving accounts are now derisory. Return on Premium Bonds was also reduced in December. Savers are being robbed by low interest rates.
Who or what is Mo.
You should be working in the City.
Keep you money under the mattress Sea_Warrior. Then you have control of where it goes.
My Grannies advice seventy years ago!
And I’m sure your grannies became millionaire CEOs later on, didn’t they Mike.
I’d still like to know the governments future plans for the EU VAT tax system ?
OK So how about cutting out some waste? HS2 is classic. Then Track’ntrace. During the pandemic, billions have been splashed about all over the place, often the wrong place.
Then there is the massive amount of bureaucrats in local government, in the NHS, in the military and in education which stultify the professionals at the cutting edge. There is so much to do…
If we could be freed up to get on with it, if we got some rewards and some co-operation from other people again (think the 19th century railways), we could be what we are – world beaters.
We need to encourage the elite, the hard working, and stop bleating about the ones who cannot and will not keep up.
Food commodity prices are going up. Inflation, on the items we buy, is here today. It is only a matter of time before the western world discovers the costs of plucking the magic money tree. To that can be added government obsessions with huge uneconomic projects – such as HS2 and its numerous green delusions – for a wasted decade or more.
Funny how when ever the national debt is debated our host always mentions the 1970s, never the massive debts that existed back the 1950s caused by WW2, nor is it mentioned that the three term Tory govt of the 1950s not only financed a start to that debt repayment but also over saw great social and infrastructure improvements – for example the New Towns and slum clearance plans might have been announced by the post-war Labour govt but it was by large the following Tory govt who both expanded upon and enacted such projects.
But of course back then the UK actually made physical products, the sector we we know today as “Services” was vastly smaller and self-serving, if the bloke in No.11 is reading this, we need a ‘Big Bang’ in our manufacturing sectors post Brexit and now Covid-19, not a seco9ind Big Bang in the City….
A National Emergency??? Ba!! Why are we only now talking about 24 hour programmes for COVID-19 injections. I am a Clinically Extremely Vulnerable 78 year old who would go in to RBH at the drop of a hat for a shot. At 3am if necessary! For goodness sake there are fewer people around! This is not a 9-4 nuisance it’s a 24-7 challenge. Let’s meet it head on! Ian Mackenzie RG41 4AJ
And guess who gets no interest on his poor little savings and is intentionally forced to spend them? And takes a hit again when the government debt is inflated away?
Yup…good old Tommy as he crawls out of the trenches.
He’ll put up with any old sh*t.
And NONE of it was of his making!
Pardon. What say? Oh..it was the virus what done it. Ah….I understand now….
An excellent summary. We must indeed hope that we don’t see inflation take off and higher interest rates or the picture would turn rapidly. An unknown is the effect of all the state-held debt. In theory QE needs to be unwound and the bonds held by the BoE sold back into the market, or it will be inflationary. But no sign of that yet, and early attempts to reverse QE in the US have had to be quickly reversed.
Steve Baker +++++
Broadly agree with what you write, John, however the two issues are:
– Quantative easing is like a drug, a tactical solution that becomes an addiction over time.
– As resulting asset prices rise, there is a serious danger of inequalities building over time. Some of the USA’s current political problems bear this out.
Great article
‘The good news is there is no need to worry yet.‘
Negative interest rates?
Further destruction of pension funds?
The Great Reset?
About wasting money. Is it true we are having to contribute £290 million to support the EU army project?
Why no mention of the 14 trillion pounds of pension debts owed to the plebs?
Why is it that its just the money owed to banks that matter?
Why are the pension debts hidden off the books?
A couple of months back you partially defaulted on the pension debts. Why not tell people how much they have lost because of that?
They’re not debts they’re contingent liabilities – money which may have to be paid in the future but over a long period.
Think.
The state owns a large portion of the debt. Why doesn’t it own all of it?
Created money is already inflationary, this money exists so why pay interest to the banks to create it? The Bank of England should create it all and not pay interest. At the same time the ability of the banks to create money should be reigned in to curb inflation once demand increases; and it will be as they will not be holding government debt as a guarantee for their own liabilities.
Government should not be paying interest on created money
And to think you were so alarmed at the prospect of Corbyn borrowing a fraction of this amount
Ah, now then…
bankofengland.co.uk ‘Official Bank Rate History’
‘It had a bit of domestic borrowing problem … Interest rates rose to high levels to persuade people to take state debt as investments’: that is one of the most disturbing statements I have read from Sir John, and God knows how many of them there have been in the last five years.
Bloody hell, with interest rate at 17% in November 1979 remaining above 10% till September 1983, anybody with a mortgage, specially a variable rate mortgage, a few points above the BoE rate was rather unlikely to be among the ‘people to take state debt as investments’.
