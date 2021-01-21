My Question to the Leader of the House

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): People voted to take back control so that the Government would use the new powers to make their lives better, so will the Government urgently make time available for the VAT cuts, the new enterprise zones, the freeports, the policies to increase our fishing fleet, the policies to boost our domestic food production and the so many other good ideas that Ministers should be queuing up to put through our House now we are an independent country?
The Leader of the House (Mr Jacob Rees Mogg): My right hon. Friend is not only right but he reads my mind.
There are great opportunities: the new financial services regulation, which will encourage innovation and competition; the faster and more agile clinical and regulatory regime that is going through with the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill; a revolutionary approach to gene editing, on which the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is consulting; freeports, on which the Treasury is consulting; and looking at public procurement differently.
We are really taking back control and seeking the advantages, but I hope that my right hon. Friend will join in this enterprise and send a list of all his good ideas to every Minister so that we know there are more ideas bubbling away.
January 21, 2021
Hahahaha….. As if you’ve not sent in such ideas and more countless times already! Have they been filed locally?
zorro
January 21, 2021
I think that if John and Mr. Rees-Mogg were to take to the varieties stage with a “telepathy” act then the audience might be rather unimpressed.
January 21, 2021
What’s happening in Northern Ireland John, UK meat products are banned, they can only source from within the e.
Where is the sovereignty in that.
We should be banning imports of Irish meat and dairy products. I for one will boycott them.
Doing nothing is disgusting.
January 21, 2021
Good Question, Good reply. Govt must not delay in its good intentions.
Any more anti-competitive nonsense from our un-friends across the channel and Boris should rip up the agreement, being weaponised by the EU, and go to WTO. All importers/exporters can make their own decisions and adjust their trade patterns to the rest of the world accordingly.
January 21, 2021
Eh? WTO would make it a whole lot worse – more restrictions, more paperwork and tariffs too
January 21, 2021
Northern Ireland is separated from GB, with blockages at the border inside of the UK. Our fishing fleet is tied up, because Brexit red tape shuts off their export markets. Truckers are travelling empty, thanks to Boris’s rotten deal. Investment in the UK falling off a cliff. But you and Mr Rees Mogg enjoy some light hearted banter, so that’s fine isn’t it
January 21, 2021
Land based education should be much higher up the Political agenda and its potentially a big good news story if the Gov is seen promoting this. It ticks many boxes in terms of the current agenda even dare I say “Climate Change” as food miles are a hot topic. Ive not heard a Politician talking about Agricultural and Horticultural education and I think its about time to start championing this so young people start to take an interest.
Boosting domestic food production is a must, both Agriculture and especially Horticulture eg salad crops, technologies such as hydroponics for sheltered crop production.
Try and offer intensive investment in Agricultural and Horticultural Colleges that have suffered in recent years for the next generation of food producers.
January 21, 2021
Mmm. Consulting? No time scales as ever. If I was a cynic it sounds like long grass. How long have they known we were leaving?
Why didn’t they have a suite of worked up policies, ready to go from day 1?
January 21, 2021
Why do our farmers want gene editing? Have they been held back by the EU from a desire to produce frankenstein food or what? On the whole an extremely poor answer.
January 21, 2021
JR: ” so will the Government urgently make time available for the VAT cuts, the new enterprise zones, the freeports, the policies to increase our fishing fleet, the policies to boost our domestic food production ”
What astounding chutzpah! It’s as if 2019 hadn’t happened.
The administration you support has passed ‘enabling acts’ to allow it to interfere in the minutiae of a citizens life, can he/she leave his/her home? Should he/she cover his/her face? If, on no evidence what so ever a computer program suggests you might have been in the vicinity of another citizen that happened to show up on the same program, the government claims to authority to order you to stay in your house for fourteen days.
The administration you support claims the right to refuse a citizen to walk in the country if in the opinion of the officious official you do not meet the criteria, or you happen to have a flask of some beverage about your person – which implies the officious official claims the right to search a citizen without reasonable cause.
You have arbitrarily shut down perfectly viable businesses and compelled them to take extraordinary measures at great cost to their bottom line. What business in the UK can make any sort of profit forecast in this current environment?
And yet, here you are gibbering about ‘freeports’ and ‘enterprise zones’, when no sensible businessman would risk his own capital to start a business today, knowing as they now must, that the government claims the authority to order him to shut it down tomorrow.
God knows what this last year has done to the pension funds, who may have had commercial property portfolios – depending on income from rents etc.
January 21, 2021
15 All. You are going to be busy, but keep their toes to the fire. We want to see a seed change in ministerial thinking and real rapid action in launching a new Singaporean UK.
January 21, 2021
As with the Minister for the Cabinet Office’s recent reply to you reasonable question, agreement but no timetable. It is not going to happen
January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021
I see Boris says now lockdown may be lifted in summer. Will that be for one week or two before it is reimposed to protect our NHS next winter ? No point pursuing any of your ideas at all until you sort out that problem.
January 21, 2021
Good question, truly shameful answer.
To save the public purse, you could opt to ask your questions here and I and no doubt others would be able to compose emollient-sounding, brush-off responses that betray disinterest.
Can we have a people’s Government please?