Uniting the USA? Strong democracy needs good opposition and belief in the system

The President has boldly set as his main aim uniting a fractured and divided USA. He wisely accepts this will not be easy. Too many of his followers seem to think if they just insist more strongly on their views of the world and claim the electoral right to enforce them the country will come together behind a new left wing Democrat settlement. If they reinforce this with tough action against any who disagree, through court cases against certain types of speech and protests, and censorship on media and social media, they will impose a more disciplined conformity on an unruly country.
They need to understand some things about how normally healthy democracies like the USA work. They provide in the constitution for strong opposition to government or Presidential plans. There should always be a good democratic alternative government on offer, that has an alternative view of the more contentious or questionable policies pursued by the incumbents. A great democracy does not have 95% support for what the majority government does. It debates choices and options and exposes the chosen course of government to criticisms. Exercising majority governing power is a constant exercise in persuasion, listening, seeking improvement, compromising with the Opposition when they have a good point. A good Opposition know when to disagree and when to campaign hard against a policy or law. A good government gives ground when it is wrong but does not compromise its main aims, pledges and beliefs.
A successful democracy as the USA usually is has top level agreement between all the democratic parties over two crucial things – the system by which governments make and sell their decisions to elected bodies and the wider public, and the results of free and fair elections. There has to be a belief by the main elected officials that an election produced a fair and accurate result. In opposition parties need to believe they have sensible opportunity to make their case and to seek change peacefully. When the Commons has a government with a decent majority the Opposition accepts that government has a mandate to get through the main business from its Manifesto and from its statements of aim and principle. A good Opposition also makes it difficult every time government stumbles, wanders too far from its promises or principles, or offers incompetence instead of good administration. In the Commons an Opposition can only win a vote by working with governing party MPs who also think on that occasion the government is wrong, which can happen quite often. Opposition is there to question, to ask for second thoughts, to offer alternatives but not to stop government governing. Only the electorate can do that when they come in an election to judge the result, short of a major governing party split and collapse.
The tragedy of the USA in the last few weeks is the breakdown in trust or belief in the system by the main Opposition party. A large number of Trump voters think the results in a handful of key swing states were fiddled, but their side has been unable to persuade the courts or the Senate of that allegation. As those institutions hold the reserve powers to order a re run or insist on a different electoral College result President Biden can fairly claim he won and passed all the checks and balances in the system. It leaves Trump voters arguing that the whole system is corrupt and out to get their man. This impression is not going to be stilled or calmed by the Democrat decision to impeach President Trump after he has left office. It will build the sense of grievance amongst many Trump supporters. If President Biden is to heal his country he cannot avoid tackling and talking about the issues around voting systems that perturb Trump supporters.
The Republican leaders have an important role to play. They need to show that they can now offer strong but sensible opposition to this new President. Going through his back history to try and find a way to impeach him as has become all too common in US politics would not be helpful. Setting out a positive alternative vision to the left’s, and making it difficult in a 50/50 Senate to get through anything the Conservative half of the country disagrees with makes perfect sense. The Senate and House elections produced no landslide or big majority for a Democrat solution to US problems. Republican legislators need to show Trump voters they can use the power of opposition afforded to them to resist hated Democrat policies for their followers. For his part the President needs to show which parts of the Republican offer he thinks has some merit if he wants to build bridges. He needs to see just how divisive to Trump followers the Democrat position is on gun control, relaxation of abortion, bans on carbon fuels and completely open borders to name but four highly charged US issues .
9 Comments
January 22, 2021
Good morning
Firstly I wish to congratulate President Biden on his election despite the controversy surrounding it.
I would also like to thank outgoing President Trump for his service to his country. Whatever one may think of him and his style of leadership one cannot deny that he was a true patriot much like those who strove for independence.
I find it rather odd that the Democrats wish to unite the nation after effectively keeping it divided during President Trump’s tenure. As I always say, show me a Socialist and I will show you a hypocrite.
Good luck America, by all accounts you are going to need it.
January 22, 2021
There is surely a good chance Mr. Biden will fail in his task for it is an immense one and we need to be ready for that.
Meanwhile, I see Victoria “**** the EU” Nuland is back as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.
January 22, 2021
The US election was a farce that would disgrace a banana republic.
I don’t know who won. Given the widespread breakdown of checks and controls it is impossible for anyone to know.
Democracy certainly lost.
The best that Biden could do now to improve trust in the system would be root and branch reform of the electoral system before 2024.
January 22, 2021
Yesterday Boris Johnson said there was nothing wrong with being WOKE.
He might as well have said there is nothing wrong with being Communist.
Of course since March we have been in Lockdown, a policy invented in January by Xi Jinping and cruelly imposed on the people of Wuhan.
I will never be voting Conservative again
January 22, 2021
74 million voted for Trump, more than last time I think he may have had a point.
Biden has already reversed many policies especially regarding fossil fuels and immigration, I don’t think that the average Joe is going to be happy.
January 22, 2021
It is a great shame the Biden won, his policies and his actions so far have all been very bad for the USA, the EU and the World. Without COVID and the large postal vote Biden would surely not have won. His Climate Alarmist stance will be a disaster for the economy and the environment (if he is actually serious about it). It will be in the UK too if Boris is remotely serious too.
January 22, 2021
An excellent summation. Trump was divisive and has left a fractured Republican Party. His disgraceful attempts, without evidence, to bully people to overturn the legitimate vote fomented the mob that we saw on Capitol Hill will forever be his legacy, unfortunately many of his supporters including the supremacists/cranks etc will continue to blame the media rather than accept what a thoroughly unpleasant person he was.
Biden is a consummate politician and will realise to get his policies through the two houses he has to rein in his left and acknowledge that he also represents the 70 million, mostly decent, people who voted for Trump.
If a moderate Republican emerges to unify the party and move on from Trump the future for them and the US is positive. Unfortunately that requires the egomaniac, a classic example of power corrupting, to show some statesmanship and humility. I am not holding my breath.
January 22, 2021
Sir John,
“There has to be a belief by the main elected officials that an election produced a fair and accurate result”
But even after Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary posted a briefing on YouTube on the Biden inauguration which attracted 10k dislikes, YouTube came to the rescue and kindly reduced them to 3.1k to protect their beloved new President.
With Big Tech like this, in total control of what we are fed, how can we believe anything? The US Election has highlighted so much of how the general public of so many countries are being manipulated for the benefit of the few and to the detriment of the rest. It will, I fear, not end well. True democracy is essential. It would be good to have total faith in the declared results, but too many questions remain.
January 22, 2021
Government when elected has a responsibility to govern for all the people as far as is possible and not to act in a purely partisan way in pursuit of its cherished declared thinking.
The Republican opposition in the USA has a primary need to heal itself, necessitating the emergence of a persuasive charismatic leader who can bring its factions together.
The Democrats need to realise that Trump was not all bad. While what he communicated was at times unintelligable or only appealed to the basest of instincts, what he achieved in the Middle East and tried to achieve with North Korea was commendable.
Time for Biden to show he is a statesman, not just a political retread.