Aiming to cut the food miles ands boost UK production

Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps he is taking to protect marine conservation areas from illegal fishing by large trawlers. (136424)
Tabled on: 12 January 2021
Answer:
Victoria Prentis:
As an independent coastal state, the UK has full responsibility over how it manages all of our fisheries. All vessels fishing in our waters have to be licensed by a UK Fisheries Administration, and abide by the licence conditions and relevant legislation. We are also committed to ensuring an effective and robust enforcement system. To ensure appropriate arrangements to enforce fisheries regulations are in place to protect our waters, including marine protected areas, the Government has put in place a significant increase in the number of personnel and surveillance assets dedicated to fisheries protection, which includes offshore patrol vessels supported by aerial and radar surveillance. This strong presence will deter against any fisheries infringements.
The answer was submitted on 20 Jan 2021 at 16:39.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what Government (a) grant and (b) loan assistance is available to people wishing to expand capacity of vegetable and fruit growing under suitable cover to extend the growing season and protect from weather damage. (136427)
Tabled on: 12 January 2021
Answer:
Victoria Prentis:
The Government has provided some limited grant support for indoor horticultural growers through the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) for the purchase of innovative lighting, heating and irrigation technology. Funding continues to be available to producer organisations who implement operational programmes in the Fruit and Vegetable Aid Scheme.
From autumn 2021 my department will launch the new Farming Investment Fund, providing grants to farmers, foresters and growers to enable them to invest in the equipment, technology and infrastructure that will help their businesses to prosper, while improving their productivity and enhancing the environment. My officials are working with stakeholders and others on the detailed design of the scheme.
The answer was submitted on 20
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, if he will ban supertrawlers from fishing in UK waters to help protect fish stocks and the marine environment. (136425)
Tabled on: 12 January 2021
Answer:
Victoria Prentis:
We are reviewing our policies for these vessels operating in UK waters including marine conservation areas. Any action needs to be evidence-based and in line with the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
The answer was submitted on 20 Jan 2021 at 16:41.
January 21, 2021
Why is there such a mismatch between what is needed and wanted and Victoria Prentis’s responses, beautifully couched though they are in superficially comforting words except for the last where reference to “Any action needs to be evidence-based” is presumed code for “we will never collect evidence to allow action” and reference to being always “in line with the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement” is presumed to mean nothing can be done?
January 21, 2021
Yes. The U.K./EU cooperation agreement, in other words no. I suspect this is the catch all that will be quoted ad nauseam every time we try to diverge and over time will prove much of what Boris has told us us a sham just like his lies on Northern Ireland who we are told, when the transition agreement stops cannot eat our sausages etc because they have to come from the EU.
Our hosts overall take on this cooperation agreement would be welcome as would his views on the specific answer re the super trawlers.
January 21, 2021
Ms Prentice, who hadn’t read the Agreement with the EU because she was getting ready for her Nativity Play. Forgive me for not feeling reassured.
January 21, 2021
‘Any action needs to be evidence-based and in line with the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.’
In other words, no action can be taken as the UK’s Tory PM has negotiated and fashioned for the nation a new straitjacket into which we can snugly fit, with those straps pulled tighter to ensure minimal movement.
And Mr Redwood’s obsession with UK sea fishing is more disturbing than my obsession with his party being completely captured by the forces of cultural Marxism and Socialist dogma that will shortly be dragging the US into an abyss of authoritarianism, compliance and terror
January 21, 2021
Good moring.
The answer to the Super Trawlers is most revealing.
” . . . in line with the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”
Clearly we are not in full control.
As to Land Management, will we no longer be bound to EU Environmental Rules restricting dredging of our streams and rivers ? We have seen the past how damaging this has been to the UK with widespread flooding. It is another area where the UK can begin to roll back much of the damage caused by EU membership.
January 21, 2021
There are many contradictions for the rich technocrats and the tax payers.
Climate Emergency to pay tax or carbon credits schemes versus free movement of people, goods and services for the benefit of the wealthy is one such contradiction.
In soviet Russia, dachas for the communist leaders versus rows of poorly built blocks of flats for the workers was the same contradiction.
“All animals are equal but some are more equal than others” was one of seven commandments from the pigs.
January 21, 2021
Seems to me whatever we do the EU believes in punishment. Not forgetting the EU must have us seen to fail. The comment I heard from an EU representative regarding longer queues at Dover, “ we will only grease the wheels at the border if Britain gives up it plan of deregulation, the Singapore option”. I thought the deal included respect for our sovereignty. How many lorries are we turning back with insufficient paperwork. Are we insisting on EU drivers testing negative. SJR, you and I both know this paperwork is a smoke screen to cause maximum disruption. It can be done digitally.
January 21, 2021
So the answer on banning super trawlers was actually nothing because it wasn’t covered in the EU/UK agreement.
Grants to farmers to enhance the environment what does that mean.
It doesn’t sound very promising to me, a bit like Patel and the channel taxi service, lots of words, very little action
January 21, 2021
Good that you are keeping a close watch on this John
January 21, 2021
Specifically what is different for foreign trawlers and other types of fishing systems as of January 2021. To what extent is their catch reduced and in other ways restricted, in size of fish taken for instance. When will I see the end of Turbot the size of Plaice on Spanish fish counters. How will this reduction be monitored, who controls the accounting system.
Finally was the blip encountered by Scottish shell fishermen on supplying the EU an administrative teething problem or the start of a campaign of manufactured difficulty.
I look upon farming as closer to its market and better able to lobby for change, and control of government actions.
January 21, 2021
