Trade with the EU

The EU has failed to approve the Astra Zeneca vaccine and have said they need to take more time to check it out. Now they are also saying that they want more of it delivered than the company can currently produce. That is a matter to be sorted out between the EU and the company. Some in the EU then threaten to interrupt exports contracted by customers outside the EU as punishment for difficulties in supplying sufficient vaccine under another contract.
Supporters of the EU are always telling us they uphold the legal and international order. This looks like the opposite.
The EU are also making life difficult for business in GB, Northern Ireland and the Republic by their interpretation of rules and the Protocol.It is high time the U.K. legislated to restore the integrity of the U.K. single market. No goods going to and from GB and Northern Ireland should face any additional impediments compared to transit of goods within GB. Any goods certified to travel onto the Republic from Northern Ireland can be treated in accordance with EU import requirements by agreement between the EU and U.K. or by the EU at their border.
January 27, 2021
Indeed the EU are having problems and we are not hearing the worst of it. There is rioting in the Netherlands, a possible new government in Italy and more damaging economic hardship throughout the EU. Not that we have to crow about ourselves but, if we are truly masters of our own destiny as I believed we should, then we can plot a course more suited to ourselves.
The decision by the EU to block the vaccine may have implications further down the line. International business do not like their trade interrupted due to petty politics.
January 27, 2021
The EU bureaucracy has made a pigs-ear of its vaccine approval and purchase arrangements, and knows it. It can ill afford this kind of very public incompetence so it does what it can to shift blame and what easier target is there than good ol’ Brexit/GB.. Loss of confidence in the EU must be mounting fast.
When will the nations of Europe look through the facade to see the EU as it really is; an incompetent, bloated, inefficient super bureaucracy that poorly duplicates, expensively, the existing public institutions in each nation. Clear evidence of this: as another writer noted, why does the EU need a ‘diplomatic mission’ in the UK when each of the 27 members already has one.
January 27, 2021
The Astra Zeneca CEO has given an interview.
https://www.repubblica.it/cronaca/2021/01/26/news/interview_pascal_soriot_ceo_astrazeneca_coronavirus_covid_vaccines-284349628/
The negotiations between the UK and the EU are ongoing and presumably, the diplomatic status of the EU is part of those negotiations.
January 27, 2021
Aren’t you glad now remoaners that we left the Eu club, if we had stayed we wouldn’t have been allowed to vaccinate our old and vulnerable by now , so if you still think the Eu is the bees knees feel free to go live in your beloved Europe
January 27, 2021
We are always being told the EU are our friends. Really? Boris needs to sort this out quickly or give notice we are reverting to WTO. They are behaving like bullies. For goodness sake stand up to them.
January 27, 2021
Exactly right. Bureaucrats just love ever more bureaucracy, delay and indecision. They are the grit in the economic engine’s lubrication system. With lockdown they have welded the engine solid.
If the EU are sensible they will adopt the one dose of vaccine first policy as the UK has done. Also they should Clearly vaccinate in order of vulnerability (a 65 year old man has a similar risk to a 70 year old woman). Alas the UK Gov/JCVI are, for some irrational and unexplained reason, not doing this. This will surely kill hundreds of extra people and put many more than this into “Our” NHS. This for a given number of vaccine shots injected.
The weekly deaths statistics released yesterday show excess deaths over the 5 year average for the last week as Circa 500 a day yet COVID deaths are claimed to be about double this. Clearly despite much of the NHS being shut deaths from other caused have been reduced by about 4000 a weeks. Perhaps If we closed even more of the NHS these figures would improve even more? Or perhaps the figure for COVID deaths are to say the least rather “misleading” Good new is new cases have halved in the last few days. This is not really due to vaccinations as yet but more to natural immunity levels.