Why are we waiting?

I read that the Chancellor has been charged with chairing a Committee to take advantage of the freedoms we gain from leaving the EU. I wish him well, as there are many obvious easy wins which the government should have ready after four and half years delay in our exit. Why are we still waiting for them?
The Chancellor in particular should get on with a Brexit bonus budget. He should set out the large savings on our contributions to the EU and how they are being used. He should explain how the sums we will still be paying to farmers in lieu of the CAP payments will be better directed. I want to see more of that money promoting domestic food production. The EU often paid us grants to stop us producing things.
He should explain how he will police any residual bills from the EU under the Withdrawal Agreement and what action he will take to get our money back from the EIB and other joint assets we held with them.
I want him to overhaul VAT, an EU tax. He could begin by removing it from all green products, and from domestic fuel. That would promote higher standards of insulation, fuel efficiency and more modern controls, and reduce fuel poverty.
He should examine tax levels and grants for small business with a view to producing a better package. He needs to promote small business and self employment as we need them to power the recovery from the deep anti CV 19 recession we have been living through.
This is not the time time to be increasing tax on the self employed through IR35, nor to be putting VAT onto foreign visitors who used to come here for duty free shopping amongst other reasons. We need a UK open for business and welcoming to visitors with money to spend.
Sir John,
“The Chancellor in particular should get on with a Brexit bonus budget”
And it should include rectification of the long-standing and cruel injustice of the frozen state pensions suffered by ‘fully paid up’ UK pensioners living in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, and elsewhere. This blatant discrimination is indefensible.
£half a billion puts things right once and for all. Start with Australia as part of the upcoming free trade deal.
Abolishing VAT on fuel would be great, but let’s not forget it was brought in by a Conservative Chancellor, another tried to double it but was foiled by a rebellion while a Labour Chancellor reduced it to 5% (EU rules stopped him bringing it to zero). Let’s not forget, either, that subsidies to uneconomic renewables are costing households and businesses far more than the VAT via inflated fuel bills.
If cutting VAT on ‘green products’, what is ‘green’? – for sure many carrying that label are anything but green, such as electric cars, wind turbines and solar panels – their manufacture involves truly ‘dirty’ practices.
There are no large savings because our contributions are tiny compared to the money we have lost because of the new barriers and red tape to our export trade which are the result of leaving the EU’s single market. Brexit has just got real, and it is obvious that it is an exercise in economic self-harm