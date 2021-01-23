The U.K. needs to earn its living

The answers I have been getting from DEFRA are worrying. They show no sense of urgency to use our new freedoms to promote more growing and rearing home grown food. They are not standing up for U.K. interests in interpreting the Trade Agreement with the EU. They are not bringing forward early plans to raise our fishing capacity or to expand our market gardening areas.
The thrust of policy seems to be to wilding our landscape instead of farming it better.There are too many proposed grants for so called environmental gains and not enough for food production. Many of us want to slash the food mikes, employ more U.K. people and enjoy more good U.K. produced food.That means extending the season for vegetables and soft fruit with more glasshouses and polytunnels. It means working with the food manufacturing industry to put more U.K. produce into imaginative meals and good recipes for ready meals. It means strong U.K. branding.
I see some of the supermarkets understand U.K. consumer wishes. Many fresh food items have the Union flag on. None carry the EU, Spanish or Dutch flags. Let’s go one step further and have a farming policy which delivers us more great British food. The world does not owe us a living and it is not good to be so dependent on overseas supply of things we can grow for ourselves.
5 Comments
January 23, 2021
When you have Boris and princess nut job in charge what do you expect.
The government departments don’t like us being out of the EU so will continue to follow Brussels dictat.
What about a sensible energy policy, during this cold snap we have been relying on the emergency STOR diesel polluting generators which are about a mile from where I live.
The whole government is a mess and we need the Reform Party to sort things out.
January 23, 2021
Presumably the civil servants of DEFRA will do what they are instructed to do …… so someone should instruct them !
January 23, 2021
I want to see our English flag on things.
January 23, 2021
Sorry, I should have said Saint George’s Cross. We see the Saltire all the time.
January 23, 2021
If what you say is true, and I for one don’t doubt it because you are in a position to know the culprits at DEFRA. No doubt senior civil servants still embued with EU thinking. I can say it even if you cannot. A time for naming names, a normal occurance with failure or mal practice in the private sector.
Environmental concerns are important in that the preservation of insects and birds ensure the fertilisation of the plant life producing the crops. Look after the bee for instance. Try concentrating their minds on flood defence work, essential in our time of climate change and instrumental in allowing DEFRA to feel good about itself. Get them busy in devising a national insurance scheme to replace the ineffective private providers who jump ship after the first inundation. If they persist with EU thinking, an early acquaintance with form P45 would be appropriate. A few changes at the top would have a sobering effect.
For items we cannot grow, the World is now our supermarket. For that which we can grow, change the thinking. Time for Boris to step forward and produce a rousing direction changing oration.