Is this low borrowing rate (0.29% for 10 years) the reason that this government slashed the prize rate on premium bonds in Dec 2020 from 1.4% to 1%. I’d have thought you’d want to encourage people to put £1000 away it at least covers their funeral costs! Who are they borrowing this money at 0.29% from?
Brexit has allowed us to see our defined “Contingent Liabilities” much clearer than EU pooled borrowings and uncertainty in this vital area of potential icebergs that failed companies only notice on hindsight.
The SNP fail to notice of mention this EU pooled nightmare millstone.
Dear Sir John,
I strongly believe a think tank needs to be put into place to figure out how best to deal with the virus over the next 5 to 10 years.
Technology / system is going to have to be developed where people can be quickly and efficiently jabbed against new variants of the virus (i.e. the UK, South African and Brazilian variants – after 10 years, we could have even more dangerous variants – but I am not being an alarmist. I strongly believe we can develop the technology / system to deal with. But needs some government thinking / planning).
Also, what is the short, medium and long-term plan to deal with North Korea and Iran?
Today it is reported that the ‘R’ rate has dropped to 0.7 following the closure of schools. Not that I think closure is a good thing but it does illustrate the stupidity of closing everything but schools and then wondering why there is little effect.
“Scientific” advice has changed.
Children, it was said, did not get or transmit.
Now we are told the young are dying.
How about government create a Minister for Covid to best deal with the pandemic over the next 5 to 10 years.
Unless we get this pandemic under control (not forgetting all the new variants popping up that are more resistant to vaccine – and could be even more so in the future) as quickly and efficiently as possible, our economy could be decimated.
It is solvable, I’m quietly confident. But we need someone just focused on this huge problem – and on this huge problem alone (working closely with the PM, the Health Minister, Chancellor of The Exchequer, the Minister for Science, Research, and Innovation, and others).
Because that person – a Tory moreover – could then be held responsible for the failures.
You delegate everything to “agencies” whom you can then blame instead.
Do keep up.
It’s called Creative Bookkeeping in industry…
Fraction of Japan debt owned by foreigners 6-8%, fraction of UK debt owned by foreigners, at least 25% possibly 30%.
Japan 3rd country by nominal GDP, 4th in GDP ppp.
UK 5th country by nominal GDP, 9th in GDP ppp.
Off topic. I see we vaccinated more people yesterday than has been achieved to date by so I think a little crow is in order.
Maybe the one eyed Remainers could confirm to me that the sanctity of maintaining the pan EU approach to protect the project, obviously except Germany for whom the whole project is about past guilt and solely to their benefit, is preferable to the safety of their individual citizens.
I wonder how Peter and the Dutch are doing?
Those curtains just keep on twitching, don’t they?
Here is a thought, all this extra borrowing instead of being lumped at the door of the taxpayer, it gets paid down by the State trimming itself to be fit for purpose.
The State is to over bloated and to over full of itself, its time for all of us to be in it together. The them an us is actually the State expanding while demanding the taxpayer cuts back.
The current National Debt is around £2 trn, Covid will probably necessitate total final Government borrowing of , say, £1 trn when the cost of increased unemployment and other benefits are included, depending on how long lockdowns continue. Analysis of the Climate Change Commission’s recent White Paper suggests a cost in the order of £2 trn. Then there is the Government’s liability for the projected deficit on public sector pensions which is currently approaching £2 trn. All this produces a possible total deficit of £7 trn by 2050. Government borrowing is indeed very cheap at present, but signs of increased future inflation suggest that this may well be short-lived.
This comment will be a waste of effort but here goes. The government doesn’t borrow its own monopoly fiat money from anyone. It pretends to borrow money by issuing Gilts to match its spending. It must always create and issue its units-of-account, before it pretends to borrow them back again.
QE purchases of gilts merely restores the position of the banking system to what it would have been if the government had just spent on an overdraft at the central bank in the first place.
While QE is progressing, we have the ridiculous situation where the debt management part of HM Treasury is doing “anti-QE” and draining bank deposits due to the “full funding rule”, only for the bank part of HM Treasury to undertake QE and put those bank deposits back. It truly is moving money from the left pocket to the right pocket and back again.
As for negative interest rates, it gets even more ridiculous. QE [Quantitative Easing] built bank reserves, allegedly to encourage the banks to lend more. Now negative interest rates are being used in the hope of reducing bank reserves, in the hope that banks will lend more. If you think we are entering the land of absurdity, you wouldn’t be far wrong.
Read the detail of how the system actually works at the Gower Initiative for Modern Money Studies.