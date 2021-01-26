The future of the Union of the UK

I am pleased the UK held a referendum in Scotland to see if people there wanted to leave the UK, after years of pressure from the SNP to break up the Union. It was a great contrast with the tactics used by the Spanish government to prevent such a vote in Catalonia over the future of the Spanish union. I agreed with the SNP in the Commons before the vote, when they said it would be a once in a generation event. These votes are of course divisive, as each side needs to heighten the differences to bid votes its way. They are necessary divisions to reveal the views of the public and to provide instructions to the politicians. They are not a good idea to keep repeating. They are also asymmetric, as the wish to have votes to ask if people want to be independent would presumably stop were a vote ever to be won for independence. Seeking to re enter a Union you have left is altogether more problematic and would clearly require the consent of the Union as well as of the country which had left.
Gordon Brown’s intervention in the debate was predictable and unhelpful. It was his recommended policy of offering devolution that failed to stem the tide of Scottish nationalism, though he thought it would. He now wants to try it again. He as always wishes to split up England into artificial regions, when England wishes to be afforded the same level of devolution and self government as Scotland enjoys. He has not taken on board the rejection of elected regional assemblies in England as an unwanted and expensive burden on the taxpayer. A few of my critics do not like my wish to save public money by asking Westminster MPs elected for English seats to handle the devolved business for England and want an English Parliament with more politicians.
The UK government says it does not intend to legislate for another referendum as it is too soon to re open this issue. The government currently needs to show how the Union works well for all parts of the UK. It needs to revisit its Single market legislation to make sure we have full powers over GB to Northern Ireland trade which matters to Scottish, Welsh and English businesses selling into Northern Ireland. The government could set out clarifying legislation to say that any load certified as a load for a final consumer in Northern Ireland should not suffer any further or additional checks to those that applied prior to Brexit. The UK would of course police against smuggling product via Northern Ireland to the Republic without the EU checks they want and co-operate with the Irish authorities as they did when we were both in the EU where smugglers tried to evade Excise and Vat differences between the jurisdictions..
January 26, 2021
Sir John. We cannot keep going on with the threat of a referendum until the SNP get the result they want. With Brexit and the continuous threats and doom for the last 4 years, plus a Covid. We could well do without further unrest, back biting, sniping, threats etc for what would last for at least a decade and the uncertainty with the splitting up of the U.K. Now is certainly not the time. Unfortunately the SNP smell victory and they don’t care what consequences there are as long as they get independence at whatever cost.
January 26, 2021
Devolution has fundamentally weakened the Union. It has given extra powers to three parts of the Union whilst either ignoring or trying to destroy the fourth part, England.
It’s too late to ‘save’ the Union. I want Scotland to become independent, that will help England regain her nationhood.
We need an English parliament now. It need not bring about more politicians. Remove all Welsh, Scottish and N.Irish constituency MP’s from Westminster. Their own Parliaments can look after their affairs. That’s 117 LESS MP’s. Leaving an English Westminster Parliament of 533 (which really could be reduced)
Get rid of the House of Lords an anachronistic body if ever there was one. Turn the Upper chamber into a UK Senate, with representatives from all four nations. We certainly won’t need nearly 800 people for that role.
So democracy for England and a reduction in politicians and no new buildings.
If you don’t like any of that? Give the English a vote on our independence and see how that turns out.
January 26, 2021
The electorate for any referendum to change the boundaries, the very definition, of a sovereign state should be ALL the citizens of that sovereign state not a subset.
The U.K. is a sovereign state. We didn’t take control back from Brussels in order to give it to Edinburgh.
Otherwise Cornwall, Kensington & Chelsea, etc etc will be holding their own referenda.
If San Marino with 30,000 inhabitants and 25 square miles can be a landlocked micro-state surrounded by Italy, why not have The Kingdom of Wokingham!
January 26, 2021
Good old “no return to boom and bust” Gordon Brown. Yet another person with first class degrees and a doctorate (history) but with no common sense or understanding of people, business, economics, science or reality. Devolution was always going to backfire (mainly on Labour) and it was done appallingly too by the Labour Party evil dopes for party political advantage as they thought.
I see that overall deaths in Germany 2020 when adjusted for age profile and population are entirely normal. Very slightly up on 2019 but less than 2017 & 2018.
Still no one talking about the failure of JCVI and the Government to adjust the vaccine priority to reflect gender risk properly. Probably killing hundreds of extra people as a result and hospitalising far more. Why is this? It is not too late for them to correct their foolish error and save lives and protect “our” NHS. But no journalists even pose the question it seems. Hard for JCVI to admit their foolish error now I suppose. Better for people to die than be slightly embarrassed seems to be the line taken.
January 26, 2021
Unless you sort out the ridiculous situation in Northern Ireland you will have Scotland wanting the same. Regardless of the fact that if they were able to rejoin the EU (which I doubt) there would be a hard border with England.
We’re in a right mess just now.
January 26, 2021
The timing could not be worse for a Scottish referendum. Eliminating the virus and dealing with the economy needs to be dealt with first. Let us all see the full effects of Brexit, both within the UK and the EU, before any referendum takes place. This will take a few years, then allow Scotland to have an independence ref every 25 years or so, if there is a convincing call for one.
