Berkshire West CCG Covid Vaccination Update

Twelve Covid vaccination sites covering the whole of Berkshire West are now up and running. There is a phased approach from 21 December.

Please do not call the GPs surgeries or hospitals directly, you will receive notification from the NHS when it is your turn to come for an appointment.

Name of PCN Name of site Site address Practices participating at this site Tilehurst PCN Tilehurst Village Surgery Tilehurst Village Surgery, 92 Westwood Road, Reading, RG31 5PP Westwood Road Surgery, Tilehurst Village Surgery, Grovelands Medical Centre Wokingham North PCN (2) Wargrave Surgery Wargrave Surgery Victoria Road, RG10 8BP Wargrave Practice, Woodley Centre Surgery, Parkside Family Practice, Loddon Vale Practice & Twyford Wokingham South PCN Swallowfield Surgery / Swallowfield Village Hall Swallowfield Medical Practice, The Street, Swallowfield, RG7 1QY Swallowfield Medical Practice & Finchampstead Wokingham North PCN (1) Woodley Centre Surgery Woodley Centre Surgery, 1st Floor, 6 Headley Road, Woodley, Reading, Berkshire, RG5 4JA Wargrave Practice, Woodley Centre Surgery, Parkside Family Practice, Loddon Vale Practice & Twyford Reading West PCN Circuit Lane Surgery 53 Circuit Lane, Reading RG30 3AN Western Elms & Circuit Lane Surgeries, Tilehurst Surgery Partnership University PCN University Medical Centre 9 Northcourt Avenue , Reading , RG2 7HE University Medical Group West Reading Villages Boathouse Surgery / Rosewood Hall The Boathouse Surgery, Whitchurch Road, Pangbourne, Reading, RG8 7DP Pangbourne, Chapel Row , Mortimer & Theale Earley Plus PCN Chalfont Surgery / Salvation Army Hall Chalfont Surgery, Chalfont Close, Lower Earley, Reading, RG6 5HZ Brookside Group Practice & Wilderness Road Surgery Wokingham East PCN Wokingham Medical Centre 23 Rose Street, Wokingham, RG40 1XS Wokingham Medical Centre, Woosehill Medical Centre, Burma Hills, New Wokingham Rd Surgery Reading Central PCN & Whitley PCN Eldon Square Surgery / Garden Hall 9, Eldon Square, Reading, RG1 4DT Abbey Medical Centre, Chatham Street surgery, Eldon Road Surgery, Pembroke Surgery, Russell Street Surgery, Reading Walk-In-Centre, Longbarn Lane, South Rdg & Shinfield Medical Practice, Milman & Kennet Surgeries, London Street Surgery, Melrose Surgery Caversham PCN Emmer Green Surgery 4 St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, Reading RG4 8RA Balmore Park & Emmer Green Surgery A34 PCN, WEST BERKSHIRE RURAL PCN & KENNET PCN Newbury Racecourse Racecourse Rd, Newbury RG14 7NZ Eastfield House, Strawberry Hill MC, The Downland Practice, Burdwood Surgery, Falkland Surgery, Hungerford Surgery, Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgery, Lambourn Surgery & Thatcham HC

Wokingham Hospital Hub – started 14.12.20

Royal Berkshire Hospital Hub – started 4.1.21