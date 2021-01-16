We need an unlock plan

Now the vaccines are being rolled out at some speed surely we are owed a proposed timetable to remove restrictions? The experts have always wanted long lock downs and have always seemed to rely on mass vaccination as their answer. It has been hard work getting them to take adaptation and safety measures seriously as a way of re opening more businesses, and even difficult to get results from tests and trials of various treatments to cut the death rate and the severity of the bad cases.
This week has been about securing sufficient deliveries of vaccine and sorting out arrangements to get the inoculations done. There have been debates about the relative role of GPs, pharmacies, hospitals and large temporary centres. The system seems to favour large facilities capable of carrying out many procedures, and favours NHS leadership. Let’s hope it goes well.
Meanwhile damage is being done to many small businesses and the economy has declined again. the Chancellor resists all requests to give more temporary help to businesses .
I am pressing for more measures to support the economy and a clearer path back to work.
12 Comments
I understand there are now 30 published papers showing lockdowns don’t curb the virus, and as you have earlier pointed out the six worst affected countries per capita are European ones which have locked down hard. This is outside my field so I don’t know the reasons, but could it be lockdowns and depriving people of sunlight (admittedly not no pertinent in January!) have caused more harm than good?
Good morning.
Oh, but Sir John, didn’t you know ? This virus is so clever, so cunning that you could put a bushy tail on it and call it a fox. For this virus can, believe it or not, mutate ! So we will have to be constantly vaccinated, and at great cost, to keep the virus at bay much like we do with the flu jabs. Nice work if you can get it 😉
We have gone from saving the NHS to flattening the Sombrero, to controlling the virus, and now to this. Very clever when you think about it. The experts (in behavioural science) have led us along a breadcrumb trail. Every so often they lay down a goal (piece of bread) for us to meet only to offer us another along a path. A path that leads to this.
Soon we will not be able to access services without a vaccine passport or, international identity card. They will, over time, demand more information on such a passport, such as DNA, fingerprints and so on. We are to be controlled and herded for our own good to fight a disease little worse than a bad case of the flu.
Welcome to dystopia.
Please keep pressing them.
They always seem to find a new excuse to continue Lockdowns.
At least those with interruption insurance will get help now. For some however it will have come too late. I think many of us would like to know when some kind of normality will come back. With the new variants it seems like things are getting worse at the moment. I know of 7 people now that have contracted the virus and all but one have had very minor symptoms. No worse than a mild cold or a touch of flu. Once the peak has been reached e must get back to life.
The experts are largely composed of Marxist sympathisers who are quite happy to junk the economy.
We need some political leadership, not Boris hiding behind the 2 Ronnies.
The same goes for Northern Ireland and these channel taxis.
Well said.
We need short (and medium / long-term) plan.
We don’t need an unlock plan. When the death rate falls due to vaccination, as it likely will by late February, the population will unlock. Government won’t be able to stop that if it tries.
Mass infection will sweep through the younger age groups post lockdown before they get their chance for a vaccine. We could have herd immunity by summer and frankly need it to avoid lockdown next winter.
The Chancellor is sensibly resisting open-ended spending commitments.
He sensibly focuses support on businesses with a viable future and/or where the burden on the state from a collapse is greater than the cost of support.
Much more can be done for all businesses through reduction of red tape.
How about getting rid of GDPR? A massive bureaucracy. An enormous waste of time clicking on pop up cookie requests. Busy people have to ignore all small print or waste hours every week reading it all. Just get rid of it.
A ‘timetable’? No – but the pre-conditions for regions to move back down that tiering ladder need to be known by the government, mayors/council leaders and the public. People respond well to a challenge but only if they know what they need to do and what the carrot is. When restrictions are eased, the government needs to keep up its public health advertising.
Regarding air travel, the tightening of restrictions is bad news but I’ll support it for now. But Grant Shapps needs to recognise the damage this will cause and already be PLANNING for getting us back to something like normal. I’ll ask my boring question again: how many air-travellers have passed an IR camera at Immigration?
P.S. And I see that there is some talk about the use of gloves as a means of reducing infections. I’ll make a prediction: that this will soon become NHS advice. And then every ex-warrior, remembering his Cold War ‘NBC’ training, will be asking why it has taken government a year or so to adopt a glaringly obvious hygiene measure. Well, it’s Saturday, – so my gloves need to go into the wash.
I notice a lot of pushy people in the NHS have had themselves vacinated ahead of the official priority sequence. It has descended into a real animal farm nightmare, once again showing the NHS at its absolute worst.
It feels like I live in a communist superstate, all the jobs going to the public sector, a lot of state rationed resources, and lots of corrupt queue jumping going on.
Keep up the good work, Sir John. It would be nice to see the UK leading the way to something sensible for a change!
“The system seems to favour large facilities capable of carrying out many procedures, and favours NHS leadership. Let’s hope it goes well.”
Herding thousands of people into a larger single location seems a bit daft to me.
It would surely be safer to have fewer people at thousands of smaller facilities?