January 26, 2021
And when, pray tell, will England be granted a referendum on whether or not she wishes to be part of this biased union ?
Niccolò Machiavelli in his book, The Prince, once said;
Our membership of the EU and all the money we have, and will continue even after we supposedly have left, proves this. And so too does it apply to those England pays to remain in this Union of unequals.
And finally. Question : Which political party in the last 10 years forced City Mayors and Police Commissioners (more layers bureaucracy) upon the people of England ? So I do not hold out much hope of any positive change.
January 26, 2021
It hangs on an economically successful post Brexit UK of which Scotland is a part. Scotland is a dependant part of the UK subsidised by a more dynamic England. The alternatives for Scotland are complete independence or a return to the EU. The EU opposed Brexit, foremost because the UK was its second largest nett financial contributor. They need Scotland like a hole in the head, having a surfeit of dependant countries already.
Who as a businessman would choose to set up a major plant in Scotland while it flirts with socialism and a very uncertain future. Even the BBC who give it more air time than it merits could not persuade itself to up sticks and settle in Glasgow, much as my experience of that town is positive.
Much as I would like to see the SNP silenced at Westminster on matters exclusively English I do not want an additional English Parliament. We have a glut of politicians, most of them just lobby fodder promoted beyond practical usefulness. 650 of them to do the job of 250, six times as many as the USA finds necessary in population comparison. On top of this the HoLs whose numbers are unbelievable. Bring in the swamp clearers.
The SNP shot their bolt at the last referendum. Let them wait a generation at which point a successful UK will make them yesterdays chip paper.
January 26, 2021
As you are fully aware, legislation to say that any load certified as a load for a final consumer in Northern Ireland should not suffer any further or additional checks to those that applied prior to Brexit would contradict the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, which you voted for and which makes clear there is now a full customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. So why are you now pressing the government to act illegally?
Reply No, not illegal. I voted for Clause 38 to give us the right to legislate as I am proposing. Try reading the law.
January 26, 2021
The main reason Scots voted No in 2014 was to stay in the EU. That has now changed, its time for a new vote and Scots will vote to join the worlds best free trade zone and bye bye UK. Another Brexit dividend
January 26, 2021
‘….save public money by asking Westminster MPs elected for English seats to handle the devolved business for England and want an English Parliament with more politicians.’
A supporter, not a critic, I would like an English Parliament. But I do not want more politicians, more expense.
The solution: abolish the House of Lords, its scrutineering role performed for devolved Parliaments by the United Kingdom Parliament select committees; scrutineering of UK Parliament legislation performed by devolved Parliament select committees
January 26, 2021
The UK’s dissolution was sealed when we entered the EU in the 1970’s and its demise confirmed when Marxist Labour working with the EU instituted devolution to splinter the union.
Now we see Northern Ireland surrendered to a region of the EU to secure a trade and cooperation agreement (formally known as capitulation) with Germany and France.
So, Scotland, England and Wales remain. Scotland will almost certainly secede from the union with EU support and no doubt seek re-entry, which they will be afforded in warp speed time.
With England and Wales left defending the rearguard. Who knows what may happen with these two regions. I don’t see a determined push for separation in Wales and in England, well it’s England. Now socialist, progressive and heading towards an abyss of oppression, monitoring and illiberal governance both statutory and culturally
Yes, all main parties (Tory, Marxist Labour and the fascist SNP) and their vile allies have so much to answer for, their crimes are without precedence
January 26, 2021
But the 2014 vote was held on the basis of a “Pledge” by the Cameron government, and that the only way to be sure of remaining in the European Union was to vote for the UK Union.
The Pledge was shredded before the last votes were even counted, and the Nations were never given a veto on leaving the European Union, nor was the advisory referendum subject to the international norms on major constitutional change.
Since the last vote was clearly on a false prospectus, the Scots are abundantly deserving of another.
It need NEVER have come to this, but for the self-centred and extremist demands of the ERG etc.
Reply The Scottish referendum debate of course included the fact that it is the U.K. that belonged to the EU. An independent Scotland would not. A subsequent referendum does not make that a lie.
January 26, 2021
January 26, 2021
The EU will use the agreement concerning Northern Ireland to try to damage the UK. According to reports in the Daily Express the latest revelation is that :-
‘any tax break given by the government, to a sector or to companies in Great Britain, that happened to trade with Northern Ireland, are going to be caught by EU state aid laws, and they will be adjudicated by the European Court of Justice.’
Northern Ireland, fishing and services were the three biggest failures of the Agreement Johnson signed up to. He should be trying to rectify that but he won’t.
Scotland seems a less immediate issue with the fighting between Sturgeon and Salmond throwing a spanner in their plans.
January 26, 2021
I remember John Major announcing that the UK had no strategic interest in keeping NI part of the Union. If they wanted to leave they should leave. That’s my view too, as an English resident I couldn’t care less if NI and Scotland vote to leave.
I’ve worked all over the world in all continents – the only place I’ve ever encountered anti-English racism directed against me was in Scotland.