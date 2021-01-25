When will we be allowed out of lockdown?

The government’s scientific advisers come across as pessimists about our future. They seem to think the policy answer for wherever we are in combatting the virus is more and longer lockdown. If the virus is spreading more we need tougher lockdown. If it is falling we need to continue with lockdown as only lockdown can get it falling. If a tough lockdown is in place and it does not seem to be working it is the fault of the public, as too many must be breaking the rules.
The government accepted nine months of variable lockdowns last year, and sustained it with the public by suggesting as soon as enough people have been vaccinated we can relax. Now the government advisers are telling us it is not as simple as that. They will not be satisfied even when all the people most at risk of dying from the disease have been vaccinated. They say they do not know whether people who are vaccinated can still pass the virus on, nor how long immunity from vaccination might last. The advisers leave most of us without reliable figures on bed occupancy, NHS capacity and Nightingale use. They have changed the definitions of what is a covid death, and decline to tell us where the various numbers have to reach before they would recommend a relaxation.
Ministers say they are following the science. They are of course following a few prominent government scientists, who speak for one version of the science. The science on the pandemic is fortunately changing, as scientists work hard to understand the disease and remedies better, and as they study the pattern of infection worldwide. There are also various divisions of opinion over what treatments work or work best, over vaccines and how much and how often they have to be administered to an individual, over what the rate of spread may be at any given time and how best to conclude someone died of CV 19 rather than other complex conditions that many elderly people also suffer from.
Ministers need to offer us guidance on how we get out of this latest long lock down. Either they need to show us mass vaccination is the promised game changer and they will relax as soon as all the vulnerable who wish have been jabbed, or they need to come up with a plan for us to live alongside the virus better if vaccination is not going to ban it.
Following science is one thing, allowing scientists to run the country is another. What we are witnessing is the latter. It’s up to politicians to break this never ending cycle otherwise some scientists will treat this like an experiment until the virus is eradicated – ably supported by some of the pinker members of the SAGE committee.
Once again we see the goal posts moving. And who else is troubled by today’s headline ?
We once use to live in a free country where those we elected did so out of service to their nation. Not anymore. Now they get elected to serve others whilst pretending to act on our interests and, offshoring and outsourcing their responsibilities to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats.
My advice is. Keep calm and carry on as you were BEFORE the virus. Stuff these people!
The government’s scientific advisers will always err on the side of caution. The economy is not their problem.
Surly if the top 4 groups of vulnerable people have been vaccinated by the middle of February then that should be it or what’s the point of being vaccinated or the restrictions we’ve had to endure the past year, I myself being retired have no hardship about being stuck in doors but the young under 50s need freedom like most of my generation grew up with
Logic tells me lockdowns cannot be sustained indefinitely, as the country would not have the funds to treat/maintain its citizens. Logic also tells me that if increasing numbers are hospitalised then we will have a situation where some people, whatever their ailment, will not receive treatment. It’s a no-win situation unless vaccinations really do stop people becoming ill from the virus. We have to hope the vaccinations are plentiful, and successful.
Indeed. Surely it is very clear that lockdown is now doing far more net harm than good?
Hard to take the government experts remotely seriously when their vaccine priority does not even adjust for the far higher risks to men from this vaccine. This will cost hundreds of lives and thousands of extra hospitalisation for a given number of vaccine shots (assuming the vaccine is safe and effective). They have been told but the experts and Gov. just stay silent and do nothing. These extra deaths/hospitalisations, it seems, do not matter to them.
NICE seem to work of circa £25K being justified per QALY (quality year of life saved). With Covid however we seem to be spending more like 100 times this sum. So what is the justification for this huge difference?
Yea but Boris wants to build back better a new green future. Little disguised Stalinist code words. Going to ban gas heating, and has no concept of how our electricity is really generated. Davos is still on this year despite everything else being cancelled, and no doubt our government will be there, which says it all.
It would of course be better if we knew more but unfortuntely we do not, and I think pretending we do and inventing a nice timed exit plan based on this pretence would be so much make-believe. I continue of opinion that without lockdown the virus could go right out of control with numbers orders of magnitude larger than those we have seen so far and that what the Government is doing, although by no means certainly the best way to fight the virus, which is unknown at present, is steady as she goes till we know better. I unequivocally support the Government on this. Not so long ago the optimists were saying there would be no second wave and we should calmly ride out the ripple. That was baloney but we don’t seem to hear much contrition on that. Let’s hear it for the prudent approach–Yes till many more have been vaccinated.
Matt Hancock “UK lockdown lifting a long, long, long way off” Hardly encouraging or specific, it is clearly doing more harm than good. Can we have someone who considers the interests of the whole country as a whole and not just “Our NHS? As they like to call it (rather like “our BBC”). They seem only concerned about the NHS and the State Sector – rather than those of the circa 80% who are not.
This week – probably on Tuesday or Wednesday – the number confirmed to have died with Covid in the UK as will pass 100,000. And many thousands more deaths are baked into the system.
When done properly – and in conjunction with other measures – lockdowns work. We can see this from New Zealand, Australia, China, the Far East where they have worked.
The problem here is that – because our first lockdown came far, far too late – it needed to be a long and deep lockdown. And Tory MPs – and pretty much only Tory MPs – would not allow this. They kept demanding restrictions be lifted too soon. Allowing the virus to thrive, pushing us back to square one.
The opposition parties are not clamouring for lockdowns to end. Nor is the public. The unrest is entirely among the same small group of Tories who brought you Brexit. The ones whose lifelong project means you can’t export cheese or take a sandwich on holiday. Perhaps we should not listen to them?